Third baseman Lucius Fox barfs on field during Nationals’ game against Giants
Lucius Fox was not feeling well at all.
Two pitches in the Washington Nationals’ game against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park Sunday, Fox knew he wasn’t going to be able to play. The Nats’ third baseman tried to make his way back to the dugout from his station at the hot corner, but as he passed the mound, he threw up.
The home crowd watched and yelled in shock as Fox doubled over, heaved and barfed some more.
The grounds crew hurried to clean up the mess on the infield grass.
Fox was replaced on the field by Maikel Franco, who moved over from first base. Riley Adams was subbed in to make his first career appearance at first base and replaced Fox in the batting order.
It’s not yet known what caused Fox to feel unwell.
Top Orioles prospect Adley Rutschman heading to High-A Aberdeen for rehab assignment, along with DL Hall, Rico Garcia
Catcher Adley Rutschman’s major league debut is now a step closer, with the Orioles’ top prospect reporting to High-A Aberdeen to complete a rehab assignment this week.
Rutschman missed a place on the Opening Day roster when he was sidelined with a right tricep strain as major league spring training began. But the 24-year-old has steadily progressed from the injury over the past month following a multiweek shutdown from baseball activities. Manager Brandon Hyde said April 13 that Rutschman had begun to take batting practice.
A rehab assignment this week with the IronBirds is another positive development, a return to competitive baseball that signals a potential call-up could be on the horizon. Earlier this month, general manager Mike Elias hinted at Rutschman receiving a major league opportunity once healthy.
“As soon as he kind of returns to being a full-activity version of himself and we understand that his timing’s back, I think he’s gonna pick right back up where he left off, which was with a very clear shot to impact this team,” Elias said April 7.
Rutschman, the top overall pick of the 2019 MLB draft, has backed up that lofty selection in the minors so far. Last year, the Oregon State alumnus hit .285/.397/.502 across Double-A and Triple-A. In his 43 games for Triple-A Norfolk, Rutschman’s batting average jumped to .312.
His right tricep strain during spring training happened at the “exact worst moment possible,” Elias said, and kept Rutschman from training with big leaguers. There was a chance that Rutschman proved during spring training he was worthy of being the Orioles’ starting catcher, but the injury prevented him from being ready for the season opener.
The setback cost Rutschman at least two weeks of major league service time, which could offer Baltimore another year of team control before he hits free agency. The new collective bargaining agreement that the league and players union agreed to this offseason does offer Rutschman a chance to receive a full year of service time if he finishes in the top two of American League Rookie the Year voting.
Before Rutschman arrives in Baltimore, he’ll likely spend time at Triple-A Norfolk again, ensuring his swing timing is there before he arrives in the majors.
In addition to Rutschman, right-hander Rico Garcia will join Aberdeen on a rehab assignment. And left-hander DL Hall also will report to the IronBirds, as he continues his development from last season’s stress reaction in his left elbow.
Hall, whom Baseball America ranks as the No. 3 prospect in the Orioles’ pipeline, could find his way to the majors this season, as well. The 23-year-old pitched 31 2/3 innings for Double-A Bowie last year before his season was shut down, but he appeared in spring training and threw 100-mph fastballs. He remained in Florida for extended spring training time with Baltimore monitoring his health closely.
France’s Macron is reelected but far-right rival raises game
By JOHN LEICESTER
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron comfortably won reelection to a second term Sunday, according to polling agencies’ projections. The result offered France and the European Union the reassurance of leadership stability in the bloc’s only nuclear-armed power as the continent grapples with the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
A second five-year term for Macron spares France and its allies the seismic upheaval of a wartime shift of power to Macron’s populist challenger Marine Le Pen, who quickly acknowledged her defeat Sunday night but still appeared on course for a best-ever showing for her fiercely nationalist far-right policies.
During her campaign, Le Pen pledged to dilute French ties with the 27-nation EU, the NATO military alliance and Germany, moves that would have shaken Europe’s security architecture as the continent deals with its worst conflict since World War II. Le Pen also spoke out against sanctions on Russian energy supplies and faced scrutiny during the campaign over her previous friendliness with the Kremlin.
