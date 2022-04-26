Finance
Cheap Health Insurance Companies in Arizona
If you talk to most Arizona residents about cheap health insurance companies they’ll look at you as if you’re crazy. The very idea of cheap health insurance seems ludicrous to most people, especially when more than 50% of all Arizona residents who have health insurance report that they can barely afford to pay the premiums as it is. Fortunately there are several things which most people fail to take into consideration that could reduce the cost of their health insurance significantly.
A very simple thing that most people overlook is to pay their health insurance premium automatically every month from their checking or savings account. If your insurance company doesn’t have to mail you an expensive bill every month they pass the savings along to you.
If you don’t see your doctor often during a normal year, then why not increase your co-payment from the standard 25% to 50%? It will save you around 20% a month on the cost of your premium and should save you money in the long run.
What about your deductible? Can you afford to increase it? Obviously this is a question that you’ll have to consider carefully, but the higher your yearly deductible the lower your monthly premium payment is going to be.
If you’re serious about reducing the cost of your health insurance then you are going to have to be serious about not smoking or using chew or any other tobacco product. You simply will NOT get the cheapest price for health insurance if you smoke or use chew. Period.
If the cost of health insurance is still too high you might consider opening a Health Savings Account, especially if you are generally healthy. A Health Savings Account, also known as an HSA is a special savings account that you fund with cheap tax-free dollars. The catch is that you can only use the money in your HSA to pay for your medical needs during the year. Because the money in your HSA is tax-free it is equivalent to saving approximately 25% on your health needs.
Another advantage to an HSA is that if you do not use all of the money in your account in a given year then the balance rolls over into the next year, which would allow you, over time, to build up a nice tax-free nest egg.
As part of your HSA account you will be required to buy a very low-cost high-deductible health insurance policy. These cheap health insurance policies have a deductible so high that in a normal year they will not pay even a penny toward any of your health care needs – that’s what your tax-free savings account is for.
What these cheap insurance policies do is they act as a safety net to shield your life savings and even your home itself from an unexpected catastrophic accident or illness which results in enormous medical bills which otherwise could have wiped out everything you own.
There is one last thing you can do that will save you a bundle on your health insurance, and that’s to buy your policy online. In today’s world you would have to be crazy not to buy your medical insurance online since online insurance sellers offer their products at such deep discounts.
One of the tricks to finding the most affordable policy online is to make sure that you check out the prices on several different health insurance price comparison websites rather than relying on the results that you find from just one site.
But once you’ve made all of your comparisons then the fun really begins as you simply choose the cheapest health insurance company in Arizona and know that you are saving a ton of money every year while still getting the health insurance that you and your family need.
Fear of Being Alone: The Crippling Effects of Monophobia
Monophobia is a crippling fear or being alone. In some cases, even just the thought of being alone can trigger panic attacks and increased levels of anxiety. It is thought that monophobia, and most other phobias, are linked to a previous traumatic event in one’s life. Through therapy and treatment, these events can be uncovered and dealt with by a professional. After treatment, you can often live a life free from anxiety and fear.
With the personal and social nature of monophobia, the majority of monophobia cases are self-diagnosed. If you suspect you, or someone you know, is suffering from the effects of monophobia, the first step would be to consult with a doctor. After a few simple tests and questions, this will most often result in a referral to a mental health specialist. In most cases, the fear of being alone can be treated without the need for medication. However, if your symptoms are severe, an anti-anxiety medication may be prescribed until symptoms can be managed effectively.
The most common treatment methods for monophobia are exposure therapy and cognitive behavioral therapy. While it is not necessarily traditional, hypnosis therapy has been shown to provide exceptional results for phobias and anxiety issues as well. However, these may not be covered by your medical insurance. Checking with your insurance provider is highly recommended before proceeding with treatment. Treatment for your anxieties could take some time, depending on the complexity of your anxiety disorder and the base cause of your issues.
If you are unfamiliar with the concepts of exposure therapy or cognitive behavioral therapy, you might be relieved to know that these techniques have been used to treat various psychological disorders for many years. Cognitive behavioral therapy involves talking about your symptoms and experiences. This will help find the root cause of your anxiety and help to customize a treatment plan to suit your specific needs. This is also the part of therapy will you will learn effective methods for managing the symptoms of your monophobia.
The next stage of treatment is often exposure therapy. In this part of treatment, you will exposed to the triggers of your anxiety in a controlled setting. This allows you to learn to fight your anxiety and practice the techniques learned during cognitive behavioral therapy. While this section of treatment can be quite intense, you will always have the support of a trained professional throughout the process to help you overcome your anxieties and fears.
Beneficial Choices Commercial Insurance Clovis Gives an Individual
Commercial insurance is important for business entrepreneurs irrespective of the size of their business. Apart from comprehensiveness, the Commercial Insurance Clovis gives must also have enough flexibility. You can have an overwhelming number of options when you consider insurance for your business. Before starting a business, the entrepreneur writes a business plan. The policy is to help protect the business owner from unseen, unwanted events such as theft, fire, property damage, and employee injuries.
Different Options of Commercial
When one buys insurance, everyone expects the best protection with competitive pricing. The Commercial Insurance Clovis gives covers all these:
â Professional liability.
â Worker compensation.
â Commercial property.
â Business insurance.
â Commercial auto liability.
â Commercial umbrella.
â Product liability insurance.
A company might not need all the insurances listed above. One can check the features of each and select the insurance that suits their need.
Professional Liability
The most important Commercial Insurance Clovis gives is liability insurance. This protects your company when it causes damage to another individual or company. This protection also includes defective products and the damage to a person on your business premises. You remain protected from property damages and personal injury. A lawsuit against your company can lead to bankruptcy but the liability insurance will protect you from that.
Worker Compensation
The employees in the company need protection under state law. This is to provide compensation if they get injured while working for the company. But, there is a stipulation that this is applicable only if you have a specific number of employees.
Commercial Property
Your bank will ask for this type of insurance when they hold your mortgage. Also, if you have rented commercial space from your landlord, then he might ask for this kind of insurance. The commercial property insurance protects the owner from damages to the property such as fire damage, weather damage, and theft.
Business Insurance
This covers various aspects of the business and depends on the size of the business. When you have a warehouse containing inflammable material, you must consider the insurance that covers fire damage. A Business Owners Policy (BOP) helps a business with more than 100 employees.
If your company uses vehicles, you might consider including commercial vehicles also. When many customers visit your business premises, liability insurance is also a must.
Commercial Auto Liability
This Commercial Insurance Clovis covers the business that uses commercial vehicles. The insurance protects you from any kind of damage the vehicle suffers, accidents, fire, and theft. You can also have an extended cover for covering delays in transporting passengers and goods.
Commercial Umbrella
This is also called the Excess Liability. If you work for a vendor, they might need this insurance from you. You might have insurance policy cover for many things but at times this might not be enough. In this case, the Commercial Umbrella insurance will cover it for you.
It is vital to keep your insurance up to date all the time. If you don’t, you will remain disadvantaged when you find out your policy has expired and you need the insurance cover.
Coin Investments Versus Bonds
Coins can be great investments if you invest correctly. Bonds can also be safe investments if you get a strong company. It’s difficult to compare coins with bonds because there are many good bonds and many bad bonds out there. But we can still compare apples with apples and view the benefits and costs on the same playing field. We just need to compare specific key points between coins and bonds.
There are many safe bonds and there are many junk bonds out there. The safe bonds pay between 4% to 5%. The junk bonds can pay anywhere between 7% to 11%. Cearly the junk bonds are not good investments. There’s a reason why they are called junk bonds. The good bonds are a lot safer, but their returns are usually low to moderate. They never give better then mediocre returns. However, if any of the bonds you buy ever default, you get nothing. You just get to share the assets with the rest of the bond holders. This is a sure loss because the sale of the assets rarely exceed half of their buying price. Furthermore, you never know how much money was borrowed by the corporation. It can easily turn out to be a scam.
Coins are a lot different from bonds. If you buy bad coins, they may never go up in value. They’ll never lose all of their value. At most, they’d be chasing the inflation rates. With a bad bond, you might lose it all and end up with nothing. Good coin investments average between 8% to 11%+. Clearly, coin investment returns are a lot better then the returns in the bond market.
There are some people who buy and sell bonds for a living. This is totally different from buying bonds to save money. These people can make a profit selling new bonds and almost mature bonds. They make more or less money depending on their sales skills. The more they sell, the more they make.
It’s obvious that coins are the better investments. They are safer, they have higher returns, and they are completely tax free. The only difference is the time it takes for coin investments to mature. As far as timing, you have more say when you are buying bonds. But I don’t think you should worry too much about that because you could easily lose it all if you buy the wrong bond. Not to mention, the returns outweigh the wait time. If you are worried about putting too much money into coin investments, then buyer a lower costing key date. The best part about this is, you don’t cheat yourself out of returns if you put less money into coins.
