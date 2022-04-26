Blockchain
Bitcoin Overcomes Hurdles, Why BTC Could Regain Momentum
Bitcoin extended decline and tested the $38,200 zone against the US Dollar. BTC started a major recovery wave and climbed above the $40,000 resistance.
- Bitcoin extended decline, but it remained stable above the $38,000 level.
- The price is now back above below $40,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $39,550 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair is eyeing more upsides above the $40,500 and $40,950 resistance levels.
Bitcoin Price Recovers Sharply
Bitcoin price remained in a bearish zone after it broke the $39,200 support. BTC extended decline below the $38,500 level, but the bulls were active near the $38,200 level.
A low was formed near $38,200 and the price started a major increase. The price climbed higher above the $39,200 and $39,500 resistance levels. There was a move above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $42,950 swing high to $38,200 low.
Besides, there was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $39,550 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. Bitcoin is now back above below $40,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $40,550 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $42,950 swing high to $38,200 low. The next key resistance could be $40,950. If there is a clear move above the $40,950 and $41,000 levels, the price could continue to rise.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
In the stated case, the price could even surpass the $41,200 resistance. The next major resistance may perhaps be near the $41,800 zone.
Dips Supported in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $41,000 resistance zone, it could start a downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $40,000 level.
The next major support is seen near the $39,800 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A close below the $39,800 support zone might start another decline. In the stated case, the price might decline to $39,000.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now well above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $40,000, followed by $39,800.
Major Resistance Levels – $40,550, $40,950 and $41,800.
Blockchain
Market Nosedive Sends Cardano (ADA) Deeper Into Bear Territory
The crypto market has not been in the best of places recently and Cardano (ADA) has been feeling the heat especially hot lately. The digital asset which remains one of the popular and largest by market cap has had a hard run of it lately, pushing it further into the bear territory. As ADA continues on this trend of low momentum, hot on the heels of the market decline, indicators have proven to not be in the favor of the token’s value.
Market Declines By $80 Billion
During the weekend, the market had suffered consistent dips. Following the price of the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin, most altcoins had taken a nosedive during this time. One of those was Cardano which had already been trading below $1 going into the weekend. The dip had pushed it further into the bear territory alongside others. By the time the weekend had come to an end, the crypto market had lost north of $80 billion from its market cap at the time of this writing.
Related Reading | Can Dogecoin Slide Further? Key Technical Levels To Keep An Eye On
This decline had been one that has been in the making. With the low momentum that had rocked crypto last week, prospects for the weekend had been increasingly bearish. This had come to a head as bitcoin had declined below $40,000, now trading at the $38,000 territory at the time of this writing.
As different altcoins have taken a hit following this decline, ADA’s outlook at this point has turned for the worse. This is evidenced by the indicators given that the digital asset has declined below every important one, causing a bearish short and long term.
Cardano (ADA) Not Looking Good
Going into the new week, Cardano looks to have it worse than other digital assets in the market. It is currently trading at one-month lows after a decline to the $0.83 level. A strong contender in the DeFi space, this has not seemed to have translated to the price of the digital asset yet.
The cryptocurrency is currently trading below the 50-day moving average at the time of this writing. The average which currently sits at $0.966 is a strong one that helps determine the short-term outlook for a digital asset and for ADA, this indicator points to a very bearish short term for it.
ADA trading at $0.856 | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView.com
This means that the current decline could not be the end for Cardano. If it is unable to recover and climb back above the $0.86 support level, then the digital asset’s price could revisit $0.7 sooner than investors expect.
Related Reading | Bitcoin (BTC) Dips Below $40,000 Over Ukraine And Possibility Of Fed Rate Hike
It is also a seller’s market meaning that all of the indicators point toward 100% sell pressure for the digital asset, especially for the long term. The next significant resistance point lies at $0.92 but with the price falling below major support levels, this area is out of reach for now.
ADA is trading at $0.839 at the time of this writing. Despite the decline, it remains the 9th largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $28.36 billion.
Featured image from Investing.com, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Cardano To Increase Block Size By 10%, Can ADA’s Price Benefit?
Via an official post, Cardano developer Input Output Global (IOG) confirmed the approval and implementation of a proposal to increase the network’s block size. Currently standing at 80 kilobytes (KB), the mainnet will see a 10% increase to 88 KB.
Related Reading | Cardano (ADA) Is One Of The Worst Performing Crypto In Terms Of Profit
Set to roll out today April 25 at 20:20 UTC, at the boundary of epoch 335, as confirmed by the company. IOG called this proposal a “significant network enhancement” set to increase Cardano’s throughput and the performance of its decentralized applications (dApp).
As the company reiterated, Cardano has been experiencing a series of network upgrades that will allow it to improve its scaling capabilities in 2022. As the block size increase, IOG added, they will keep a close eye on it for future changes:
Once deployed, we shall monitor network performance and behaviour closely over at least one epoch (5 days) to determine the next increment. Cardano has seen phenomenal growth in recent months, with performance improvements to match.
Furthermore, the company claims that Cardano has been experiencing a “huge recent rise in transaction volume”. In that sense, with the addition of more improvements, they expect this trend to continue.
