News
SP Smart School bags ‘Best School with Online Education’ award at International School Awards in Chandigarh
SP Smart School bags ‘Best School with Online Education’ award at International School Awards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh: SP Smart school has brought laurels to the city of Temples Jammu by bagging the ‘Best School with Online Education’ award at International School Awards in Chandigarh. Awards were organized by Robo Genie Group in collaboration Chitkara University. Hundreds of Schools from across the India and Globe took part in the nominations. SP Smart Schooling system was also adjudged as the “Best School Franchisee” of the year.
Award ceremony was accompanied by a Magazine launch and a conference on NEP 2020. The participants raised the issue of Dummy Schooling and its ill-effects on the education system in particular and society in general. The participants criticized this practice of Dummy education adopted by some schools which in turn are putting a child’s carrier at stake and burning a big hole in the pockets of parents.
Event was attended by dignitaries like Pro Chancellor Chitkara University Dr Madhu Chitkara, Co-founder of School Pad Abhiraj Malhotra, Mr. Sagar from United Nation Development Program and Sumeer Walia.
It is pertinent to mention here that jury members appreciated the Hybrid Schooling program of ESPA Learn Pvt Ltd being run at SP Smart Schools for delivering Hybrid Schooling Services and the way online education of SP Smart Schools helped to deliver education to students at their door step using technology and connectivity.
The post SP Smart School bags ‘Best School with Online Education’ award at International School Awards in Chandigarh appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
When do the Chicago Bears pick? What do the mock drafts say? Everything you need to know about the 2022 NFL draft.
General manager Ryan Poles, coach Matt Eberflus and their staffs could spend their first draft night with the Chicago Bears on the sideline.
The Bears don’t have a first-round draft pick Thursday after former general manager Ryan Pace traded it last year to move up for quarterback Justin Fields. So unless Poles engineers another trade, the Bears will spend the night watching the board unfold and plotting their Day 2 moves, which include two second-round picks and a third-rounder.
Here’s what you need to know about this year’s draft.
When and where is the NFL draft?
Round 1 will kick off at 7 p.m. CT Thursday, followed by Rounds 2-3 at 6 p.m. Friday and Rounds 4-7 at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Las Vegas — originally scheduled to host in 2020 before COVID-19 made the draft a virtual experience — gets the stage this year. And what a visual show it will be, with the Strip anchoring the events and a red-carpet stage at the Fountains of Bellagio.
The main stage for the draft is next to Caesars Forum and behind the High Roller observation wheel.
Portions of the Strip will be closed to vehicular traffic, which is a big deal in Vegas — usually reserved for New Year’s Eve and for the city’s marathon.
When do the Bears pick?
As it stands, the Bears have the following selections:
- 2nd round: No. 39
- 2nd round: No. 48
- 3rd round: No. 71
- 5th round: No. 148
- 5th round: No. 150
- 6th round: No. 186
How can I watch — or stream — all the rounds?
The draft will be on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes from Thursday-Saturday.
Rich Eisen leads the NFL Network team, which also includes Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, Ian Rapoport, Melissa Stark and more.
For the first two nights on ABC, Rece Davis, Todd McShay, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Sam Ponder, Jesse Palmer, Suzy Kolber, Laura Rutledge and Robert Griffin III will be among the analysts and reporters covering the event. Mike Greenberg, Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick, Booger McFarland and Chris Mortensen will lead the ESPN coverage. The ESPN broadcast will be simulcast on ABC on Saturday.
Kiper, the 61-year-old analyst who has appeared on ESPN’s draft coverage every year since 1984, will be working from his Maryland home because he’s not vaccinated. NFL reporter Adam Schefter will not cover the draft because he will be attending his son’s college graduation.
What do the mock drafts say about the Bears?
Most analysts agree the Bears are most in need of offensive linemen, wide receivers and cornerbacks as they enter Poles’ first draft.
In Brad Biggs’ first Tribune mock draft, he suggested the Bears could pick Alabama cornerback Josh Jobe and wide receiver John Metchie III with their second-round selections. Biggs’ second mock draft sent Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith and Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam to the Bears in the second round. Check back for Biggs’ third mock draft this week.
In ESPN’s three-round mock draft, Kiper and McShay had the Bears take Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green, Elam and Kentucky defensive end Josh Paschal.
What have the Bears done with their roster this offseason?
