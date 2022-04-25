News
Where do Gophers players land on NFL mock drafts?
The Gophers football program hasn’t had a defensive player picked in the first round of the NFL draft in more than 20 years. Boye Mafe could change that when the three-day event in Las Vegas starts Thursday.
The 6-foot-4, 260-pound rush end from Hopkins is considered a borderline first-round pick, according to a handful of recent mock drafts the Pioneer Press perused on Monday.
If an NFL team takes Mafe on Day 1 of the draft, he would be the first Minnesota defensive player taken in the first round since cornerback Willie Middlebrooks went 24th overall to the Denver Broncos in 2001.
Here’s a look at where the top Gophers prospects are projected to be picked:
BOYE MAFE
The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Mafe going 30th overall to the Kansas City Chiefs, but Brugler’s colleague Nate Tice doesn’t name Mafe anywhere in his two-round mock draft. The Chiefs have consecutive picks at the tail end of the first round, and ESPN’s Jordan Reid also has Mafe coming off the board then. Pro Football Focus Austin Gayle has Make being picked at No. 31 by Cincinnati.
NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has Mafe at 35th to the New York Jets, which means he would be an early second-round pick in Reuter’s book. The Ringer has Mafe as the 45th overall pick on its top 75 list.
NFL.com gave Mafe a grade of 6.35 and said he could be taken in Rounds 1 or 2. Analyst Lance Zierlein put Mafe in the category of “will eventually be a plus starter.”
The Gophers and their fans have gotten used to waiting for a former player to hear his name called in Round 1. Receiver Rashod Bateman was picked 27th by the Baltimore Ravens last year, while safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was passed over in the opening round and went 45th to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two years ago.
DANIEL FAALELE
The Gophers’ massive 6-foot-8, 384-pound offensive tackle from Melbourne, Australia, appears to be a second- or third-round pick, meaning Day 2.
The Athletic’s Tice has Faalale going the highest of the seven mock drafts the Pioneer Press consulted — 40th to the Seattle Seahawks, while NFL.com’s Reuter has him 90th to Tennessee. The Ringer placed Faalele at 53rd out of 75, while Pro Football Focus has him much, much lower at No. 157 on its big board.
These projections represent big fluctuations for where the big man could be taken this weekend.
NFL.com had Faalele at a grade of 6.28, slotted him to go in Round 3 and put in the “will eventually be an average starter” category.
If Faalele is picked at any time, he will snap a drought Minnesota is desperate to end: they haven’t had an offensive lineman picked since Greg Eslinger and Mark Setterstrom in 2006.
ESEZI OTOMEWO
The 6-foot-6, 285-pound defensive end from Indianapolis had a knee injury from the Guaranteed Rate Bowl keep him out of the NFL Scouting Combine or the U’s Pro Day, but he has appeared on the edge of three mock drafts in either Rounds 6 or 7. He was absent from four others.
NFL.com had Otomewo at a 5.93 grade, going in Round 6 and labeled him an “average backup or special teamer.”
BLAISE ANDRIES
The 6-foot-6, 335-pound offensive lineman from Marshall, Minn., participated in drills at the Senior Bowl, the combine and worked out during the U’s pro day, but he wasn’t listed on any of these mock drafts.
NFL.com put Andies at a 5.64 grade, pegged him for Round 7 or as priority free-agent signing and forecast him as a “candidate for the bottom of a roster or practice squad.”
BRIEFLY
The Gophers have a handful of other NFL hopefuls who participated in the U’s Pro Day in mid-March: linebacker Jack Gibbens; tight end Ko Kieft; defensive backs Coney Durr, Justus Harris, Phil Howard and Bishop McDonald; defensive linemen Nyles Pinckney, Micah Dew Treadway and Sam Renner, and offensive lineman Sam Schlueter.
Elon Musk Buying Twitter Is Starting to Look More and More Likely
Twitter’s board appears to be warming up to Elon Musk’s $43 billion bid to take the social media company private after the Tesla CEO said he had secured funds for the acquisition. Twitter’s 11 board directors reportedly met with Musk on April 24 and negotiated details for hours. The two sides could finalize a deal as soon as today (April 25), according to multiple outlets, including The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.
The news is a major development in the month-long saga between Musk and Twitter after he revealed he owned a 9.2 percent stake in the social media company in early April. Wall Street is elated: Twitter stock jumped more than 5 percent to above $51.50 today morning despite major equity indexes sliding.
The board meeting came after Musk privately pitched his offer to several Twitter shareholders on April 22 through video calls, according to the Journal. The Tesla CEO focused on persuading institutional investors in hopes they could sway the board’s decision, the Journal reported.
Institutional investors collectively own nearly 80 percent of Twitter. The board owns less than 2.5 percent, most of which belongs to Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey.
Musk’s initial offer on April 14 to buy Twitter at $54.20 per share was met with strong resistance. Saudi Arabia’s Prince Alwaleed bin Talah, who owns 5.2 percent of Twitter, said the Musk’s price was nowhere close to “the intrinsic value of Twitter given its growth prospects.” Several analysts said they expected Twitter’s board to only accept a bid higher than $60 a share, according to The New York Times. In response to the current offer, Twitter’s board has put in a “poison pill,” or a shareholder rights plan, in an effort to fend Musk off by capping his stake at 15 percent.
But Musk has said from the beginning $54.20 is his “best and final” offer. Some analysts expect Twitter to seriously consider it. “[Wall] Street will read this news today as the beginning of the end for Twitter as a public company with Musk likely now on a path to acquire the company unless a second bidder comes into the mix,” Dan Ives, a Wedbush Securities analyst known for covering Tesla stock, tweeted April 24.
Musk revealed a Securities and Exchange Commission filing April 21 that he has lined up $46.5 billion in funding to pay for the acquisition. He will personally shell out $21 billion, likely by selling some Tesla shares, and borrow the rest from investment banks. As collateral, he will put up a portion of his Tesla stake, according to the SEC filing.
If Twitter’s board officially rejects the bid, Musk plans to extend a tender offer to Twitter shareholders and ask to buy shares directly from them.
Twitter is set to report first-quarter earnings on Thursday and expected to discuss the deal with investors.
Judge finds Donald Trump in contempt in New York legal fight
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge found former President Donald Trump in contempt of court and set in motion $10,000 daily fines Monday for failing to adequately respond to a subpoena issued by the state’s attorney general as part of a civil investigation into his business dealings.
Judge Arthur Engoron said a contempt finding was appropriate because Trump and his lawyers hadn’t shown they had conducted a proper search for the records sought by the subpoena.
“Mr. Trump, I know you take your business seriously, and I take mine seriously,” Engoron said in a Manhattan courtroom packed with reporters. “I hereby hold you in civil contempt and fine you $10,000 a day” until the terms of the subpoena are met.
New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, had asked the court to hold Trump in contempt after he missed a March 31 court-imposed deadline to turn over documents.
Trump, a Republican, has been fighting James in court over her investigation, which he has called a politically motivated “witch hunt.” During oral arguments Monday, Trump attorney Alina Habba said that “Donald Trump does not believe he is above the law.”
James has been conducting a lengthy investigation into the Trump Organization, the former president’s family company, centering around what she has claimed is a pattern of misleading banks and tax authorities about the value of his properties.
“Today, justice prevailed,” James said in a release after Engoron’s ruling. “For years, Donald Trump has tried to evade the law and stop our lawful investigation into him and his company’s financial dealings. Today’s ruling makes clear: No one is above the law.”
The contempt finding by the judge came despite a spirited argument by Habba, who insisted repeatedly that she went to great lengths to comply with the subpoena, even traveling to Florida to ask Trump specifically whether he had in his possession any documents that would be responsive to the demand.
“The contempt motion is inappropriate and misleading,” she said. “He complied. … There are no more documents left to produce by President Trump.”
She also derided the James probe as “political” and “truly a fishing expedition,” saying Trump and his companies had turned over more than 6 million documents and paperwork related to 103 Trump entities over an eight-year period.
“We’ve turned over everything as fast as possible. This is a waste of judicial resources,” Habba added.
Trump spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Investigators for James have said in court filings that they uncovered evidence that Trump may have misstated the value of assets like golf courses and skyscrapers on his financial statements for more than a decade.
A parallel criminal investigation is being conducted by the Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, also a Democrat.
Alex Caruso is in concussion protocol and is questionable to play for the Chicago Bulls in Wednesday’s Game 5
Alex Caruso could miss Game 5 of the Chicago Bulls’ first-round playoff series after being placed in concussion protocol this weekend.
Caruso took an inadvertent blow to the face from Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter in the second quarter of Sunday’s Game 4 loss. Carter’s arm swiped across Caruso’s face as he drove by the defender and appeared to make contact twice. The contact caused Caruso’s nose to bleed, which required several minutes of clean up before he could return to the game.
Although Caruso insisted on playing through the quarter, coach Billy Donovan said the guard was visibly in pain and exhibited concussion symptoms in the locker room, which resulted in his removal from the game.
Following further tests, Caruso was placed in concussion protocol Monday. Donovan said Caruso will be “day-to-day” as he continues to test, and the Bulls medical staff is unsure when he will be approved for contact again.
“Now it’s about how soon does he start to not have symptoms anymore before he can get back in play,” Donovan said. “His availability in Game 5 right now is up in the air.”
Losing Caruso would be a blow to the Bulls as they face elimination against the Bucks on Wednesday, who currently hold a 3-1 lead with home court advantage. Caruso started as the Bulls point guard throughout the series and in the final stretch of the regular season. He has been sidelined for long swathes of this season due to injuries, including a broken wrist and back spasms. Rookie Ayo Dosunmu typically has filled in in Caruso’s absence.
Besides missing a starting guard, the Bulls also lose their sharpest defensive edge without Caruso on the perimeter. Defense is a necessity for the Bulls, as they’ve averaged only 94 points per game in the series.
Donovan said the Bulls expect to reassess Caruso Tuesday before the team heads up to Milwaukee to prepare for Game 5.
