ViaBTC Capital | The “Building Block” of Blockchain Progress: Infrastructure Construction
In the crypto world, distinguished institutional investors are always making forward-looking investments that foreshadow the next boom in the industry, which is why their investment targets have remained at the center of the spotlight. ViaBTC Capital, a crypto institutional investor founded just last year, boasts equally perceptive insights. StepN, a Move2Earn application it invested in last year, has become a successful example of gamified Web3 projects. Apart from applications, ViaBTC Capital has also been focusing on infrastructures. Since the beginning of 2022, we have prioritized investments in crypto categories that include new public chain infrastructures, Ethereum 2.0, new storage, and development tools.
The significance of investing in infrastructures
As Web3 applications such as DeFi, GameFi, SocialFi, and NFT flourish, blockchain ecosystems have also grown more diversified. New applications continue to drive up the market cap of the crypto world. Meanwhile, Web3 applications have kept on breaking the record set by Web2. For instance, projects including Compound, Uniswap, Synthetix, dYdX, Axie, and STEPN cover such categories as finance, trading, derivatives, games, reality, etc. Developers of decentralized applications (DApps) are going beyond blockchain infrastructures. They are obsessed with the development and innovation of DApps that yield high returns within the short term. This has led to problems such as high costs and difficult cross-platform operations, as well as terrible user experiences. As a result, institutional investors and users have adopted a wait-and-see attitude and are reluctant to embrace the blockchain space.
Always committed to ViaBTC Group’s vision of “being the infrastructure of the blockchain world”, ViaBTC Capital believes that only the constant progress of blockchain infrastructure could enable the advancement of blockchain in the long run. At the moment, underlying blockchain technologies and frameworks face many challenges, such as expensive gas fees, poor interoperability, difficult verification of data & index, and complicated development process.
The infrastructure portfolio of ViaBTC Capital
Among over 20 projects invested by ViaBTC Capital, 70% of them are infrastructure projects (tools included).
ViaBTC Capital focuses on infrastructures related to Ethereum, including Arbitrum (one of the most trending Layer 2 scaling solutions), Flashbots (an MEV infrastructure), Aurora (a NEAR-based EVM-compatible protocol), etc. These infrastructures provide more solutions for the scaling of the Ethereum ecosystem. Arbitrum, a Layer 2 infrastructure of Ethereum, has facilitated the extensive growth of the entire Ethereum network, enabling exponential improvement in terms of the speed and lower cost of transactions. Flashbots strives to build an efficient, democratized MEV market, which plays a critical role for Ethereum and even the whole crypto ecosystem. Aurora, a NEAR-based smart contract compatible with EVM, facilitates Ethereum’s scaling efforts and allows users to benefit from lower transaction costs.
Other infrastructures like DeFiYield (an innovative tool for managing digital assets) and BlockVision (a startup focusing on Web 3.0 data infrastructure) have also attracted much attention. DeFiYield features professional security protection, a huge Audits Database, and REKT Database. The project allows users to manage their digital assets and data on multiple chains/protocols in one stop with ensured asset security. DeFiYield is likely to become an essential infrastructure tool for all crypto users. BlockVision offers a series of APIs to make building and running blockchain queries more concise, straightforward, and accessible. It also features a development suite and visual statistics designed for developers, which makes development significantly easier. BlockVision now supports multiple chains, covering Ethereum, Arbitrum, BNB Chain, Optimism, Polygon, Fantom, and Avalanche.
ViaBTC Capital’s continued focus on infrastructure investments in 2022
- New public chains: The multi-chain universe has gradually arrived, and there will be vast growth prospects and huge market demands for new public chains. Meanwhile, Ethereum and EVM-compatible chains are also making fast strides. New public chains such as Solana, Avalanche, and Terra are all rising stars in the industry. ViaBTC Capital will continue to keep track of the progress of the new public chains, as well as their innovations in terms of the underlying architecture, consensus mechanism, and user demands.
