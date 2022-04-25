Connect with us

Blockchain

Top 3 Gainers of the Day as per CryptoDep

Published

10 seconds ago

on

Top 3 Price Gainer Cryptocurrencies in the Last Hour
Altcoin News
  • fantomGO is up 122.13% in the last 24 hours.
  • Falcon Swaps provides multiple services from funds growth to arbitrage assistance.

Let us look at the top 3 gainers of the day as per CryptoDep.

fantomGO (FTG)

In order to speed up the Fantom ecosystem, fantomGO was created by the community. FantomGO strives to assist today’s innovators in developing, launching, and expanding their ideas by creating various products and projects. The initial project is a Decentralized funding platform (launchpad) for Fantom-based early-stage initiatives that enables the core community to support and contribute to these early-stage endeavors by providing a means for active network users to jumpstart the activity.

According to CMC, the fantomGO price today is $0.094848 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $7,500,870 USD. fantomGO is up 122.13% in the last 24 hours.

Rise (RISE)

Using a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) blockchain, RISE provides a platform for Decentralized Applications (DAPPs). According to reports, 101-199 Delegates nodes chosen by the RISE community are maintaining the network. In addition, delegates actively operating nodes to protect the network are rewarded.

According to CMC, the Rise price today is $0.003100 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $152.93 USD.

Falcon Swaps (FALCONS)

On Binance Smart Chain, Falcon Swaps is one of the greatest AMM+NFT decentralized exchanges, offering more pleasant trading conditions and greater project support. It provides multiple services from growth funds to arbitrage assistance to engaging activities, resource connections, and pleasant displays. In addition, there is no need to register or create an account to trade tokens. Decentralized Falcon Swaps is a decentralized exchange that does not retain your cash while you trade: you have complete control of your tokens and may trade straight from your wallet.

According to CMC, the Falcon Swaps price today is $0.035325 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,982,466 USD. Falcon Swaps is up 7.95% in the last 24 hours.

Blockchain

Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis: April 25

Published

16 mins ago

on

April 25, 2022

By

Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis: April 25
  • On April 25, the bullish LUNA price analysis is at $99.94.
  • LUNA’s bearish market price analysis for April 25, 2022, is $86.30.
  • Terra’s 50MA shows a downward trend.

In Terra (LUNA) price analysis on April 25, 2021, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about LUNA to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Terra (LUNA)

Terra is a blockchain network built using Cosmos SDK specializing in stablecoin creation. Rather than use fiat or over-collateralized crypto as reserves, each and individual stablecoin is convertible into the network’s native token LUNA. It enables users to pay network fees, participate in governance, stake in the Tendermint Delegated Proof of Stake consensus mechanism, and peg stablecoins.

Stablecoins on the Terra network use a different method to maintain price parity than collateralized fiat-backes stablecoins and crypto-backed stablecoins. However, Terra’s stablecoins, use algorithmic methods to control their supply and maintain the peg. The LUNA token is integral to Terra’s algorithmic stablecoins as it absorbs the stablecoin’s demand volatility. with an elastic monetary policy, LUNA carefully controls the supply of Terra’s currencies. 

Terra Station is the official Terra crypto wallet and dashboard that allows LUNA holders to access their funds,take, and participate in governance. It’s available as both an app for mobile devices and as a browser extension. It is a non-custodial wallet, which means, only you have access to your private keys. 

Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis

LUNA price analysis on April 25, 2022, is explained below within a two-hour time frame.

LUNA/USDT Descending Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

A descending channel is a chart pattern formed from two downward trendlines drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The descending channel pattern is also known as a falling channel or channel down. The upper line is identified first, as running along with the highs and is called the trendline. 

The lower line is identified as parallel to the trendline, running across the bottom. It is a bearish chart pattern defined by a trendline supporting the series of lower lows and a diagonal resistance level connecting the lower highs.

Currently, the price of LUNA is $90.08. If the pattern continues, the price of LUNA might reach the resistance level of $96.94, $99.94 and the buy level of LUNA is $93.49. If the trend reverses, then the price of LUNA may fall to $86.30 and the sell level of LUNA is $90.58.

Terra (LUNA) Moving Average

The LUNA’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

The LUNA price lies below 50MA (short-term) and the price lies above 200MA (long-term), so based on the 50MA it is in a downward trend, and based on the 200MA it is in an upward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of LUNA at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Blockchain

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: April 25

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 24, 2022

By

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: April 25
  • On April 25, the bullish DOT price analysis is at $20.28.
  • DOT’s bearish market price analysis for April 25, 2022, is $18.06.
  • Polkadot’s MA shows an upward trend.

In Polkadot (DOT) price analysis on April 25, 2021, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about DOT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Polkadot (DOT)

DOT is the native cryptocurrency of Polkadot. A blockchain interoperability system protocol was established in 2016. It is a sharded blockchain, which means that many different chains are connected to the same network, which allows them to process and transfer data between chains in parallel without sacrificing security.

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis

DOT price analysis on April 25 2022 is explained below within a two-hour time frame.

DOT/USDT Horizontal Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

A horizontal channel or sideways trend has the appearance of a rectangle pattern. It consists of at least four contact points. This is because it needs at least two lows to connect, as well as two highs. Buying and selling pressure is equal, and the prevailing direction of price action is sideways. 

Horizontal channels provide a clear and systematic way to trade by providing buy and sell points. When the price hits the top of the channel, sell your existing long position or take a short position. The difference between the other two is that a horizontal channel is characterized as having equal highs and lows.

Currently, the price of DOT is $18.17. If the pattern continues, the price of DOT might reach the resistance level of $20.28 and the buy level of DOT is $19.53. If the trend reverses, then the price of DOT may fall to $18.06 and the sell level of DOT is $18.76.

Polkadot (DOT) Moving Average

The DOT’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

Currently, DOT is in a bullish state. Notably, the DOT price lies above 50 MA (short-term) and 200 MA (long-term), so it is completely in an upward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of DOT at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Blockchain

Bitcoin (BTC) Prices Retest Critical Support Level as Bears Dominate

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 24, 2022

By

Bitcoin Price Analysis: April 8
Bitcoin News
  • A move beyond $40,000 is still possible, even though the collapse was less dramatic.
  • Bitcoin has been down 1.06% in the last 24 hours.

The fallout from the 3-months-old ascending channel hints about a further decline in Bitcoin BTC). After a successful retest of the breach resistance trend line, the coin price has fallen below the $40,000 support level. However, an RSI chart with a positive divergence casts doubt on the validity of a breakdown. The Bitcoin (BTC) price has been oscillating in an ascending channel of an inverted flag pattern for the last three months. BTC’s price was the target of a massive sell-off on April 6th when it experienced a $45,000 fake-out.

Bitcoin BTC Prices Retest Critical Support Level as Bears Dominate
BTC/USDT: Source: TradingView

Bears Domination

A massive fall from the inverted flag pattern occurred on April 11th as sellers continued to pressure the coin price. The price of Bitcoin has now twice challenged the flipped resistance trend line after almost two weeks of retesting. It seems that traders are selling at greater levels.

A move beyond $40,000 is still possible, even though the collapse was less dramatic. According to Material Indicators’ data, bids below the current spot price have been shrinking, but the $40,000 resistance level has not been broken. Analyst Crypto Rover is bullish on Bitcoin’s upward trajectory, as he says it is every Sunday.

Sunday’s presidential elections in France drew the most attention outside of technical signs. Warnings about a market response to the election of Marine Le Pen as president even though President Emmanuel Macron is poised to win a second term in office. According to CMC, the Bitcoin price today is $39,478.99 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $15,255,466,099 USD. Bitcoin has been down 1.06% in the last 24 hours.

