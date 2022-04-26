Bitcoin (BTC) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: April 26

On April 26, the bullish BTC price analysis is at $42798 .

In Bitcoin Perpetual Future (BTC) price analysis on April 26, 2022, we use price patterns, and the Moving Average of BTC to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

A perpetual contract is similar to a futures contract, which allows a person to buy or sell an asset at a predetermined date for a specified price. Perpetual contracts are gaining popularity in crypto because they allow traders to hold leveraged positions without the burden of an expiration date.

Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin (BTC) operates free of any central control or the oversight of banks or governments. Instead, it relies on peer-to-peer software and cryptography. A public ledger records all Bitcoin transactions and copies are held on servers around the world. Every transaction is publicly broadcast to the network and shared from node to node. Every ten minutes or so these transactions are collected together by miners into a group called a block and added permanently to the blockchain.

Bitcoin can be exchanged for cash just like any asset. There are numerous cryptocurrency exchanges online where people can do this but transactions can also be carried out in person or over any communications platform, allowing even small businesses to accept Bitcoin.

When Bitcoin was first launched it was possible to almost instantaneously mine a coin using even a basic computer. Miners also choose which transactions to bundle into a block, so fees of varying amounts are added by the sender as an incentive.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis

BTC price analysis on April 26, 2022, is explained below with an hourly time frame.

BTC/USDT Perpetual Falling Wedge Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The falling wedge is a bullish pattern. Together with the rising wedge formation, these two create a powerful pattern that signals a change in the trend direction. The falling wedge pattern occurs when the asset’s price is moving in an overall bullish trend before the price action corrects lower. Within this pullback, two converging trend lines are drawn. The consolidation part ends when the price action bursts through the upper trend line, or wedge’s resistance. The most common falling wedge formation occurs in a clear uptrend.

Currently, the price of BTC is $40069.68. If the pattern continues, the price of BTC might reach the resistance level of $42798 and the buy level of BTC is $39607.5. If the trend reverses, then the price of BTC may fall to $35921.5.

Bitcoin (BTC) Moving Average

The BTC’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.

Currently, BTC is in a bearish state. However, BTC’s price lies below 50 MA (short-term), and it has a high chance of moving above the 50-MA level. Possibly, BTC can also move above 200 MA (long-term) soon. Once it moves above 50 MA and 200 MA levels, it completely goes to a bullish state. Moreover, there is a high possibility of a Trend reversal at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.