Bank Holidays: Big news! Banks will be closed for 4 consecutive days, check the list of holidays before going to the branch

Published

11 seconds ago

on

Bank Holidays In May 2022: In the month of May, banks will be closed for 13 days out of a total of 31 days in different zones. Let us tell you that the list of bank holidays is issued by RBI on four basis.

Bank Holidays In May 2022: The last of April is going on and the month of May is about to start. The list of holidays falling in the month of May has already been released by RBI. But hardly you have seen in the list of holidays that in the beginning of May, banks will be closed for four days.

Make sure to check the list of holidays

If you also have any work related to banking, then plan it in advance. Also, before going to the bank from home, make sure to check the list of holidays. Online banking facility will continue during the holidays. According to the RBI calendar, there will be a bank holiday for four consecutive days starting in May.

Continuous holiday from 1st to 4th May

According to the calendar released by RBI, there are four days of holidays in the first week of May. Banks will remain closed on May 1 on the occasion of May Day, this day being a Sunday, it is also Maharashtra Day. Apart from this, May 2 will be a holiday for Parshuram Jayanti in many states. May 3 and 4 will be a holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr and Basava Jayanti (Karnataka). Eid holiday may vary from state to state.

Banks will be closed for 13 days in May

In the month of May, banks will be closed for 13 days out of a total of 31 days in different zones. Let us tell you that the list of bank holidays is issued by RBI on four basis. This list is based on the festivals celebrated across the country and the states.

List of Bank Holidays in May (Bank Holidays in May 2022)

1 May 2022: Labor Day / Maharashtra Day. Banks closed across the country. Sunday will also be a holiday on this day.

2 May 2022: Maharishi Parashuram Jayanti – Holiday in many states

3 May 2022: Eid-ul-Fitr, Basava Jayanti (Karnataka)

4 May 2022: Eid-ul-Fitr, (Telangana)

9 May 2022: Guru Rabindranath Jayanti – West Bengal and Tripura

14 May 2022 : Bank Holiday on 2nd Saturday

16 May 2022 : Budh Purnima

24 May 2022 : Qazi Nazrul Ismal Birthday – Sikkim

28 May 2022 : Bank Holiday on 4th Saturday

List of Weekend Bank Holidays in May 2022

1 May 2022 : Sunday

8 May 2022 : Sunday

15 May 2022 : Sunday

22 May 2022 : Sunday

29 May 2022 : Sunday

Trending