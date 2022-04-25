Specialists Expect Bitcoin Back To $65K By End Of Year, Survey Finds

Bitcoin had a bearish weekly close, as the price dipped further below $40,000. The benchmark crypto has experienced low volatility in the past week, but the market could see more action as the monthly close approaches.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin trades at $38,900 with a 2% loss in the last 24 hours.
In the short-term, market sentiment seems to be turning bearish as market participants expect more downside price action. The long-term trends opposite and market participants seem more optimistic about BTC’s future performance.
A recent survey conducted by Finder asked 35 industry experts about their price expectations for Bitcoin by end of the year. The result put the first crypto by market cap back to $65,000 by that period.
In addition, the experts expect BTC’s price to continue its multi-decade long rally to $179,000 by 2025 and over $400,000 by 2030. As seen below, the long-term expectations for the cryptocurrency remain in the green.
As noted by Find, the panel changed their short-term views for BTC’s price. The same survey was conducted in January and experts predicted Bitcoin to hit a new all-time high at around $75,000 by the end of 2022.
The experts have different opinions on BTC’s short-term performance. Two experts believe Bitcoin could stay rangebound for the entirety of 2022.
In that sense, Bitcoin could stay stuck between $30,000 to $50,000 and frustrate the expectations of the entire market. The bulls expect new highs or at least a return to $60,000, and the bears expect it to go below $30,000.
BTC tends to move opposite of what the majority desires. One of the more pessimistic experts Dimitrios Salampasis, FinTech lecturer at Swinburne University of Technology, believes BTC’s price could be negatively impacted by the energy consumption narrative in the short term. Salampasis said:
(…) the conversations around the environmental impact of mining may lead to blanket bans of crypto mining activities, which could additionally contribute to Bitcoin scarcity and the increased prices as a store of value. Last but not least, Bitcoin could be used as a hedge against fiat currency fluctuations.
Bitcoin To See More Demand As People Lose Trust In Central Banking?
In that sense, most of Finder’s expert panel believes BTC will be replaced as the number one crypto in terms of popularity. Most aim at Ethereum taking over as it becomes more “energy-efficient” if it can migrate to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.
As seen below, 50% of the panel expects this outcome while 12% answered unsure of this question. Some experts believe Ethereum will become dominant because of its use cases, others because of its interoperability features, and more.
Optimistic experts believe Bitcoin could see as much as $100,000 by end of the year on the back of people losing trust in central banking and governments. In that scenario, people could turn to BTC as a decentralized asset to hedge against the legacy financial system.
Ben Ritchie, managing director of Digital Capital Management, said:
Increasingly, ‘trust’ is becoming a central consideration for investors – can we trust the economic system and the power brokers driving it? Trust has been lost and, with the economy in uncharted territory, Bitcoin is forming a viable alternative solution. Placing ‘trust’ in code and mathematics, with no intervention, has significant global appeal.
CryptoSlam reports that collection sales had risen by 95.6 percent in the last 24 hours.
NFT trading is still allowed in China, despite the country’s lack of clear regulations.
Recently, news about BAYC and its native currency has regularly found its way into the crypto and NFT headlines. For example, despite the affluent list possessing more than half of Apecoin’s supply, the currency has defied the general market trend in recent days.
Additionally, Yuga Labs, the developer of the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection, revealed the date of its ‘Otherside’ metaverse debut recently. Chinese sportswear manufacturer Li Ning has just announced that it will be creating a clothing collection using pictures of BAYC #4102 as part of its attempt to capitalize on the rising popularity of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
Rise and Popularity of NFTs
Weibo, China’s Twitter-like microblogging site, said Sunday that the firm would sell T-shirts and hats with the BAYC logo. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange just received a report on the situation. In the first quarter of this year, retail sales climbed by almost 30 percent year-over-year.
This year, Anta, a Chinese sportswear company, became an official sponsor of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. The firm created a series of digital collectibles based on the national sports team. NFT trading is still allowed in China, despite the country’s lack of clear regulations. State-run media advise against hype and exaggeration, saying they might undermine the market’s growth.
Earlier this month, China’s banking and securities lobby asked its members to “resolutely halt” the “financialization and securitization” wave of NFTs. However, over the previous 24 hours, the BAYC landscape has seen solid development. CryptoSlam reports that collection sales had risen by 95.6 percent in the last 24 hours. In addition, active wallets increased in size by 42.3%. Consequently, the collection’s floor price went up by over 7%. Currently, buyers must pay at least 139 ETH to possess a token from this collection of digital goods.
Crypto liquidations have been ramping up coming out of the weekend. The market had recorded a number of dips that saw more than $80 billion shaved off the crypto market. This had meant that bitcoin had declined to the $38,000 territory and had taken the rest of the market with it. However, contrary to expectations that the digital asset would record the most liquidations, that title had been claimed by the second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum.
Bitcoin, Ethereum Lead Liquidations
Bitcoin liquidations were no doubt one of the highest in the space. Being the biggest digital asset in the crypto market, bitcoin traders usually bear the brunt of it whenever there’s a large liquidation effect. But this time around, it had placed second behind Ethereum liquidations as the price of the cryptocurrency had fallen to the low $2,800s.
BTC declines to $38,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
In the last 24 hours, bitcoin had seen a total of $72 million in liquidations. The interesting fact about this though is the fact that the majority of these liquidations had taken place in the last 12 hours alone as at the time of this writing. More than $48 million had been liquidated at press time. Long traders had also made up the majority of this given that the price of the digital asset was in a decline. However, there were some short liquidations sprinkled here and there for the bitcoin.
Ethereum liquidations followed the same pattern of the majority of liquidations happening in the past 12 hours. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap had seen approximately $80 million in liquidations in the last 24 hours with $65 million of those liquidations happening in the past 12 hours alone.
The digital asset had taken the top spot for the cryptocurrency with the most liquidations with long traders taking the most hits. On the four-hour chart though, Ethereum is faring better as Bitcoin has taken the lead with $6.24 million in liquidations. ApeCoin comes a close second with $5.46 million in liquidations. These have come out to be mostly short liquidations as the beloved BAYC token recovered above $17 once more.
Total market liquidations surpass $300 million | Source: Coinglass
In total, the crypto market had recorded more than $300 million in liquidations in the last 24 hours. The 12-hour chart makes up more than 60% of this volume as $234 million has been liquidated in this time period.
Other digital assets taking a hit include LUNA which has recorded $1.1 million in liquidations in the past four hours. Meme coin Dogecoin came out to $418.84K liquidated on the four-hour chart.