- Ethereum 2.0: ViaBTC Capital believes that Ethereum may reshape the global financial system and become a platform for all decentralized applications in the future. As Ethereum upgrades to PoS, the Beacon Chain, Sharding, and Docking will all play vital roles. At the same time, infrastructures, facilities, and tools that focus on ETH 2.0 may stand out, and plenty of outstanding developers and projects will emerge, serving the whole ETH 2.0 ecosystem.
- New storage: Storage, an essential part of infrastructures, meets the demand for data storage of infrastructures and ecosystem projects. Driven by the boom of NFTs, GameFi, and new public chains, the market demand for decentralized storage solutions will see exponential growth. As such, the market urgently needs more established, efficient decentralized storage solutions that come with low costs and fast responses.
- Development tools: Development tools involve multiple dimensions, covering node deployment, validation, smart contracts, APIs, data index & access, etc. According to Electric Capital Developer Report (2021), the number of monthly active developers in 2021 exceeded 18,000, setting a record high. Along with the advancement of the multi-chain universe, the deployment of more DApps, and the introduction of more complex applications and contracts, the market will become more demanding for developers. We can therefore predict that developer-friendly development services will have great market prospects.
Though ViaBTC Capital’s portfolios cover multiple categories, the projects it invested in share certain common characteristics: they are ecosystem-friendly & visionary, with infrastructure potentials and advanced technologies. ViaBTC Capital will keep track of blockchain infrastructures in the long run and is heavily invested in the sector in terms of manpower and technology. It has provided innovative ideas for the improvement and revolution of blockchain infrastructures while offering constant assistance to first-class developer teams and quality projects. Such assistance is not limited to funding. Instead, ViaBTC Capital focuses on all-inclusive post-investment services, covering resource support, institutional resources, consultation about technology and business model, etc. In the meantime, it provides in-depth incubation services in terms of marketing, helping tech teams overcome their marketing shortage.
ViaBTC Capital respects developers who are committed to their ideals and provides them with substantial help. It is moving towards building the next generation of cutting-edge crypto infrastructures. ViaBTC Capital aims to create the building blocks for blockchain advance, and its investment in infrastructures might be how ViaBTC Capital paves the way for the blockchain industry.
* The above cannot be relied on as investment advice.
Top 3 Altcoins Worth Considering in April 2022
- The Binance Coin (BNB) has held its ground in the top five cryptocurrencies.
- Solana NFTs will be listed on OpenSea beginning later this month.
Let us look at the top 3 altcoins worth considering in April 2022.
Cardano (ADA)
There is a lot of anticipation for a breakthrough in Cardano (ADA), the ninth-largest cryptocurrency by market value. Santiment, an on-chain analytics business, reports that public opinion of ADA has been at its highest point since mid-November 2021. ADA saw a minor uptick during the week when Santiment made its observation.
According to CMC, the Cardano price today is $0.844255 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $822,499,464 USD. Cardano has been down 5.26% in the last 24 hours.
Binance Coin (BNB)
The Binance Coin (BNB) has held its ground in the top five cryptocurrencies. On the Binance Smart Chain, gas costs are minimal. The Binance Bridge 2.0 has also just been released by the company. As a result, any Ethereum-based currencies may be hosted on Binance Bridge 2.0. To make DeFi more accessible to a broader audience, a decision has been made.
According to CMC, the BNB price today is $387.55 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,547,660,721 USD. BNB has been down 3.79% in the last 24 hours.
Solana (SOL)
Solana, a rival to Ethereum’s Layer-1, has had a recent rebound after a significant fall earlier this year. More than 50 percent of SOL’s value has risen in only 15 days, although it could not hold on to the momentum and is now trading under $100. In addition, recent changes in the Solana ecosystem have prompted a spike in the SOL price. According to OpenSea, one of the most popular NFT markets, Solana NFTs, will be listed there beginning later this month.
According to CMC, the Solana price today is $95.59 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,185,583,856 USD. Solana has been down 5.99% in the last 24 hours.
Major Coins Including Bitcoin and Ethereum Trade in Red as Bears Takeover
- BTC’s negative performance generated further downside during the previous five days.
