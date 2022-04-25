Twitter Board Seriously Considering Accepting Elon Musk’s Offer of $43 Billion

Mr. Musk had announced a funding plan to support the transaction.
According to the sources, the $54.20-per-share agreement is expected to be announced later on Monday when Twitter’s board meets to endorse the transaction to its shareholders. However, it is also possible that the agreement might fall through at the last minute. This is because Mr Musk, the world’s wealthiest person according to a count by Forbes, is negotiating to purchase Twitter personally, and Tesla is not participating in the sale.
Twitter Shares Surge
A “go-shop” option that would enable Twitter, after the contract is finalized, to seek other offers has not been secured so far under its agreement with Mr Musk, according to sources. However, insiders said that a break-up fee might still enable Twitter to accept an offer from another party. Both Twitter and Elon Musk were unavailable for instant comment.
On Monday, Twitter shares were up 4.5 percent in pre-market trade in New York at $51.15. However, for Twitter to thrive and serve as a true forum for free expression, Elon Musk has said it must be put into private hands. Just four days before, Mr. Musk had announced a funding plan to support the transaction. Consequently, the purchase became increasingly important to Twitter’s board of directors, and many shareholders urged the business not to miss out on the chance to acquire Twitter.
As a result of the proposed sale, Twitter would be admitting that, despite being on schedule to fulfil lofty financial objectives established for 2023 by its new CEO, Parag Agrawal, who assumed control of the firm in November, the company is not making enough progress toward being profitable.
CryptoSlam reports that collection sales had risen by 95.6 percent in the last 24 hours.
NFT trading is still allowed in China, despite the country’s lack of clear regulations.
Recently, news about BAYC and its native currency has regularly found its way into the crypto and NFT headlines. For example, despite the affluent list possessing more than half of Apecoin’s supply, the currency has defied the general market trend in recent days.
Additionally, Yuga Labs, the developer of the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection, revealed the date of its ‘Otherside’ metaverse debut recently. Chinese sportswear manufacturer Li Ning has just announced that it will be creating a clothing collection using pictures of BAYC #4102 as part of its attempt to capitalize on the rising popularity of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
Rise and Popularity of NFTs
Weibo, China’s Twitter-like microblogging site, said Sunday that the firm would sell T-shirts and hats with the BAYC logo. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange just received a report on the situation. In the first quarter of this year, retail sales climbed by almost 30 percent year-over-year.
This year, Anta, a Chinese sportswear company, became an official sponsor of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. The firm created a series of digital collectibles based on the national sports team. NFT trading is still allowed in China, despite the country’s lack of clear regulations. State-run media advise against hype and exaggeration, saying they might undermine the market’s growth.
Earlier this month, China’s banking and securities lobby asked its members to “resolutely halt” the “financialization and securitization” wave of NFTs. However, over the previous 24 hours, the BAYC landscape has seen solid development. CryptoSlam reports that collection sales had risen by 95.6 percent in the last 24 hours. In addition, active wallets increased in size by 42.3%. Consequently, the collection’s floor price went up by over 7%. Currently, buyers must pay at least 139 ETH to possess a token from this collection of digital goods.
Crypto liquidations have been ramping up coming out of the weekend. The market had recorded a number of dips that saw more than $80 billion shaved off the crypto market. This had meant that bitcoin had declined to the $38,000 territory and had taken the rest of the market with it. However, contrary to expectations that the digital asset would record the most liquidations, that title had been claimed by the second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum.
Bitcoin, Ethereum Lead Liquidations
Bitcoin liquidations were no doubt one of the highest in the space. Being the biggest digital asset in the crypto market, bitcoin traders usually bear the brunt of it whenever there’s a large liquidation effect. But this time around, it had placed second behind Ethereum liquidations as the price of the cryptocurrency had fallen to the low $2,800s.
BTC declines to $38,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
In the last 24 hours, bitcoin had seen a total of $72 million in liquidations. The interesting fact about this though is the fact that the majority of these liquidations had taken place in the last 12 hours alone as at the time of this writing. More than $48 million had been liquidated at press time. Long traders had also made up the majority of this given that the price of the digital asset was in a decline. However, there were some short liquidations sprinkled here and there for the bitcoin.
Ethereum liquidations followed the same pattern of the majority of liquidations happening in the past 12 hours. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap had seen approximately $80 million in liquidations in the last 24 hours with $65 million of those liquidations happening in the past 12 hours alone.
Related Reading | TA: Ethereum At Clear Risk of More Losses Below $2,800
The digital asset had taken the top spot for the cryptocurrency with the most liquidations with long traders taking the most hits. On the four-hour chart though, Ethereum is faring better as Bitcoin has taken the lead with $6.24 million in liquidations. ApeCoin comes a close second with $5.46 million in liquidations. These have come out to be mostly short liquidations as the beloved BAYC token recovered above $17 once more.
Total market liquidations surpass $300 million | Source: Coinglass
In total, the crypto market had recorded more than $300 million in liquidations in the last 24 hours. The 12-hour chart makes up more than 60% of this volume as $234 million has been liquidated in this time period.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Struggles To Breach $40,000 Level, Down 4% In Last 24 Hours
Other digital assets taking a hit include LUNA which has recorded $1.1 million in liquidations in the past four hours. Meme coin Dogecoin came out to $418.84K liquidated on the four-hour chart.
Featured image from Coindesk, chart from TradingView.com
Lakewood, United States, 25th April, 2022, Chainwire
The decentralized social media landscape is changing rapidly as Elon Musk closes in on his bid to buy Twitter. More and more people are looking for a change as they are tired of 5 companies owning the world’s information.
These big tech incumbents dictate what content we consume, whether we like it or not. While several other blockchains clamor to provide a solution, DeSo already has a growing ecosystem of 200+ social media applications.
“To power a financial application, all you need to really store is a few account balances for each user. In contrast, to power a social application, you not only need to store every post, like, follow, and much more, but you also need to index that data so that you can answer queries like “who is this person following” or “what are this person’s recent posts?” This is something that blockchains have historically been incapable of at scale.” FounderNader Al-Naji said.
DeSo is set to push their much anticipated Hypersync upgrade live that is orders of magnitude faster than traditional block synchronization.
What is Hypersync?
Hypersync is a fast and scalable way to download a blockchain. Traditional blockchains aren’t designed for decentralized social media apps because they’re too expensive.
DeSo engineer Piotr Nojszewski explains “Hypersync is a new approach to node synchronization designed for infinite-state blockchains that are orders of magnitude faster than traditional block synchronization.” For example, storing just a 200-character “Tweet” on Ethereum costs $80 and $0.25-$1.00 on Solana, Avalanche, and Polygon. In contrast, storing this on the DeSo blockchain costs 1/1,000th of a penny because of DeSo’s scaling advantages.
Hypersync means it’s much faster to sync a node, making it easier to run one, thus increasing decentralization and improving scalability.
Other layer-1 blockchains are designed to scale storage-light or “finite-state” applications like DeFi protocols, where only a few bytes of storage are needed per account. But social applications are storage-heavy and require an “infinite-state”, generating data on every post, follow, like, etc… that needs to be stored forever. Decentralized social is the only layer-1 blockchain designed to scale Infinite-state applications to 1 billion users.
Infinite-state applications are needed for social media because storage needs go up as more users join the network and create more content.
Since its inception, the decentralized social media blockchain has accumulated over 100,000 node downloads, a total transaction volume of over $1.4 billion, and it has managed to achieve this with an average cost of less than $0.000017 per post.
The code is 100% open source and all the data is stored directly on the chain. Additionally, DeSo has onboarded 1.5+ Million accounts with user acquisition expected to accelerate as more apps are created on the decentralized social blockchain.
While billionaires continue to fight over who controls our information, DeSo already has a web3 version of Twitter called Diamondapp and a web3 LinkedIn called Entre. Diamondapp offers native on-chain features such as on-chain profiles, social NFTs, social tokens, social tipping via “Diamonds”, on-chain posts, and much more.
DeSo is currently listed on Coinbase and has been featured in several media outlets such as CoinDesk, Bloomberg, The New York Times, TechCrunch, Decrypt, Forbes, and Yahoo Finance.