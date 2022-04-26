APENFT Marketplace Launch Livestream with TRON Founder H.E. Justin Sun

Singapore, Singapore, 26th April, 2022,

– H.E. Justin Sun, Founder of TRON, hosted the mainnet APENFT Marketplace Launch livestream event on Friday, April 15. The Game Changer-themed event was broadcast in real-time on YouTube , DLive , and Cryptovoxels TRON HQ, marking TRON’s first livestream in the metaverse. During the livestream, APENFT Marketplace gave away $10,000 worth of NFTs to all virtual attendees.

Sun believes that APENFT Marketplace will be a game-changer in the industry by creating a TRON-based NFT platform that exemplifies the values of Web 3.0. This high expectation is based on three key traits of the marketplace listed below.

First, APENFT Marketplace is an NFT trading platform that benefits all community members. The “zero-fee policy” means the platform will not charge users, creators, and developers any handling fees. In addition, the upcoming trade-to-mine feature allows users to receive NFTs for trading on the marketplace, and creators and developers will enjoy their own unique mechanism to earn NFTs. In contrast, we do not see any benefit-sharing mechanism on centralized trading platforms such as OpenSea.

Next, APENFT Marketplace is built on the TRON blockchain, with an average gas fee of less than $1 per transaction. Being affordable is advantageous to the creators, developers, and traders, who can continue contributing to a sustainable ecosystem. This, in turn, makes APENFT Marketplace an even more user-friendly NFT trading platform.

Finally, APENFT Marketplace is committed to supporting developers and creators, having launched multiple programs that include the ongoing Developer Sprint and TRON 101, the upcoming Trade-to-Mine campaign, and the most recent GamFi Hackathon. APENFT also endeavors to explore great original projects that will propel the long-term growth of NFT and GameFi on TRON.

APENFT Marketplace has set up a $2 million prize pool to award the best projects in the Developer Sprint, during which each participating team will go through a two-week assessment, evaluated by the APENFT team from five different angles: project quality, website development, smart contract deployment, social community operations, and suggestions to APENFT. Each team can win up to $20,000 from the sprint race.

Today, APENFT Marketplace has received applications from over 300 teams. More than 50 of them have passed the initial review and been shortlisted for the Sprint, covering a wide spectrum of art, collectibles, domain names, and sports. The total number of community members for the 50 selected projects amounts to nearly 100,000.

Winners of the Sprint will receive funding support from TRON 101, a program launched by APENFT to carry on the growth momentum of the platform to further fertilize the soil for a stronger TRON NFT ecosystem.

Sun also remarked on his livestream about listing the Monkey Head NFT of the Twelve Digital Zodiac Heads Collection as the first item for auction on APENFT Marketplace.

“This auction on APENFT Marketplace is expected to introduce digitized Asian art treasures into the virtual world and crypto market, spreading the Oriental charm to more people around the world,” Sun continued, “Chinese civilization dates back 5,000 years, and what’s been accumulated throughout the course of history is the utmost treasure. It’s always been my desire and honor to help preserve the wealth of history in this ever-changing world.”

In the Q&A session open to the audience, Sun answered questions on the Monkey Head NFT, the follow-up plan of the Developer Sprint, the VIP Club, Genesis NFT, and more. Strong enthusiasm was on full display when the audience from different broadcast channels engaged in one question after another.

Over 400,000 viewers from across Europe, the Americas, Africa, and Southeast Asia watched the livestream and witnessed the launch of APENFT Marketplace. Sun thanked the audience for being supportive and invited them to participate in the Monkey Head NFT’s auction on the platform.

About APENFT

Officially registered in Singapore on March 29, 2021, APENFT is backed by the underlying technology of the TRON blockchain, with additional support from the world’s largest distributed storage system BitTorrent File System (BTFS). At the core of our mission, APENFT aims to facilitate the creator economy while catalyzing both financial and cultural inclusion in the metaverse. Our vision is to integrate both the virtual and the real worlds seamlessly. APENFT Foundation is the world’s first NFT art foundation that realizes crossover purchases. We aim to bridge conversations between stakeholders in the traditional art world and the digital art community emerging around NFTs, promote inclusiveness and diversity, broaden our multimedia audience, and increase all members’ engagement. In the future, our collection will be made available to the entire community through a series of curated online exhibitions in the metaverse.

About TRON DAO

TRON is dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of April 2022, it has over 89 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 3.1 billion total transactions, and over $8 billion in total value locked (TVL). In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO.

Website | Telegram | Medium | Twitter | Youtube

Contacts