- Bitcoin has been down 3.12% in the last 24 hours.
Despite this year’s high volatility and price adjustment, worldwide usage of Bitcoin (BTC) is expected to rise in 2022. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are being seen as a way out of financial debt in countries under increasing pressure. As a result, bitcoin adoption seems to be on the verge of a snowball effect.
BTC’s negative performance generated further downside during the previous five days that stretched below the support line. As more gloom filled the market, it fell below the $40,000 mark. According to CMC, the Bitcoin price today is $38,540.11 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $25,725,571,102 USD. Bitcoin has been down 3.12% in the last 24 hours.
Altcoins Follow Similar Course
Ethereum made attempts to break over the $3,000 barrier level. Although the price failed to break above the $3,000 level, ETH formed a short-term top near $2,980. After reaching a peak of $2,967, the price began a steep decline. The support level of $2,950 and the 100-hourly simple moving average were breached. Despite the bulls’ efforts, the price managed to go below $2,900. Not just ETH nut significant altcoins are trading in red, including Shiba Inu, Cardano, XRP, polygon, and Dogecoin.
According to MicroStrategy’s CEO Michael Saylor, Solana and Binance will face Ethereum. His remarks come at a difficult moment for the Ethereum community, whose prized platform is further postponing the Merge. Solana’s NFT market is smaller than Ethereum’s. Moreover, Solana’s NFT trading volumes continue to fall well short of Ethereum’s, despite recent advancements in the technology. According to CMC, the Ethereum price today is $2,827.21 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $14,968,837,464 USD. Ethereum is down 4.12% in the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin (BTC) Dips Below $40,000 Over Ukraine And Possibility Of Fed Rate Hike
The price of Bitcoin plummeted below $40,000 on Monday, while other cryptocurrencies saw losses, according to Coingecko data.
BTC is trading extremely close to two long-term support levels but has not yet demonstrated any bullish reversal indicators.
This comes as investors remain wary of the situation in Ukraine and the possibility of a US central bank rate increase.
The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.80 trillion, down 2.04 percent from the previous day. The overall crypto market volume over the last 24 hours has increased by 20.13 percent to $65.06 billion.
Suggested Reading | Bitcoin Struggles To Breach $40,000 Level, Down 4% In Last 24 Hours
The 50-day and 100-day moving average lines crossed bullishly last week; nevertheless, Bitcoin was unable to maintain the bullish momentum and witnessed a price shakeout.
Later in the week, the price recovered and attempted to break above the moving average lines once more, but was swiftly rejected and fell below the $40,000 level.
Bitcoin Selling Pressure
During the week of April 18-24, BTC prices declined marginally. While the week began with an upward advance that resulted in a local high of $42,976, the price declined in the later part of the week, resulting in a protracted upper wick (red icon). This is interpreted as an indication of selling pressure.
BTC is currently trading considerably below the $42,000 mark. This is a critical long-term level that has served as both support and resistance intermittently since May 2021.
BTC total market cap at $731.41 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
“Bitcoin and the majority of cryptocurrencies fell over the weekend as a result of growing tensions in Ukraine on the one hand and the US Federal Reserve’s views on interest rate hikes due to inflation on the other,” Edul Patel, chief executive and co-founder of Mudrex, explained.
Suggested Reading | SEC, Ripple Agree To Extend Legal Battle Until 2023; XRP Bears The Brunt Of Case
BTC Seen To Lose Upward Momentum
Bitcoin currently has a support level of $37,000 and a resistance level of $46,000. According to Patel, crypto investors may see the two major cryptocurrencies, BTC and ETH, lose their upward momentum. ETH is down by 3% and has been trading below $3,000 since Friday.
“If BTC falls below $35,000, the next significant support level will be $30,000. In the following days, we may see range-bound trading,” Patel said.
Meanwhile, the $42K support level for BTC has morphed into a significant resistance level in the shorter timeframes following the price’s failure to break above it.
At the $42K level, selling pressure was visible, resulting in a sharp plunge to the $39K zone, which is currently being tested.
Featured image from Newsweek, chart from TradingView.com
