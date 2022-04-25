News
You can be buried at sea if you want. Here’s what it takes
(NEXSTAR) – You may only think of military members being buried in the ocean, but the tradition is not just for the armed forces. Given the right set of circumstances, anyone can skip a traditional cemetery in favor of a goodbye via boat.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has parameters for at-sea burials, however.
Here are some of the basics:
- While EPA doesn’t charge, a burial at sea must be authorized by the agency with a general permit
- Human remains can be released in ocean waters that are at least three nautical miles away from the shore
- Only human remains can be released (no pet remains)
- Flowers, wreaths and other typical gravesite items can be placed but they must be easily decomposable (non-plastic)
How are bodies prepared for sea burials?
Bodies buried at sea can be either cremated, in a traditional casket, or non-cremated and not in a casket (i.e., the body is just released straight into the ocean).
- Cremated remains: All or even just parts of a body can be scattered as ashes into the sea, EPA explains. There are some rules, however. Cremated remains can include the casket if it was burned as part of the process, but metal objects should be removed by the crematorium beforehand. Cremated remains of someone who had medical waste inside their bodies are not allowed
- Non-cremated in a casket: Holes must drilled into the casket to help it sink. Additional weight, like sand bags or lead-free concrete, should be added inside to achieve a total weight of 300 pounds. The extra weight helps offset the buoyancy of the body and the casket, EPA says. At least six chains need to be secured around the casket to keep it closed
- Non-cremated and not in a casket: A natural fiber shroud should be wrapped around the body, in addition to extra weight, like chains
Can any boat be used for a sea burial?
Aside from using a personal boat (or boat the driver is authorized to operate), there are some options to get a body or remains three nautical miles from shore.
- Charter boat companies may offer sea burial services, according to EPA
- Military veterans and their spouses may be eligible for at-sea burial through the U.S. Navy or the U.S. Coast Guard
- Those in charge of burials are required to notify the EPA within 30 days after the event, EPA says
Can you burn a funeral pyre?
Unfortunately, Viking funerals are not allowed by the EPA. Floating a flaming body and a burnable structure out to sea can generate smoke, ash and debris. The agency says the vessel that carries the body out to sea must be the structure that comes back
What are the benefits of at-sea burials?
In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Judah Ben-Hur, owner of Argos Cremation and Burials, said the average cost of an at-sea burial is between $5,000 and $10,000.
At-sea burials could potentially be cheaper than ordinary burial costs in some cases, though the National Funeral Directors Association says the average cost of a funeral, with a burial, is $7,848. Needs or wants for services would dictate which process makes more financial sense.
Butler, Tucker, Oladipo (!) make statements as Heat crush Hawks 110-86 to go up 3-1
This wasn’t about style points. This was about wanting to see Atlanta permanently in their rearview mirror for the 2022 playoffs.
So in the absence of their floor leader, the Miami Heat reverted to their defensive roots and opted for gritty instead of pretty, in moving to a 110-86 victory Sunday night over the Hawks at State Farm Arena.
Up 3-1 in the best-of-seven opening-round Eastern Conference playoff series, the Heat have an opportunity to close it out Tuesday at 7 p.m. at FTX Arena, otherwise to return to Atlanta for a Thursday Game.
“We had to find a different way to win this game,” coach Erik Spoelstra said. “A lot of it was our defensive toughness and versatility.”
With point guard Kyle Lowry sidelined by a hamstring strain sustained in Friday night’s Game 3 loss, the Heat went from flash to bash, in an effort focused on the defensive end and fueled by the tenacity of Jimmy Butler and P.J. Tucker.
Butler, who pounded his way to the foul line, led the Heat with 36 points. Tucker, who fashioned a breakthrough performance almost solely built on dirty work, added 14 points and eight rebounds.
There also were 14 points from Bam Adebayo, 12 from Max Strus and 11 from Gabe Vincent, who started in place of Lowry.
“Everybody else had to step up,” Tucker said of playing in the absence of Lowry.
Beyond those numbers was an inspired contribution from Victor Oladipo, in his first playoff action as a member of the Heat, fully in synch with the heart-and-hustle theme of the night, closing with six points, eight rebounds and four assists.
“He gave us some great, important minutes, inspiring minutes,” Spoelstra said.
For the Hawks, Trae Young closed 3 of 11 from the field for nine points, with Atlanta finishing at 40 percent from the field.
The winner of this series meets the winner of the Philadelphia 76ers-Toronto Raptors series, which the 76ers lead 3-1.
“Everybody came in and played hard, tonight,” Tucker said.
