Woman injured in ‘suspicious’ fire at north St. Louis ice cream parlor

Gold Price Update: Good luck for gold buyers in the wedding season, know the new price of 22 to 24 carat gold

These days weddings are going on across the country, due to which there is a lot of activity in the Indian markets. Everyone is buying new items, so that they can gift their relatives and friends.

There was a lot of crowd in the Indian bullion markets on the previous day and there was an increase in the sale of gold and silver. In such a situation, if you also want to buy gold, then do not delay. Now gold is selling cheap from its highest level by about Rs 5,000, which you can take advantage of in time.

On Monday morning, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) across the country is Rs 52,470, while the price of 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 48,070. In the last 24 hours, an increase of Rs 70 has been registered in the price of 24 carat and 22 carat per 10 grams of gold.

In the last 24 hours, there was slight fluctuation in gold prices in various metro cities of India. Gold rate in Chennai today is Rs 54,210 for 24 carat (10 g) while 22 carat (10 g) is Rs 49,692. In the country’s capital Delhi, the price of 24 carat (10 grams) gold is Rs 53,780 while 22 carat (10 grams) gold is Rs 49,300.

gold being sold in kolkata for so much rupees

In Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal, the price of 24 carat (10 grams) gold is Rs 53,780 while the price of 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 49,300. At the same time, in the financial capital Mumbai, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 53,780 while the price of 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 49,300.

gold becomes cheaper in bhubaneswar

Like Bhubaneshwar, 24 carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 53,780 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 49,300 on Saturday. The price of 24 carat (10 g) and 22 carat (10 g) gold remained stable in the last 24 hours.

Get Gold and Silver Rate in your City by Missed Call

Prices are not released by ibja on Saturdays and Sundays except holidays declared by the central government. To know the retail price of 22 carat and 18 carat gold jewellery, give a missed call on 8955664433. Rates will be received through SMS in a short time. Apart from this, you can visit www.ibja.com for information about frequent updates