Some of the most notable moves Poles made in his low-key first few months were letting go of former Bears players. He traded Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers, let Allen Robinson, Akiem Hicks, James Daniels and Bilal Nichols go into free agency, and released Eddie Goldman, Danny Trevathan and Tarik Cohen.
After nixing the Larry Ogunjobi deal because of a failed physical, Poles’ biggest additions have been center Lucas Patrick, defensive tackle Justin Jones, defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, wide receiver Byron Pringle, linebacker Nicholas Morrow and backup quarterback Trevor Siemian. But the GM still has a lot of roster spots to fill.
Read about all the Bears moves so far here.
What have the Bears done in the last few drafts?
This will be the third time in four years the Bears haven’t had a first-round pick.
Pace sacrificed the pick last year to get Fields at No. 11 and also traded up to pick offensive tackle Teven Jenkins at No. 39. Pace also traded the Bears’ first-round picks in 2019 and 2020 to acquire Mack.
The Bears’ top picks in 2020 were second-rounders Cole Kmet and Jaylon Johnson, as well as fifth-rounders Darnell Mooney, Trevis Gipson and Kindle Vildor. In 2019, the Bears’ first pick was third-rounder David Montgomery, and the only other player from that five-person class still with the Bears is cornerback Duke Shelley.
Before that, inside linebacker Roquan Smith, quarterback Mitch Trubisky, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd and wide receiver Kevin White were Pace’s first four first-round picks. Smith, the No. 8 pick in 2018, is the only one of those four still with the team.
Any locals projected to be drafted?
There are a few — but mostly in later rounds. Here are some key names to watch for. (Projections based on a consensus of seven-round mock drafts by The Athletic, CBSSports.com, ESPN.com, NFL.com and Sporting News)
- S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame, 1st round
- DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma (Lake Park), 1st-3rd
- WR Alec Pierce, Cincinnati (Glenbard West), 2nd-4th
- S Kerby Joseph, Illinois, 3rd-5th
- DT John Ridgeway, Arkansas (Bloomington), 3rd-6th
- RB Kyren Williams, Notre Dame, 4th-5th
- WR Kevin Austin, Notre Dame, 4th-7th
- QB Jack Coan, Notre Dame, 4th-7th
- LB Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin (Lake Zurich), 4th-7th
- OT Vederian Lowe, Illinois (Rockford Auburn), 5th-7th
- C Doug Kramer, Illinois (Hinsdale Central), 7th-FA
- LB Jake Hansen, Illinois, 7th-FA
- P Blake Hayes, Illinois, 7th-FA
- DE Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Notre Dame, 7th-FA
- OT Andrew Rupcich, Culver-Stockton (McHenry), 7th-FA
Is the draft back to ‘normal’ now?
COVID-19 disrupted the draft process the last two years.
In 2020, the NFL and its teams conducted the draft virtually, with general managers and coaches working from home to make picks. Last year in the pre-draft process, the NFL canceled the scouting combine and didn’t allow in-person prospect visits. Teams were allowed back in their facilities to draft, but there were some restrictions for teams that didn’t have fully vaccinated personnel.
This year, the process mostly has been back to normal. The combine and in-person prospect visits returned, and the NFL dropped its COVID-19 restrictions in March. Barring an outbreak, the Bears should be able to operate as usual from their draft room at Halas Hall.
Anything else to know?
Here are some fun NFL draft facts with a Chicago angle:
- Chicago hosted the festivities in 1938, 1942-43, 1951, 1962-64 and 2015-16. Before 2015, the draft had been held in New York. But after Chicago, the draft has traveled to Philadelphia, Dallas, Nashville, Tenn., and Cleveland.
- A University of Chicago halfback was the first player chosen in an NFL draft. The Eagles made Jay Berwanger the No. 1 pick on Feb. 8, 1936, during the nine-round event at Philadelphia’s Ritz-Carlton. Berwanger had won the inaugural Heisman Trophy and the Chicago Tribune Silver Football as the best player in the Big Ten when the Maroons were members of the conference. But he never played a down in the NFL.
()
News
Chicago White Sox are struggling at the plate — and it shows: ‘The mental part of the game is beating us down’
It’s tough to win when you don’t score many runs.
That has been the case for the Chicago White Sox, who recently had a stretch of nine straight games in which they scored three runs or less.
That streak came to an end Sunday, but the Sox still dropped their seventh straight game with a 6-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins in 10 innings at Target Field.
