Finance
Commercial General Liability Insurance Policy
Business owners work extremely hard to operate, and need protection from unexpected accidents or liabilities, which could otherwise put them out of business. Commercial general liability insurance, or CGL, has been designed to keep business assets and resources protected and secured should a claim arise.
Overview
Commercial General Liability (CGL) insurance policies are a very important protection for policyholders, broadly providing defense and indemnity coverage against claims for bodily injury and property damage. CGL policies typically are written on standard policy forms developed by nationwide insurance industry organizations.
Significance of Commercial Liability Insurance
Operating a business in a litigious society like we have, greatly increases the chances of a potential claim or lawsuit. It is important for business owners to know they have protection, so they can focus on running their business.
A CGL policy takes the responsibility of covering the injury costs for you and your employees, as well as covering your legal defense cost and settlement.
The most common coverage items are listed below:
Lawsuits
Investigations
Settlements
Injury damages
Punitive damages
Non-monetary damages
Compensatory damages
Losses on rental property
Claims against misleading advertisement
Claims against copyright infringements
If you are wondering how you will determine your coverage needs, it depends upon the nature of your business, its location, and the perceived risk by the business. For example, you need more coverage if you are a building contractor in contrast with the consultant or a web designer. This is because both the businesses have different natures and level of perceived risks.
The benefits of a CGL Policy
Insurance companies understand about you and your company. They view the in depth details of your business including quality control, safety standards, and risk management.
Bodily injury coverage helps in protecting you or the injured party if caused by your business operations.
Personal injury coverage aids in securing you from libel, slander, false arrest and wrongful entry.
Advertising injury compensation covers your legal liability for a wide range of offenses owing to the advertising of your business’ services and goods.
The importance or requirements of a CGL policy for a business owner can’t be stressed enough. Without any or adequate protection a business owner may face a crippling claim at any time, and this level of uncertainty will make running a business nearly impossible. With the importance of protection adequately understood, insuring an adequate level of level of coverage is the secondary concern. With the help of a qualified agent/broker, business owners can get the coverage and peace of mind to focus on operating.
Finance
Prerequisites of a Distributor From Mutual Fund Software
We justify the prerequisites of a distributor in many terms by this online mutual fund software named as “wealth e office” effectively used by more than 2500+ CFPs and MF Advisors across 400+ cities in India. Good portfolio management software makes what would once have been a fraught undertaking, quite simple.
We have opted software methodology based on investment concept by an investor to a distributor as when it comes for a small investment by an investor for him the time to move on from basic investment to more investment by seeing market standards then same as we have developed so many things in software from small software to robust mutual fund software for distributors. Our software includes reports classification as given below-
AUM report differentiation by advisors – If you’re working with a corporation, then there is the requirement to see AUM individually as given by sub brokers because at that time it becomes a need to hide advisor wise AUM we cannot show over all AUM and there is the option in our software to see AUM by sub brokers. Particularly use for those firms who in charge of maintaining privacy and security as per client investment handled by sub brokers.
Historical transaction records- Wealth e office software is used by distributor professionals to watch the risk and return characteristics of their client’s portfolios on historical data. Live NAV updates, sensex update for equity funds is also there.
Asset allocation in mutual fund investment – there is asset allocation for every investment it may be equity or debt there is also the sub categorization for this equity and debt category, this details are not provided by any other vendor on same page as we provides to you in this mutual fund software for IFA and then it reflect to your client. It can be check for all clients in a single shot as the category may be any type – DIVERSIFIED, INCOME, SECTOR, BALANCED and TAX SAVING FUNDS (ELSS).
Report to tell you that how you can focus on non investing client – as there may be so many clients who were with you but not now or it may be possible that some clients who having investment with you but now not regularly in touch with you to invest more than in both the cases the software is there to help you as it give you the list of your dead client 0 balance clients, non SIP, non MIP and ELSS clients. As the possibility of their investment can be increased if you will be having an interaction regarding the same and software will give you the excel of it with a positive note of current AUM status as well the AUM status after the investment done by following clients available in list. Advisor has to focus on it and perform the portfolio making strategy infront of an investor using existing reports so that he will try to invest more or atlaest will think to start an elss investment to keep money safe and volatile for many years without any redemption.
Finance
Life Insurance Agents Jokes – Insurance Jokes and Retirement Humor
Wipe that frown off your face. With insurance selling you must constantly use motivation for yourself and for talking with clients. Give yourself a shot of some humor medications to get your day started on the right track. Kick back and enjoy some insurance jokes. After a tough day, a little chuckle or even a grin can help make your sometimes difficult career a little happier.
1. Three Wishes A life insurance financial advisor walking along the beach finds a unique odd shaped bottle. He rubs it trying to read the label. Instantly a honest-to-goodness Genie appears. The Genie puzzles him by announcing, “I will grant you three wishes, but because I fear Satan, every wish I grant you, your biggest competitor will get double.” Before speaking, and being a financial advisor, he pondered how this could work in his favor.
First wish was for $20,000,000 cash. “Granted” said the genie and your rival has $40,000,000 in cash The 2nd wish was for the highest quality Ferrari. Instantly a new Ferrari drives up next to this huge stack of cash. The Genie replies, “2 new Ferraris will be arriving at your competitors business within minutes”. Now the insurance financial takes a long pause, not wanting his rival to end up ahead of him. He finally tells the Genie that he is ready for his last wish.
“What is your last which?” the Genie asks him, then reminds him the request will be double for his rival. The insurance financial advisor answers. “I want to donate one of my kidneys for transplant.”
2. KEEP IN SHAPE Life insurance agents always tell you to keep in shape “You have to stay in shape. My grandmother, she started walking five miles a day when she was 60. She’s 97 today and we don’t know where the hell she is”. by Ellen DeGeneres
3. LEARNING INSURANCE TRICKS A new life insurance salesperson needing a boost turns to his successful vacuum salesperson friend. His buddy says, “Selling is easy, you don’t even need leads, you just have to get their attention first.” He tells the life insurance salesperson to come along with him.
Both salesman appear at an elderly lady’s old home. Before allowing the woman to speak, the vacuum salesperson rushes into the living room and throws a huge bag of nasty dirt all over her clean carpet. He confidently says, “If this new vacuum doesn’t pick up every bit, then I’ll eat all the dirt.” The woman, loses her patience, saying, “Sir, if I had enough money to buy that thing, I would have paid my electricity bill before they cut it off. Now, what would you prefer, a spoon or a knife and fork?”
4. SURVIVAL AWARD An insurance agent was completing an application and got to the part on health history. He asked his client how his grandfather died. This was his client’s startling answer. “I want to die in my sleep like my grandfather…Not screaming and yelling like the passengers in his car.”
5. PREMIUM PAYMENTS A life insurance in its mail bin receives a peculiar note along with a blank premium payment slip. In the note the lady mentions that unfortunately it is necessary to cancel her husband’s life insurance policy. She writes, “we have always paid it in time. But since my husband’s sudden death, due to financial hardship, she will not be able to pay it anymore.
6. RETIRED INSURANCE AGENT A retired insurance agent, now in his mid 70’s, is on the operating table awaiting anesthesia before heart surgery. He insists that only his son, a surgeon perform the operation. He signals to his son. His son asks, “Yes Dad what is it?”. The retired agent responds, “Don’t be jittery, just perform your best, if something fails remember your mother will live with you and your wife the rest of her days.”
7. PERSISTENT AGENT The business owner turns to the life insurance agent and says, “You ought to feel very honored about getting the chance to speak with me.” He continues, “So far today I had my secretary turn away seven insurance agents!” The agent replies, “I know, I’m them.”
8. THREE ELDERLY MEN Three retired men were talking, one a former insurance executive, another a minister, and the third a retired hairstylist. The subject came up on what their grandchildren might say about them 40 years from now. The insurance executive declared, “I would like to remember how successful he was at selling insurance.” Next the minister said, “I want them to say he was a loyal family man.” The hairstylist then replied, “Me?, I want them all to say he certainly looks good for his age.”
9. LATE PROPOSAL Good ole Charlie, now aged 86, was content living in a nursing home in Miami, Florida. After meeting, Martha Jean, aged 78, he became happier by the day. Eventually he fell in love with her. Finally he got enough courage, plopped down on his knees, and told her there were two things we needed to ask her.
Martha Jean smiles and replied, “Alright, ask me.”. Charlie, almost sounding like he was in pain , said “Will you marry me?” Very delighted, Martha Jean hollered out, “Yes!” The she asked Charlie what his second question was. Charlie managed to squeak out, “Martha Jean, will you please help get me up?”
10. EARLY RETIREMENT After sampling the habits of 1,000 insurance sales people that retired while still in their fifties, these founding were announced. They spent 10% of their time doing some form of work, another 10% eating, drinking, or snacking, 35% sleeping or napping, and 45% of their time looking for things that they just had a minute ago.
11. When it the best time to start thinking about your retirement? Answer: Before your boss does.
12. What does a government retiree miss most about no longer having a job? Answer: Not being able to call in sick six or seven times a month.
13. How many retirees does it take to change a light bulb? Answer: Only one, but allow him two or three days to complete the job.
14. “The question isn’t at what age I want to retire, it’s at what income.” George Foreman
15. “There is an enormous of number of managers who have retired on the job.” Peter F Drucker
You can find more in a previous article on top laughter insurance jokes. Additional material is contained in another article on clean insurance agent jokes.