Five Degrees of Heat from Sunday’s game:
1. Closing time: The Hawks led 26-25 at the end of the opening period, with the Heat then moving to a 55-41 halftime lead, closing the second period on a 26-4 run.
The Hawks moved back within eight early in the third quarter, but the Heat put together a 17-7 run to take an 80-61 lead into the fourth.
Unlike Friday night’s fourth-quarter collapse from 16 up, the Heat closed it out from there, accompanied by a chorus from a section of the crowd of “Let’s Go Heat!”
It ultimately left the Hawks with no answers.
“They had a lot of pressure tonight,” Young said. “Just brought the pressure and we just couldn’t match it, really didn’t make any shots and didn’t play well. And that was the result of it.”
2. Bully Butler ball: Butler kept the Heat float offensively in the first half while also helping control the pace with his bruising approach.
Of Butler’s 19 first-half points, 13 came in the second quarter.
He closed 12 of 21 from the field, with 10 rebounds.
His 11 of 12 from the line allowed the Heat to better dictate the pace.
Later, in the third period, Butler also drained a 3-pointer to help quiet a Hawks rally.
“We’re all staying aggressive,” Butler said.
He now is averaging 30.5 points in the playoffs.
And, no, he said it has nothing to do with erasing the memory of last year’s playoff failure against the Bucks.
“I don’t play the game to prove anything to anybody except myself and my guys,” he said.
3. Ultimate pest: Tucker was at his pest-like best from the outset, up to 10 points and eight rebounds by the intermission, including drawing the fourth foul on John Collins with 1:54 left in the first half.
Tucker said part of his fuel was the Hawks defending him with point guards in previous games.
And, yes, he let Spoelstra know it going into the game.
“He yelled at me,” Spoelstra said, “I said, ‘All right, sounds like a good idea.’ “
With Dewayne Dedmon called for two early fouls, the Heat twice went with smaller-ball lineups in the first half that had Tucker at center.
Tucker then moved back to center with 8:29 left in the third period, after Adebayo was called for his fourth foul.
In that role, Tucker then was called for a technical foul midway through in the third period after a verbal confrontation with Hawks backup center Onyeka Okongwu.
“This is the playoffs,” Tucker said. “This is what I live for.”
4. Oladipo time: With the Heat’s offense stuck in the mud, Oladipo made his first appearance of the postseason, entering with 7:53 left in the second period, with the Heat down six.
His entrance put the Heat 10 deep, after Dedmon, Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin and Duncan Robinson previously entered off the bench.
The Heat went on a 15-0 run shortly thereafter.
It was Oladipo’s first playoff action since his Indiana Pacers lost in the 2020 first round to the Heat.
Spoelstra said Oladipo worked Saturday with the second team, a hint of what we to follow.
“I was ready regardless,” Oladipo said. “Nobody had to tell me anything.”
The Heat were plus-20 in Oladipo’s eight first-half minutes.
“He stayed ready. He made it easier that it looks,” Spoelstra said. “He gave us winning minutes.”
5. Cleaning up: The Heat played the first half without a turnover, the first time they ever played a postseason half without one, outscoring the Hawks 9-0 on turnovers over the first 24 minutes.
A charge by Adebayo with 41 seconds into the third quarter was the Heat’s first turnover. They closed with seven, all but two well after the game was decided.
“That was one of the most important things,” Spoelstra said, “was really taking control of the possession game.”
Aldermanic president blames mayor for stalling north St. Louis improvements
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed is taking aim at Mayor Tishaura Jones over a new measure to provide more funding for north city improvements.
The money is coming from the American Rescue Plan Act.
St. Louis earmarked $37 million for north St. Louis businesses, employment, and other needs. The measure passed the Board of Aldermen and now goes to Mayor Jones’ desk.
But Reed said the mayor tried to stall the measure; first, saying it wouldn’t pass muster with the federal government. Then he said she wanted a permanent homeless tent city but none of the aldermen would go along with it.
It’s all part of a $500 million in stimulus funds sent to the City of St Louis. Reed said he wants a large chunk of money earmarked for north city. He contends the mayor has been sending it elsewhere. He said the board had to fight to get the measure approved. At the moment, Reed claims to have a veto-proof majority.
A spokesman for Mayor Jones said she’s been working with Comptroller Darlene Green and Alderwoman Sharon Tyus to craft a better bill to help north St. Louis. The spokesman declined to say whether the mayor would sign the bill passed by the board.
3 takeaways from the Chicago Cubs-Pittsburgh Pirates series, including an emphasis on placement over power
The Chicago Cubs dropped the series finale to the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field, a 4-3 loss Sunday after breaking out the bats for a 21-0 win the day before. Here are three takeaways from the four-game series in which the Cubs went 1-3.