Manager Tony La Russa sees a group that is pressing at the plate. Hitting coach Frank Menechino agrees.
“Right now the mental game is beating us, the mental part of the game is beating us down,” Menechino said before Sunday’s game. “And that can’t happen because when you’re not getting hits and not scoring runs and you start taking your at-bats to the field, that’s not good.
“All of a sudden, runners are in scoring position, you hit the ball hard and you don’t get a hit and now the snowball effect starts happening. You’ve got to pull yourself together mentally first before you get out of this. You’ve got to take one at-bat at a time, you’ve got to be able to separate yourself from the results. Quality at-bats. Get back into it. But mentally, you’ve got to get back into the grind. You’ve got to be able to work, you’ve got to start making adjustments and that takes the mental part of the game.”
The Sox entered Sunday slashing .189/.245/.302 in their last 11 games.
Menechino said Sox hitters have been altering their swings during that stretch.
Said Menechino: “A lot of guys, when it’s cold out, they don’t want to get jammed, they don’t want to hit it off the end of the bat. So now they’re altering their swings. You can’t do that.”
Menechino said the Sox are seeing a lot sliders and off-speed pitches and have to do a better job hitting the ball the other ways.
“You’re getting slider guys, you try to pull them, you’ve got no chance,” he said. “But when you’re not feeling good and you’re trying to do too much, the normal thing for hitters to do is ‘I want to get the head out, I want to feel hard contact. I want to barrel the ball.’ And the natural evolution to that is to think-pull, when it’s the opposite.
“We’ve got to stay up the middle the other way. And that’s what has to happen or it’s going to stay like this.”
Menechino pointed to the approach the team took April 13 against the Seattle Mariners as one to try to duplicate. The Sox hit three solo home runs against 2021 American League Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray in a 6-4 victory.
The Sox had 10 hits in the win. That was the last time they had scored at least four runs in a game until Sunday.
“That was a great job that night,” Menechino said. “You had such a good night against such a good pitcher who did really good against us (in the past) and you’re like, ‘OK, we accomplished that.’ I don’t know, you have to talk to the players, but sometimes after that high, is it cocky, is it ‘Oh, we got this?’ I don’t know. But the thing is, that approach works against everybody. Especially the way they want to pitch us. They know we can hit fastballs, so you know what, it’s time to make an adjustment.”
Menechino thinks the hitters have been more aggressive this season, especially on fastballs.
“Teams have recognized that and now they’re going to try to make us have patience, they’re going to tease us in and out of the zone, especially with off-speed,” Menechino said. “If you’re not taking your walks, you’re falling into their plan.”
The Sox rank 29th in the majors with 33 walks.
“You have to be more selective and have a plan for what they’re doing to you,” Menechino said. “You’ve got to make adjustments. We have to make the adjustment now of what the other teams are doing to us and that starts where?”
Menechino pointed to his head.
“Mentally,” he said. “Take your base hits. Base hit them to death. The Cubs scored 21 runs (Saturday), one homer.
“We have the ability to do that. We did it last year. I have some stuff I’m going to start focusing on with these guys. But we have to come mentally prepared.”
()
News
‘Barry’ S3E1: One of the Best Shows on Television Returns
It’s been 35 months since Barry was last on the air, but it only takes about 28 minutes to reassert itself as one of the best shows on television. When we last saw the title character, he’d just relapsed hard into the violent life he’d been hoping to escape. With this season’s premiere, “forgiving jeff” (lowercase theirs), co-creators Alex Berg and Bill Hader kick off a new story that sees hitman Barry Bergman (Hader) striving for forgiveness in a world that might be just absurd enough to give it to him.
Barry begins this season in as sorry shape as we’ve ever seen him, emotionally numb and back in business as an assassin for hire. Despite having severed ties with both his manipulative handler Monroe Fuches (Stephen Root) and the affable gangster NoHo Hank (Anthony Cerrigan), Barry no longer seeks to escape this life of violence. He’s been keeping busy doing freelance wetwork for jealous spouses, but his full-time occupation is hating himself and everyone else. At the end of last season, Barry unleashed the cold-blooded murder machine within and he’s now totally resigned himself to it. He’s a bad person and he’s beyond forgiveness for the evil that he’s done. Of course, no one knows him well enough to notice that he’s basically dead inside, and life goes on around him.
Barry has alienated himself from NoHo Hank, who’s been the closest thing he has to a friend. Not only did he murder most of Hank’s crew during his rampage, but he’s also attempted to frame Hank for the murder of Det. Janice Moss in order to exonerate poor innocent Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler). Hank cleverly shifts the blame to the fictional Chechen assassin “The Raven,” a ruse that will allow him to deliver Fuches as a fall guy if necessary. (Fuches himself is on the lam in Chechnya, deprived of his beloved Ohio State football.) Hank may want to patch things up with Barry, but not at the risk of his newfound domestic bliss with former partner in crime Cristobal (Michael Irby). Besides, as Hank says, forgiveness has to be earned. Meanwhile, Gene has learned that Barry is Janice’s real killer and pledges to exact revenge using a pistol he received as a gift from the late actor Rip Torn. Compounding his status as the most heartbreakingly sad character on the show, Gene’s acting school has also folded since the end of last season.
Sally Reed (Sarah Goldman), on the other hand, is riding a major career upswing. She’s become the frantically busy writer, creator, and star of Joplin, a TV drama built off of the themes of her fraudulent stage memoir. Sally has often been Barry’s avatar of Hollywood self-delusion, and she’s now more deeply mired in bullshit than ever. A studio executive (Elizabeth Perkins) watches the underwhelming dailies from Joplin and offers some completely nonsensical notes that belie how little she’s paying attention and how detached she is from the average person. Everyone on set requires Sally to sign off on their work, not just to keep the production moving but to receive validation for their individual creative choices which will be practically imperceptible in the final product. Sally herself tries to cultivate an image as a feminist hero elevating the women around her, but she’s all too eager to dehumanize her friend-turned-assistant Natalie (D’Arcy Carden) just like any other big shot. And, of course, this entire enterprise is predicated on the idea that Sally is the next big television auteur and possesses a level of talent that we, to date, have never witnessed from her.
All of this is, ironically, conveyed through the remarkable craft of star, co-creator, co-writer, and director Bill Hader, who spends this episode showing off behind the camera. As is typical of this series, “forgiving jeff” is beautifully, carefully composed and choreographed. The long tracking shot of Sally traversing the set of her show is an obvious highlight, but the short scene in which Gene bids goodbye to his son and grandson before his fateful encounter with Barry is an impressive one-take wonder that delivers a powerful punch with only a quick 90-degree pan and some really good blocking. Equal care and precision is demonstrated in both comedic and dramatic moments, allowing Hader, Berg, and company to maintain the show’s tragicomic tone.
The episode’s comedy has an arc of its own, a sort of silliness bell curve that’s goofiest in the middle and meanest on either end. We open with Barry’s pitch-dark meltdown as he executes both his target and his merciful client (“There is no forgiving Jeff!”). In the meat of the episode, there’s a lot of time spent with NoHo Hank, who brings a range of cringe humor (his police interrogation), vaudeville (his and Cristobal’s “Barry”/“buddy” dialogue), and pure cartoon (the sign on his front business reads, simply, “PLANTS!”). By the end, we’re back with Barry again, stifling a laugh from the funny but also truly sad moment when Gene’s pistol comes apart onto the floor. When we return to the location of the opening scene, we know that one of our main characters’ lives is in real jeopardy, and when Barry decides he doesn’t need to kill Gene, there’s both a sigh of relief and a chuckle at the mad glee in Barry’s eyes.
By the time we cut to credits, Barry has begun to awaken from his depressive stupor, having found some hope for redemption that is, for the moment, opaque to us. Whether Barry can really wash the blood off of his hands is a subjective matter, and he’s likely to find that everyone he’s wronged has a different threshold for forgiveness. Will he be able to earn it from Gene? From himself? Should he be? This season on Barry…
SP Smart School bags ‘Best School with Online Education’ award at International School Awards in Chandigarh
Merchant Cash Advance VS Small Business Loan
When do the Chicago Bears pick? What do the mock drafts say? Everything you need to know about the 2022 NFL draft.
Top 3 Altcoins Worth Considering in April 2022
Types of Mortgage Loan
Chicago White Sox are struggling at the plate — and it shows: ‘The mental part of the game is beating us down’
Small Business Loan Update – Stimulus Bill Helps Bailout Businesses If They Cannot Pay Loans
‘Barry’ S3E1: One of the Best Shows on Television Returns
Major Coins Including Bitcoin and Ethereum Trade in Red as Bears Takeover
Top 10 Management Problems in the 20th Century
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Blockchain5 days ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm