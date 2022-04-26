Finance
Advantages of Non-Financial Performance Measurement Over Financial Performance Measurement
Financial Performance Measurement
The motive of every business is to achieve the bottom line of maximum financial benefits. In order to comply with the same, companies have come up with financial performance measurement techniques. The very idea is to ensure that no matter what the resources do and the way they function, they would have to show profits in the profit and loss statements. It is carried out generally in three different steps. They have been mentioned as follows:
Firstly, it encompasses selecting the goals of the organization.
Secondly, and also as the most important part, it is to consolidate the measurement of information with respect to the performance.
Finally, the required changes made by the managers so as to serve as a remedy over the weak links in the financial charts of the company. So, one can say that the financial aspects of performance measurement is basically sales driven. There are certain milestones that companies set for employees. A deficiency in being able to fulfil even a certain process can be harmful for the position. So, this method of performance measurement is also known to show certain insecurity for the employees. Hence, it might not give the most authenticated results. Business Performance Management is by and large measured by the financial aspects of performance measurement. The specific techniques for the same have been mentioned as follows:
Approaches to Financial Performance Measurement
Economic Values Added
This method deals directly with the economic profit of the organization that goes directly into the balance sheets. This method in other words can be used to measure the Net Operating Profit after Taxes. There are also certain adjustments that are made in the calculation of Economic value added so that the companies can make it more synchronized with the profit entry in the profit and loss statements. This method is generally used by lower stature companies these days. The reason for the same is that at the moment, the companies can afford to look at the business functioning only from the financial perspective. There is much more to achieve.
Activity-Based Costing
The fundamental law of economics says that management would have to make the most from the least resources that are available to them. In regard to keeping with the statement, the companies generally identify the processes that are in the system and then classify them as separate activities. Followed by this, the companies assign separate costs to each of the activities. This can be done in the form of direct and indirect costs.
Reason for shift from Financial to Non-Financial aspect
In other words, we can say that this is also a form of performance measurement on the basis of finance aspects. One can assign costs to each of the activities, but then there are always, restrictions on the use of the activities that are highly expensive. Once, again, this method would not be applicable in the long-run. The reason for the same is that this method forms a hindrance to the long-term investments. One must understand that an investment for a particular activity can lead to improvements of certain others in the long run. This can be with respect to work force as well as the equipments that are required to perform the activities. So, as a remedy, one has to switch to better methods that are of non-financial significance. (Activity Based Costing (ABC), 2010)
Non-Financial Performance Measurement
These are amongst the most widely applicable performance measurement techniques in the current scenario of the corporate world. We have seen the deficiencies of the financial aspects. The following methods tend to improve them for the betterment of the organizations:
Approaches to Non- Financial performance measurement
Six-Sigma Approach
The best approach for performance measurement is the six sigma approach. In this method, the companies try to identify the deficiencies in each of the processes that are a part of the functioning of the organization. These are then corrected by certain quality analysis tools. The companies also have special people who are only responsible for the same. As the name suggests, this approach makes the companies 99.99966% error free. As it has its long term accountability as well, it can be used over the financial performance measurement techniques.
Theory of Constraints
This theory deals with continuously helping the organizations in achieving their goals. The concept is more applicable these days because it identifies the constraints that lie in the path of the business. It is carried in a five-step process. This has been mentioned as follows:
* Firstly, identification of the constraints is done.
* Then, the companies decide the ways of constraint exploitation.
* It makes the entire system aligned as per as the decision taken.
* Then, a negative strategy is used to increase the capacity of the organizations to handle more constraints.
* Then, the companies’ see whether the constraints have been removed as a result of this. If it hasn’t then they go back at identification part. (Constraint Management, 2010)
Advantages of Non-financial aspects and Disadvantages of Financial aspects
The biggest disadvantage of the financial aspect is that it does not consider the broad view of the business. The companies have to give maximum regard to the available monetary benefits. If this is not reached, the management would not recommend for a certain activity to take place as a part of its functioning. There have been many companies in the past which have lost to great extents because of such a disastrous situation. One can take IBM for example. The company could not sustain the fact that it was not making immediate profits. As a result, they sold their laptop manufacturing and saw the other company making huge benefits.
An advantage of the non-financial aspect is that it allows the time for training. We all know that training is one of those areas which consume a lot of money in the beginning. The immediate profits associated with the same might not be as much as compared to the amount of money put into doing it. But, the non-financial aspect gives respect to the long-term advantages associated with the training. This is generally not given any attention from the financial point of view which considers only the short run.
The non-financial aspects build a reputation for a company. It helps a company take up strategies like cost-differentiation. These strategies are extremely helpful in making a company the cost leader in the market. The financial perspective might never give any room for the same. Under the dynamic environment of today, it become a must for companies to look for strategies like this.
Conclusion
As most of the companies of today have further strengthened and even widened their visions, simply looking for the monetary profits as a part of the performance measurement criterion is not worth mush scope. As for example, technology has been advancing at a tremendous pace these days. This is because; organizations are putting in a huge amount of money in Research and development. If the companies follow the economic value added approach or the activity-based costing approach, they would not have the heart to invest to such large extents. In the short-term, they can have a good flow of cash with them, but as we have seen companies like Procter & Gamble advance to such great extents, success at the international level can only come through investment in technology.
So, the method of financial performance measurement is not viable in the current era. It is certainly better to use the non-financial aspects of performance measurement as we have seen. The reason for the same is that they aim for the development of the total quality of the products. In this era of completion where the product life cycles are dependent on the efficiency of the companies to be able to maintain their products in the market, companies need to focus more on customer satisfaction than anything else. This is possible to a larger extent in non-financial performance measurement.
Stock Market Data Grid – A Tool Which Promotes Efficiency
One of the most lucrative markets in the world is the stock market. There are scores of investors and trading buying and selling stocks at any point of time when the market is open. This means there are countless strategies being played out in the market at any point of time. As the number of market participants increase, every trader will find that the time required for a transaction to go through also increases.
This is because of the lack of data processing or computing resources in the stock exchanges. The requirements of data processing has increased at such a rate that the conventional processors cannot handle the number of transactions coming through.
Data grid is a system that uses grid computing technique. Grid computing technique essentially utilizes the processing power of several computers that are connected to form a network. This network may be private public or also the internet. The current grid computing is done centrally where all the transactions are handled. This system crumbles when there are thousands of transactions being processed at once. The traders will experience downtime in such scenarios which is totally unexpected. If there is a grid that is the size of Europe, you need scores of computers connected in a network to process the data.
This can be expensive and cumbersome. Current developments are trying to make this process much cheaper by using the internet. At any point of time, there are millions of computers that are connected to the internet and are lying unused. If a part of the processing power can be utilized, then the load on the central administrator becomes less which reduces the risk of possible downtime. By employing this technique, exchanges can reduce the administrative costs of handling each transaction. Another advantage that this type of system has is scalability. The resources can be scaled up during peak hours of trading by utilising more computers connected to the internet. This type of system is however very complex to design and it is usually done in a phased manner.
Most of the exchanges have not implemented the latest system described above as this is still in the research phase where they are trying to validate its use. The more conventional approaches are using the computing facilities in the exchange itself. There are several systems that are idle at any point of time. The exchanges try to use these resources to reduce the operational time in settlement and clearing system. This kind of grid computing needs support at the software level that can allocate resources depending upon the various needs.
Managing data is one of the biggest challenges for the stock exchanges. Grid computing technology has addressed this challenge and has provided the ideal solution. It allows the stock exchange to share and manage distributed data with its traders much more efficiently. This efficiency translates to lesser time required for transactions between buyers and sellers and reduction of the costs involved for such transactions. The world is certainly becoming faster.
Books on Business, Law and Finance
There are many different categories when it comes to the areas of business, law & finance. These would include accounting, careers, economics, management, personal finance, professional finance, sales & marketing and even small business & entrepreneurship. Each one of these sub-categories has their own rules and obstacles that you need to face and overcome. But, you may be wondering:
o What types of books can I find about these categories?
o Are there books on biographies and the history of business, law & finance?
o Can I get information on e-commerce?
You can get all of this information and so much more. You will find that there are also books available for reference and education as well. A few examples are Memoirs of a Radical Lawyer, Outliers: The Story of Success, The Shock Doctrine: The Rise of Disaster Capitalism and O C R Law for A S. These are all available plus many more for your educational and knowledge purpose. Of course, there are great authors that you can look for as well such as Steven D. Levitt, Richard H. Thaler, Larry McDonald and Glen Hutton. They have each written material in what they specialize in.
Looking At Your Personal Finances
Personal finance has a wide range of topics that could be of interest to you. Of course, this could be for either personal use or if you are trying to get into a profession to help people. There are many books that are at your disposal to help you learn how to manage your money better. This could be to plan for your retirement, get out of debt or just to learn how to invest to make some extra money. This could leave you asking questions.
o How do I learn about financial planning?
o Is there a way to organize for retirement planning?
o What is the best way to learn about stocks and shares?
Then there are other topics in this field that may interest you as well. Several books that are available are The Intelligent Investor, The Richest Man in Babylon, The Naked Trader: How Anyone Can Make Money Trading Shares, Rich Dad, Poor Dad, I Can Make You Rich and Currency Trading. These can all be great resources for information on learning how to do something in a specific field. They have all been written by authors that feel they have something special to say. Other authors that have written great material are John Maynard Keynes, Catherine Dawson, Roger Lowenstein and Barbara Rockefeller. They talk about property development and day trading as well.
The Many Faces of Law
Learning the law can seem like an endless road that never has a stop sign. However, there are a few specific categories that people are interested in when it comes to law. These include but are not limited to General AAS, English, International, European Union (EU), Scots Law and For the Layperson. Of course, you will also be able to find encyclopedias as well that can help with the definition of certain terms and aspects that have you stumped.
o What types of books can I find?
o There are several different ones that I can get?
o Are there people that I can talk to about the information available?
You may be wondering these things and many more. There are several different books that are available on this topic. These include but are not limited to The Idea of Justice, EU Law: Text, Cases and Materials, The English Legal System, Water Regulations Guide and A Q A Law for AS (A Level Law). There are also wonderful authors on these topics as well. These include Hughes, Jacqueline Martin, Guy Blundell and Nicholas J McBride. These are people that have experience in their field of choice.
As you can see, there is an extensive list of categories and sub-categories for each subject when it comes to the wonderful world of law. Whether you are new to the field, student or a professional, you can have the opportunity to be able to learn from others during a group discussion on a book that everyone has read.
This gives you the opportunity to be able to ask questions, give answers to something that you know and to just share your opinion on something that you have read. Being able to participate in a group discussion is the perfect opportunity to be able to learn from others and get answers to something that you may have not understood in the book. Getting the opportunity to participate like this is a great way for people to share. Think of it as a group study like you did in high school or college. It can be a lot of fun while at the same time you are getting the chance to learn from others and maybe even teach something that you know about as well.
It is also the perfect opportunity to be able to learn about other books that you can read in your field of choice. Once you read one of those, you may be able to once again join in on a group discussion about that one as well and repeat the entire learning process. This can actually make the learning process a lot easier and simpler. It can also become something that you enjoy and want to participate in on a regular basis.
Joining in on a book club can also bring you new friends. It is a great way to meet people that have the same type of interest that you do so you have something in common and something to talk about. Who knows, it could be the new dating service. So, with all of the questions that you probably have on your desired topic, consider speaking with others that may have some of the same questions as you and will have other questions that may be of interest to you and others as well. It could be a lot of fun.
Money Myths That Need Busting
There are many ideas floating around out there about money. So many of them are off base by just enough to cost you money. Here are a few of the most common money myths that aren’t always correct.
1. The savings account myth.
Having a savings account doesn’t really mean that you are saving money. It is a great place to have your emergency money, and it is earning you a slight amount of interest. However, if you have high debts with large interest rates, you are losing money by putting it in a low-interest savings account. You should be paying off your debts first. Plus, if the account is earning very little, inflation could actually be higher than the interest you are earning. In the long run, the investment really isn’t working for you, it is costing you.
2. The big sale myth.
I know plenty of wives that use this one. If you buy something on sale, you must be saving money. Not really. The item must have been something that you would have purchased had it not been on sale. You can’t purchase something just because it is on sale and save money. You had already decided not to purchase it at full price. This truth has a few exceptions. If you put the difference in a savings account, you are motivating your savings through a sale purchase.
3. The refinance myth.
You do not save money by refinancing your house every time. Most people will refinance for a lower interest rate, but a 30-year term again. If you had already paid five years toward your mortgage, you are basically extending your mortgage to a 35 year mortgage. You are likely to pay more over the long run than you will save in interest rate.
4. The credit card myth.
Zero percent interest credit cards are a great hook for consumers. If you have a credit card with 0% interest you can save money if you already have the money you would have purchased the items with in an interest bearing account. If you don’t, you aren’t saving anything. If you don’t have the money to pay off the card when the introductory interest term is over, you are spending money to spend money.
And the only way you save with a cash back credit card is if you pay the balance off in full each month and there is no yearly fee for the card. If you carry a balance, your interest will be higher than the cash back.
5. The more money myth.
Making more money will not mean you save more money. It only means that you will have more money to spend. Most people spend more as they make more. They don’t really ever save.
