CBSE 10th English Exam Tomorrow, How to Write Paper to Get Full Marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun the term 2 board exams from today, April 26. Unlike the first term which had multiple-choice questions, the second term had a subjective type question-answer format. Tomorrow, one of the important papers will be held — the class 10 English paper.

As per experts, students must aim to attempt the paper neatly. They must leave a line or two after each question. Utilize the reading time well and read the questions carefully, says Shweta Tomar, TGT English, Amity International School, Sector 6, Vasundhra, Ghaziabad. A total of 21,16,209 students will be appearing for the CBSE class 10 English paper tomorrow.

She went on to add that students must not leave any question unattempted. They must also adhere to the word limit given for each question. “Underline the keywords. Attempt all questions of one section together. Divide the long answers into shorter paras,” she adds.

Students must avoid careless spelling and grammatical errors at all costs, especially when it comes to English exam. Write the formats and headings carefully, wherever required. After done with the writing part, thoroughly revise what you have written, says Tomar.

Further, students must always write the answers in clear handwriting. Remember, the font should not be too small or too big. Besides, do not write anything without meaning just to fill the page. Don’t write too slowly for the sake of handwriting. Keep the writing speed correct from the beginning and maintain it. If you write slowly in the beginning of the exam to maintain good handwriting, then you will never be able to finish the paper on time.

The board has set up 7406 exam centres for class 10. This time, to avoid any malpractices during the exam, CBSE will use advanced data analytics to detect and prevent any irregularities in academic testing. This will further help identify exam centres where irregularities are found and the board will take appropriate measures thereafter. This comes after several irregularities were reported in the term 1.

