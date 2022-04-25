News
Woman injured in ‘suspicious’ fire at north St. Louis ice cream parlor
ST. LOUIS – An elderly woman was injured while trying to escape a house fire Monday morning in north ST. Louis.
The fire started in an ice cream parlor below the women’s apartment in the 5300 block of West Florissant. The woman managed to make it to the first floor, but she was trapped by the bars on the door. Firefighters were able to free her.
The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Officials said the same business was set on fire on Easter morning. They consider Monday’s fire “suspicious.”
FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
News
Referral of vacancies to J&K Services Selection Board
1. Department ===== Revenue Department
Total No. of Posts====122
2. Department ===== General Administration Department
Total No. of Posts====44
3. Department ===== Forest, Ecology & Environment Department
Total No. of Posts====92
4. Department ===== Rural Development & Panchayati Raj
Total No. of Posts====1395
5. Department ===== Agriculture production & Farmers Welfare Department
Total No. of Posts====38
6. Department ===== Floriculture, Gardens and parks Department
Total No. of Posts====08
7. Department =====Cooperative Department
Total No. of Posts====29
8. Department =====Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department
Total No. of Posts====137
9. Department =====Culture Department
Total No. of Posts====20
10. Department =====Mining Department
Total No. of Posts====16
11. Department =====Higher Education Department
Total No. of Posts====73
12. Department =====Information Department
Total No. of Posts====02
13. Department =====Tourism Department
Total No. of Posts====23
14. Department =====ARI & Trainings Department
Total No. of Posts====03
15. Department =====Jar shakti Department
Total No. of Posts====24
16. Department =====Health & Medical
Education Department
Total No. of Posts====812
17. Department =====Civil Aviation Department
Total No. of Posts====08
18. Department =====Public Works (R&B) Department
Total No. of Posts====1045
19. Department =====Industries &. Commerce Department
Total No. of Posts====42
The post JKSSB: 4000 Job Posts Including 1500 VLW Posts To Be Advertised From Next Week: JKSSB Chairman appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Gold Price Update: Good luck for gold buyers in the wedding season, know the new price of 22 to 24 carat gold
Gold Price Update: Good luck for gold buyers in the wedding season, know the new price of 22 to 24 carat gold
These days weddings are going on across the country, due to which there is a lot of activity in the Indian markets. Everyone is buying new items, so that they can gift their relatives and friends.
There was a lot of crowd in the Indian bullion markets on the previous day and there was an increase in the sale of gold and silver. In such a situation, if you also want to buy gold, then do not delay. Now gold is selling cheap from its highest level by about Rs 5,000, which you can take advantage of in time.
On Monday morning, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) across the country is Rs 52,470, while the price of 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 48,070. In the last 24 hours, an increase of Rs 70 has been registered in the price of 24 carat and 22 carat per 10 grams of gold.
In the last 24 hours, there was slight fluctuation in gold prices in various metro cities of India. Gold rate in Chennai today is Rs 54,210 for 24 carat (10 g) while 22 carat (10 g) is Rs 49,692. In the country’s capital Delhi, the price of 24 carat (10 grams) gold is Rs 53,780 while 22 carat (10 grams) gold is Rs 49,300.
gold being sold in kolkata for so much rupees
In Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal, the price of 24 carat (10 grams) gold is Rs 53,780 while the price of 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 49,300. At the same time, in the financial capital Mumbai, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 53,780 while the price of 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 49,300.
gold becomes cheaper in bhubaneswar
Like Bhubaneshwar, 24 carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 53,780 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 49,300 on Saturday. The price of 24 carat (10 g) and 22 carat (10 g) gold remained stable in the last 24 hours.
Get Gold and Silver Rate in your City by Missed Call
Prices are not released by ibja on Saturdays and Sundays except holidays declared by the central government. To know the retail price of 22 carat and 18 carat gold jewellery, give a missed call on 8955664433. Rates will be received through SMS in a short time. Apart from this, you can visit www.ibja.com for information about frequent updates
The post Gold Price Update: Good luck for gold buyers in the wedding season, know the new price of 22 to 24 carat gold appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
7th Pay Commission: Good News Mnimum basic salary of employees will increase from 18000 to 26000 rupees a month, Modi government will announce soon
7th Pay Commission: Good News Mnimum basic salary of employees will increase from 18000 to 26000 rupees a month, Modi government will announce soon
7th Pay Commission: Employees hope that soon the government will increase the minimum basic pay of the employees
7th Pay Commission latest
update: Central government employees can get to hear another good news. The government has recently increased the DA from 31 per cent to 34 per cent. Now the employees are hopeful that soon the government will increase the minimum basic salary of the employees. At present, the minimum basic pay of employees is Rs 18,000. Employees are continuously demanding to increase it from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000 per month.
The union of central government employees has been demanding for a long time to increase the minimum basic pay. He is demanding from the government to increase the fitment factor from 2.57 times to 3.68 times. With the increase of fitment factor, the salary of the employees will automatically increase.
Will the government increase the fitment factor?
If the government announces an increase in the fitment factor of central employees, there will be a big hike in their salaries. At present, the employees are getting salary under the fitment factor on the basis of 2.57 percent, which is to be increased to 3.68 percent. This will increase the minimum wage of the employees by Rs 8,000. This means that the minimum wage for central government employees will increase from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000.
Basic salary will increase
If the fitment factor is increased to 3.68, the basic pay of the employees will be Rs 26,000. Right now if your minimum salary is Rs 18,000, then excluding allowances, you will get Rs 46,260 (18,000 X 2.57 = 46,260) as per 2.57 fitment factor. Now if the fitment factor is 3.68 then your salary will be Rs 95,680 (26000X3.68 = 95,680).
Earlier the basic salary was Rs 7,000 per month
The Union Cabinet had in June 2017 approved the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission with 34 amendments. The entry level basic pay was increased from Rs 7,000 per month to Rs 18,000, while the highest level i.e. secretary was increased from Rs 90,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh. For Class 1 officers, the starting salary was Rs 56,100.
The post 7th Pay Commission: Good News Mnimum basic salary of employees will increase from 18000 to 26000 rupees a month, Modi government will announce soon appeared first on JK Breaking News.
