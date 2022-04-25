Top Ten Secrets to Get an Online Payday Loan

Share Pin 0 Shares

Here is what you need to know to get your online payday loan. When you are applying, make a checklist of these 10 secrets. See if you can match as many secrets to maximize your changes of getting approved or a payday loan.

1. Apply only at lender matching sites

On the internet there are two types of payday loan sites: Direct Lender and Lender Matching. Direct Lender sites are run by the actual lender where as lender matching sites collect loan applications and then submit them to many lenders on your behalf and match you with the best lender for your situation. Direct Lender websites only approve a small fraction of lender matching sites approve.

2. Apply only in the mornings

Your best chance to get an online payday loan is to apply on a weekday morning. Why is this? Because the call centers are fully staffed, and the lenders are hungry for loan applications. If you apply after 4pm, many lenders are auto-denying loan applications because they cannot full fill the payday loan because of ach cut-off times and call center staffing issues. Always apply for online payday loans in the mornings.

3. Never apply on weekends or holidays

Almost no loan applications are approved on holidays and weekends. This is for the same reasons as why you should apply on weekday mornings. So if you are paying bills Sunday night and you decide you need a payday loan, its best to wait and apply on Monday morning.

4. Only apply once per pay period

Many lenders will only look at your loan application once per pay period. They will auto-reject your loan application if they have tried to underwrite it in the last 2 weeks. The only acception to this rule is if you are using lender matching payday loan websites to apply. They usually can prescreen lenders that have already attempted to provide you a online payday loan.

5. Always provide references on the loan application

Many online payday loan applications do not require references, however, the big secret is many of the most reputable payday loan companies will score your loan application higher if you provide references.

6. If you and your spouse are applying separately for payday loans, you should use separate e-mail addresses

Many online payday loan lenders check for fraud by counting how many social security numbers are using the same e-mail address to apply for loans. The problem is married couples often use the same e-mail address. Some will accept 2 social security numbers, others do not. To be sure to get around this issue, have you and your spouse apply with different e-mail addresses.

7. Apply for payday loans during the holiday season

The holiday season is the busiest time of the year for online payday loan lenders. They know this fact, and they are prepared with extra staff and money to fund your loan applications. The worst time of year to apply or a payday loan? January. Online payday loan lenders are busy with the holiday hang over collecting on all the money they have lent. Many of the lenders reduce the number loan applications they fund during January.

8. If you had a payday loan in the past, go back to the same website to get another one

If you had a payday loan in the past and paid it off, you are a VIP customer. That means you get special treatment from your previous lender. They always relax underwriting for previous customers that are in good standing. Try not to go to a different lender if you fit this category.

9. If you are military or have benefit income, find a website specific for you

The reality is 99% of all online payday loan websites will not accept loan applications from military or benefit income customers. You will need to search the internet to find online payday loan website that will be able to meet your needs specifically.

10. Be smart when entering your next 2 pay dates on your loan application

Most online payday loan lenders will not fund a loan that is less than 4 business days. So if you are paid weekly or your next pay date is within the next 4 business days, consider applying with your second future pay date as your next pay date. This will increase your changes of getting approved.

