BSNL Great Plan : Free calls and OTT benefits with unlimited data daily, get recharge done immediately
The country’s largest company Jio-Airtel has dominated the market. But the state-owned telecom company BSNL is not one of the laggards. BSNL company is also trying to give tough competition to Jio, Airtel and Vodafone.
By the way, BSNL company has many prepaid plans. But today we are going to tell you about some such selected plans, in which not only unlimited calling facility is available, but high speed data as well as subscription of OTT platform is also given. The cost of these plans of BSNL is also less. So let us tell you in detail about these plans of BSNL.
BSNL 599 Plan
In this plan, users are getting 5 GB data every day. This plan of BSNL comes with a validity of 84 days. Busnk users can avail total 420 GB data under this plan. It is worth noting that under this plan, customers can use unlimited data from 12 pm to 5 am.
In the plan, you are also getting the facility of unlimited calling on all networks. Apart from this, you will also get the benefit of 100 free SMS daily. The company is also offering free subscription of Jing to the subscribers of the plan.
BSNL 666 Plan
The validity of 110 days is available in BSNL’s Rs 666 plan. In addition, customers get 2GB of data per day in this. That is, in this way BSNL users can take advantage of total 220 GB data. Along with this, unlimited calling facility is available on any network in the plan.
At the same time, if you need SMS, then 100 SMS are also being given per day in this plan. Jing Music subscription is also available for free in BSNL’s Rs 666 plan. Along with this, customers are also getting PRBT i.e. Personalized Ring Back Tone service for free.
Kevin Durant endorses embattled Steve Nash as Nets coach
After the Boston Celtics completed a 4-0 first-round playoff series sweep of his team on Monday, Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant issued his second endorsement of Steve Nash as head coach of the future.
Durant was asked if he still believes Nash, who just completed his second season as a head coach after serving as a player development consultant with the Golden State Warriors, is the right man for the Nets job.
“I mean, come on, now,” Durant responded. “Yeah (I believe that). Steve’s been dealt a crazy hand the last two years. He’s had to deal with so much stuff as a head coach, a first-time coach: trades, injuries, COVID, it’s just a lot of stuff he’s had to deal with and I’m proud of how he’s focused and his passion for us. We all continue to keep developing over the summer and see what happens.”
Nash was asked directly if he expects to return as head coach of the Nets next season after two consecutive years at the helm fell short of championship aspirations.
“Yeah, I loved doing this and love these guys, love my staff, love all the departments,” Nash responded. “Really have a great working environment, really enjoyed it and want to continue doing it.”
Nash has been under fire given the Nets’ recent lack of success. After the regular season spiraled out of control due to many off the court factors — including but not limited to Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status, Kevin Durant’s MCL sprain and James Harden’s midseason trade request — Nash’s Nets looked outmatched in their first-round matchup against the Celtics.
To add salt to the wound, Nash’s former assistant coach, Ime Udoka, picked up the broomstick at Barclays Center and swept him out of the first-round with a league-best defense and Coach of the Year votes to tout.
Nash quickly began looking forward to next season, provided he is back. NBA reporter Marc Stein reported the Nets don’t have any intentions of dismissing Nash this summer.
“I think Ben Simmons and Joe Harris will give us a big lift and we’ll see how the rest of the roster rounds out, but we should be excited by that,” Nash said postgame. “Getting two of your top four guys back, two guys with size and one who is an All Star and one who is one of the best shooters in the league. I think that gives us a big boost.
“That allows other guys to fall back into their natural positions where they don’t have to guard big guys every night or play too many minutes where they have to do too much against tall defenses where it can be very difficult for a bunch of guys giving up size at every position. So I think those guys will really help. Obviously the rest of the roster is very key, as well, and so we have this summer to work at that.”
Nash also suggested he hopes to keep his coaching staff intact.
“We’ll see if anyone has a job opportunity to be a head (coach), but (I) really enjoyed working with my staff,” he said. “They’ve been unbelievable at staying together this year.”
