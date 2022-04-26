News
ASK IRA: Has Victor Oladipo reshuffled the Heat’s playoff rotation?
Q: Victor Oladipo’s defense, playmaking and ability to break down a defense prove him more valuable than Duncan Robinson and Caleb Martin. That proved true the second he came into Game 4, when Miami went on a run. Scoring will come, but like Erik Spoelstra always preaches, it’s not what’s always in the box score. Sometimes it’s about common sense. I hope he gets regular minutes going forward. — Marc, Arlington, Texas.
A: Actually, it will come down to common sense, the common-sense element of what is available and how a game is trending. Yes, with Kyle Lowry out, the opportunity was there for Victor Oladipo on Sunday night and was seized. Had Kyle been available, the game arguably could have set up differently. As stated since the lineup change to Max Strus with the first unit, I believe the only two givens off the Heat bench are Tyler Herro and Dewayne Dedmon. Beyond that, it all becomes mix and match, with Victor certainly a component of that mix. Even with Duncan Robinson, the opportunities have been brief at times recently. So for Gabe Vincent, Duncan, Caleb and, now, Vic, it very well could prove situational, with the opposing rotation and roster factoring considerable into that equation.
Q: What has happened to Tyler Herro? — David.
A: Winning? Look, the numbers, with the exception of one game, have not been there for Tyler Herro during this series. But what has been there are victories in three of the first four games. So if a player is going to slump, better that it comes while winning. Tyler has been too consistent for too long for his game to simply disappear. And he is too valuable for the Heat to simply turn in another direction.
Q: Hope the Heat already have been scouting Philly. — Ang.
A: Of course they have. One component of the playoffs when it comes to scouting is that it much easier to be able to focus on a single series, knowing that the NBA, unlike some other sports, presets its bracket after the regular season. So it’s not a matter of re-seeding in each round. The Heat have been in attendance throughout 76ers-Raptors, as well as breaking down tape of both teams back at FTX Arena. One thing about the Heat that can never be questioned is preparedness.
Over 8 lakh children benefited under Mid-day Meal scheme across J&K: Govt
Mid-day Meal scheme: over 8.30 lakh children have been benefitted by Mid-day Meal scheme across Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.
According to the officials, the Jammu and Kashmir Government is on the course to ease the life of its citizens through the efficient and optimal implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS).
The officials said that from the days of being under achievers to achieving front runner status, the statistics reveal that the growing population is being significantly covered under the centrally sponsored schemes in J&K.
“The Mid-day Meal scheme programme of the Government of India designed to better the nutritional standards of school-age children nationwide, over 8.30 lakh children have been benefitted by this scheme across Jammu and Kashmir,” the officials said.
Similarly, the officials added that under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, a pioneering programme in the education sector of the country, 1588 Information Communication Technology labs, 1423 Computer-aided Labs, 803 Vocational Labs have been established in J&K besides uniforms and textbooks worth Rs 67 crore were provided to 7.8 lakh children. The Scheme is a major catalyst to bridge the digital divide amongst students of various socio-economic and other geographical barriers.
As per the officials press release, around 8.96 lakh beneficiaries were covered under Poshan Abhiyan, an overarching umbrella scheme to improve the nutritional outcomes for children, pregnant women and lactating mothers to prioritize the efforts of all stakeholders on a comprehensive package of intervention and services targeted on the first 1,000 days of a child’s life.
To accord high priority to water conservation and its management, 54304 Hectares have been covered under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY).
The scheme has been formulated with the vision of extending the coverage of irrigation ‘Har Khet ko pani’ and improving water use efficiency ‘More crop per drop’ in a focused manner with end to end solution on source creation, distribution, management, field application and extension activities.
Mid-day Meal scheme: Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) , a multidimensional programme, is providing guaranteed wage employment, creating durable assets and strengthening the livelihood resource base of the rural households across the rural people here. Natural Resource Management and water conservation measures are changing the landscape of rural India. The livelihood thrust in MGNREGS has been brought in to raise incomes and improve skills for diversification of earning opportunities of poor households. According to the official documents 405.38 Lakh person-days under the scheme were generated in 2021-22.
Mid-day Meal scheme: Notably, Jammu and Kashmir was declared the state open defecation free (ODF) and launched the “Swachhta Hi Seva” – a fortnight-long cleanliness campaign for public awareness and involvement of the community. At the launch of the “Swachhata Hi Seva” campaign at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), J&K was self-declared as ODF. With the sustained efforts of all the stakeholders, Jammu and Kashmir has achieved 100 per cent toilet coverage and became ODF “one year in advance”.
All the 22 districts, 4,171 gram panchayats and 7,565 villages in the state are self-declared ODF as per Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) SBM (G) guidelines.
Mid-day Meal scheme: An official said that apart from constructing 1.1 million individual household toilets (IHHLs) and 1,350 community sanitary complexes in J&K, the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has played a vital role in bringing about behavioural change in the people.
Moreover, 105 projects were completed under Smart City Projects aimed at transforming Jammu and Srinagar into modern, sustainable and economically vibrant cities with a dedicated focus on improving infrastructure and services besides increasing mobility.
Mid-day Meal scheme: The ambitious project, on completion, would strengthen urban infrastructure, improve city services, public aesthetics, ease of living, and provide a clean and sustainable environment besides enhancing administrative machinery in both the capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar.
The post Over 8 lakh children benefited under Mid-day Meal scheme across J&K: Govt appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Ravens draft preview: Why versatile cornerback Trent McDuffie might be the perfect player to fill out a thin secondary
Over the last five weeks of the 2021 season, the Ravens relied on Kevon Seymour, Robert Jackson, Daryl Worley and Chris Westry to play significant snaps at cornerback.
This was not the plan for a franchise that has invested so much cap space in its secondary in recent seasons, one that was turning away qualified cornerbacks in training camp. It was a familiar nightmare for coach John Harbaugh, who has navigated many a December and January with starting defensive backs in the injury ward. But this time, the Ravens could not find a workable solution; they finished last in the league in pass defense and tied for 29th in turnovers forced.
Better luck alone would promise better performance in 2022. The Ravens played all of last season without their top ballhawk, Marcus Peters. They played the last five games without Marlon Humphrey, their other former All-Pro cornerback. Both expect to be 100% by September. On top of those anticipated returns, they fortified their back line by signing Marcus Williams, one of best cover safeties in the sport.
The Ravens have learned not to assume they’ll finish the season with the same cornerbacks who started it, however, and what they lack at the moment is depth behind Humphrey and Peters.
“I think we’re definitely concerned,” general manager Eric DeCosta said at the team’s pre-draft news conference earlier this month. “If you guys know us, we always want to have a strong secondary and have as many corners as possible. We’ve referred to those guys as race cars in the past. This year, we got decimated at that position across the board. We have outstanding players coming back, but again, until they come back, it’s question marks.”
In other words, the Ravens will be in the market for cornerbacks when the draft kicks off Thursday night. Will that hunt begin with pick No. 14?
Cincinnati’s Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, the consensus top cornerback in the class, will probably be long gone by the time the Ravens pick. That might not be the case for LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr., who looked like the next prodigy at the position as a true freshman starter for the Tigers’ 2019 national championship team. He did not play at the same level in 2020 or 2021, as injuries and occasional lapses in effort raised questions for some scouts. Will those questions keep Stingley, who possesses rare gifts for shadowing wide receivers one-on-one on the outside, on the board until the middle of the first round?
His former LSU teammate, Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen, hopes so. “Derek was different the day he came in,” Queen recalled. “He came in early, while we were practicing for the bowl game my sophomore year, and he came in and practiced, and he was going up against Ja’Marr [Chase] and those guys, and he was balling then. So, when he got there freshman year, truly, you could see it.”
Many Ravens fans would also be thrilled if a 0cornerback with such a high ceiling was available at pick No. 14. But this might not be the most realistic scenario for Thursday night. Instead, the Ravens might take a long look at a less glamorous cornerback who outplayed Stingley in 2021.
Trent McDuffie is 5-foot-11 with relatively short arms, and he did not intercept a single pass for Washington last season. With those caveats on the table, it’s possible he would be the perfect candidate to round out the Ravens’ secondary and allow every other player to occupy his ideal role.
The case for Trent McDuffie
The Ravens covet versatility in their top defenders and that’s McDuffie’s calling card. He’s capable of blanketing a receiver on the outside but perhaps even more comfortable in zone coverage, which he played often and well at Washington. He’s plenty fast, powerfully built and Pro Football Focus described him as the best tackling corner in the class, meaning he could thrive in the slot or even at safety in some scenarios.
He started for three years in a program known as a factory for NFL defensive backs (including Peters) and earned rave reviews for his maturity and football acumen on top of his obvious athletic ability.
“We used to do a thing in Baltimore, and they still do it today, with red-star players,” said NFL Network draft analyst and former Ravens scout Daniel Jeremiah. “You put the red star on the guy that you just want in the building. Might not be the best player in the draft at his position, might not be the best player at his school, but he’s somebody that fits the culture. He’s tough. He’s intelligent. He’s competitive. To me, Trent McDuffie is a red star. He’s a red-star guy. Just everything about him, the way he plays, everything I hear about him from an intangibles standpoint. I would think he would be a good match. They’ve got bigger corners that they’ve had over the years, but I think he’s kind of a DNA match for how they play.”
It’s easy to envision McDuffie’s fit. He could play beside Humphrey and Peters and would give defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald more flexibility to move safeties Brandon Stephens and Chuck Clark around the field.
“McDuffie gives them versatility and depth at a position that was injury-hit last season,” ESPN analyst Mel Kiper wrote as he sent McDuffie to the Ravens in a recent three-round mock draft with his colleague, Todd McShay.
So why wouldn’t the Ravens draft this guy if he’s there at No. 14? Well, it comes back to McDuffie’s arms, measured at 29 3/4 inches at the NFL scouting combine. He ranked in the bottom 10% at his position. Gardner’s arms measured almost four inches longer. Because of McDuffie’s stature, scouts aren’t confident he’ll win battles for contested balls.
Here are some other cornerbacks the Ravens might consider later in the draft:
Second round
Florida’s Kaiir Elam: Elam’s uncle, Matt, was one of the least successful first-round picks in Ravens history, but that would not dissuade the team’s interest in this long, aggressive cornerback who held up well against SEC competition and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds at the combine. He’s penalty-prone, and his production slipped last season, but there are only so many players who combine his all-around athleticism and zeal for press coverage.
Third round
Nebraska’s Cam Taylor-Britt: Like McDuffie, Taylor-Britt is a powerfully built hitting machine who could play in the slot or at safety. He has a longer frame and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds at the combine, meaning he might be gone by the time the Ravens pick at 76th overall. Unlike McDuffie, Taylor-Britt frequently let his aggression get the better of him, leading to penalties, missed tackles and coverage lapses.
Fourth round
Alabama’s Jalyn Armour-Davis: We know how much the Ravens prize Crimson Tide defensive backs. Armour-Davis tore a knee ligament before his freshman season and did not start until last year, but when his opportunity arrived, he made All-SEC. He checks all the size and speed boxes and has no trouble sticking with receivers downfield. His lack of durability — he missed four games in 2021 because of a hip injury — is the factor that will scare teams off.
NFL DRAFT
Thursday, 8 p.m.
Friday, 7 p.m.
Saturday, noon
TV: ESPN, NFL Network, Chs. 2, 7
Las Vegas
Pat Leonard’s NFL Mock Draft: Taking a stab at how Giants, Jets, first round will shake out
No quarterbacks in the top 10. No running backs in the first round. Lots of teams who want to trade back. No consensus top player.
Welcome to the 2022 NFL Draft, where anything can happen.
Here is my first and only mock draft, taking a crack at how it might shake out for the top 32, including the Giants’ and Jets’ four combined picks in the top 10.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
New coach Doug Pederson could fortify the offensive line here for QB Trevor Lawrence with Alabama OT Evan Neal, but GM Trent Baalke takes the freak that multiple coaches and execs have called “the best pass rusher in the draft.”
2. Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan
The Wolverine pass rusher is a “can’t miss pick,” per one league source. Some believe he’ll be good but not great in the NFL. Still, he’s a great fit in-state with Lions coach Dan Campbell.
3. Houston Texans: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
This is the first potential trade spot for teams looking to move up (the Giants being one if they fall in love with a player). Texans GM Nick Caserio is a strong candidate to slide back. If he doesn’t, he goes with the best player available.
4. Jets: Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE, Florida State
Buzz on the Georgia transfer joining Robert Saleh’s defense has picked up tons of steam in the last couple weeks.
5. Giants: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
Oregon edge Kayvon Thibodeaux and Cincinnati corner Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner wouldn’t surprise me here, either, if the board falls this way. But The News first reported in early March that the Giants loved Cross, and they take him here.
6. Carolina Panthers: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
This is another possible trade target for teams like the Saints and Steelers looking to possibly move up. If Panthers GM Scott Fitterer stays put, he addresses Matt Rhule’s O-line.
7. Giants: Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
I think Schoen would like to trade back here. Watch the Saints. Schoen gives D-coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale his corner here, but Oregon edge Kayvon Thibodeaux and Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton could be in play, too.
8. Atlanta Falcons: Drake London, WR, USC
Alabama’s Jameson Williams would be the first receiver off the board if not for his ACL injury. Falcons GM Terry Fontenot still lands a blue-chipper in the big-bodied London.
9. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver): Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon
A controversial personality with special talent doesn’t have to go far geographically to leave the Ducks for the pass rush-needy Seahawks.
10. New York Jets (from Seattle): Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
Joe Douglas adds 4.38 40-yard dash speed to Zach Wilson’s arsenal. Williams would be the pick here if he were healthy (and still might be).
11. Washington Commanders: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
“If he’s not hurt, it’s not close” that Williams is this year’s top wideout, one coach says. Washington GM Martin Mayhew rolls the dice not knowing when Williams will be available.
12. Minnesota Vikings: Derek Stingley, CB, LSU
“He’s the one,” one coach told the News of Stingley as his best man-to-man corner in this draft class. Stingley is a top 10 talent who might go way higher than this. It’s just injuries, including a Lisfranc in 2021, make his projection difficult.
13. Houston Texans (from Cleveland): Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
There was word as early as the NFL Combine the first week of March that the Texans loved Hamilton as the possible No. 3 overall pick. They still get the versatile safety at 13.
14. Baltimore Ravens: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
John Harbaugh’s injury-decimated secondary cost Baltimore big time in 2021. GM Eric DeCosta has options but stays safe at a position where they can’t afford a drop-off again.
15. Philadelphia Eagles: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
GM Howie Roseman already made a trade with the Saints to get an extra 2023 first-round pick, and he might not be done moving around the board. But Philly is one of the best at reinforcing its lines and does that here with Davis.
16. New Orleans Saints: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt
The first quarterback off the board joins Tom Brady in the NFC South.
17. L.A. Chargers: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
Another weapon for Justin Herbert. Sounds unfair.
18. Philadelphia Eagles: Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan
Teams love Moore. He’s expected to go in round 1. And Nick Sirianni could use another receiver, then put Jalen Reagor on the trade block.
19. New Orleans Saints: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
The Saints lost left tackle Terron Armstead to Miami in free agency, so they need help up front.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
GM Kevin Colbert is a candidate to trade up for a QB. Pittsburgh waited too long to find its successor to Ben Roethlisberger. It needs to get this pick right.
21. New England Patriots: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
Lloyd’s versatility and upside make him a candidate to go anywhere from the top 10 to here in the early 20s. Bill Belichick lands an exciting player for a defense that got run over by the Bills in last year’s playoffs.
22. Green Bay Packers: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
Aaron Rodgers lost Davante Adams to the Raiders in free agency. GM Brian Gutekunst gives him one of the most physical and productive receivers in this year’s draft.
23. Arizona Cardinals: George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue
GM Steve Keim has been on this year’s receivers, as well. Burks is an option here, too. But if Karlaftis is available here, his pass rushing ability can help Kliff Kingsbury’s defense.
24. Dallas Cowboys: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
Dean is undersized, but he was a gamer and a playmaker on the best defense in the country last season. There are rumblings of the Cowboys considering a trade up for Thibodeaux if he falls far enough, but Dean would be a great add.
25. Buffalo Bills: Andrew Booth, Jr., CB, Clemson
Coming off that defensive playoff collapse against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bills add a corner to Leslie Frazier’s side of the ball as they prepare for a hopeful Super Bowl run in 2022.
26. Tennessee Titans: Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College
A lot of teams in the back of the first round would love to trade back. Many don’t even have 30 players graded as first-round guys this year. So keep that in mind. Titans GM Jon Robinson reinforces the O-line here, however, for his Derrick Henry-led, run-heavy offense.
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
Adding the dynamic Wyatt to Todd Bowles’ defensive interior led by star tackle Vita Vea makes a lot of sense, especially with veteran Ndamukong Suh still unsigned.
28. Green Bay Packers: George Pickens, WR, Georgia
Pickens didn’t play a lot in 2021 due to injuries, but he has wide receiver 1 potential and excellent 50-50 ball skills. Getting Burks and Pickens would make Rodgers happy.
29. Kansas City Chiefs: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
Patrick Mahomes gets speed at receiver to hopefully replace some of what K.C. lost in the Tyreek Hill Dolphins trade.
30. Kansas City Chiefs: Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State
Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo undoubtedly would be thrilled to develop and employ this athletic Temple transfer coming off a 9.5-sack season.
31. Cincinnati Bengals: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
Protect Joe Burrow. That’s the name of the game coming off Cincy’s Super Bowl berth. This could also be a corner like Clemson’s Booth, if he’s still on the board.
32. *TRADE*: Atlanta Falcons (up from 43 with Detroit Lions): Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
There is no consensus on which quarterbacks will go where, with no clear stars in this class. Some say the Falcons like Corral, too. Willis, an Atlanta product, goes home and develops in year one behind Marcus Mariota before taking over.
