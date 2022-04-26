News
Celtics end Nets season from hell with clean sweep
This couldn’t have been the clean sweep the Nets had imagined.
Three summers ago, the Nets secured the two superstars (and their plus-one) Knicks fans thought they’d have themselves. They quickly coined it “The Clean Sweep,” signing Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan in 2019 free agency to usher in an era of championship contention and utter dominance in Brooklyn.
Three seasons later, there’s still no championship, not even a conference finals appearance, and only short-lived glimpses of the dominance they hoped would run the league for years.
The only sweep at Barclays Center exiting Year 3 of the Seven-Eleven era came Monday night.
And the Boston Celtics played janitor.
The term spring cleaning never hit closer to home: The Celtics broke-out the broomsticks with their 116-112 victory over the Nets in Game 4, sending the Nets packing for Cancun — or Bora Bora, maybe even Abu Dhabi — and punching their own ticket for a second-round playoff showdown against the Bucks or Bulls.
To add insult to injury, it felt like a game played at Boston’s TD Garden.
As Nets fans trickled into ‘The Clays’ in the moments leading up to tipoff, Celtics fans arrived early, decked-out in that oh-so indistinguishable green and white. They booed Kyrie Irving during pregame introductions, chanted “M-V-P!” while Jayson Tatum shot free throws and shouted “Let’s Go Celtics!” as their team started pulling away in the second half.
It’ll be the lasting memory at the Nets’ home arena until preseason tipoff in October. Not only were the Nets players outplayed, but the fans were outfanned on their own home floor.
Durant righted his many wrongs with a Game 4 performance mirroring more of what he showed during the regular season. After shooting 13-of-41 combined in Games 1 and 2, then just 6-of-11 for 16 points in Game 3, Durant cracked the seal for 29 points on 13-of-31 shooting from the field. Just two days after Durant suggested the Celtics got into his head, forced him to overthink and even second-guess his own capabilities, the Nets’ star appeared significantly more sure of his actions with the season on the line.
But Irving was nearly as absent as Ben Simmons, the All-Star forward whose season ended without putting on a Nets jersey for anything other than promotional photoshoots and limited four-on-four practice. Simmons was absent from the Nets’ bench as the team scrapped for their playoff lives. So was Irving’s production and imprint on the game. His biggest plays came on a driving layup to make it a 107-103 game with under four minutes left in the fourth quarter, followed by a three on the Nets’ next possession to make it a three-point game.
But this game, like each of the first three, came down to the details. The finest detail proved to be the Nets’ undoing: free throws.
Potential big man of the future Nic Claxton surpassed longtime NBA free-throw bricker Shaquille O’Neal by setting a new NBA record with 10 straight missed free throws before his first and only make at attempt No. 11. And Durant logged his only missed foul shot on eight attempts, but it couldn’t have come at a worse time with 22.2 seconds left and the Nets only down two.
The Nets made their biggest rally at the 2:49 mark in the fourth quarter when Tatum barreled over Goran Dragic, logging his sixth foul and exiting the game for good. They couldn’t, however, get enough stops, rebounds or timely baskets.
And now, their season is over.
It’s over far sooner than anyone anticipated given their standing as a championship favorite entering the season. But against a tried and tested Celtics team, and a mastermind of a head coach in Ime Udoka, the realities of a tumultuous regular season set in at the very end.
From New York City’s vaccine mandate coupled with Irving’s status as unvaccinated, to Joe Harris’ season-ending ankle injury, Durant’s MCL sprain and James Harden’s forced trade, plus the ongoing Simmons saga, the Nets never hit the ground running all season.
Now that’s something they can strive for come training camp. Their home court and practice facility will be ready for business after the clean sweep they endured at the hands of the Celtics in Game 4.
Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44B and take it private
By TOM KRISHER and MATT O’BRIEN
Elon Musk reached an agreement to buy Twitter for roughly $44 billion on Monday, promising a more lenient touch to policing content on the social media platform where he — the world’s richest person — promotes his interests, attacks critics and opines on a wide range of issues to more than 83 million followers.
The outspoken Tesla CEO has said he wanted to own and privatize Twitter because he thinks it’s not living up to its potential as a platform for free speech.
Musk said in a joint statement with Twitter that he wants to make the service “better than ever” with new features while getting rid of automated “spam” accounts and making its algorithms open to the public to increase trust.
“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” the 50-year-old Musk said, adding hearts, stars and rocket emojis in a tweet that highlighted the statement.
The more hands-off approach to content moderation that Musk envisions has many users concerned that the platform will become more of a haven for disinformation, hate speech and bullying, something it has worked hard in recent years to mitigate. Wall Street analysts said if he goes too far, it could also alienate advertisers.
The deal was cemented roughly two weeks after the billionaire first revealed a 9% stake in the platform. Musk said last week that he had lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter, putting pressure on the company’s board to negotiate a deal.
Twitter said the transaction was unanimously approved by its board of directors and is expected to close in 2022, pending regulatory sign-off and the approval of shareholders.
Shares of Twitter Inc. rose more than 5% Monday to $51.70 per share. On April 14, Musk announced an offer to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share. While the stock is up sharply since Musk made his offer, it is well below the high of $77 per share it reached in February 2021.
Musk has described himself as a “free-speech absolutist” but is also known for blocking or disparaging other Twitter users who question or disagree with him.
In recent weeks, he has proposed relaxing Twitter content restrictions — such as the rules that suspended former President Donald Trump’s account — while ridding the platform of fake “spambot” accounts and shifting away advertising as its primary revenue model. Musk believes he can increase revenue through subscriptions that give paying customers a better experience — possibly even an ad-free version of Twitter.
Asked during a recent TED interview if there are any limits to his notion of “free speech,” Musk said Twitter would abide by national laws that restrict speech around the world. Beyond that, he said, he’d be “very reluctant” to delete posts or permanently banning users who violate the company’s rules.
It won’t be perfect, Musk added, “but I think we want it to really have the perception and reality that speech is as free as reasonably possible.”
After the deal was announced, the NAACP released a statement urging Musk not to allow Trump, the 45th president, back onto the platform.
“Do not allow 45 to return to the platform,” the civil rights organization said in a statement. “Do not allow Twitter to become a petri dish for hate speech or falsehoods that subvert our democracy.”
As both candidate and president, Trump made Twitter a powerful megaphone for speaking directly to the public, often using incendiary and divisive language on hot-button issues. He was permanently banned from the service in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol.
Advertisers, currently Twitter’s main customers, have also pushed for the stronger content rules Musk has criticized. Keeping them happy requires moderation limiting hate speech so that brands aren’t trying to promote their products next to “calls for genocide,” said Siva Vaidhyanathan, a media studies professor at the University of Virginia.
“If Musk either fires or drives away the team at Twitter that’s committed to keeping it clean and making it less hate-filled, he’ll see an immediate drop in user activity,” said Vaidhyanathan. “I think he’s going to find pretty fast that inviting the bigots back in is bad for business.”
Some users said Monday that they were planning to quit the platform if Musk took it over. To which he responded on Twitter: “I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means.”
Musk has also run into trouble with federal officials as a result of his own tweets, some of which he’s used to taunt regulators at the Securities and Exchange Commission.
In one August 2018 tweet, for instance, Musk asserted that he had the funding to take Tesla private for $420 a share, although a court has ruled that it wasn’t true. That led to an SEC investigation that Musk is still fighting. More recently, Musk appeared to have violated SEC rules that required him to disclose that he’d acquired a 5% stake in Twitter; instead he waited until he had more than 9%. Experts say these issues aren’t likely to affect his Twitter acquisition.
While Twitter’s user base of more than 200 million remains much smaller than those of rivals such as Facebook and TikTok, the service is popular with celebrities, world leaders, journalists and intellectuals. Musk himself is a prolific tweeter with a following that rivals several pop stars in the ranks of the most popular accounts.
Last week, he said in SEC documents that the money would come from Morgan Stanley and other banks, some of it secured by his huge stake in Tesla, the electric-vehicle company he runs.
Musk has a fortune of nearly $268 billion, much of which is tied up in Tesla stock and SpaceX, his privately held space company. It’s unclear how much cash Musk holds.
Musk began making his fortune in 1999 when he sold Zip2, an online mapping and business directory, to Compaq for $307 million. He used his share to create what would become PayPal, an internet service that bypassed banks and allowed consumers to pay businesses directly. It was sold to eBay for $1.5 billion in 2002.
That same year, Musk founded Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, after finding that cost constraints were limiting NASA’s interplanetary travel. The company eventually developed cost-effective reusable rockets.
In 2004, Musk was courted to invest in Tesla, then a startup trying to build an electric car. Eventually he became CEO and led the company to astronomical success as the world’s most valuable automaker and largest seller of electric vehicles.
Musk’s pledge to make Twitter a haven for free speech could dim the appeal of Donald Trump’s troubled Truth Social app, which the former president has touted as a competitor to Twitter that would cater to conservatives. Truth Social is part of Trump’s new media company, which has agreed to be taken public by Digital World Acquisition Corp. Shares of DWAC dropped 16.2% Monday and are down 46% since Musk revealed his stake in Twitter.
__
Krisher reported from Detroit. O’Brien reported from Providence, Rhode Island. AP Business Writers Marcy Gordon in Washington, Barbara Ortutay in Oakland, Calif., and Kelvin Chan in London contributed to this report.
Adam Levine and his band Maroon 5 set to return to Xcel Energy Center in August
Multi-platinum pop band Maroon 5 will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough album “Songs About Jane” with a summer tour that hits St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center on Aug. 13.
Tickets, at prices to be announced, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster.
Lead singer Adam Levine, guitarist Jesse Carmichael and the rhythm section of Mickey Madden and Ryan Dusick formed the band Kara’s Flowers when they were still in high school. After self-releasing their debut album, the group landed a major-label deal in 1997. But when their album “The Fourth World” failed to find an audience, the guys left the label and went to college.
They reformed in 2001, with guitarist James Valentine added to the lineup, and renamed themselves Maroon 5. Their album “Songs About Jane” topped 5 million in sales and the band went on to score a string of radio hits including “This Love,” “She Will Be Loved” and “Sunday Morning.” Following up that success proved to be difficult, though, with the band making what looked like their final trip to the top 10 with the 2007 single “Makes Me Wonder.”
In 2011, Levin brought interest back to the group after he signed on as a judge on NBC’s “The Voice.” Maroon 5 returned to radio with 2011’s “Moves Like Jagger” and they have enjoyed a solid run of comeback smashes that include “Payphone,” “One More Night,” “Daylight,” “Love Somebody,” “Maps,” “Sugar,” “Don’t Wanna Know,” “What Lovers Do” and “Girls Like You.”
Last summer, Maroon 5 released their seventh album, “Jordi.” The lead single “Memories” went to No. 2, but its follow-ups struggled to find similar success.
Most of Beijing to be tested for COVID amid lockdown worry
By EMILY WANG and KEN MORITSUGU
BEIJING (AP) — Beijing will conduct mass testing of most of its 21 million people, authorities announced Monday, as a new COVID-19 outbreak sparked stockpiling of food by residents worried about the possibility of a Shanghai-style lockdown.
The Chinese capital began mass testing people in one of its 16 districts where most of the new cases have been found. The city also imposed lockdowns on individual residential buildings and one section of the city. Late in the day, health officials said the testing would be expanded Tuesday to all but five outlying districts.
While only 70 cases have been found since the outbreak surfaced Friday, authorities have rolled out strict measures under China’s “zero-COVID” approach to try to prevent a further spread of the virus.
Some residents worked from home and many stocked up on food as a safeguard against the possibility that they could be confined indoors, as has happened in multiple cities, including the financial hub of Shanghai. The city of Anyang in central China and Dandong on the border with North Korea became the latest to start lockdowns as the omicron variant spreads across the vast country of 1.4 billion people.
Shanghai, which has been locked down for more than two weeks, reported more than 19,000 new infections and 51 deaths in the latest 24-hour period, pushing its announced death toll from the ongoing outbreak to 138.
Beijing residents snapped up rice, noodles, vegetables and other food items as long lines formed in supermarkets and store workers hastily restocked some empty shelves. State media issued reports saying supplies remained plentiful despite the buying surge.
Shoppers appeared concerned but not yet panicked. One woman, carrying two bags of vegetables, eggs and frozen dumplings, said she was buying a little more than usual. A man said he isn’t worried but is just being cautious since he has a 2-year-old daughter.
Beijing health officials said 29 new cases had been identified in the 24 hours through 4 p.m. Monday, raising the total to 70 since Friday.
The city has ordered mass testing across sprawling Chaoyang district, where 46 of the cases have been found. The 3.5 million residents of Chaoyang, as well as people who work in the district, need to be tested on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Testing sites were set up overnight and in the early morning in Chaoyang at residential complexes and office buildings around the district. Residents and workers lined up at the temporary outdoor stations for a quick throat swab by a worker in full protective gear. The testing is free.
“I think Beijing should be fine,” said Gao Haiyang as he waited on line for a COVID-19 test. “Based on the previous response made by my community, if there’s any emergency, I think supply can be guaranteed. Plus there were lessons we learned from other cities. I think we can make good preparations.”
Shanghai has buckled under a strict lockdown that has driven residents to band together to get food delivered through group buying. Goods have backed up at the port of Shanghai, affecting supplies and factory production and putting a crimp on economic growth.
Beijing locked down residents in an area about 2 by 3 kilometers (1 by 2 miles), telling them to work from home and stay in their residential compounds. It wasn’t a total lockdown but cinemas, karaoke bars and other entertainment venues were ordered closed.
Elsewhere, the city also shut down some or all buildings in five residential compounds, adding to others that were locked down on Sunday.
___
Associated Press video producer Olivia Zhang and researcher Yu Bing contributed to this report.