IOG is focused on optimizing Cardano as it prepares for its next Hard Fork Combinator (HFC) event set for around June this year. IOG added:
Cardano is one of the most decentralized blockchains in the world, built for correctness and security. As the ecosystem grows, we’re focused on delivering the scaling phase of our roadmap; improving speed and network capacity while maintaining security and decentralization.
As NewsBTC reported, the network seems to be experiencing an increase in institutional demand, per data from IntoTheBlock.
On-chain transaction volume for ADA appears to be in an uptrend since the start of February. This data seems to match with IOG’s statements about Cardano’s growth.
@Cardano is experiencing increasing institutional demand
The volume of on-chain transactions >$100k has increased by 50x just in 2022
Yesterday, a total of 69.09b $ADA were moved in these large transactions, representing 99% of the total on-chain volumehttps://t.co/8ME8STvRSF pic.twitter.com/aqH7hYIPiV
— IntoTheBlock (@intotheblock) March 29, 2022
What’s Wrong With Cardano (ADA)?
Data from Token Terminal paints a different picture. As seen below, ADA’s trading volume saw a massive increase in late 2021 as the cryptocurrency began a persistent downside price action.
This suggests investors started taking profit on ADA at that time. Since that period, the cryptocurrency saw an uptick in trading volume during January which led to further losses for ADA.
Only the increase in trading volume for March and April has led to profits for this cryptocurrency. Remains to be seen if the network improvements, as IOG claims, will be effective at bringing more users into the Cardano ecosystem which could result in sustainable price recovery.
Related Reading | New Wallets Surge On Cardano, What’s Behind This?
CEO at IOG Charles Hoskinson addressed ADA’s recent price action. In response to a holder’s concerns about the cryptocurrency’s recent downtrend, and what are the possible factor behind it, Hoskinson said:
Nothing. Markets move up and down. Cardano is stronger and more useful as an ecosystem than it’s ever been.
At the time of writing, ADA’s price trades at $0.8 with a 2% loss on the 4-hour chart.
Blockchain
Dogecoin Jumps Back Into Top 10 After Musk Buying Twitter News
With the crypto market on a bearish trend, Dogecoin lost its spot as one of the top coins slipping to 14th rank on CoinMarketCap. However, it quickly rose back into 10th place after the news break today that Elon Musk is buying Twitter. DOGE was out of the top 10 cryptos for a long but today’s rise has put the coin back into the top 10 cryptos by market cap.
DODE pumped on the news that Elon Musk was taking Twitter private. There has been a 20% increase in the price of DOGE today after the news. Twitter is set to accept Musk’s $43 billion offer.
Related Reading | Specialists Expect Bitcoin Back To $65K By End Of Year, Survey Finds
Elon Musk Behind The Rise In Dogecoin Price
DOGE has been steadily rising since it hit a low at $0.1239 this Monday, climbing up to around 20% higher. At the time of writing, the price per coin is $0.158. The DOGE market cap has also seen an impressive rise to $20.96 billion, putting the crypto in the top 10.
As of right now, Dogecoin is worth only half of what it was worth one year ago.
The overall crypto market cap has also seen a fall of 2.79% early today, reaching $1.79 trillion. But as the DOGE started rising, other coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum also saw a significant increase. So now, the total crypto market cap stands at $1.82 trillion with a 1.78% rise.
What’s going on? DOGE’s price has been trending steadily down for the last three months. The coin was relatively stable during that time. However, it experienced some volatility and a jump in trade volume from Elon Musk making his intentions public on Twitter—which may have something to do with why investors are sellers at present rather than buyers.
The price and trading volume of the popular memecoin coin Dogecoin has increased since 14th April, following reports that Tesla boss Elon Musk is interested in buying Twitter. On Friday, 15th April, the trading volume of DOGE was up 145% in the last 24 hours, and the market cap was 5% higher than it was on the previous day.
One of the most influential and open backers of Dogecoin on social media is Elon Musk. His statements have often led to jumps in the price for this popular crypto token, which he also uses personally.
Experts Predict DOGE May Fall Amid Hawkish Stance By The US Fed
However, some people think that the price of DOGE will go down because the US Fed is taking a tough stance on inflation. According to experts, the DOGE price may fall to a new low as there has been much selling pressure on crypto assets.
Related Reading | Bitcoin (BTC) Dips Below $40,000 Over Ukraine And Possibility Of Fed Rate Hike
Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin, said:
As the global financial markets face heat from the hawkish stance taken by Fed to tackle high inflation, there has been tremendous selling pressure in crypto assets. If this trend continues, Doge prices may fall further to find a new lower support level.
Featured image from pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com
Bitcoin Overcomes Hurdles, Why BTC Could Regain Momentum
Bomb squad called to Okawville, Illinois
BodyTalk And Thyroid Disorders
Max Scherzer blanks Cards for seven, then Mets finish job with wild ninth-inning comeback
Burnsville man sentenced to 20 years in prison for selling meth out of Bloomington hotel
You Paid For It gets results for disabled woman facing eviction
Road Traffic Accidents Due to Poor Road Surfaces
Gophers net commitment from Illinois tight end for 2023
HOA looks to shut down backyard pitching lessons in Ballwin neighborhood
There’s plenty of blame to go around in the epic Nets disaster
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Blockchain5 days ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm