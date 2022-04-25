Viral Marketing – The Undercover Way of Creating a Million Dollar Business

Share Pin 0 Shares

A virus replicates exponentially, there by spreading illness rapidly. Like that, viral marketing is a marketing method, which enables spreading of messages regarding products, rapidly. It is an online version of the word of mouth marketing, network marketing etc. The business technique is a marketing phenomenon, which encourages people passing marketing messages to others, there by creation of exponential growth potential of influence as well as exposure of messages. Viral marketing became a successful and popular form of online marketing, as instantaneous communication through internet became affordable and easy. These viral promotions are possible in to form of interactive games, e-books, video clips, images, text messages, brandable software, advergames and many more. Aim of a viral marketer is about creating buzz around a business idea or product, to spread it in a big way amongst people.

Viral marketing depends heavily on person-to-person rate of message passing. If sizable percentage of the message recipients forwards it to huge number of friends or acquainted, overall growth will be zooming up in no time. If the forward rate of the message by the recipients is low, then the whole exercise will be fatal. Viral marketing demands, identification of individuals with good social contacts. Creation of compelling viral messages is also vital, as they can make good impression on recipients, so that they pass it in a big way. Other wise recipients will read and then discard those messages.

Free advertising, automation of marketing methods, long-term attraction of visitors, immediate visitors’ attraction, exponential growth rate, and inexpensiveness, easy and quicker increase in targeted traffic, quick establishment of solid reputation, easy development of marketing tools etc are some of the benefits of the viral marketing.

For attracting attention, giving away services or products is a common practice. For example, free information, free buttons; free email-services etc. Utilization of already existing networks for communication. That is utilizing the social contacts for spreading the promotional messages through online. Provision of transfer of messages to others effortlessly is essential. Scaling up of transmission of messages, from small number of people to huge, depends upon the usage of mail servers. Exploitation of common behaviours and motivations, for transmission of messages, as greed drives growth. Take leverage out of resources of others like affiliate marketing for faster transmission. These account for an effective viral marketing strategy.

Many companies use viral components for attracting media attention. Some companies uses creative blogs, which lets people to have talks regarding company websites. Accepting comments from the audience is good for connecting with them. For those who have seen the campaign initially, it is important to keep interested. For that showing, sequel of campaign will be good. Never make advertisements for the sake sharing with people like in other marketing methods. Hotmail is an astonishing example of viral marketing. Ponzi scheme, pyramid schemes, multi level marketing etc is some of the earlier viral marketing examples. Now days any event can be campaigned through you tube emails and other sources. Simpler viral marketing concepts for business, has greater chance for its success.