Finance
Choosing the Right Insurance Agent is Decisive
Choosing a right Insurance Agent who can provide commendable guidance in Insurance related matters is as important as choosing or selecting a good physician, advocate or financial advisor for your family.
So what is it that makes Insurance Agents so important in your life? The answer is rather simple! An insurance agent, also sometimes referred to as Insurance Brokers, you finally choose can probably be a deal maker or a deal breaker of your life and its savings. For the fact that Insurance is something that involves yours and your dependants’ lives and assets, it has to be a decision that demands enough of your time and involvement.
Who are Insurance Agents or Brokers?
If you are not aware, there are two kinds of Insurance agents or brokers you may come across; a type of agents are professionals who work for a particular Insurance Company promoting their products and hence offers restricted choice for a prospective buyer. Whereas, the second kind of agents, often called as brokers are independent professionals who work solely for a particular insurer or group of insurers, by willingly assisting the buyer with broader and detailed outlook of a choice of insurance policies or products from various Insurance companies and then charges a nominal fee or commission for the service done. One advantage of going for an independent Insurance broker is that you are not restricted or forced to buy policies of a particular insurance company alone.
Why is it Vital to Choose the Right Agent or Broker?
Be it business or insurance, in life everyone looks for some cost-effective deal and it is only a good insurance agent who can get you competitive quotes by comparing different plans offering the same coverage. Only a good insurance agent who has ample exposure and knowledge in the insurance type of your choice can ensure that you are covered under a policy that gives you maximum protection at a premium rate that is comparatively low. However, a true and genuine person alone can convince you with the fact that the coverage level of an insurance policy that protects your life against a truly enormous sum doesn’t come very cheap either.
How to Look Out for a Good Agent?
Always remember it is not the total number of policies sold by an agent that makes him/her great, but, what matters is how well they have played their role in covering the insurance buyer under the best possible insurance plan within the set budget.
Finance
What Makes Up a Cheap Car Insurance Deal?
Car insurance is meant to take care of the financial losses you incur due to a traffic accident or theft. In order to take out an auto insurance, all you need to do is choose an agency and buy the policy that you think will serve your purpose ideally. But it is not as easy as it is said. There are plenty of insurance agencies that sell policies for auto insurance. All of them claim to provide the best policy, and that too at the best rate.
This makes the task of choosing the right car insurance policy difficult. After all, it comes with a cost and you need to pay premiums, mostly on a monthly basis. So, it is necessary that the policy you buy comes with easily affordable premiums. The other contingency fees you have to pay should also be as low as possible. And in return, it gives you enough coverage.
So, you have to take steps if you want to find out a cheap car insurance deal. In this regard, a few tips are provided here. They will help you keep the premiums low. There are many factors that affect the premium of auto insurance. Each of these factors is directly related to the risk covered by the policy. As a rule, the higher the risk associated with a person, the more he or she is likely to pay for coverage.
The age of the driver has an important role to play in deciding the amount of the premium for your car insurance policy. Generally, drivers under the age of 25 are believed to be at greater risk of being in an accident than those over age 25. On the other hand, drivers between the ages of 50 and 65 generally have the safest records.
Next, the gender of the driver also has a role to play. Here, women are regarded as safer drivers. Then the marital status, geographical location, driving record, vehicle condition, occupation, education, etc. are also given importance. If you can impress the insurer in all these fields, then you will have all the chance to get a Cheap Car Insurance deal.
Finance
How to Find the Best Individual Health Insurance Plans
If you are after the best individual health insurance plan, you are probably looking for the best long term requirements of a coverage policy. First of all, it is not that easy to find the best individual health insurance plan which will ultimately meet all your needs.
The first step that you must take is to look for other plans that will enable you to realize its benefits in such an easy manner. With numerous diseases continually plaguing the environment, it is possible that you might lose your savings overnight on account of the numerous medical procedures and tests that will be necessary for your treatment. This is why it is very vital that you find the best individual health insurance plan that will invariably protect your savings in the near future.
Before locating the best health insurance provider or company, consider researching about the reliability quotient of your prospective insurance provider. For you to avail the best type of plan, check and review the company’s market record and the number of years it has been in active operation. The length of its service is a manifestation as well as evidence of the company’s credibility and dependability. You may also consult friends and family members who are also associated with other reliable companies.
Once you’re done with your research and have surprisingly obtained a reliable and dependable mark from the company’s performance, send a request letter to the company and inquire about their best individual health insurance deal. Feed them with the necessary information about your personal requirements and let them find the perfect plan suitable for you.
Just before you close a deal, it is very important that you take the time to compare different rates. The insurance quotes that you will obtain from a specific company may not usually require you to sign up with them right away. Take your time in reviewing their terms and conditions.
Be sure that you follow the coverage policy as this will indicate that the insurance rates that have been offered to you are the best individual health insurance rates there are. Make sure to look over the health coverage expenses and needs that are provided. There are occasional scenarios where the cheapest and affordable plans are not always the best. Moreover, there is a need for you to look over the terms and conditions of the health coverage that are normally offered with the health plan. You might also obtain a bit of extra money to secure the best individual health insurance plan which has the ability to offer you comprehensive benefits, since these are financially beneficial after all.
Finance
The Development of the Australian Life Insurance Industry
Three major trends, each of which has been the result of government intervention, have shaped today’s Australian life insurance and retirement savings landscape: i) the introduction of superannuation and the unbundling of risk and savings products; ii) deregulation and the emergence of bancassurance models; and iii) demutualization and changing business models.
With the emergence of superannuation onto the Australian financial landscape, risk and savings products effectively became unbundled. Compared to the rest of Asia Pacific, where there is still significant opaqueness in product structures and, therefore, high embedded margins in life policies, Australia presents the opposite picture.
To understand this, one must appreciate a bit of history. Superannuation schemes were introduced in Australia after World War II as a way of providing for servicemen in retirement. During the 1960s, these schemes emerged as major competitors to the traditional savings and risk management products of life insurers. By the end of the 1960s, superannuation had taken over from traditional products as the way Australians thought about savings and retirement.
To address this new form of competition, Australian insurers responded through innovation in product design. In particular, during the 1970s, they started to unbundle traditional life insurance products into separate risk and savings products. There were a number of reasons for this. Unbundling produced products made them much easier for retail consumers to understand. The new products could then compete directly with those from the superannuation industry. Furthermore, it allowed investors the opportunity to better tailor their product portfolio and have greater control over decisions, such as where their funds were invested.
Also, government intervention has completely changed the face of the insurance industry through concessionary tax treatments and the introduction of compulsory superannuation contributions in 1992. Compulsory superannuation quickly enlarged the size of the industry to such an extent that it is now a fundamental element in the Australian financial system. Many Asian governments have studied the superannuation scheme, and a few countries have actually put mandatory systems in place, such as the Central Provident Fund (CPF) in Singapore and the Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF) in Hong Kong. The impact of superannuation schemes in Australia is an interesting study in the effect of government intervention on a nation’s financial system. However, the extent to which superannuation took off in Australia and “crowded out” retail financial products is truly unique. None of the markets has anything close to the 360-kilo gorilla that superannuation has become in Australia.
