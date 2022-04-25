Finance
The Intriguing Topic of Workers Comp Insurance
Accidents cause injuries and tragically, even death. Everyone can comprehend that sobering concept. The fact that accidents occur more often than you would like to think, though, is a no brainer for any business. The topic of workers comp, therefore, is notably on the forefront of commercial insurance needs.
While the general gist of the coverage is known to most, there are numerous details surrounding it that many may not realize. Below, the insurance professionals bring you facts about related policies that are beyond the usual.
• Workers comp was not always around. The idea of businesses acquiring this kind of coverage only became familiar when individual states in the United States of America started to implement it as a commercial requirement for industries in the year 1911.
• Generally speaking, this insurance comp is now mandatory for every business in the U.S.
• Workers comp was created so that businesses can protect themselves and their workers from the financial impact of an accident that occurs within the workplace – and its negative consequences.
• Irrespective of the where the fault lies in a work-related injury, this type of insurance covers the damages. It makes no difference if it is because of dangerous conditions at the workplace or negligence of the employee.
• Workers comp benefits are an automatic part of the coverage that begin the instant an employee starts working at any company.
• Fraudulent workers comp claims affect business owners, other employees and the entire insurance industry. If caught, fraudsters can face over a year in prison, along with other penalties.
• It is in a company’s best interest to maintain a safe workplace so that accidents and their ensuing claim processes will be prevented in the first place.
• Contrary to popular belief, workers comp is not always set at a standard premium. Associated costs are set after an analysis of the individual organization’s payroll, site location and business class as well as something called an experience rating. The experience rating assesses incidence frequency and gravity of related insurance claims to determine the price tag of the individual workers comp premium.
• If a business acquires its workers comp from an experienced independent insurance agency that has a good relationship with many of the top insuring companies, there is a better chance in getting a better policy quote. This is due to the discounts the related carrier will offer its associated agency that passes the savings on to its clients.
Finance
Mutual Fund Investment Categories and Plans
Mutual fund companies introduce different schemes. Many categories are present in funds.
Different Fund Categories:
- Equity, Debt, Hybrid, Balanced and Liquid are the major categories. Generally mutual fund investing is risky. Since market status is not stable always, there is lot of risk involved in it.
- Among all the categories, equity funds are the risky ones. On the other side, they have high returns. Equity schemes have many sub categories. Diversified Equity, Large Cap, Equity Linked Saving schemes, Sectoral and Index and Exchange Traded are some of them.
- Debt schemes are less risky. Debt schemes are invested in government organisations and corporate. As the risk is less in these plans, returns are also less.
- Balanced plan is the mixture of debt and equity. From the name, it is understood that everything about this plan is balanced. The risks as well as returns are good in these balanced plans.
Investment Plans:
As there is more competition, more number of plans is being introduced. At present, various techniques like SIP and VIP are brought in practice. Systematic investment plan was introduced to target middle class people and rural people. The total investment is allowed to be paid as equal monthly installments in SIP. Volatile markets need techniques like value investment plan. Certain schemes are economical and have practical usage. Some of them are listed here below.
- Magnum Tax gain was introduced by SBI. It has tax exemption facilities. Tax exemption is allowed below 1 lakh amount here.
- Chota SIP was also introduced by SBI. Monthly installments are only in range of 100 to 500 here.
Finance
The Keys to Having Successful Financial Conversations When You’re Engaged
While money is a leading cause of marital strife, a recent Ameriprise study found that nearly seven in ten couples say they have good financial communication. Before wedding planning kicks into high gear, make conversations about your finances a priority. Taking the time today to talk through money matters can create a solid foundation for your collective future. Use the following six principles to guide your money conversations:
1. Open-minded. Take turns sharing your vision for money management as a married couple. Listen carefully to what your future spouse says is important to him or her. Acknowledge your differences and build on your strengths. If your expectations don’t match up, try to find a compromise. Some couples sidestep conversations about money to avoid feelings of hurt, fear, anger or remorse. Creating a habit of regular communication may help you avoid heated arguments, and can help ensure you’re on the same page financially before you walk down the aisle.
2. Honesty. Financial secrets can destroy trust. Share the specifics of your financial history and current situation if you haven’t already done so. Your future spouse deserves to know if you’re paying off college debt, or if you’ve made any financial mistakes in the past (and how you’ve rectified them). Disclose the good news, too. Divulge details about savings you’ve tucked away or a family trust that helps supplement your income so you both know the sum of where you stand.
