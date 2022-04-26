News
After DA hike upto 34%, another good news for govt employees soon?
After DA hike upto 34%, another good news for central govt employees soon?
Now that the DA hike has been accorded, another speculation is doing the rounds in the media that the government might give another round of good news to the central government employees by increasing HRA.
Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) to Central Government Employees and Pensioners are calculated on the basis of the rate of inflation as per All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI0IW), released by Labour Bureau, M/o of Labour and Employment.
The average retail inflation rate for the October-December quarter of 2021 was 5.01 percent, but it jumped to 6.07 percent in February of this year.
Now that the DA hike has been accorded, another speculation is doing the rounds in the media that the government might give another round of good news to the central government employees by increasing HRA.
Last time the HRA hiked in July 2021. At that time the DA had crossed the 25 percent mark while the government had increased the DA to 28 percent. Now that the government has increased DA to 34 percent, it is widely expected that HRA could also be revised. Now, if the government revises the HRA, there would be a very good impact in the overall salary of government employees.
The post After DA hike upto 34%, another good news for govt employees soon? appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Widow Pension Scheme: Rs 2250 will come in the account every month, know about this scheme
Widow Pension Scheme: Rs 2250 will come in the account every month, know about this scheme
The Central Government brings many types of schemes for the poor of the country. The purpose of these schemes is to provide better living facilities to the poor and destitute people.
Will get money every month in widow pension scheme
Under this scheme, poor and destitute people are given a fixed amount in the account. The government helps financially weak women, under which they can earn their living.
who will get benefit
The benefit of this scheme will be available to only those women who come below the poverty line. Apart from this, it is necessary that the applicant woman is not taking benefit of any other scheme. The age of the applicant should also be between 18 years to 60 years.
Uttar Pradesh Widow Pension Scheme
Under this scheme, the Government of Uttar Pradesh, women will get Rs 300 per month. In this scheme, the pension amount is directly transferred to the account of the account holders.
These states get so much money
Under this scheme, maximum money is given in Delhi. 2500 rupees are given in Delhi. Under Gujarat Widow Pension Scheme, 1250 rupees per month, under Uttarakhand Widow Pension Scheme, an amount of 1200 rupees per month is provided.
The post Widow Pension Scheme: Rs 2250 will come in the account every month, know about this scheme appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Food land mughal darbar bakery & restaurant inaugurated in pattan
Food land mughal darbar bakery & restaurant inaugurated in pattan
Umar Sofi
Pattan, April 25 : Food land mughal darbar bakery & restaurant was inaugurated at north Kashmir’s pattan town on monday.
Former SSP Riyaz bedar was chief guest on inaugural function, Mc Chairman Pritpal Singh oberoi, Sdpo Pattan Mohammad Nawaz , Do palhalan Ather parvaiz, President Pattan working journalist association Rahi Nisar, Tv9 Reporter Shabroz Malik, President of traders federation Pattan Nasir Bashir, President of sumo stand association Nazir ah gojiri and Adv Imran were also present during the inaugural ceremony.
Speaking on the occasion, Riyaz bedar, hailed the efforts of the owner, Ubaid hassan and said it will provide jobs for several people mostly unemployed youth.
Mc Chairman said that it is a good step that unemployed youth start their own businesses and hoped they would provide jobs and ideas to other unemployed youth of the Area.
The post Food land mughal darbar bakery & restaurant inaugurated in pattan appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Ajay Devgn Responds To Akshay Kumar Getting Trolled For Endorsing A Tobacco Brand
After appearing in a pan masala brand commercial, the Bollywood star Akshay Kumar recently landed in trouble. In the commercial, the actor was seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn. The fans of Mr. Kumar have been disappointed by this action. Some circulated memes and many bashed him for his ‘dual standards’. Akshay finally decided to step down from the position of an ambassador of the brand and apologized to his fans after facing the backlash from the netizens.
Meanwhile, the veteran actor Ajay Devgn who seems very close to the Khiladi actor reacted to Akshay getting trolled for endorsing a tobacco brand. The actor told News18,
“I don’t discuss that. I would not like to comment on it but all I’d say is that when you are endorsing something it’s a personal choice. Everyone is mature to make a decision for themselves.”
The actor also added,
“There are certain products which are harmful and there are others which aren’t. I would say it without naming it because I don’t want to promote it, I was doing elaichi. What I feel is more than advertisements, if certain things are so wrong, then they should not be sold.”
Akshay also issued an apology on Thursday and promised that going forward he will be extremely mindful in making choices.
The actor wrote,
“I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause.”
The actor further went on and said,
“The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes.”
View this post on Instagram
When the Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn appeared together for an advertisement for a famous gutka brand, social media was filled with trolls. A user also shared a meme trolling the trio, writing that the actors completed the gutka cinematic universe, referring to the Marvel cinematic universe.
The first one among them to endorse the brand was Devgn and there have been several memes regarding this over the years. The actor responded to them by saying, “I have seen a lot of those memes and they are really funny.”
The post Ajay Devgn Responds To Akshay Kumar Getting Trolled For Endorsing A Tobacco Brand appeared first on MEWS.
After DA hike upto 34%, another good news for govt employees soon?
The Basics of an FHA Loan
Essential Features of a Savings Account
Home Equity Loan Comparison – Are All Home Equity Loans Equal?
3 Tips to Help Find the Best Mortgages Loans
Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: April 26
Widow Pension Scheme: Rs 2250 will come in the account every month, know about this scheme
Teen Jobs – 5 Unique Ways to Make Money For Teens
Food land mughal darbar bakery & restaurant inaugurated in pattan
Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis: April 26
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain6 days ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm