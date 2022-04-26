News
Adam Levine and his band Maroon 5 set to return to Xcel Energy Center in August
Multi-platinum pop band Maroon 5 will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough album “Songs About Jane” with a summer tour that hits St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center on Aug. 13.
Tickets, at prices to be announced, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster.
Lead singer Adam Levine, guitarist Jesse Carmichael and the rhythm section of Mickey Madden and Ryan Dusick formed the band Kara’s Flowers when they were still in high school. After self-releasing their debut album, the group landed a major-label deal in 1997. But when their album “The Fourth World” failed to find an audience, the guys left the label and went to college.
They reformed in 2001, with guitarist James Valentine added to the lineup, and renamed themselves Maroon 5. Their album “Songs About Jane” topped 5 million in sales and the band went on to score a string of radio hits including “This Love,” “She Will Be Loved” and “Sunday Morning.” Following up that success proved to be difficult, though, with the band making what looked like their final trip to the top 10 with the 2007 single “Makes Me Wonder.”
In 2011, Levin brought interest back to the group after he signed on as a judge on NBC’s “The Voice.” Maroon 5 returned to radio with 2011’s “Moves Like Jagger” and they have enjoyed a solid run of comeback smashes that include “Payphone,” “One More Night,” “Daylight,” “Love Somebody,” “Maps,” “Sugar,” “Don’t Wanna Know,” “What Lovers Do” and “Girls Like You.”
Last summer, Maroon 5 released their seventh album, “Jordi.” The lead single “Memories” went to No. 2, but its follow-ups struggled to find similar success.
News
Most of Beijing to be tested for COVID amid lockdown worry
By EMILY WANG and KEN MORITSUGU
BEIJING (AP) — Beijing will conduct mass testing of most of its 21 million people, authorities announced Monday, as a new COVID-19 outbreak sparked stockpiling of food by residents worried about the possibility of a Shanghai-style lockdown.
The Chinese capital began mass testing people in one of its 16 districts where most of the new cases have been found. The city also imposed lockdowns on individual residential buildings and one section of the city. Late in the day, health officials said the testing would be expanded Tuesday to all but five outlying districts.
While only 70 cases have been found since the outbreak surfaced Friday, authorities have rolled out strict measures under China’s “zero-COVID” approach to try to prevent a further spread of the virus.
Some residents worked from home and many stocked up on food as a safeguard against the possibility that they could be confined indoors, as has happened in multiple cities, including the financial hub of Shanghai. The city of Anyang in central China and Dandong on the border with North Korea became the latest to start lockdowns as the omicron variant spreads across the vast country of 1.4 billion people.
Shanghai, which has been locked down for more than two weeks, reported more than 19,000 new infections and 51 deaths in the latest 24-hour period, pushing its announced death toll from the ongoing outbreak to 138.
Beijing residents snapped up rice, noodles, vegetables and other food items as long lines formed in supermarkets and store workers hastily restocked some empty shelves. State media issued reports saying supplies remained plentiful despite the buying surge.
Shoppers appeared concerned but not yet panicked. One woman, carrying two bags of vegetables, eggs and frozen dumplings, said she was buying a little more than usual. A man said he isn’t worried but is just being cautious since he has a 2-year-old daughter.
Beijing health officials said 29 new cases had been identified in the 24 hours through 4 p.m. Monday, raising the total to 70 since Friday.
The city has ordered mass testing across sprawling Chaoyang district, where 46 of the cases have been found. The 3.5 million residents of Chaoyang, as well as people who work in the district, need to be tested on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Testing sites were set up overnight and in the early morning in Chaoyang at residential complexes and office buildings around the district. Residents and workers lined up at the temporary outdoor stations for a quick throat swab by a worker in full protective gear. The testing is free.
“I think Beijing should be fine,” said Gao Haiyang as he waited on line for a COVID-19 test. “Based on the previous response made by my community, if there’s any emergency, I think supply can be guaranteed. Plus there were lessons we learned from other cities. I think we can make good preparations.”
Shanghai has buckled under a strict lockdown that has driven residents to band together to get food delivered through group buying. Goods have backed up at the port of Shanghai, affecting supplies and factory production and putting a crimp on economic growth.
Beijing locked down residents in an area about 2 by 3 kilometers (1 by 2 miles), telling them to work from home and stay in their residential compounds. It wasn’t a total lockdown but cinemas, karaoke bars and other entertainment venues were ordered closed.
Elsewhere, the city also shut down some or all buildings in five residential compounds, adding to others that were locked down on Sunday.
___
Associated Press video producer Olivia Zhang and researcher Yu Bing contributed to this report.
News
Tick season is here. What you need to know
ST. LOUIS — Spring is a great time to enjoy the outdoors and we’ve certainly had some great weather for that recently, but we also share the outdoors with other things like ticks. Conditions are now ripe for them to start emerging.
“Anyone who’s gone out hiking or camping or fishing or even just walking through some grass may likely encounter them,” said Dan Zarlenga with the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Ticks are arachnids, part of the spider family. They are found in woods and fields waiting on leaves and tall grass for their next blood meal from a host, which often can be you or your pet.
Your best defense is clothing, preferably light in color.
“I know it’s counterintuitive as the weather warms up, we want to go out in shorts and short sleeves and all that. But if you wear longer sleeves and longer pants, that’s going to provide an extra barrier for bugs of all kinds, including ticks, chiggers, and mosquitoes from getting to your skin,” said Zarlenga.
For bug spray, look for something with DEET. At least 10 % for children but use higher concentrations for adults.
After time outdoors check carefully for any ticks. If you find one embedded, get it out as soon as you can. These creepy crawlers can unfortunately transmit a number of diseases.
“If you see any kind of odd rash or colorization or patterns in the area where the tick was or if there’s any kind of pain or anything like that in that area, then you probably should see a doctor as quickly as possible. The sooner you tend to any possible condition, the better off you’ll be,” Zarlenga said.
The Department of Conservation is continuing its two-year study with A.T. Still University in Kirksville.
“This will help give us some insight into what tick species are out there, what their distribution is, and some of the pathogens they may be carrying because we really haven’t studied it in a scientific way in the past,” he said.
They ask that you mail in any ticks you find through September. The directions to do that can be found at https://mdc.mo.gov/newsroom/mdc-still-university-ask-missourians-send-ticks-research-study.
News
Woodbury promotes two for top police, public safety jobs
Woodbury city officials Monday announced the promotions of two veteran police officers to the city’s top public safety positions.
Commander Jason Posel will become the city’s new public safety director in August with the retirement of Lee Vague, who has held that position since 2007.
At the same time, Sgt. Omar Maklad will become the city’s next police chief and assistant public safety director.
Both promotions are scheduled for city council approval later this month.
Posel, 45, said the department will continue to work on building trust and relationships in the city, population 79,000, by “focusing on each and every interaction that we have with the community.”
“Every encounter is an opportunity to build trust,” he said. “We police alongside our community, so building relationships with our youth, adult and multicultural community members is a top priority.”
In 2019, the department started a multicultural advisory committee of about two dozen community volunteers, he said.
Having the department reflect the Woodbury community is crucial, he said. “From a recruitment standpoint, we’re using kind of the short game — looking at recruiting officers from other organizations or people who are just finishing up with school,” he said. “The medium game is our Pathways program — entry-level positions, community service officers, volunteer reserves and interns — people who have a couple of more years of school.”
The “long game is connecting with the youth in our community and building and maintaining those relationships over time,” he said.
The department also has started a community support team to deal with mental health issues, substance abuse problems, homelessness and other issues facing Woodbury, he said.
“It’s not just from a response standpoint, but also from a follow-up standpoint in terms of connecting with individuals and families to help provide support for them,” he said. “We check in with them and see what services they are using and see what services that we might be able to connect them with, more importantly.”
Posel, who graduated from Tartan High School in Oakdale, has a bachelor’s degree in police leadership from Metropolitan State University and a master’s in criminal justice leadership from Concordia University, St. Paul.
Posel began his career with the Woodbury Police Department in 1996 as a community service officer before being promoted to police officer in 1998. He later was elevated to patrol sergeant and eventually patrol commander. He is married and has a daughter and serves as vice chairman of the board of the Christian Cupboard Emergency Food Shelf.
NEW POLICE CHIEF
Maklad, 39, graduated in 2000 from Woodbury High School, where the Police Explorer program enabled him to learn about the job and participate in ride-alongs, he said.
“After the first ride-along, I was so captured by the type of work that was being done and how you could help people on a day-to-day level, that I’ve been passionate about it ever since,” he said.
Maklad was shot twice in 2010 while responding to a domestic disturbance. He returned fire and killed the gunman, Timothy Scott Hanson.
“I responded to a scene to assist a family, and I was ambushed and shot,” Maklad said. “I returned fire to stop the threat and keep the neighborhood and family safe, as well as protect myself. It was a tragic incident, but it is one that I learned a lot from. I am thankful for the training that I had and thankful for the support that I received afterwards. The outpouring of support from the community was really eye-opening for me. It really showed that yes, as a police officer, I’m there for the community, but really when it comes down to it, the community is there for officers, as well.”
Last October, Maklad was one of four officers who shot at an Oakdale man, 32-year-old Shawn Fairley Codinack, after he reportedly fired at them during a standoff near Tartan. No one was injured in the exchange of gunfire, portions of which were captured on video.
Maklad has a bachelor’s in law enforcement from Metropolitan State. He and his wife, Sarah, have two children, Rosa and Amir.
OTHER MOVES
The city also announced Monday that assistant public safety director Kris Mienert is retiring in June.
And four other department veterans – Cmdr. John Altman, Sgt. Tom Ehrenberg, Sgt. Garrett Kissner and Public Safety Supervisor Chris Zacharias – will be promoted, said Woodbury City Administrator Clint Gridley.
Posel, Maklad, Altman, Ehrenberg and Kissner were selected from a pool of 11 internal candidates applying for five openings on the department’s leadership team, Gridley said, who added that city officials had prepared for the change in leadership at the department “through years of succession planning.”
Adam Levine and his band Maroon 5 set to return to Xcel Energy Center in August
Shylock’s Day in Court in Shakespeare’s Play – The Merchant of Venice
Perks of Consulting With a Claims Adviser
Purchasing Health Insurance Coverage – The Agent’s Role
Two Reasons to Buy Medicare Supplemental Insurance
Most of Beijing to be tested for COVID amid lockdown worry
Tick season is here. What you need to know
Choosing the Right Insurance Agent is Decisive
Woodbury promotes two for top police, public safety jobs
What Makes Up a Cheap Car Insurance Deal?
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Blockchain5 days ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm