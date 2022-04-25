Finance
Why Is Conference Room Scheduling Software Important Post COVID-19 Era?
Returning to work after the COVID lockdowns will never be the same. As companies and organizations open up their workplace to their employees, customers, and clients, the management should have clear guidelines and protocols on health safety and standards.
Technology plays an essential role in achieving optimum health safety practices in the workplace. Desk and conference room scheduling software allows an organization to adequately plan their return to work scheme by providing useful and reliable reservation system.
Simplify Conference Room Booking Software
DeskFlex conference scheduling rooms software, a leader in providing intelligent total space management business solutions, enables companies to simplify their space utilization and management. DeskFlex delivers a streamlined method in managing office spaces, meeting rooms, conference rooms, facilities, and resources using online booking software.
DeskFlex integrates seamlessly with existing company networks so that employees can make reservations using the mobile app, web browser, or using the company’s intranet systems. DeskFlex customizes meeting room booking systems according to the organization’s predetermined needs.
Total Office Space Management post COVID-19 Era
In a post COVID-19 era, companies must have a concrete plan on how to redesign workplace dynamics that would support COVID compliance in the office. The management must strive to provide employees a safe work environment, maintain physical distancing, minimize employee interactions, prevent possible contamination, and plan for concrete steps in case of an outbreak.
DeskFlex conference room scheduling software allows booking meetings using a real time booking system that shows the current availability of spaces. When making a conference room booking, users can also request the necessary equipment such as TV screens, projectors, telephone units, and laptops needed at the conference. It is a comprehensive conference room manager and resource scheduling system.
DeskFlex room booking software allows employees to have quick access to collaboration with other teams. Administrators and users will see who comes to the office on specific dates and times, and which office spaces they occupy during these reservations.
Analytics and reports will inform the admin of the overall data of the office space utilization during the day, week, and month. The system will generate reports on reservations made, cancellations, modifications, and the particular users who checked into these spaces.
Redesigning Office Spaces to Accommodate Returning Employees
Management must emphasize maintaining physical distancing, office sanitation, and monitoring returning employees for any symptoms of COVID infection.
DeskFlex conference room scheduling software upgrades its system with COVID compliance features that promote Social Distancing, thermal scanner, mask detection, automatic desk sanitation between use, and dynamic scheduling. These newly added features are the best and up to date response to the pandemic situation.
At DeskFlex, we care about families. Your employees are like your second family in the workplace. We strive to provide organizations across industries the suitable tools and room scheduling software technology to help preserve families and protect them from the threat of the current pandemic and other possible infections in the workplace.
How To Generate Traffic With Forum Marketing
In this article I am going to teach you how to generate targeted traffic using forums.
Forum marketing can be achieved in five easy to follow steps.
1. Find the right forum for your market
It’s really important for you to know where your target market hangs out. Whatever your chosen niche is, there will be a forum. If there isn’t you may be in the wrong niche. Why would I say that? Because competition is your friend. It demonstrates a marketplace is healthy and hungry. People are willing to spend money in that niche to solve their problems.
If you don’t already know what the popular forums are for your niche, simply search on Google “your niche + forum” and a list of forums will be returned in the search results.
2. Hang out in your niches forum
You need to know what questions people are asking. What issues people have? In short you need to know how you can add value.
You need to start getting involved and helping people. Answer peoples questions. DO NOT send them a link straight away or try selling to them. That is the worst thing you can do and it’s spamming so you could get thrown out.
3. Complete your signature
Most forums allow you to put a link into your signature. So you are not directly spamming or sending people a link. Just like article writing, if you like the value and advice I give you, you may sign up to my list. But it’s not in your face. The decision is up to you.
4. Write valuable posts and interesting thread topics
As well as answering people’s questions directly you can also start discussions or ask open questions to get people interacting.
I enjoy writing articles on forums. Informative and interesting short training pieces that help people overcome a specific problem.
If you combine that with taking an interest and helping people it won’t take long before you start to get noticed for all of the right reasons.
You will also start building your expert status at the same time. If you know what you’re talking about of course.
The same with every other traffic generation strategy though. It doesn’t take five minutes. Do not expect to see immediate results. You need to focus on this strategy and give it a chance to start working.
5. Give and you will receive
This is a very true statement in forum marketing. The more helpful and selfless you are the more people will start taking an interest in you. They will start wanting to know more about you.
I now get asked if I have a product or a course or some training I can offer, so they can learn more. It’s a great feeling when people start approaching you rather you having to chase them and almost force them to take a look at your sales page.
That’s when you know you are giving a lot more than you are receiving and giving more value.
This of course is the way it should be.
8 Important Tips on Internet Advertising to Generate Website Traffic
Internet advertising is a form of Internet marketing, which uses Internet to advertise products or services. It is the cheapest form of Internet marketing, which reaches a number of net surfers throughout the globe.
