Let us look at the top 3 gainers of the day as per CryptoDep.

fantomGO (FTG)

In order to speed up the Fantom ecosystem, fantomGO was created by the community. FantomGO strives to assist today’s innovators in developing, launching, and expanding their ideas by creating various products and projects. The initial project is a Decentralized funding platform (launchpad) for Fantom-based early-stage initiatives that enables the core community to support and contribute to these early-stage endeavors by providing a means for active network users to jumpstart the activity.

According to CMC, the fantomGO price today is $0.094848 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $7,500,870 USD. fantomGO is up 122.13% in the last 24 hours.

Rise (RISE)

Using a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) blockchain, RISE provides a platform for Decentralized Applications (DAPPs). According to reports, 101-199 Delegates nodes chosen by the RISE community are maintaining the network. In addition, delegates actively operating nodes to protect the network are rewarded.

According to CMC, the Rise price today is $0.003100 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $152.93 USD.

Falcon Swaps (FALCONS)

On Binance Smart Chain, Falcon Swaps is one of the greatest AMM+NFT decentralized exchanges, offering more pleasant trading conditions and greater project support. It provides multiple services from growth funds to arbitrage assistance to engaging activities, resource connections, and pleasant displays. In addition, there is no need to register or create an account to trade tokens. Decentralized Falcon Swaps is a decentralized exchange that does not retain your cash while you trade: you have complete control of your tokens and may trade straight from your wallet.

According to CMC, the Falcon Swaps price today is $0.035325 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,982,466 USD. Falcon Swaps is up 7.95% in the last 24 hours.