3. Forward-thinking. Once you’ve shared your current situation and history, discuss your goals for the future. Be open about what your dreams are, but be ready to compromise. While you don’t have to agree on everything, having shared goals (purchasing a home, saving for college if you choose to have children, retirement, etc.) allows you to combine forces on savings and gives you a road map for spending.
4. Cooperation. To avoid any miscommunications as newlyweds, discuss and assign responsibility for financial roles. Is one of you better at monitoring online accounts and paying bills? Are you both enrolled in a retirement account and taking maximum advantage of employer contributions? Who will be the primary contact for your financial advisor, tax professional or estate planner? Two is better than one when you’re able to divide and conquer financial tasks, but make sure you’re both in the loop on key decisions and money matters.
5. Diligence. Once you’re married, make it a priority to update your financial documents. It takes discipline, but taking care of these housekeeping tasks right away protects you in case something unexpected happens. Several steps to consider:
• Update financial accounts, insurance policies and credit cards with any name changes, and if needed, add your spouse as an owner and beneficiary to those accounts.
• Consider combining your bank accounts if it makes sense for your situation.
• Update or write your will and estate plan to reflect your collective wishes.
• Amend your tax withholdings, to make sure the right amount is withheld from your paycheck now that you’re married. Consult your tax professional before making changes.
• Choose your health insurance. If both of your employers offer health insurance, carefully evaluate your coverage options and premiums for the best fit.
Like most things worth achieving, preparing for a lifetime of financial compatibility takes work. If you and your future spouse can commit to the same money values, it may help you create a solid financial foundation.
Finance
Would You Take Advice From a Robot?
Recently I visited a wholesale nursery where the planting operations had been taken over by robots. It saves time, money and helps with scarce labour resources.
In my industry, robo-solutions are becoming more popular too. You may have seen ads for providers of low-cost, automated investment advice called “robo-advisors.” They are main stream in the US and on their way to Australia.
Answer a few questions online, plug in your login information, and boom! You have an investment allocation according to your age and risk tolerance. For some investors, this is perfectly appropriate. Their situation may be fairly simple and they don’t need (or want to pay for) more complex or ongoing advice. The solution is OK for a small single-account portfolio.
But not all financial decisions can be made with if-then statements or rules that a computer program can follow. Life is hard to automate. Some months you take home less and spend more. Sometimes, things need repair or you go on a vacation. Perhaps a job changes, retirement plans change-and all of this impacts your savings, investment and retirement plan. It’s hard to imagine a website or app managing all of these scenarios because the issue is not purely numbers-it encompasses human behaviour, random chance and the hard numbers of cash flow and taxes.
On the other hand, some things are purely numbers. Take portfolio rebalancing, for example-it just makes sense to use technology to speed up the task of selling and buying when your investments drift out of balance from your target allocation. Yet even when the numbers are cut-and-dried, it helps to have a human touch to override the rules when necessary-for example, if certain investments are attractively priced, it might make sense to buy “on sale,” even if the allocation is not exact. A human manager ensures the outcome occurs as intended-and that it occurs at all. (Most individual investors do not rebalance. They don’t like selling off some winners and buy the losers, even if it is in line with their long-term goals!)
There is no question that automated apps and robo-solutions are huge drivers of innovation and cost-cutting in all industries, not just finance. It makes sense to use the best tools available for the job, like the nursery that can do the job better than a person. The same goes for your hard-earned money. Advisors should use the latest technology, but technology alone isn’t enough. A person is still needed to guide the operation, and provide advice to the “client” based on years of training and expertise.
I’ve seen several articles in industry magazines about the “robo threat” to advisors. But if an advisor’s only value is performing transactions that can be done by a bunch of ones and zeros, they are not earning their fee. Rather than seeing robo-solutions as a threat I see a huge advantage. We let humans do what humans are good at-connecting on a personal level, and using our expertise to help meet complex challenges.
The Intriguing Topic of Workers Comp Insurance
JKSSB Class IV New Selection List released, Download PDF
Mutual Fund Investment Categories and Plans
The Keys to Having Successful Financial Conversations When You’re Engaged
50-pound endangered fish caught in Lake of the Ozarks
Gigi Hadid Just Launched a Whimsical Swim Collection With Frankies Bikinis—Here’s What to Buy
Would You Take Advice From a Robot?
New hard kombucha brand by St. Paul native launches in the Twin Cities
The Best Hospitals in Dongguan, China
Top 3 Coins for Investors To Consider by AltRank
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Blockchain5 days ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm