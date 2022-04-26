Connect with us

Blockchain

APENFT Marketplace Launch Livestream with TRON Founder H.E. Justin Sun

Published

24 seconds ago

on

APENFT Marketplace Launch Livestream with TRON Founder H.E. Justin Sun
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Singapore, Singapore, 26th April, 2022,

– H.E. Justin Sun, Founder of TRON, hosted the mainnet APENFT Marketplace Launch livestream event on Friday, April 15. The Game Changer-themed event was broadcast in real-time on YouTube, DLive, and Cryptovoxels TRON HQ, marking TRON’s first livestream in the metaverse. During the livestream, APENFT Marketplace gave away $10,000 worth of NFTs to all virtual attendees. 

Sun believes that APENFT Marketplace will be a game-changer in the industry by creating a TRON-based NFT platform that exemplifies the values of Web 3.0. This high expectation is based on three key traits of the marketplace listed below. 

First, APENFT Marketplace is an NFT trading platform that benefits all community members. The “zero-fee policy” means the platform will not charge users, creators, and developers any handling fees. In addition, the upcoming trade-to-mine feature allows users to receive NFTs for trading on the marketplace, and creators and developers will enjoy their own unique mechanism to earn NFTs. In contrast, we do not see any benefit-sharing mechanism on centralized trading platforms such as OpenSea.

Next, APENFT Marketplace is built on the TRON blockchain, with an average gas fee of less than $1 per transaction. Being affordable is advantageous to the creators, developers, and traders, who can continue contributing to a sustainable ecosystem. This, in turn, makes APENFT Marketplace an even more user-friendly NFT trading platform. 

Finally, APENFT Marketplace is committed to supporting developers and creators, having launched multiple programs that include the ongoing Developer Sprint and TRON 101, the upcoming Trade-to-Mine campaign, and the most recent GamFi Hackathon. APENFT also endeavors to explore great original projects that will propel the long-term growth of NFT and GameFi on TRON. 

APENFT Marketplace has set up a $2 million prize pool to award the best projects in the Developer Sprint, during which each participating team will go through a two-week assessment, evaluated by the APENFT team from five different angles: project quality, website development, smart contract deployment, social community operations, and suggestions to APENFT. Each team can win up to $20,000 from the sprint race. 

Today, APENFT Marketplace has received applications from over 300 teams. More than 50 of them have passed the initial review and been shortlisted for the Sprint, covering a wide spectrum of art, collectibles, domain names, and sports. The total number of community members for the 50 selected projects amounts to nearly 100,000. 

Winners of the Sprint will receive funding support from TRON 101, a program launched by APENFT to carry on the growth momentum of the platform to further fertilize the soil for a stronger TRON NFT ecosystem. 

Sun also remarked on his livestream about listing the Monkey Head NFT of the Twelve Digital Zodiac Heads Collection as the first item for auction on APENFT Marketplace.

“This auction on APENFT Marketplace is expected to introduce digitized Asian art treasures into the virtual world and crypto market, spreading the Oriental charm to more people around the world,” Sun continued, “Chinese civilization dates back 5,000 years, and what’s been accumulated throughout the course of history is the utmost treasure. It’s always been my desire and honor to help preserve the wealth of history in this ever-changing world.”

In the Q&A session open to the audience, Sun answered questions on the Monkey Head NFT, the follow-up plan of the Developer Sprint, the VIP Club, Genesis NFT, and more. Strong enthusiasm was on full display when the audience from different broadcast channels engaged in one question after another.

Over 400,000 viewers from across Europe, the Americas, Africa, and Southeast Asia watched the livestream and witnessed the launch of APENFT Marketplace. Sun thanked the audience for being supportive and invited them to participate in the Monkey Head NFT’s auction on the platform.

About APENFT

Officially registered in Singapore on March 29, 2021, APENFT is backed by the underlying technology of the TRON blockchain, with additional support from the world’s largest distributed storage system BitTorrent File System (BTFS). At the core of our mission, APENFT aims to facilitate the creator economy while catalyzing both financial and cultural inclusion in the metaverse. Our vision is to integrate both the virtual and the real worlds seamlessly. APENFT Foundation is the world’s first NFT art foundation that realizes crossover purchases. We aim to bridge conversations between stakeholders in the traditional art world and the digital art community emerging around NFTs, promote inclusiveness and diversity, broaden our multimedia audience, and increase all members’ engagement. In the future, our collection will be made available to the entire community through a series of curated online exhibitions in the metaverse.

About TRON DAO

TRON is dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of April 2022, it has over 89 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 3.1 billion total transactions, and over $8 billion in total value locked (TVL). In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO.

Website |Telegram |Medium |Twitter |Youtube

 

Contacts

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: April 26

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 26, 2022

By

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: April 26
google news
Polkadot (DOT) News
  • On April 26, the bullish DOT price analysis is at $19.16.
  • DOT’s bearish market price analysis for April 26, 2022, is $16.58.
  • Polkadot’s MA shows a downward trend.

In Polkadot (DOT) price analysis on April 26, 2021, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about DOT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Polkadot (DOT)

DOT is the native cryptocurrency of Polkadot. A blockchain interoperability system protocol was established in 2016. It is a sharded blockchain, which means that many different chains are connected to the same network, which allows them to process and transfer data between chains in parallel without sacrificing security.

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis

DOT price analysis on April 26 2022 is explained below within a two-hour time frame.

Igy0BYF3
DOT/USDT Descending Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

A descending channel is a chart pattern formed from two downward trendlines drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The descending channel pattern is also known as a falling channel or channel down. The upper line is identified first, as running along with the highs and is called the trendline. 

The lower line is identified as parallel to the trendline, running across the bottom. It is a bearish chart pattern defined by a trendline supporting the series of lower lows and a diagonal resistance level connecting the lower highs.

Currently, the price of DOT is $17.96. If the pattern continues, the price of DOT might reach the resistance level of $18.38, $19.16 and the buy level of DOT is $17.70. If the trend reverses, then the price of DOT may fall to $16.58 and the sell level of DOT is $17.12.

Polkadot (DOT) Moving Average

The DOT’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

Currently, DOT is in a bearish state. Notably, the DOT price lies below 50 MA (short-term) and 200 MA (long-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of DOT at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis: April 26

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 26, 2022

By

Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis: April 26
google news
  • On April 26, the bullish LUNA price analysis is at $99.50.
  • LUNA’s bearish market price analysis for April 26, 2022, is $82.66.
  • Terra’s MA shows an upward trend.

In Terra (LUNA) price analysis on April 26, 2021, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about LUNA to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Terra (LUNA)

Terra is a blockchain network built using Cosmos SDK specializing in stablecoin creation. Rather than use fiat or over-collateralized crypto as reserves, each and individual stablecoin is convertible into the network’s native token LUNA. It enables users to pay network fees, participate in governance, stake in the Tendermint Delegated Proof of Stake consensus mechanism, and peg stablecoins.

Stablecoins on the Terra network use a different method to maintain price parity than collateralized fiat-backes stablecoins and crypto-backed stablecoins. However, Terra’s stablecoins, use algorithmic methods to control their supply and maintain the peg. The LUNA token is integral to Terra’s algorithmic stablecoins as it absorbs the stablecoin’s demand volatility. with an elastic monetary policy, LUNA carefully controls the supply of Terra’s currencies. 

Terra Station is the official Terra crypto wallet and dashboard that allows LUNA holders to access their funds,take, and participate in governance. It’s available as both an app for mobile devices and as a browser extension. It is a non-custodial wallet, which means, only you have access to your private keys. 

Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis

LUNA price analysis on April 26, 2022, is explained below within a two-hour time frame.

LUNA/USDT Descending Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

A descending channel is a chart pattern formed from two downward trendlines drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The descending channel pattern is also known as a falling channel or channel down. The upper line is identified first, as running along with the highs and is called the trendline. 

The lower line is identified as parallel to the trendline, running across the bottom. It is a bearish chart pattern defined by a trendline supporting the series of lower lows and a diagonal resistance level connecting the lower highs.

Currently, the price of LUNA is $95.60. If the pattern continues, the price of LUNA might reach the resistance level of $97.03, $99.50 and the buy level of LUNA is $93.57. If the trend reverses, then the price of LUNA may fall to $82.66 and the sell level of LUNA is $86.19.

Terra (LUNA) Moving Average

The LUNA’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

The LUNA price lies below 50MA (short-term) and 200MA (long-term), so it is in an upward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of LUNA at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Dogecoin (DOGE) Jumps 30% After Elon Musk Buys Twitter

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 26, 2022

By

Dogecoin
google news

Dogecoin (DOGE) soared nearly 30% Tuesday after Elon Musk agreed to acquire Twitter Inc for $44 billion, multiple news outlets reported.

The cryptocurrency featuring a Shiba Inu meme, which has long been a favorite of the centibillionaire, was up 22.14 percent to $0.162 as of 01:10 a.m. IST Tuesday, according to CoinMarketCap statistics. Twitter’s stock closed 5.6 percent higher on the day.

This development comes minutes after Musk’s Twitter takeover was made public.

Suggested Reading | SEC, Ripple Agree To Extend Legal Battle Until 2023; XRP Bears The Brunt Of Case

Late Monday, Twitter announced that it has reached a “definitive agreement to be bought by an entity entirely owned by Elon Musk for $54.20 per share in cash, in a transaction valued at about $44 billion.”

Once the transaction is finalized, the social media behemoth will revert to a status as a “privately held corporation.”

Recently, Musk had suggested several ways in which Twitter could be improved. (Image credit: Deadline)

In a statement on Monday, Musk said:

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.”

The Rise Of Dogecoin

Musk has been a vocal proponent of digital currencies; he recently stated that he would not sell his Dogecoin and would also retain his Bitcoin and Ether holdings.

The rise of Dogecoin, a so-called memecoin — so-called because it is mostly based on an online joke rather than a substantial blockchain project — has been spurred by the Tesla CEO.

Musk has stirred the cryptocurrency markets’ nest in the past. In February 2021, the electric vehicle manufacturer said that it had purchased $1.5 billion in Bitcoin and intended to accept it as payment, triggering a spike in both the company’s stock and the currency.

However, Musk reversed his position the following May, precipitating a decline in the value of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Tp0DzQn9

DOGE total market cap at $21.56 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

In May of the same year, his posts catapulted Dogecoin to an all-time high of 67 cents, according to Coin Metrics.

The cryptocurrency’s value frequently varies in response to celebrity endorsements like Musk, Kiss’s Gene Simmons, and rapper Snoop Dogg.

Suggested Reading | Metaverse May Be Worth $13 Trillion By 2030, US Banking Giant Citi Says

Does It Have Real Value?

Dogecoin’s supply is unlimited, which means that as more tokens are issued, its price should theoretically drop. Mark Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur and investor, has stated that bitcoin has “no intrinsic value.”

Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s former CEO and co-founder, left the company in November to focus on his payments startup, which rebranded to Block (from Square) to reflect greater goals in cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.

Musk recently offered many methods to improve the microblogging site. Additionally, he urged that Dogecoin be used as a payment method on the social networking site.

Speculators have bought dogecoin because of Musk’s “obsession with the cryptocurrency,” and hence the potential for dogecoin to be given additional utility on one of the top social media networks if Elon is successful, according to Marcus Sotiriou, an analyst at digital asset broker GlobalBlock.

Featured image from CryptoHubK, chart from TradingView.com
google news
Continue Reading

Trending