What to Look For In a Used Car Loan
Many young people could not afford their first car if it weren’t for the availability of used car financing. They just don’t have the cash to buy the car outright. Fortunately, obtaining such financing at very reasonable interest rates is not difficult. You just need to do your research and follow these simple steps.
As you’re paging through the used car ads you’re bound to come across what looks like absolutely fantastic car loan availability from the car dealers themselves. You’ll see zero percent offers, low payment offers that seem too good to be true. Of course, they are! These ads are meant to mislead you, make you come in and apply, and end up getting a loan at 10 to 18 percent over the standard rates! Yes, interest-free offers are available, but only if you have perfect credit. Most used car buyers do not fall into this category. In general, used car loan interest rates exceed those of new cars by several percentage points on average.
One way to mitigate this cost is to get your loan through a dedicated finance company rather than through the car dealership or your normal bank. These institutions generally have more liberal lending policies. Any lender, however, will require proof of the value of the car, and a 20 percent down payment. This is normal and should not be regarded as a suspicious request. Both these regulations are designed to give the lender a safety margin, should the loan go into default. If that happens, the lender’s only recourse is in the collateral, which is the car. Therefore, they naturally have a vested interest in knowing that you did not pay too much for the car, and that at least 20 percent of its value holds even if the default happens immediately. This is actually an advantage to you, as well. There is someone looking over your shoulder at the transaction, making sure it is a respectable deal and price for the vehicle in its current state and condition.
Before you apply for your financing, run a credit check on yourself. This will help you determine what you should be able to afford and should be offered. Sometimes you may realize before you really get started that a used car loan isn’t affordable for you. This could be because of a low credit score, inability to meet the down payment requirements, or insurance concerns. Knowing this going in is important, because online institutions will tempt you with one-day offers. Don’t fall for it! Despite their dire warnings of offer expiration, these lenders will be there tomorrow with another fantastic offer for you! Wait until you are comfortable with the amount and the terms. It is not worth the devastation a loan default can play on your credit history to take it now when you’re unsure you can repay it as required.
Another caution with car loans and any other financial transactions – keep all your paperwork in good order. If you’ve obtained the loan online, print out a copy of everything and store it in a safe place. Never sign anything you don’t understand completely. Ask questions until you understand. Talk to a third-party professional to get a different point of view. It’s your responsibility to protect your own interests. Don’t expect the lender to do it for you. This is the kind of thinking that led to the current mortgage crisis in the United States.
One final piece of advice: As soon as you get your used car loan, look into refinancing it, especially if you weren’t able to get a zero to three percent interest rate. Refinancing sites will usually have calculators on them so you can calculate your total savings. If you can get a percentage point under your current contract, it’s worth it.
Reserve 20-Year Letter for Retirement Received – What Happens Next?
You’re not eligible to retire from the reserves until you receive a “Notification of Eligibility for Retired Pay at age 60” letter. This is known as the “20-Year Letter”. You’ll get this letter after your 20th good year; approximately 90 to 120 days after your retirement year ending date.
Along with this letter, you’ll also receive a “Reserve Component Survivor Benefit Plan (RC-SBP)”. Someone at your unit, or a career counselor, will work with you at this point. Your spouse and you will complete the RC-SBP and submit it to your unit. Your unit will send it to the office that’ll hold your records after you retire. For the Army, this’d be HRC.
You’ll have three major options.
You’ll also have three options. The first one is to continue your reserve status. The second one is to transfer to the retired reserve. The third one is to choose to be discharged from the reserves. There’s also a fourth option, more on that later.
You can continue your reserve status. If you’re a drilling reservist, you can continue to drill and follow your troop program unit plan. If you’re in the Individual Ready Reserves (IRR), you can continue meeting your requirements for the IRR. If you’re in the standby reserves, you can continue to drill without pay.
This option allows you to gain time in grade/service credit for the duration of your ready reserve time. It also allows you to continue to accumulate retirement points. The more retirement points you have, the higher your paycheck amount. Ideally, you’ll want to remain in this status until you reach paid retirement eligibility.
As a ready reservist, you’re a mobilization asset.
If you continue to remain in the ready reserve status, you’re still obligated to get 50 retirement/reserve points each retirement year. If you drop below that requirement, you’ll be subject to transfer to the retired reserves.
The second option you have is to transfer to the retired reserves. In this case, you’ll submit a retirement packet. You’ll transfer to the retired reserves once you get your retirement orders. Once in the retired reserves, you’ll be a “grey area” retiree. You’ll receive a retired reserve ID card, and have most the benefits that you had as a ready reservist.
This option allows you to gain “time in grade/service” credit for the time that you’re a grey area retiree. It also keeps you as a “mobilization asset.”
The third option that you have is to choose discharge from the reserves. This option removes you as a mobilization asset. However, this option also short changes your retirement pay. If you chose discharge, your retirement pay/rate will be that in effect the retirement year you got discharged. This means that the value of your future retirement pension decreases each year before you start receiving it.
The choice that you make, between transfer to the retired reserves or discharge, will be final.
Qualitative Retention Program:
Now, let’s say you chose to remain in the Troop Program Unit (TPU)/Selected Reserves (SELRES). What happens next? If you’re Army Reserves, or Army National Guard, you end up subject to the Qualitative Retention Program. The Army will review your record once every two years. They’re going to determine whether you’re among the best chosen to continue drilling, or whether you should be transferred to another status.
Once your record is flagged for consideration, they’ll send a packet of information to you via your chain of command. One of the items in that packet will give you two options. If the board removes you from your drilling status, where do you want to transfer to? Do you want to transfer to the IRR, or to the retired reserve?
If you choose transfer to the IRR, you can continue to accumulate points. You’ll also have a chance at doing AT/ADT or volunteer for other training opportunities. If you have other priorities, you could choose transfer to the retired reserves.
You’ll also get advice to check your records and make sure that they’re complete. They’ll also give both your commander and you an opportunity to make statements.
The fourth option, pending unit policy.
Depending on your unit (Army Reserves), or if you’re in the National Guard (Army), you have another option after receiving your 20-Year-Letter. You can apply for transfer to the IRR.
Even if you’re not close to receiving your 20-Year-Letter, you should carefully consider the above options.
Final reserve years required for retirement.
If you reached 20 qualifying years fore retirement before October 5, 1994, the last 8 qualifying years have to be reserve years. If you reached 20 qualifying years for retirement from October 5, 1994 to April 24, 2005, the last 6 qualifying years have to be reserve years.
If you reached 20 qualifying years for retirement after April 24, 2005, you don’t have a minimum reserve requirement at the end.
Essential Steps to Getting Approved For a Home Mortgage Loan
Buying a home is a biggest step you can take to ensure your family’s security for the future. Getting approved for a home mortgage loan is easier now that it has been in previous years. More and more lenders are modifying the requirements for loan approval as new home buyers programs become available.Here are some good things to know when trying to get approved for a home mortgage loan:
Some things to do before applying for a home mortgage loan
Get your credit in order. If you have anything outstanding, you may want to take care of that before applying for your home mortgage loan.The first thing a mortgage lender will look at is your credit. They look at how you pay your bills and how much debt you have in relation to your income. If you are overextended they may refuse your loan. Even if you don’t have the best credit, you can still qualify for a home loan as long as you have a stable income. You may just have to pay a higher interest rate or larger down payment.
How is your income? All lenders base some of their approval requirements on income. Your income tells them if you can afford to repay the loan. Your total amount of monthly debt should ideally be 1/3-1/2 of your total income. Any more than 50% and they consider that overextended.
Check around for a mortgage lender. Google is probably a good place to start searching for lender in your area. Call them and ask to speak to a lender to get some basic information as far as interest rates and requirements for a loan.
Once you have everything and are ready to apply for the loan
Fill out the application for a home loan and make an appointment with a loan specialist.You will need to bring identification, and proof of income and expenses;bills and payments.They will want to know about your current financial status. In order to qualify for most loans you just need to have a stable income and not too much debt.
Have a good size down payment. Another good thing because that means less money for them to lend you.
The more you can come up with for a down payment, the better off you will be. Typically, a down payment is
between 5% and 20%. You may also have to come up with closing costs and fees associated with processing the loan so be prepared to pay out of pocket for some things.
If everything goes well, you may qualify for a pre-approved mortgage loan. This means that you are pre-qualified and the company will back you. It’s best to get this first if you can because it will be easier to negotiate with sellers if they know you are already qualified and have the financial backing. Plus the pre-approved amount will be a set amount so that when you start home shopping you’ll already know how much of a loan you will be able to get.
The Top Five Ways to Cheat the Government -and How They Will Catch You Doing It
Introduction
There is no such thing as a free lunch. There is a vein of gold in that old saying. And yet, that doesn’t stop many from trying to get something for nothing. Entire generations have grown up now trained to depend on the government for support whether it be through food stamps, skewed tax credit laws or welfare. The price they pay in dignity, respect and freedom is barely noticed by many of them. And yet, even with those who are truly in need or who truly deserve the help there are many more who look for ways to scam the government for funds.
Each one of them is convinced they have found the fool-proof way to scheme Uncle Sam and in many cases they get away with it temporarily. Though there are many variations on the overall themes, each will generally fall within one of five categories.
1. EIC Fraud
2. “Under the Table” Payroll
3. Falsifying of W-2 or 1099 information
4. Clustered Nest
5. Multi-Level Marketing Tax Evasion Methods
EIC FRAUD
Earned Income Credit is a refundable tax credit meant to help working single parents. Normally, the way a tax credit works (nonrefundable) is that if an individual has paid $5000 in taxes for the year and qualifies for the $10,000 tax credit, they can only receive the $5000 they paid in taxes. If the individual paid $0 in taxes, the tax credit could be as much as $50,000 or more and they would get $0. With the refundable tax credit, the individual isn’t required to have paid taxes to get the earned income credit added to his or her refund amount.
It works on a sliding scale where the EIC climbs up to it’s maximum (usually around $15000 in earned income) and as the income climbs above $15,000 the EIC slides down. Maximum EIC is usually around $5500. Finally at about $28,000, the EIC has decreased to $0. As someone who spent several years preparing taxes in the lower income bracket neighborhoods, let me tell you that there are those whose whole year is planned around receiving this huge check of taxes taken from those who pay them and given to those who won’t. EIC is given only for your first two children from birth to age 17.
The ‘married or unmarried’ couple with four kids will go in to a tax prep office, separate ones if they are experienced at this. And though each lives in the same house, each one claims the Head of Household status, which increases the amount they can deduct off of their taxable income and with each of them claiming EIC they can receive a checks totaling up to $10,000 for end of year tax filing season. The Head of Household is supposed to be for those who are receiving no other support from anywhere else. The Head of Household must be providing for that Household, so if there is a boyfriend, girlfriend, spouse, parent etc living there, they cannot claim that designation.
These cheats will do this for years before they are caught, but having been caught, they are not allowed to claim EIC for ten years following a fraud investigation. They will then have to pay back incorrectly paid EIC and pay penalties for fraudulent returns on top of that of up to 75% of the amount that the IRS was defrauded.
How They Get Caught
Every time an individual opens a bank account, purchases a car, or rents or buys a home there is a little note made that identifies their Social Security number with that transaction. Obviously someone whose earned income doesn’t reach over $15,500 isn’t going to go buy a $35,000 vehicle, or a $200,000 home. These cheats do not realize that they are putting a huge target on their back that screams, “Audit Me!” to the trained IRS auditors. You can’t have it both ways and claim to make enough income to pay off your purchase on credit and then on another form claim that you didn’t make enough money to pay taxes.
There is a storehouse of this information, and the IRS does take note of logical errors. Example; A man came into my office and told us proudly that he was the father of nine children with seven different women and that his total income for the year was under $3000 and he wanted to claim half of his kids before their mothers did so he could get the refund first. There is no way on this earth that a man on his own can pay for food, rent and gas on $3000 annual income. And he wanted to claim that he supported these children too? He went to prison a year and a half later, but I hear his kids are doing just fine without him.
Under the Table Payroll
Whether it be because the worker is illegally living here in this country or because the employer doesn’t want to bother with payroll taxes, a growing number of small businesses are paying in cash. And since their employer isn’t reporting it, the individual employee sees an opportunity to cheat the government. (In some of these cases, these individuals are engaging in illegal activity through which they make all their cash. Drug dealing, prostitution, etc.)
The first caution here is that this arrangement is illegal. The second is that it is dangerous. Illegal because there are certain state requirements for employment that cannot be met or measured without records. And, dangerous because this is how most employers get around paying worker’s compensation insurance. An injury on a jobsite where all is done ‘under the table’ will usually receive sub-standard care for fear of reporting the injury to a hospital or qualified doctor.
How They Get Caught
In much the same way that those who are cheating EIC, every legal transaction they make puts one more flag on a case that would not have one otherwise. If they are making money they are not reporting, they will have a hard time explaining how they are making $900 a month in mortgage payments when they only claim to earn $500 and that they are the sole provider of support for that household. As the Zen Master would say, ‘all things are connected, and yet not all things are the same.’
Falsifying of W2 or 1099 Information
It is relatively easy to purchase a pack of blank W-2’s or 1099’s and ‘create’ your own income. Usually the cheaters use a legitimate EIN number of a legitimate business that they have worked at temporarily or that a friend or relative has worked at and they create a W-2 that gives them just enough earned income to get the EIC credit. By the time the ruse is discovered, the cheaters have cashed their super fast refund checks and left town. Electronic filing prevents some fraud, but it makes others so easy.
The legitimate business owner then is left to explain why he or she didn’t pay employment tax on these individuals who faked these forms. The IRS seems to move much slower when you are the one who has been wronged. It could mean paying penalties on payroll taxes that were never supposed to be filed anyway.
A lot of those people using this particular scam are illegal aliens and do not have a legitimate social security number anyway, those that are legal citizens, and yet, cheaters anyway, eventually move and forget the crime they have committed.
How They are Caught
Once this particular fraud is forgotten, one day they will have to use their social security number for a job, a loan, or college application. At that point, they are nailed even though it may be five or more years later. Offenses of this type earn prison time.
If it is an illegal that is cashing this check, it makes it more of a challenge. Typically, an illegal does not have a checking account to use to cash this check, so they must go to a check cashing store. It is there that they must produce ID, addresses of references and some employment information. What a lot of people don’t realize is that all the checks you receive and cash have clearly identifiable stamps showing where and when the check was cashed, deposited and processed. If the illegal is still in the same area when the IRS does get up and start investigating, it doesn’t take too much to find them.
The Clustered Nest
Using the same principle in the first EIC fraud of a couple living together in the same place and each claiming Head of Household and EIC for each of their four children, the clustered nest describes what happens when that is taken to extremes. Where there are four or more families within the same residence each claiming HOH and EIC for their group of kids. This is common in heavily Hispanic areas where the families are actually able to get along with each other in close quarters. Often the children are swapped back and forth amongst the relatives to get the maximum benefit of the tax refund.
How They are Caught
In doing background checks there are areas and addresses that are automatic ‘red flags’ of fraud. They are called ‘high risk’ areas, high turnover, a transient population, hotels, apartment complexes, etc. When an address has ever been used as a ‘clustered nest’ where more than one family is claiming residence at the same time, that location is flagged. Eventually the addresses are matched together with dates and times people are claiming residence and sole ownership of the Head of Household title. As long as the entire family moves every three years, they could keep this up for many years. But once an area has been ‘flagged’ so too are any social security numbers using that address.
Multi-Level Marketing Tax Evasion Fraud
Lately there has been a group promoting an old idea they tout as being “new”. This group stems from a MLM that sells legal insurance plans and a big part of their business is in recruiting other representatives. As the steam has gone out of their engine in the past seven years, it is getting more and more difficult to recruit smart people into these pyramid schemes. So their approach has changed to deemphasize the MLM aspect and sell them on the benefits of being able to deduct expenses they already have by opening their own business.
Most W-2 earners as they call them, don’t have time to work 40-60 hours a week and put in another 10 – 20 on an MLM. So the approach is this, let me show you how to deduct those expenses you have now anyway and save you money on your taxes. When you own your own business you do get to deduct losses, home office expenses and a percentage of your utility bills depending on the size of the home office.
So now they have otherwise smart people joining this pyramid MLM group, not to advance within the MLM, but to deduct all the losses they will have pushing these pre-paid legal insurance plans on their friends and family. There are several things wrong with this; First, your business needs to be in operation for the purpose of making a profit, NOT for writing off day to day personal expenses. Second, there are rules and regulations for home office and vacation deductions that these ‘fake tax experts’ don’t bother explaining to their new recruit, which easily lead to the deductions being disallowed and the penalties and fees start rolling in. And third, these so called tax experts are the furthest from being experts that one could be. A weekend training class does not a tax expert make.
How They Get Caught
The chief inspiration behind this devious scheme deftly avoids investigations and prosecutions. The pre paid legal insurance company however, seems to attract investigations constantly. Experts in corporate fraud have cited several red flags that show a company is ripe for fraud to be committed on the corporate level and this particular company is at that point. Since it is difficult to hold the corporation liable for the outlandish claims of its’ sales force, there will continue to be people sucked into this ‘incorporate yourself’ scheme that has been around for over 30 years. The good news is that the eyes of the corporate fraud experts are on them and soon there will be a slip up. Gee, I hope they know a good lawyer.
