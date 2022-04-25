Finance
Where to Buy Acai Berry – Why Acai Products Are So Hard to Find
Do you know where to buy Acai berry? Ever noticed how Acai products never seem to reach the shelves of your local health stores and supermarkets? Only a select few brick-and-mortar establishments have Acai on their inventories, and those that do often charge an arm and a leg for them. Thankfully, there’s a better way.
The reason why Acai is so hard to find locally is because Acai berries can’t be imported into many countries. Customs laws often prohibit the importation of fruits that have seeds in them. But even if your country did allow the importation of Acai, chances are you won’t get the fruits in good condition.
Acai berries perish quite quickly — in 24 hours or less after picking from the palm. So unless you live in Brazil (Acai only grows naturally in the Amazon), you’ll have to settle for Acai products to enjoy its health benefits.
So how can you decide where to buy Acai berry products? Simple — you can try surfing the ‘Net. Many trustworthy Acai product manufacturers tend to source their products straight from Brazil and send them to almost any point in the world.
The great thing about buying over the Internet is that the products are much cheaper than in health stores. Internet-based companies deal with much lower overhead costs, so they can afford to offer Acai products at low prices — sometimes even give free trials to a few lucky visitors.
Where to buy Acai berry? Chances are what you’re looking for is only a few mouse clicks away!
Finance
Invest In Yourself – The 3 Best Reasons To Invest In Yourself
Most of the time, investing is a good idea. You could invest in real estate, stocks, mutual funds, you name it. However, you cannot forget to invest in yourself! Most people settle and stop investing in their-selves early on in life in which separate the ones working for nothing and the ones working for their new house worth millions! With the fact that most people settle and simply give up early in their 20’s, it’s really not that difficult to get ahead of the game and be a leader in any industry or walk of life. With that be said, we will get the ball rolling with digging a little deeper into the dreadfully common art of settling.
1. Get Ahead of The Game – Start with increasing your education. Our brains are powerful tools in which can hold a bunch of information, you’re simply limiting yourself by not filling it up. Take a pottery class or go online and take an educational course on personal finance or budgeting and anything. Don’t just settle for mediocrity! The only people in this world that will attempt to steer you away from investing in yourself, are broke people!
2. Become A Leader – If you talk better, know more, perform better, and all that goodness then it’s practically impossible to not become a leader in whatever industry you are involved in. If you’re a nurse for example and are able to answer questions only a doctor could, my only logical assumption is that you will be seeing a raise in your income before any other nurse in the hospital you work at. It just makes sense! My knowledge over computers and marketing a few years ago was slim but after taking a determined mature effort to expand greatly in both realms, have become a leader in both industries.
3. Confidence – The power of confidence is truly remarkable. For example, I used to fear math, even basic equations! I took the time and invested in my mathematical education and self-taught myself through online avenues through Calculus. This does not mean I now love math or am an expert mathematician able to solve linear inequalities on the fly. However, when I see an equation I am no longer terrified by the numbers. I’m highly confident in my mathematical ability to know if I work on it long enough and stay focused and relaxed, I’m likely going to discover the correct answer. The power of confidence is taking and task and understanding that you are able to handle it, no matter of difficult or challenging it may be.
If you go through the top three reasons why you should invest in yourself, you’ll quickly realize that they are also steps to take. Consistently increase your education and start making waves in your industry. Then, become a leader in whatever industry you are in which will pretty much take care of itself per cause and effect of increasing your overall knowledge. Finally, harness the power of confidence and use it to your advantage to continue the process!
Finance
Investing in the Nigerian Stock Market – Sectors and Stocks to Watch in 2009
Think of the year when Nigerians made obscene profits in the stock market. It is 2008. The same year qualified as the worst year investors ever had. The power of greed was so great that it pushed up the prices of stock beyond their true values.
Those who are well informed and experienced made maximum profits and exited the market. Others who were moved by the herd effect were not so lucky. They were stranded when the prices came tumbling down. It was a painful experience for speculators. Statistics reveal that investors has lost close to 3.9 billion naira.
Now stock prices in the Nigerian stock market look very attractive but investors are so afraid to risk putting fresh funds in the market. The emotion of fear is really reigning now. Smart investors know that this is the right time to buy cheap and acquire high volume. But on what premise would you base your investment drive this time around?
There is widespread concern about the global recession, freezing of margin facilities by banks, devaluation of the naira and general slowdown of the economy. What criteria should you use to pick stocks in this hard time as a forward looking investor?
That is the question I wish to provide answer to in this article.
Factors To Consider
1. Historical Stability
Companies with history of profitable performance over the years barring any unforeseen circumstances will continue to improve of best practices to make investors happy. Remember that First Bank sometime ago took a risk to invest in the emerging communications market in Nigeria through ILL. That deal went sour but the bank did not go under as a result. Years after, it continued to post favourable results and paid investors dividend and bonus issues. Currently, this stock is investors delight. First bank has been consistent over the years and has a strong reserve base.
2. Competitive Advantage
Companies with premium performance in the market over its competitors stand a good chance of surviving this hard time. Strong brands like Cadbury and UACN will continue to make waves in the market. Their products have been permanently registered in the minds of consumers in Nigeria. These products will continue to sell. They are even restructuring and introducing new products which consumers have been buying. The more people patronize these products, the more the profitability with good management of human and material resources.
3. Strong Financial Base
Companies that have been building reserves over the years from the profit made have something to fall back on in this bearish season to fund projects that will add value to their markets and give good return to investors. U.B.A. and G.T.B. are reserve building financial power house. The strong reserve base is largely responsible for their expansion into foreign markets. You can see pure gold here. When those foreign branches start yielding profits what do you think investors will enjoy? Good time and high return on investment of course especially at the return of the bulls.