Finance
Growth of Social Networking Sites
Social networking is the latest fad among the young and old. Social network sites have become a great platform for people of different walks of like to express their views and ideas and meet people with similar interests. There are hundreds of social networking sites on the internet these which have attracted millions of web browsers.
This trend of social networking is quite new. It all began in 1995, when some early networking sites started. One of the first of such sites was Classmates.com. This site was meant to connect old classmates. Another site called SixDegrees.com became very popular in 1997. This site focused on indirect ties among people. This site allowed users to create their profile and they could send messages to other user on their “friends list”. Users were able to interact with members who had similar interests as theirs.
But the real boom in the social networking came after 2004. Many networking sites were launched in this time. One of the today’s most popular networking sites Facebook was launched in February 2004 and it completely changed the face of social networking. The CEO of Facebook Mr. Mark Zuckerberg hit a complete jackpot. He became the youngest self-made billionaire ever at the age of 23. Another couple Michael and Xochi created a website called an extremely successful website called Bebo and sold it AOL for $850 million out of which they got $600 million. n.
The success of Facebook inspired other companies to launch their own social networking sites. In March 2005, Yahoo’s network called Yahoo 360º was launched. In the same year, one of the most successful social networking sites called MySpace was launched.
By the year 2005, MySpace had become extremely popular and it was getting more hits than Facebook which was also growing very fast. The popularity of Facebook increased in 2007 when it allowed add-ons on its website to be used by the members. Other then these, another networking site called Orkut which was launched in 2004 has also become very popular. Right now, there are about 200 networking sites on the net.
The success of social networking lies in the simplicity and convenience they provide for the users. These sites have given the world a whole new way to communicate and share their views, ideas and information. Millions of web surfers log on to these websites everyday and it has almost become a part of their life.
Social networking websites not only give us a window to express our views but they are also being used in the business world to expand the trade. Websites like LinkedIn.com help different professional to connect and interact with each other. LinkedIn.com has approximately 20 million users and the number is growing. These websites also give the entrepreneurs and traders a great place to meet and interact. Many sites are introducing the corporate model in their portals in order to give the companies a place to meet each other.
These websites also help businesses by making individuals interact with each other. You can meet and interact with the experts of different fields and share your ideas and views with them. You can also get their expert advice on various things. You can discuss ideas, projects, share pictures and documents with each other. If you are looking for a new job or an opportunity to get ahead in your career then these sites can make you meet some very important people and companies. This can help you in your career a lot.
Many people these days are earning from these websites also. Most of the networking sites do not charge any fee to sign up. This is because of the fierce competition in the field of social networking and also because it being a new phenomena, most people will not find it essential enough to pay for it. But these sites still earn millions of dollars each year by selling advertising space on the website. This also serves as another reasons to not to charge the members as the website owners want as much traffic on their websites as they can. Increased traffic will mean increased revenue from the advertisement sales.
Many sites have also other means to earn money; for example creating a marketplace on the website where they sell different products or merchandise related to the website. Many professional, goal-oriented website also earn money by selling information about different topics and social connections. One such website is the LinkedIn.com
Another way of earning money through these websites is by selling virtual products like music, skins, avatars etc. Some websites have also linked with some other gaming websites and sell games on their behalf to earn revenue.
But as always, something bad is always attached to something good. Social networking has brought the world closer. It has allowed us to interact with people we don’t even know. It has brought the world closer. And that is where its problem starts. Many frauds, criminals, pedophiles have used these sites as an accomplice in their crimes. There have been many instances when underage kids have fallen pray to the kidnappers and pedophiles through these sites. As we have never met the people we interact on these sites, it is very easy to get fooled by them. It is especially dangerous for small children.
Many a times, people get a little to friendly with their network friend and give away a lot of personal information about their life. This is also very dangerous as there have been instances of identity thefts on the basis of information given on the networking sites. No, we are not saying that all the social networking sites are bad and all the members are there to cheat you. All we are saying is that these websites have a potential danger. You must be aware of them.
But if we measure the benefits and disadvantages of social networking websites, then we will find them to be much more beneficial to the society. These website allow us to express our feelings. They help a community to get united in the face of a threat or problem. Whenever there is a problem in the world, these sites have performed a great role of informing the world about it.
These websites are for the people and by the people. Therefore, there is no scope of whitewashing over some burning issue. This helps the society in more than one way. It not only informs the citizens about the real situation in their country but also encourages them to unite and take action to solve the problems.
Many networking websites encourage their members to use it for the social good. They even help them in collecting charities and give out charity badges to the people who work for a cause. Hence, social network sites are here to stay and will flourish more in the coming years.
