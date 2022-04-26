Finance
4 Basic Options For America’s Economy/Budget
The United States of America, was created, based on certain principles, of freedom, and liberty, rights and obligations. Far too often, we have witnessed, elected officials, especially when they are running for office, resort to making empty promises, and using an excessive amount of rhetoric, often, focused on blaming and complaining, rather than viable solutions! An analysis of promises made by politicians, indicates very few, come to fruition! Party politics, often, complicates, achieving the priorities, and needs/ concerns, and we often, see, haphazard legislation, enacted, without a realistic, true, consideration of the economic impacts. For this, and many other reasons, we have witnessed, an escalating U.S. deficit, and budgets passed, with overwhelming deficits. With that in mind, this article will attempt to consider, examine, and briefly discuss, 4 basic options, for our nation’s economy, and budget, and the potential ramifications, etc.
1. Balanced budget: Politicians often promise a commitment to supporting balanced budgets, but, appear to forget their promises, once elected! The last time, an American President, openly, and honestly, expressed the need, for responsible handling of our economy, was Jimmy Carter, 40 years ago. President Carter supported the concept and approach of zero – based budgeting, which meant, fully examining and considering alternatives and options, rather than merely proceeding, with the same – old ways! The last surplus occurred, during the last years of the administration of Bill Clinton. Today, under the administration of President Donald Trump, we are seeing our national budget, and corresponding deficits, escalate dramatically! Students of history, have observed, nations, who run huge deficits, for any period of time, suffer!
2. Sustainable; focused; relevant: President Trump’s focus appears to be on what he perceives as winning, rather than sustainable, focused policies! He appears to disregard the longer – term ramifications, of many aspects, of leading, and, this, his actions are often, more based on populism, than fiscal responsibility! It’s important to realize, short – term, band – aid, fixes, are far different from responsible budgeting, etc!
3. Deficit: One should examine a nation’s debt, as a ratio, and/ or percentage, based on the Gross National Product (GNP)! Under this President, our deficit, and amount of accumulated debt, has grown, to record levels!
4. Trickle – down, versus. middle – class focused: Trickle – down economics has never worked successfully, nor lived – up, to the promises, of its proponents! The better option, if one truly wished, to make things better for the middle – class, as promises of the so – called tax reform, passed, late in 2017, it would focus far more on the middle – class, rather than predominantly, serving the wealthiest!
It’s a fundamental choice, whether to have a country, which is relevant, prepared, sustainable, and serves the common good, or one, which prioritizes widening the class – divisions! When these deficits are unsustainable, America, in the long – run, will probably suffer!
The Environment of the EU Banking System
Banks are defined as a business organisation that performs services in relation to money. Specifically is the process of keeping money for customers and paying it out on demand, in the form of deposits, borrowings and exchanges. It has become a cliché to note the revolutionary impact of information technology (IT) upon any industry, but the real upheaval lies just ahead. As experts back in the 90s stated, “If the number-crunching mainframe computers of the 1970s formed the childhood of IT, and the flowering of personal computers during the 1980s marked its youthful adolescence, then the 1990s seem likely to see the passage of IT into adulthood”. As it has been foreseen, during the 21st Century, technology became directly related to almost every single activity and function of a bank. Deposits, withdrawals, loans, transfer of capital and updating are just some of the functions that are carried out electronically, as computers support communication networks or ATMs.
In the late 1990s, banks have come to realise even more and understand better the importance of technology since they have tried to take advantage of its progress. The computer sciences and all aspects in telecommunications, with particular emphasis on the Internet capabilities, constituted one of the most profitable areas banks decided to invest. These two fields of technology have had the greatest potential for growth and profitability. Currently, as the banks anticipate the rapid IT growth potentials, they continue to give a lot of emphasis on the technology of e-banking-the transactions with banks through Internet-and e-commerce of products and services. Noticeable is the fact that almost every bank in the globe currently offers e-banking services via their Internet links.
During the past ten years, a trend has emerged as major banks or groups of banks have formed alliances with companies in the telecommunications and computer sciences fields, or in other diverse industries. For example, in the UK, two Scottish banks have joined up with major supermarket chains in order to provide an outsourced banking function for the so-called supermarket banks. The motive for such kind of strategic decisions was the profit from a dynamic field that showed revenues increasing in a rapid rate.
Furthermore, it is true that the Banking Sector throughout Europe has gradually restructured itself in order to be able to meet the challenges provoked by the unification that has recently reached the milestone of twenty-five member states. Operating in this new environment, banks have to confront some major issues, such as the intensification of competition, the technology breakthroughs referring to transactions, the globalisation of capital and money markets, the development of management and administration, the extensive use of derivatives, the development of international transactions and the introduction of financial innovations. Thus, EU banks in order to cope with the fundamental forces mentioned above, are trying to find ways to improve their productivity and effectiveness, reduce their costs, upgrade the quality of the services they provide, intensify their presence in new markets, reduce the exchange risk, and finally achieve great macroeconomic stability.
Experts state that the upcoming changes will also force banks to reconsider their position in terms of effective bank size, economies of scale in the new environment, creation of a new powerful capital base, globalisation of the activities as well as of the wide variety of product/service lines they provide to customers. According to the estimations of “International Monetary Fund” and the “Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development”, it is a fact that the banks have already invested significant capitals to new technology applications, while most have already introduced “personalized” services for their European or global customers.
Market Numbers Through 2017 – Not Quite As Impressive As You Think
No one would deny that 2017 was a banner year for the markets… at yearend, all the equity indices were close to their all time highs. Even the WSMSI (Working Capital Model Select Income Index) had a capital growth number approaching 12%.
But, lets step around Wall Street’s promotional pennants, and look at the numbers over the longterm, say this century so far…
You’ll recall that the period from 1999 through 2009 was dubbed “The Dismal Decade” by a Wall Street that just couldn’t cope with the idea that the “shock market” (collectively) could actually go backwards over such a long period of time.
Has the “bull market” that evolved from the dismal decade really produced the type of gains you’ve been hearing about?
· From 1999 through 2009, the NASDAQ (home of “FANG” type companies since forever) shrunk by a whopping 34%. From 1999 through 2017, it was the worst performing of all the indices, rising just 71%, or an average of less than 3% compounded, per year. So even the spectacular 160% market value gain since 2009 hasn’t produced spectacular longterm performance.
· From 1999 through 2009, the S & P 500 (although less speculative than the NASDAQ overall) lost a scary 39% of its value. Recovering more quickly than the NASDAQ, the S & P has gained approximately 94% in market value over the past 18 years, or an average of less than 4% compounded, annually. So not so much to celebrate in the S & P either… for the longterm investor.
· From 1999 through 2017, the higher quality content DJIA suffered less than the other indices through the dismal decade, losing less than 1% per year, on average. But its 18 year, overall performance, of 115% market value growth was an average of less than 5% per year. Reflective of higher quality content, yes, but really not so impressive overall.
So what about an income purpose investing approach during the same two time periods?
· From 1999 through 2017, a $100,000 portfolio of income Closed End Funds (CEFs) paying roughly 7% per year, compounded annually, would have grown the invested capital to roughly $340,000 by the end of 2017… a 240% gain in Working Capital, and nearly three times the average longterm gain of the three equity averages!
· During the dismal decade itself, a $100,000 portfolio of income CEFs paying 7%, and compounded annually, would have grown the investment capital by roughly 111% (10% annually).
· Note that the average annual gain of roughly 13% is based on annual rather than monthly reinvestment of earnings… so it would actually be even higher. Hmmm, kinda makes you wonder, doesn’t it?
Now some what ifs:
· What if you were living on the income or growth of your portfolio at any time before mid-2010?
· What if you were living on 4% of your portfolio “growth” or “total return” prior to the end of 1999, how much did you have left when the rally began in 2010?
· What if we don’t get enough more years of double digit market growth for the equity markets to catch up with the income illustration above?
· What if the market doesn’t produce “total return” greater than your expenditure needs forever?
· What if your portfolio contained enough income purpose securities to provide for your expenditures, combined with equity securities of a quality superior to those contained in the Dow?
· What if the stock market corrects again this year?
4 Perceptions, First – Time Homebuyers Have, About What They Want To Purchase!
When, people decide, they want to participate, in what they consider, to be, an essential component, of the so – called, American Dream, often, they aren’t sure, or comfortable, knowing, and understanding, where, and how they should begin! They often have a variety of perceptions, which are individual, and, sometimes, based on the person’s needs, goals, priorities, and financial circumstances. Some decide to begin their involvement, buying a Starter Home, while others, aren’t certain, their best approach, etc. Others focus on the short – to – intermediate terms, while some, emphasize, finding, a house, which they hope, will serve, as their home, in the longer – run! With, that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, 4 of these perceptions, and the overall process.
1. Buying a Starter Home: Some decide, house – buying, is a wise course, for them, because, they tire, of paying rent, and would rather, build some asset value, by purchasing a Starter Home. This approach means, locating a place, which serves present needs, may or may not, be adaptable, into the future, and feel, they will, then, have the ability to take advantage of any capital appreciation, to assist, moving – up, if/ when, they decide, they need/ want to! Of course, there is no proven, scientific way, to market – time, home buying, and, there is an associated set of costs, of home ownership, which should be, kept – in – mind!
2. Uncertain goals: Many qualified buyers, move forward, with little, to no, specific goals, and/ or, plans, either in the short, intermediate, and/ or, longer – term! This, often, creates, ending – up, discovering, they bought a house, which, no longer, served, and/ or, represented their best interests, needs, goals, and/ or, priorities!
3. Probably, short, to intermediate – term: Many are more concerned, with shorter – term, needs, and priorities, than what they may need, down – the – road! They look, at – present, at their current necessities, etc, as well as, what they, believe, they can, both, afford, and be comfortable, with! This, often, ends up, lasting longer, and becoming, their house, for the intermediate – run, or, often, longer!
4. Long – term residence: Those, who can afford to do so, might prefer, finding the right house, for them, into the longer – term, often, because, they prefer to create, so – called, roots, or don’t want to move/ relocate! No one, knows, for sure, what they will want, and/ or, need, into the future!
Wise consumers identify their own perceptions, and proceed, based on what’s best, for them! Will you be a wiser, clearer, better – prepared, buyer?