Several European leaders swiftly congratulated Macron. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted that “together we will make France and Europe advance.” The Dutch prime minister tweeted his hopes to “continue our extensive and constructive cooperation in the EU and NATO.”
Polling agencies’ projections, released as the last voting stations closed, said Macron was on course to beat his rival by a double-digit margin. Several hundred Macon supporters gathered in front of the Eiffel Tower, singing the national anthem and waving French and European flags as television stations broadcast the initial projections of his win.
Five years ago, Macron won a sweeping victory over Le Pen to become France’s youngest president at 39. The margin is expected to be much smaller this time: Polling agencies Opinionway, Harris and Ifop projected that the 44-year-old pro-European centrist would win at least 57% of the vote.
Le Pen was projected to win between 41.5% and 43% support — a still unprecedented result for the 53-year-old on her third attempt to win the French presidency. Le Pen called her results “a shining victory,” saying that “in this defeat, I can’t help but feel a form of hope.”
She and hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon, who placed third in the first round of voting on April 10 and was among 10 presidential candidates eliminated that day, both quickly pitched forward to France’s legislative election in June, urging voters to give them a parliamentary majority to hamstring Macron.
Early official results in France’s presidential runoff are expected later Sunday night.
If the projections hold, Macron would become only the third president since the 1958 founding of modern France to win twice at the ballot box, and the first in 20 years, since incumbent Jacques Chirac trounced Le Pen’s father in 2002.
Le Pen’s score this time rewarded her years-long efforts to make her far-right politics more palatable to voters. Campaigning hard on cost-of-living issues, she made deep inroads among blue-collar voters in disaffected rural communities and in former industrial centers.
Breaking through the threshold of 40% of the vote is unprecedented for the French far-right. Le Pen was beaten 66% to 34% by Macron in 2017 and her father got less than 20% against Chirac.
The projected drop in support for Macron compared to five years ago points to a tough battle ahead for the president to rally people behind him in his second term. Many French voters found the 2022 presidential rematch less compelling than in 2017, when Macron was an unknown factor, having never previously held elected office.
Leftist voters — unable to identify with either the centrist president or Le Pen’s fiercely nationalist platform — often agonized with the choices available Sunday. Some trooped reluctantly to polling stations solely to stop Le Pen, casting joyless votes for Macron.
“It was the least worst choice,” said Stephanie David, a transport logistics worker who backed a communist candidate in round one.
It was an impossible choice for retiree Jean-Pierre Roux. Having also voted communist in round one, he dropped an empty envelope into the ballot box on Sunday, repelled both by Le Pen’s politics and what he saw as Macron’s arrogance.
“I am not against his ideas but I cannot stand the person,” Roux said.
In contrast, Marian Arbre, voting in Paris, cast his ballot for Macron “to avoid a government that finds itself with fascists, racists.”
“There’s a real risk,” the 29-year-old fretted.
Macron went into the vote with a sizeable lead in polls but faced a fractured, anxious and tired electorate. The war in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic battered Macron’s first term, as did months of violent protests against his economic policies, which created fertile ground for Le Pen.
With the EU’s only seat on the U.N. Security Council and only nuclear arsenal, the outcome in France was being watched across the 27-nation bloc as it grapples with the fallout of the war in Ukraine. France has played a leading role in international efforts to punish Russia with sanctions and is supplying weapons systems to Ukraine.
Earlier in the day, Le Pen voted in the northern town of Henin-Beaumont, in France’s struggling former industrial heartland, while Macron voted in the resort town of Le Touquet on the English Channel.
Appealing to working-class voters struggling with surging prices, Le Pen vowed that bringing down the cost of living would be her priority and argued that Macron’s presidency had left the country deeply divided.
Macron sought to appeal to voters of immigrant heritage and religious minorities, especially because of Le Pen’s proposed policies targeting Muslims and putting French citizens first in line for jobs and benefits.
Macron also touted his environmental and climate accomplishments to trawl for young voters who backed left-wing candidates in round one. Macron said his next prime minister would be put in charge of environmental planning as France seeks to become carbon neutral by 2050.
___
Associated Press journalists Thomas Adamson, Sylvie Corbet and Elaine Ganley in Paris, Michel Spingler in Henin-Beaumont, and Alex Turnbull in Le Touquet, contributed.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the French election at
Vikings focusing plenty on defense for the draft but do have some notable needs on offense
When cornerback Patrick Peterson was asked recently on his “All Things Covered” podcast if the Vikings should take a defensive player in the first round of the draft, he said, “100 percent.”
The Vikings last season ranked 30th in the NFL in total defense. That led to an 8-9 record, the firings of general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer, and the No. 12 pick in the April 28-30 NFL draft.
If the Vikings stay at No. 12, they might take the top remaining cornerback available of a group that includes Cincinnati’s Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr., Washington’s Trent McDuffie and Clemson’s Andrew Booth Jr. They might go with an edge rusher, especially if Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson II, an Eden Prairie native, is available. Or they could go with Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, if he slides.
But what about the possibility of taking an offensive player at No. 12? The Vikings are set with starting tackles Brian O’Neill and Christian Darrisaw, but what if a top tackle unexpectedly becomes available? The top tackles in the draft are North Carolina State’s Ikem Ekwonu, Alabama’s Evan Neal and Mississippi’s Charles Cross, with Cross being the only one with seemingly any chance to slide.
“If one of those tackles slides down, that’d be really hard (to pass up),’’ said NFL Network draft analyst Charles Davis. “But then you’re spending 10 minutes on the phone trying to find out why in the heck did he slide all the way down here, and you better have an answer before you call his name.”
With Adam Thielen turning 32 in January, there is a chance the Vikings could take a wide receiver at No. 12 or snag one later in the first round by trading down. It’s a very deep receiver class with Alabama’s Jameson Williams, Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave of Ohio State, Drake London of USC, Treylon Burks of Arkansas and Penn State’s Jahan Dotson all considered to have first-round talent. Dotson could fall into the second, and another possible second-round candidate is Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore.
“You can absolutely trade down and get a good (receiver),” Davis said.
The Vikings have needs on offense in the interior of the line and at tight end but don’t figure to address them in the first round. Sources said the Vikings are not expected to pick up center Garrett Bradbury’s fifth-year option of $13.202 million for 2023 by the May 2 deadline, so they might look for a long-term answer at center.
“I would like to see them bring in some competition for Bradbury,’’ said ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid. “I think that’s something they’ve been quiet about . They’ve been hyping up Garrett but I think they’re going to address center (in the draft).’’
Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum is considered the only first-round candidate at center, although he would be a reach at No. 12. But intriguing center candidates in the second and third rounds include Nebraska’s Cam Jurgens, Memphis’ Dylan Parham, Kentucky’s Luke Fortner and Tennessee-Chattanooga’s Cole Strange, whom the Vikings have spent a lot of time looking at. Parham, Fortner and Strange all saw college action at guard, so they could provide depth there.
At tight end, the Vikings have lost depth in recent years due to Kyle Rudolph being released after the 2020 season and Tyler Conklin joining the New York Jets last month as a free agent. They could use a solid receiving tight end behind starter Irv Smith Jr., who returns after missing all of 2021 due to a knee injury.
“There’s depth in the draft at tight end in the third-, fourth- and fifth-round range,’’ Reid said. “They could have the pick of the litter.’’
Tight ends who could be available in that range include Colorado State’s Trey McBride, UCLA’s Greg Dulcich, Ohio State’s Jeremy Ruckert, Washington’s Cade Otton and Virginia’s Jelani Woods. However, to land McBride, who caught 90 passes for 1,221 yards in 2021, the Vikings might need to use their No. 46 pick in the second round.,
The Vikings don’t have a fourth-round selection, having shipped it last August to the Jets in the disastrous trade for tight end Chris Herndon, who caught a meager four balls in 2021. In addition to their first and second-round picks, they have No. 77 in the third round, No. 156 in the fifth, Nos. 184, 191 and 192 in the sixth and No. 250 in the seventh round.