4. Highly Profitable
Not all companies have the ability to manage resources well for maximum profit. Tax management of certain institutions is so poor that it eat deep into their profit margin. In the banking industry, Oceanic bank stands out in terms of prudent tax portfolio management. Making profit is not all that matters. Having enough to keep is the skill that delight investors.
5. Grossly Undervalued
Equities that are undervalued are the first to rebound in a bullish market. You are not going to make the profit at the return of the bulls. Your profit margin is decided on the timing of your investment. Taking the risk to invest when the company is undervalued guarantees your high returns when the market recovers. Unity Bank is currently enjoying agricultural facility in terms of loan from the world bank. At less than 3 naira current market price, the stock is grossly undervalued
Winning Attitude For Predictable Profits
* Continue to be fully invested
* Invest in fundamentally strong equities
* Ignore economic forecast and be determined to excel in any economy. The stock market always outperform on the long term and is the only solution to inflation as far as your money is concerned
* Continue to acquire more financial and investment skills
* Be less emotional in your decisions
Sectors And Stocks To Watch
1. Agriculture
This sector is on the upswing as a major contributor to the Nigerian gross domestic product and earnings. New frontiers in livestock and cocoa processing are turning out positive results. Companies listed e.g. FTN cocoa processor, Livestock Feeds and Okomu Oil offer promises of good prospects.
2. Food And Beverages
Even in a recession people will continue to demand for food and its confectioneries. The logic why this sector will perform is simple. As long as man lives, the demand for food and beverages will continue. Coupled with good management, companies in this sector e.g. Dangote Sugar, Tantalizer, Flour Mills and Honey Well will continue to delight investors in paying dividend.
3. Banking
Nigerian banks are currently aggressive in their expansion drive to Africa and beyond. The income and profit will soon start reflecting in the balance sheet. Some banks e.g. First Bank, U.B.A., G.T.B., Zenith and Bank PHB has performed well and will continue to reward investors while the bears reign.
4. Communications
Nigerian communication sector is one of the fastest growing in the world. Despite all the infrastructural challenges, companies operating in this sector has been making obscene profits and investors stand to benefit more from their operations in 2009. Starcom is the only stock listed in this sector for now on the Nigerian stock market. Investing in it now will not be a bad idea.
5. Conglomerates
History is in favour of this sector. They particularly have the ability to restructure and remodel their businesses in trying times. A stock like UACN will continue to delight investors
6. Transport
Talk of monopoly. ABC transport is the only listed company in this sector on the exchange. It has been consistent in paying dividend since it was listed in 2006.
7. Insurance
The insurance sector is currently enjoying goodwill and patronage as investors continue to position themselves for long term profit taking. Companies like International Energy Insurance and Cornerstone are highly attractive.
Learn to commit the largest part of your available fund to the food and beverage sector to minimize your risk. Thinking long term is a sure strategy that will guarantee yours success in 2009 and beyond.
Finance
New Year Resolution Tips – Find a Buddy to Share Your Journey!
Do you truly want to make your 2009 New Year Resolution a reality? If the answer is “Yes”, one important ingredient is ‘camraderie’. Find a buddy to share the journey toward achieving your dream, resolution and daily goals. It is much easier if you don’t try to ‘go it alone’ and it will be more fun if you have a pal to share the good times right along with the rough patches. Remember that ‘best friend’ you had when you were a kid – the one with whom you shared laughs on those long summer days? You commiserated together and stuck with each other through thick and thin, good times and bad times. Maybe it’s time to find a buddy like that who shares your passion, interest, desire, and commitment to your 2009 resolution.
Finding the right buddy isn’t as hard as you think. You probably already know someone who shares your vision and would be interested in pursuing your dream with you. The trick is to look for that special person and ask! Say your resolution is to exercise for 30-minutes each day, or learn to cook healthier meals, or master photography. There is an endless assortment of dreams and resolutions! Maybe you have a co-worker who would love to walk with you during breaks, or hit the gym at lunchtime, or play softball after work. Maybe you have a friend who shares your interest in cooking who would enjoy whipping up a new creation once each week. Or maybe you have a buddy who shares a photography class with you. Ask that fellow-photographer if he/she is interested in shooting with you on weekends. Field trips are loads of fun – shoot first, then picnic afterward!
Teaming up with a friend will help you to make a successful, rewarding journey. Here are just a few of the benefits of teaming up with a kindred spirit:
- You can share ideas, brainstorm, research, learn, implement, and grow together.
- You can help each other to build a long-range plan, and daily action plans that will guide you throughout your journey toward achieving your dream, resolution and daily goals.
- You can keep each other accountable by scheduling time to work on your resolution together. It is much harder to ‘give up’ or ‘quit’ when a buddy is relying on you, or when you have scheduled time get together.
- You can compare notes on progress, do weekly check-ins, make course corrections, and celebrate victories together. Rewards are as important as the actual ‘work’ for continued motivation, success and happiness.
- You can help each other to overcome obstacles, stay on track, and ensure that expectations are realistic and achievable.
- You can share a laugh, get silly and have fun. Making and keeping a resolution is hard work, but you should enjoy the journey, as well . . . Remember the old adage “All work and no play . . .”
There are a lot of good reasons to find a buddy who will work together with you on your resolution, dream or goal. Now get moving and start a team! Remember: I Resolve To . . . Achieve My New Year Resolutions, One Resolution, One Day At A Time For One Year. It’s your choice. Do it today. Turn your resolution into reality in five simple, common sense steps: Dare To Dream, Decide, Define, Develop A Plan, and Do It Daily. Make your resolution a permanent Lifetime Resolution, something that’s with you for good! Above all, Be A Resolutionista, someone who makes resolutions, keeps resolutions, and enjoys the journey! Let’s Go For It!
