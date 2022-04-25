Connect with us

Stillwater to celebrate World Tai Chi Day with demonstrations, fundraiser for Ukraine

Published

17 seconds ago

on

Stillwater to celebrate World Tai Chi Day with demonstrations, fundraiser for Ukraine
World Tai Chi Day is practiced in cities around the world each year on the last Saturday of April.

People meet at 10 a.m. in their local time zone to learn about and practice the ancient Chinese martial art that combines deep breathing and gentle movements.

World Tai Chi Day-Stillwater, now in its seventh year, will be Saturday at River Siren Brewing Co. in downtown Stillwater. The free, outdoor event is open to beginners, students and seasoned practitioners.

This year’s gathering will also raise money to help the people of Ukraine. Medical supplies are being collected to donate to St. Katherine Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Arden Hills, and a portion of each T-shirt sale will be donated to the Ukrainian American Community Center of Minnesota.

The shirts are blue and yellow, the colors of Ukraine, and were designed by tai chi instructor and Stillwater artist Will Ersland.

“World Tai Chi Day has always been about peace and global unity,” said Aimee Van Ostrand, owner of the Healing Within Acupuncture & Wellness Studio locations in Stillwater and White Bear Lake. “Many in our tai chi community wanted to do something.”

For more information, email Van Ostrand at [email protected]

JKSSB Class IV New Selection List released, Download PDF

Published

24 mins ago

on

April 25, 2022

By

JKSSB Class IV New Selection List released, Download PDF
JKSSB Class IV New Selection List released, Download PDF

Provisional Selection List-Cum-Allocation of Cadres for Class-IV posts under provisions of the Jammu &

Kashmir Appointment to Class-IV (Special Recruitment) Rules, 2020 pursuant to Advertisement Notification No. 01 of 2020 dated 26.06.2020.

the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board in its 201st Board Meeting held 23.04.2022 discussed all the parameters and the rules governing the selection of candidates for Class-IV posts threadbare and approved the Provisional Selection list/Allocation of Cadres viz. District Cadre, Divisional Cadre and UT

Cadre comprising 3200 candidates, as recommended by the Selection Committee.

JKSSB Class IV New Selection list PDF

Organization Name          JKSSB

Name of Post                    Class-IV

No. of Vacancies               8575

New Selection List Released for   3200 Posts

Selection Process          v Written Exam

JKSSB Class IV Result Class IV Merit List

JKSSB Class IV District Wise Result Download PDF

Official Website        www.jkssb.nic.in

Now, therefore, in view of the above Provisional Selection list/Allocation of Cadres for Class-IV posts as approved by the Board is enclosed herewith as Annexure “A” to this Notification. Moreover, the allocation of cadres is subject to the outcome of writ petition(s) pending in any Court of competent jurisdiction.

It is further notified that any candidate who has grievance/ objections to the above allocation of cadres may represent before the Board within 05 days from the date of issuance of this Notification through online mode in the link [email protected] and no further opportunity shall be granted to submit representations/objections.

JKSSB Class IV New Selection List released, Download PDF

50-pound endangered fish caught in Lake of the Ozarks

Published

48 mins ago

on

April 25, 2022

By

50-pound endangered fish caught in Lake of the Ozarks
ST. LOUIS – A man caught a 50-pound fish in the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri Department of Conservation said Troy Staggs caught the 30-year-old and 56-inch long lake sturgeon when his “fishing tackle wrapped around its tail!” MDC said it took Staggs 47 minutes to bring the fish to the boat. Staggs then measured the fish and took a few photos before releasing the fish back into the Lake of the Ozarks.

MDC said this was the sixth lake sturgeon reported out of the lake since 2016. Sturgeon can live to be over 100 years old and grow to be over 200 pounds. They are the Show-Me state’s longest living animal and second-largest fish.

MDC has been stocking lake sturgeon since the 1980s in order to help recover this state-endangered species. Due to their endangered status, they should be released immediately after capture. Anglers are encouraged to report any lake sturgeon captures or sightings to local conservation agents or by calling the lake sturgeon recovery leader at 573-248-2530.

Gigi Hadid Just Launched a Whimsical Swim Collection With Frankies Bikinis—Here’s What to Buy

Published

54 mins ago

on

April 25, 2022

By

Gigi Hadid Just Launched a Whimsical Swim Collection With Frankies Bikinis—Here's What to Buy
Gigi Hadid Just Launched a Whimsical Swim Collection With Frankies

After a frigid winter filled with puffer coats, snow boots and endless layers, the best season of the year is finally just around the corner, which means it’s time to break out your summertime attire. No warm weather wardrobe is complete without breezy linen tops, chic white jeans and lightweight dresses, as well as many an adorable swimsuit, of course, which is why the new Frankies Bikinis latest supermodel-approved collab is coming at the perfect time. The celeb-adored swim brand is launching an exclusive, limited-edition collection with none other than Gigi Hadid, and you’re going to want to get your hands on the drop ASAP.

Hadid, who recently announced she’s working on launching her own clothing line, has known Frankies Bikinis founder and creative director Francesca Aiello since childhood; the two grew up together in Malibu. “We designed this collection with so much love, and I believe that really shines through in the details within the fabrics, prints and styles we chose to use. Both Frank and I have very social lives but also are big homebodies, and the collection really embodies that side of us,” Hadid said.

The 98-piece collection is composed of comfy and easygoing swim and loungewear, including bikinis and one-piece swimsuits, as well as bodysuits, camisoles, sweaters, leggings and dresses, plus a hat and scarf. The dreamy collab is inspired by Hadid’s summers spent at her family’s farm in Pennsylvania; she wanted to create pieces that she would comfortably wear while lounging around and relaxing by the pool.

1650902644 201 Gigi Hadid Just Launched a Whimsical Swim Collection With Frankies

1650902644 201 Gigi Hadid Just Launched a Whimsical Swim Collection With Frankies

The Americana-inspired collection is meant to evoke a wholesome nostalgia, with sweet and feminine patterns including a dainty toile, preppy gingham and soft florals, with plenty of delicate bows and ruffle details, all in muted shades of yellow, blue and red. There’s something for every type of summer shopper, whether you’re into the simple spaghetti-strap strawberry-print one-piece, a classic toile bikini, a cheeky catsuit or a whimsical cami.

For the launch, Hadid and Aiello stuck with a carefree Americana theme, with photos of the duo on a lake in a canoe, leaning on a vintage car and posing on a bike in front of a fittingly Frankies-branded general store. There are also subtle nods to Hadid and Aiello’s longtime friendship throughout the apparel designs, including a tree within the toile print that’s etched with “G+F.” Hadid added personal touches from her own life, including a deer and her fawn on the same toile print that is intended to symbolize the model’s own happiness with motherhood.

1650902644 325 Gigi Hadid Just Launched a Whimsical Swim Collection With Frankies

1650902644 325 Gigi Hadid Just Launched a Whimsical Swim Collection With Frankies

“Gigi is someone that is so special and so inspiring to me,” Aiello said. “She is creative, hard-working, kind and loving, and combining those incredible personality traits with our deep rooted friendship is what really made this collection not only fun to create together but also to shoot together.”

The collab, which ranges in price from $45 to $185, will be released in two drops at Frankies Bikinis; the first is a 56-style launch on May 11, followed by the remaining 42 items on June 2. Below, shop our favorite pieces from the Gigi x Frankies Bikinis collection.