Some common examples of Internet advertising are social network marketing, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), banners on web pages. Internet marketing business cannot survive without Internet advertising. It is the secret which gets you most of the traffic and promotes your product.
Find your right market. Study the interests of your buyers. Go wherever they surf. Find out users, who will certainly buy your product.
Start with keyword research. Determine what different keywords people use to find your product online. Try to create specific keyword, so that the buyers may easily find it. .
Common Ways of Internet Advertising:
1.CPM (Cost Per Impression)
In this Internet marketing technique, advertisers display their advertisements to specific audience. They pay for per thousand advertisements or many advertisements. Here, M stands for one thousand in roman numerals.
2.CPV (Cost Per Visitor)
Also known as Cost Per View. Advertisers pay whenever the target users reach the advertiser’s website.
3.CPC (Cost Per Click)
Also known as Pay Per Click (PPC). It is the most widely used Internet marketing technique. Advertisers pay to the host website, each time the user clicks on the advertisement and gets redirected to their websites. This technique helps advertisers to fine tune their searches. Host website gets paid only when the ad is clicked. Regardless of whether the user buys the product or not, advertiser has to pay for a click.
4.CPA (Cost Per Action)
This Internet marketing technique is a bit different from the above mentioned ones. Here, the advertiser pays the host only when the redirected user makes any transaction with the advertising website.
5.CPE (Cost Per Engagement)
Here, the advertising on hosts is free. Advertisers pay only when a user interacts with the advertisements in any form in numerous ways.
Other popular ways of Internet market advertising are:
6.Podcasts
It is a type of Internet broadcasting. This may be costly, but is result oriented.
7.Text links
These are hyperlinks to other web pages, usually inserted in newsletters and e-mails. When clicked, they take the visitors to the desired web page.
8.SEO
Submit your site to popular search engines with probable search keywords, so that it gets listed in the top 10 search results.
Why Sales and Marketing MUST Align
Let’s talk about a sales and marketing problem most companies have struggled with for years. I’m not talking about lead generation, market share, or customer retention, although it does impact each of those things and so much more. I’m talking about the chasm that separates Sales and Marketing.
Take a look at a typical day in the life of both Sales and Marketing to see if you can relate…
A Day in the Life of a Marketer
A marketer works hard to generate leads for her sales team. She optimizes conversion opportunities across her company’s website, delivers email campaigns, builds landing pages and delivers valuable gated content. Her work generates a steady stream of leads, which she immediately passes along to the sales team. Because, after all, more leads is better, right?
Our marketer toils away each day to create valuable marketing content and sales support materials. She sends emails to the sales team to notify them each new piece of content as it is finalized. She even uploads each new item to the company’s Dropbox account so everyone can access it.
Ah, sweet success!
But not for long…
Her blood boils when she learns her sales reps haven’t even so much as looked at the leads she has been generating. She shivers with frustration when she finds out most of the sales team is somehow unaware of most of the content she has created. How can this be possible?
Marketing feels undervalued and ignored.
A Day in the Life of a Sales Rep
On the other side of the Grand Sales and Marketing Canyon, a sales rep spends her day responding to urgent prospect requests, traveling from meeting to meeting, communicating with customers, reacting to unexpected changes with buyers – hers is a life of constant chaos and change.
She often needs content in order to respond to immediate needs of her prospects. However, this leads to frustration because the materials she has access to are not the materials she needs. They are outdated or – worse yet – they don’t even seem to exist. This often means she ends up creating content on the spot. This requires time she simply doesn’t have. She can’t understand why Marketing doesn’t produce the content she needs.
To top it off she receives endless notifications from Marketing about new leads she to follow up with, adding pressure to her already stress-filled day. She doesn’t have time to stay on top of communication with her own prospects, let alone a list of new leads from Marketing. Besides, Marketing leads never seem to be qualified and following up with them always seems to be a waste of her time.
Sales feels misunderstood and unsupported by Marketing.
Sound familiar? Yeah, I thought so.
Unfortunately, this situation is incredibly common. Marketers are not alone in their feelings of being undervalued and ignored. In fact, as much as 80% of marketing leads will never be acted upon by Sales. And according to the American Marketing Association, a whopping 90% of selling content is never actually used in selling.
Sales reps, too, are justified in their frustration. The CMO council found that instead of selling, sales people spend upwards of 40% of their time creating their own messaging and tools. Also, according to HubSpot, only 27% of leads sent to sales by marketing are qualified first.
Pretty sad statistics, right? So why is it happening? It’s that chasm I mentioned earlier between Sales and Marketing. These two teams are disconnected in a big way and it’s taking a toll on the companies they work for.
It’s time to close the gap and align Sales and Marketing once and for all. While you would probably agree, you may not fully understand why it’s so important or what you can do about it.
Why Sales and Marketing MUST Align
Reason #1: Your Customers See It
According to the IDC, as much as 57% of customers feel that salespeople are poorly preparedor not prepared at all for initial meetings.
Could it be that these sales reps didn’t have the resources they needed to properly prepare for these initial meetings? After all, these meetings with prospective customers are pretty important to sales reps – they are key milestones in the sales process! The vast majority of sales reps would certainly want to be prepared for them so they could be as successful as possible. They just didn’t have the content they needed to adequately prepare.
Sales reps need content to effectively engage prospects and close sales. But not just any content will do. They need content that speaks directly to the needs, challenges and preferences of prospects. And they need to be able to access the most current versions of it whenever they need it.
What To Do
Take the first step toward Sales and Marketing alignment and talk to the sales reps directly. Work to clearly understand the challenges they face throughout the sales process. Ask them about the gaps they see in your marketing content. Try to understand how they need to access content and when and where they need it most. Attempt to learn what marketing support has worked and what has not – and why. Listen to their feedback and list the ways you can better serve your sales reps.
One strategy I like to use is asking sales reps to write down questions they frequently receive from prospects. Then, use this list of FAQs as a list of content you can create to directly support the sales reps the next time they encounter such inquiries.
The important takeaway here is that marketers can take the first step toward Sales and Marketing alignment by starting a simple conversation with sales reps. Just ask them what they need and work out a way to deliver it.
Reason #2: Lead Overload
When Sales and Marketing aren’t aligned, inefficiencies are bound to happen. Like the examples given above, chances are pretty good that Marketing is delivering leads that Sales will never touch. With increasing adoption of marketing automation platforms and their ability to help marketers do more than ever before, marketers are capable of generating a lot of leads. That’s great. What’s not so great is when they just pass them all along to sales.
Why is this such a problem? When sales reps are given more leads than they are physically able to follow up with, they become saturated… and those leads get neglected Here’s an example:
Let’s say you’ve been striving to reach a lead generation goal of 30 leads per rep per week. That sounds great! That is, until you learn that each rep typically has about two hours per week to follow up with leads and each lead typically requires about 20 minutes of follow up time. You now realize that each rep has the capacity to follow up with just six leads each week. You have been working hard to send them 30.
See the problem here? In this scenario, you would be sending them 24 more leads than they can physically handle. Every. Single. Week.
What you thought was great marketing success was actually overloading sales. And it was leading to neglected leads.
What To Do
As the previous example briefly mentioned, one of the first steps in solving this problem is by talking to your sales reps and Sales leadership directly to understand the realistic number of leads each rep can follow up with each week. Then adjust the number of leads you deliver accordingly.
This doesn’t mean you aim try to generate fewer leads. Not at all. Instead, it means you might need to nurture them and better qualify them before handing them off to Sales.
More work for marketing? Perhaps. But wouldn’t it be worth it if your work was actually used? By nurturing leads before handing them off to Sales, you increase the chances of the leads you deliver actually becoming customers.
On average, according to a Demand Gen Report nurtured leads produce a 20% increase in sales opportunities versus non-nurtured leads. What’s more, companies that excel at lead nurturing generate 50% more leads that are truly sales-ready. Even better – they produce these leads a third of the cost of companies that aren’t so great at lead nurturing.
Invest some time in better understanding Sales and each rep’s capacity for following up with leads. Then refine your lead nurturing process to improve the quality and rethink the quantity of leads you deliver to sales.
Reason #3: Revenue Gone to Waste
When sales reps spend time searching for or creating content, this not only duplicates the efforts of marketing, it also pulls them away from important sales opportunities. And those wasted opportunities add up to wasted revenue – lots of it.
Consider this: A study by IDC found that by saving a single sales rep just 60 minutes of prep time each week, a company could realize additional revenue generation $300,000 or more per rep! In a company with just 10 reps, that’s $3 million each year. If you’ve got 100 reps, that’s a staggering $300MM per year.
If just 60 minutes of prep time can translate into $300,000 in revenue, just imagine how much potential revenue is wasted in your organization as sales reps struggle to find the content they need.
What To Do
Clear out the clutter. As you work to build a better relationship with your sales reps and establish more frequent, meaningful communication, look for ways you can reduce the clutter – in both of your lives.
Quite often, technology can help here. There are apps available today to help manage content. Anything from Google Drive to Basecamp, Dropbox to Salesforce – any number of tools can serve as a virtual marketing library for your content. Each one is available anywhere and on any device with an internet connection so sales reps should have no problem getting the content they need whenever they need it.
If you can commit to making only the most current versions of content available in this marketing library, ask your sales reps to also make a commitment. Ask them to retrieve these up-to-date versions of content whenever they need to use it – instead of using outdated content stored elsewhere or creating their own.
Close the gap between Sales and Marketing. Reach out to Sales to better understand their challenges and needs. Work together to better serve your customers. Sure, it will improve your business and probably increase revenue, but it will also improve your workplace happiness, and can you really put a price on that?