Moving on from Nash would set a bad precedent. It would mark the third head coach in as many years since the Durant-Irving era: The Nets dismissed Kenny Atkinson shortly before entering the Orlando bubble, then promoted Jacque Vaughn to interim head coach before demoting him back to an assistant in favor of hiring Nash.
But the fact still remains: His former understudy — who was more qualified for a head coaching job with seven seasons under Gregg Popovich and an additional season coaching Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons in Philadelphia — found a way to neutralize Durant in a four-game playoff series and swept Nash’s Nets off their own home floor.
Nash, however, clearly has his superstar’s stamp of approval, and the Nets will spend their summer looking for ways to improve the roster. For now, it doesn’t appear a coaching change is on the way. Though all things are subject to change with yet another championship-hopeful season coming up empty in Brooklyn.
Colin Diver: The tyranny of college rankings — and why we need to leave them behind
For all those disappointed college applicants whose hopes were pinned on getting into a school highly ranked by U.S. News & World Report or some similar publication, take heart.
This is your chance to be liberated from the tyranny of college rankings.
“Tyranny” is not too strong a word. The people who publish college rankings wrap their products in a seductive veneer of professional expertise and statistical rigor. They express their evaluations in eye-catching numbers, presented in descending order (from 1 to 391, in the case of the U.S. News “national universities” list).
So, it must be true.
Or is it? If you look at the methods used to produce those numbers, you will see that the entire enterprise, like the Emerald City in the Land of Oz, consists mostly of blue smoke and mirrors.
Consider the formulas used by rankers to compute those numbers. Every step in the process — from the selection of variables, the weights assigned to them and the methods for measuring them — is based on essentially arbitrary judgments.
U.S. News, for example, selects 17 metrics for its formula from among hundreds of available choices. Why does it use, say, students’ SAT scores, but not their high school GPAs? Faculty salaries but not faculty teaching quality? Alumni giving, but not alumni earnings? Why does it not include items such as a school’s spending on financial aid or its racial and ethnic diversity?
Likewise, the weights employed to combine those variables into a total score are completely subjective.
U.S. News has somehow concluded that a school’s six-year graduation rate is worth exactly 17.6% of its overall score, but its student-faculty ratio is worth only 1%. To judge a school’s “academic reputation,” it gives a whopping 20% weighting to the opinions of administrators from other colleges, most of whom know very little about the hundreds of schools they are asked to rate — other than where those colleges appeared in the previous year’s ranking. And the publication gives no weight to the opinions of students or graduates.
In addition, different rankers use different ways to measure each variable. Consider graduation rates. Some are based on the percentage of students who earn a degree in six years. Others use an eight-year measure. Some include transfer students, others not. Rankers sometimes measure “student excellence” by matriculants’ average SAT scores or high school GPAs or high school rank-in-class. Others use admissions acceptance rates or yield rates.
Even if you think the rankings formulas make sense, the calculations they rest on are based overwhelmingly on unaudited, unverified data self-reported by the very schools being ranked. Would you invest in a company based on such information?
Throughout their history, the college rankings have been plagued by allegations of fabrication and manipulation of data. In just the past month, USC, Columbia University and Rutgers University have all been accused of submitting “erroneous” or false reports to U.S. News, and a dean at Temple University was sentenced to prison in March for a fraud scheme aimed at boosting the school’s prestige.
Most observers believe that these public revelations represent only the tip of a very large iceberg.
Lurking behind data manipulation lies the even larger problem of schools altering their academic practices in a desperate attempt to gain ranking points. Examples include inflating a school’s fall-semester “class size index” by shifting large introductory lectures into the spring semester. Or boosting its yield rate by expanding early admissions and merit-aid programs that mostly benefit wealthy applicants at the expense of needy applicants. Or improving graduation rates by relaxing academic standards.
Finally, the rankings impose a single formulaic template on hundreds of wonderfully diverse institutions.
In short, the popular “best colleges” rankings try to force America’s colleges and universities into a rigid hierarchy, based on arbitrary formulas, fed by unreliable data.
Instead of relying on someone else’s subjective idea of what one should want in a college, applicants should ask themselves what they want that will serve their personal goals. Do they see college as a means to immerse themselves in a particular field of study? Obtain an impressive pedigree? Qualify for an economically rewarding career? Prepare for service to the community? Seek guidance for a life of meaning and fulfillment? Or something else?
Part of the tyranny of college rankings is their allure of simplicity. They promise to reduce the complexity of college choice to a simple number. But selecting a college is anything but simple. College is one of the most complex “products” one will ever purchase. And those four years constitute a hugely important period of exploration and personal development.
Choosing a college should be approached as an exercise of self-discovery. Getting rejected by a school highly rated by some perfect stranger may be just what it takes to set applicants on that path.
Colin Diver is the former president of Reed College and former dean of the University of Pennsylvania Law School. He is the author of “Breaking Ranks: How the Rankings Industry Rules Higher Education and What to Do about It.” He wrote this for the Los Angeles Times.
Minnesota House approves plan to refill jobless fund, reward front-line workers
In a surprise move on Monday evening, the Minnesota House of Representatives advanced a more than $3.7 billion proposal to replenish the state’s jobless fund and send out checks to front-line workers.
The plan would repay the federal government for helping the state pay unemployment insurance benefits during the pandemic. It would also replenish the state’s unemployment insurance fund.
Roughly one in five workers drew benefits from the fund, according to the Department of Employment and Economic Development, due to COVID-19 and the state’s effort to quell it.
Minnesota employers have seen their payroll taxes jump by double-digits since lawmakers failed to refill the fund prior to March 15. Those who have already paid the higher taxes would see a reimbursement credited to them under the proposal.
After suspending the rules on Monday evening, the chamber voted 70-63 to approve the bill after tacking on a pair of additions. Because House lawmakers included new pieces that the Senate didn’t agree to, members from both chambers will have to hash out a compromise in a conference committee.
“We are taking the action today in sending a message that we will take care of employers at the same time some of the other provisions we’ll be discussing today,” Rep. Mohamud Noor, DFL-Minneapolis, said.
The Republican-controlled Senate in February approved a $2.7 billion plan to repay the federal government and to replenish the state’s unemployment fund. But Democrats who control the House waited to approve a similar plan, saying it should be paired with payments for those who remained on the front lines during the pandemic.
Legislative leaders spent weeks in closed negotiations but failed to strike a deal that could appeal to both chambers. Even after meeting on Monday afternoon, leaders and Democratic Gov. Tim Walz withdrew, saying they were hopeful for a compromise but had not yet found it.
And a deal could remain out of reach due to provisions that House Democrats added to the bill before passing it on Monday night. On voice votes, they included amendments to send $1,500 checks to roughly 667,000 front-line workers and extend unemployment insurance benefits to hourly school workers.
The bill’s author on Monday night told House lawmakers that the plan came up later than many had hoped but could still get done before the April 30 deadline for businesses to pay their quarterly taxes.
“We have a bill before us that addresses one of the most onerous outcomes of the pandemic and we could have done it earlier but we did not,” Rep. Gene Pelowski, DFL-Winona, said. “We have the opportunity to fully pay back this fund, stop an increase in taxes on our businesses and move forward.”
Republicans in the chamber opposed the additions and urged passage of the unemployment insurance repayment provisions on their own. And they said the amendments likely pushed the House and Senate further from a deal.
“I think tonight we’re missing an opportunity. Democrats have amended a couple things onto this bill that really shouldn’t be here,” House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, said. “All it does is make it more difficult for us to live up to the promise that was made to the employers of Minnesota at the beginning of the pandemic … that they would be held harmless.”
Earlier in the day, legislative leaders and the governor met to discuss a potential deal to repay the trust fund and send out hero pay checks to front-line workers. At that time, House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, said the group primarily discussed deadlines heading into the last month of the legislative session and offered few details about the discussion.
Hortman and Walz in comments to reporters said negotiations were ongoing but House Democrats and Senate Republicans had not yet reached a deal on unemployment insurance and hero paychecks.
Despite that, leaders in the House moved the bill through quickly on Monday night.
