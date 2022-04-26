Binance Coin Price Prediction — Will BNB Hit $700 Soon?

BNB’s bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $185.1.
In Binance Coin (BNB) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about BNB to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
BNB Current Market Status
According to coingecko, the price of BNB is $400.92 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,425,200,306 at the time of writing. However, BNB has increased to 2.4% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, BNB has a circulating supply of 168,137,035 BNB. Currently, BNB trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, CoinTiger, Huobi Global, FTX, and Bybit.
What is Binance Coin (BNB)?
Binance Coin is a cryptocurrency used to pay and trade in Binance’s own cryptocurrency exchange. The exchange was the largest crypto exchange in the world as of January 2018, facilitating over 1.4M transactions per second. Binance Coin users receive a discount on Binance Exchange transaction fees as an incentive.
BNB can also be traded or exchanged with other cryptos. It was created in July 2017 and worked on the Ethereum blockchain with the ERC-20 token before it became Binance’s own blockchain, Binance Chain’s own currency.
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction 2022
Binance Coin holds the 4th position on CoinGecko right now. BNB price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart shows the triangle pattern. A triangle pattern is a consolidation pattern that occurs mid-trend and usually signals a continuation of the existing trend. The triangle chart pattern is formed by drawing two converging trendlines as the price temporarily moves in a sideways direction. Triangle provides an effective measuring technique for trading the breakout.
Currently, BNB is at $400.92. If the pattern continues, the price of BNB might reach the resistance level of $456.6 and $505.8. If the trend reverses, then the price of BNB may fall to $336.3.
Binance Coin (BNB) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of BNB.
From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of BNB.
Resistance Level 1
$457.6
Resistance Level 2
$650.5
Support Level 1
$331.2
Support Level 2
$259.5
Support Level 3
$185.2
BNB Resistance & Support Level
The charts show that BNB has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, BNB might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $650.5.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the BNB might plummet to almost $185.2, a bearish signal.
Binance Coin Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of BNB is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. From the mid of October to till at the time of writing, RVOL of BNB lies below the cutoff line, indicating weaker participants in the current trend.
More so, the BNB’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart above. Currently, BNB is in a bearish state. Notably, the BNB price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of BNB at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the BNB is at level 42.11. This means that BNB is in a nearly oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of BNB may occur in the upcoming days.
Binance Coin Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at Binance Coin’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. ADX is a component of the Directional Movement System. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the upward and downward directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of the Binance Coin. Currently, BNB lies in the range of 23.1, so it indicates a weak trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of BNB. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of BNB is below the 50 level, indicating that the direction of volatility is low. In fact, BNB’s RSI is at the 42.11 level thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of BNB with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum and Binance Coin.
From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH, BTC, and BNB is moving at the same level as the trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and BNB also increases or decreases respectively.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Binance Coin network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for BNB. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Binance Coin in 2022 is $650.5. On the other hand, the bearish BNB price prediction for 2022 is $185.1.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the BNB ecosystem, the performance of BNB would rise reaching above its new all time high (ATH) $686.31 very soon. But, it might also reach $700 if the investors believe that BNB is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
What is a Binance Coin?
Binance Coin (BNB) is an exchange based token which was created and issued by Crypto Exchange Binance.
Where can you purchase BNB?
BNB has listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, CoinTiger, Huobi Global, FTX, and Bybit.
Will BNB reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the BNB platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Binance Coin?
On May 10, 2021, BNB reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $686.31.
Is BNB a good investment in 2022?
Binance Coin seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of BNB in the past few months, BNB is considered a good investment in 2022.
Can Binance Coin (BNB) reach $700?
Binance Coin (BNB) is one of the active crypto that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Binance Coin (BNB) will hit $700 soon.
What will be the BNB price by 2023?
Binance Coin (BNB) price is expected to reach $810 by 2023.
What will be the BNB price by 2024?
Binance Coin (BNB) price is expected to reach $950 by 2024.
What will be the BNB price by 2025?
Binance Coin (BNB) price is expected to reach $1010 by 2025.
What will be the BNB price by 2026?
Binance Coin (BNB) price is expected to reach $1030 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
On April 27, the bullish LUNA price analysis is at $99.61.
LUNA’s bearish market price analysis for April 27, 2022, is $82.66.
Terra’s 50MA shows a downward trend.
In Terra (LUNA) price analysis on April 27, 2021, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about LUNA to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Terra (LUNA)
Terra is a blockchain network built using Cosmos SDK specializing in stablecoin creation. Rather than use fiat or over-collateralized crypto as reserves, each and individual stablecoin is convertible into the network’s native token LUNA. It enables users to pay network fees, participate in governance, stake in the Tendermint Delegated Proof of Stake consensus mechanism, and peg stablecoins.
Stablecoins on the Terra network use a different method to maintain price parity than collateralized fiat-backes stablecoins and crypto-backed stablecoins. However, Terra’s stablecoins, use algorithmic methods to control their supply and maintain the peg. The LUNA token is integral to Terra’s algorithmic stablecoins as it absorbs the stablecoin’s demand volatility. with an elastic monetary policy, LUNA carefully controls the supply of Terra’s currencies.
Terra Station is the official Terra crypto wallet and dashboard that allows LUNA holders to access their funds,take, and participate in governance. It’s available as both an app for mobile devices and as a browser extension. It is a non-custodial wallet, which means, only you have access to your private keys.
Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis
LUNA price analysis on April 27, 2022, is explained below within a two-hour time frame.
A descending channel is a chart pattern formed from two downward trendlines drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The descending channel pattern is also known as a falling channel or channel down. The upper line is identified first, as running along with the highs and is called the trendline.
The lower line is identified as parallel to the trendline, running across the bottom. It is a bearish chart pattern defined by a trendline supporting the series of lower lows and a diagonal resistance level connecting the lower highs.
Currently, the price of LUNA is $90.59. If the pattern continues, the price of LUNA might reach the resistance level of $96.99, $99.61 and the buy level of LUNA is $93.61. If the trend reverses, then the price of LUNA may fall to $82.66 and the sell level of LUNA is $86.32.
Terra (LUNA) Moving Average
The LUNA’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.
The LUNA price lies below 50MA (short-term) and the price lies above the 200MA (long-term), so based on the 50MA it is in a downward trend, and based on the 200MA it is an upward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of LUNA at any time.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Bitcoin has gradually been finding its way into every part of society and its use as an investment vehicle has been the biggest part of it. There has been some pushback when it comes to using the cryptocurrencies in investment vehicles dominated by traditional finance but even this is starting to wane. Evidence of this is in the recent development from Fidelity Investments, which has announced that it would be allowing employees to invest in their 401k using Bitcoin.
Retire With Bitcoin
The 401k is one of the most popular investment vehicles aimed toward retirement for workers in the United States. These are usually dominated by stocks that appreciate over time while the account holder continues to pay into the account as they work. As time has gone on, account holders have begun to look towards other investment options to diversify their 401k investments and the latest stop is the pioneer cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.
Related Reading | Liquidations Surpass $300 Million As Bitcoin Touches 40-Day Lows
Fidelity Investments has announced that it would start allowing employees to add the cryptocurrency to their 401k accounts. This will make Fidelity the first major company to offer the option to add bitcoin to its retirement plan. The 401k is currently the country’s largest retirement-plan provider and hosts the majority of the market share. About 23,000 companies currently use Fidelity to administer their retirement plans and bitcoin will be available to employees of these companies.
BTC resting above $40,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Fidelity announced that it will allow employees to put as much as 20% of their 401k plan in bitcoin. The plan is set to go into effect later in the year. The firm currently holds an estimated $2.4 trillion in 401k assets in 2020 alone, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share.
Fees are placed in the territory of 0.75% and 0.90%. This depends on the employer and the amount being paid into the account. There is also a trading fee but Fidelity is yet to disclose what this will be.
Related Reading | Cardano To Increase Block Size By 10%, Can ADA Benefit From This Network Improvement?
There is a need for a diverse set of products and investment solutions for our investors. We fully expect that cryptocurrency is going to shape the way future generations think about investing for the near term and long term.” – Head of workplace retirement offerings and platforms at Fidelity.
This decision comes after a directive from the U.S. Labor Department which expressed concerns over adding cryptocurrency options to retirement plans. This was based on the fact that these digital assets remain largely speculative and very volatile.
Nevertheless, it seems that Fidelity’s offering is already starting to catch on as MicroStrategy is rumored to have already signed on to this plan.
Featured image from Investopedia, chart from TradingView.com
Investing in Bitcoin via a retirement savings account isn’t a brand-new idea.
Gray said that the business would add more crypto assets.
401(k) retirement savings account members will allegedly be able to invest directly in Bitcoin, according to reports from retirement plan provider Fidelity Investments, located in the US. Later this year, a new retirement investing plan for Bitcoin would effect. According to the Wall Street Journal, customers of Fidelity’s retirement, which are approximately 23,000 firms, will now be able to invest in Bitcoin.
BTC Exposure to Customers
It will be possible for retirement savers to allocate up to 20% of their portfolio in Bitcoin if their employers approve the plan. Several employers, including MicroStrategy, have consented to Fidelity’s intention to allow investment in Bitcoin, and the company is now in talks with numerous more.
Investing in Bitcoin via a retirement savings account isn’t a brand-new idea. As recently as June 2021, ForUsAll (a retirement plan provider) teamed with Coinbase to give BTC exposure to its customers. However, Fidelity’s involvement in the industry will undoubtedly put the notion at the forefront.
According to Dave Gray, the president of Fidelity Investments’ workplace retirement program and platforms, the decision to give Bitcoin exposure to 401(k) plan members was made based on a solid customer desire. Apart from its initial support for Bitcoin, Gray said that the business would add more crypto assets to the investing choice based on customer demand.
Fidelity Investments launched its digital asset division in 2018 with over $4 trillion in assets under management, making it one of the first major financial organizations to do so. Since then, the investment business has been one of the most vocal proponents of the Bitcoin currency.