1. Justin Steele probably won’t look back fondly at his week.
The 25-year-old went just 5⅔ innings in two starts — both losses — against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday and the Pirates on Sunday, allowing seven earned runs on seven hits and seven walks with only three strikeouts.
Steele (1-2) struggled to control his four-seam fastball and slider early Sunday.
“As the game went on, kind of lost command of my four-seam and started losing my breaking ball arm side,” Steele said. “I felt like it was a bunch of deep counts.”
The Cubs pulled him after three innings after he gave up three runs on four hits with four walks and two strikeouts.
“I think I was kind of getting tired,” Steele said. “My front side was leaking a little bit instead of staying back on my back leg and keeping my ear over the rubber. That’s something that really helps. When I’m doing those two things, I feel like I command the ball a lot better.”
Steele started the season looking fairly strong, keeping the Milwaukee Brewers scoreless while fanning five batters April 9. He turned in a solid, 4⅓-inning performance at Colorado on April 14.
“When he does find those moments of (being) not synced up, it’s finding a rhythm to get back to that,” Cubs manager David Ross said before the game. “Just continue to grow, be himself, I think is going to be key throughout the season. Making sure we’re there to support him through the ups and downs of being a major-league starter.”
2. With this group, David Ross prefers placement over power.
Ross doesn’t mind that the Cubs rank toward the middle of the majors with 13 home runs.
The Cubs have poured on the runs as steadily as April rain showers, tallying a league-leading 81 runs entering Sunday. Granted, roughly a quarter of that came in Saturday’s 21-0 beatdown of Pittsburgh.
“No complaints,” Ross said. “Twenty-one and airtight defense.”
That’ll do. But what the Cubs skipper really loved was the how.
In addition to being the largest shutout win since at least 1901, Saturday was the first time the Cubs piled on at least 21 runs with one or fewer home runs since a 24-2 win over the Boston Braves in 1945.
“I like home runs,” Ross said. “Everyone likes home runs. But I think we’re built to be contact-based.
“What I liked was it was (to) all fields. It was down the lines, beat some shifts there, finding holes. They made a couple mistakes. I feel like the barrel on the baseball puts a lot of pressure on the defense. A lot more things can go your way.”
All nine starters recorded hits, starting on a single from outfielder Seiya Suzuki in the Cubs’ second at-bat of the game.
The Pirates also provided a bit of help in the field with five errors over the weekend. The Cubs opened the scoring Sunday when Pittsburgh third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes couldn’t get his glove on a bouncing grounder from Willson Contreras.
There still is room for improvement, Ross said, even though the Cubs started Sunday with more hits (135) than any other team.
“We’re just going to have to continue to grind the at-bats, continue to grow and get better, get the ball in the air a little bit more at times,” Ross said.
Ian Happ — who earlier in the week wore a shirt that said “Launch angle is overrated” — obliged Ross on Sunday with a home run to left-center that had a 23-degree launch angle.
3. Michael Hermosillo can breathe easier after shrugging off his hitting drought.
The Cubs outfielder admitted he was relieved to notch his first hit of the season Friday night — a two-run double in a 4-2 defeat.
The Ottawa, Ill., native snapped an 0-for-12 start at the plate with the double. He followed it up Saturday with a pinch-hit single.
“It’s something hard to ignore,” Hermosillo told the Tribune on Saturday. “But I feel like my results, maybe not having the results of the play, but I’d had good at-bats. I wasn’t too concerned, it was more about continuing to get the opportunity and take advantage of it.
“Definitely a little weight off the shoulders, but I definitely feel like there’s some other hits that could’ve (fallen) that just didn’t. Kind of just tried to stay with the process.”
Hermosillo joked with teammates that he needed to keep the ball from Friday’s breakthrough as a souvenir.
“You could tell he was relieved,” first baseman Frank Schwindel said Saturday. “He’s an awesome teammate and a great guy to have around.”
The Cubs re-signed Hermosillo to a one-year, $600,000 deal after he made 16 appearances last season before a forearm strain cut his season short in September.
Schwindel said Hermosillo had been putting in plenty of work behind the scenes during the slump.
“The hardest thing to do is hit in the big leagues,” Schwindel said. “It’s even harder when you’ve got to come off the bench and do it or aren’t getting those starts every day. It’s great to see because his preparation is just as good as anybody. He’s in the (batting) cage, he’s watching video, he’s staying ready and doing everything he can to be ready for those moments.”
Gavin Good is a freelance reporter for the Chicago Tribune.
