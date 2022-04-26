News
Dale Steyn Gives The Best Reply To A Fan’s Tweet Who Said ‘Bumrah Better Than You’
Dale Steyn, the former cricketer of the South African team won hearts and praises from all over the world including India for his witty and fitting reply to a fan’s tweet implying that Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is a better fast bowler than Steyn.
Dale Steyn played in a time when cricket was ruled by fast bowlers. In the last decade and a half, the norm has been below 40 average for batters, Sub-400 totals in Test matches, and matches finishing within four days. The growing popularity of T20 cricket and a number of factors have contributed to this, though it has given rise to errors in batters’ technique, the quality of fast bowling remains the most important.
One of the finest fast bowlers to ever play the game, with a clean approach to the bowling crease, an athlete-like run-up, and a motion that provided natural out-swing. The fact that he mastered the old ball, and frequently reversed it, made things much more challenging for the hitters.
At the end of his career, injuries hampered Steyn although he could have joined the 500-club like Glenn McGrath, James Anderson, Courtney Walsh, and Stuart Broad. He is one of the most productive match-winners with a 22.95 average in 93 Tests.
View this post on Instagram
Recently, a fan reacted to Steyn’s tweet, who suggested that India’s Jasprit Bumrah is a better fast bowler than him, to which Steyn responded with an out-of-this-world response. Steyn proved that he is not only a brilliant fast bowler but he is also good at social media.
Bumrah is better than you.
— Sayan (@Sayan_Dasss) April 12, 2022
Steyn said, “I’m sure he is, I’m retired.” His witty response suggests that the only reason why Bumrah might be better than him at the moment is that he himself has retired. The former South African professional cricketer is 38-years old and he no longer plays international cricket.
Check out his witty response:
Im sure he is, I’m retired.
— Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) April 12, 2022
His hilarious response grabbed the attention of fans who appreciated him for taking the random criticism in good spirit and giving a fitting reply:
Lol, class response
— Tej (@tjtex26) April 13, 2022
You are a GOAT. No doubt in that
— பிரபு சிவலிங்கம் (@prabhujack82) April 13, 2022
That’s the thing about legends, they are never insecure about other rising stars….massive respect @DaleSteyn62 pic.twitter.com/woDoFaEBRY
— Yash (@itsoutrageeyash) April 14, 2022
Steyn gun giving emotional damage @DaleSteyn62
— Rishabh Kalawatia (@rishabh88864) April 13, 2022
@Jaspritbumrah93 himself will deny this with pride. Boom has along way to go.
Ignore these people Dale. They haven’t watched you.
— Ishan Mandal (@ishansports) April 13, 2022
Since making his debut in Australia in 2015, Bumrah has established himself as India’s go-to pacer in all three forms of the game in no time. In the IPL 2022, the right-arm pacer is playing for the Mumbai Indians. Though he has proved his abilities as a fast bowler, comparisons to Steyn might be immature.
Steyn announced his retirement in August last year. He played 125 One-Day Internationals, 93 Tests, and 47 Twenty-20 Internationals for South Africa and had a spectacular career by capturing close to 700 international wickets as a bowler.
Who do you think is better? Comment down below.
The post Dale Steyn Gives The Best Reply To A Fan’s Tweet Who Said ‘Bumrah Better Than You’ appeared first on MEWS.
News
Francis Howell School Board sued for allegedly censoring group
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The Francis Howell School Board is now at the center of a lawsuit after the board allegedly censored an organization from speaking at meetings.
Ken Gontarz is the president of Francis Howell Families, an online group he designed to keep school district leaders accountable.
“We’ve been an organization that has been put in place to advocate for common sense teaching and common sense administration, sometimes taking an opposing perspective,” said Gontarz.
Gontarz said his fight for free speech began last October. That’s when he says his group was silenced.
“I get a letter from the president of the Francis Howell School Board, saying that you are not able to reference Francis Howell Families, your pack, or the website,” Gontarz said.
Gontarz said the board even cut off the mic of a group member after he mentioned the group.
“We as members of our pact thought that was unfair and discriminatory,” Gontarz said.
Francis Howell Families took the matter to court and got representation from the Institute for Free Speech in Washington. A U.S. district judge recently issued a preliminary injunction stating Francis Howell Families, as well as anyone else, is allowed to reference their organization and websites.
“The case as I said was a classic First Amendment free-speech issue. We are not asking for money. We just wanna have an equal representation and to speak like everyone else,” Gontarz said.
Until the judge issues his final ruling later in the fall, the ruling stands for all future board meetings.
Francis Howell School District sent this statement to FOX 2:
“The Francis Howell School District is aware of the order and will comply with the Court’s preliminary decision. As the case is still pending and awaiting a decision on its merits, the District has no additional comment at this time.”
News
Kyrie Irving says he’s committed to Nets, then adds he co-runs franchise in rollicking press conference
Kyrie Irving says he’s not going anywhere.
After the Nets’ 4-0 series loss to the Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, Irving expressed his commitment to signing a contract extension in Brooklyn.
“And in terms of my extension, man, I don’t really plan on going anywhere,” he said. “So this is, like I said, this added motivation for our franchise to be at the top of the league for the next few years. And I’m just looking forward to the summer, and just building with our guys here.”
And then, in typical Irving fashion, he dropped a bombshell. Signing an extension would mean an additional four more years with superstar forward Kevin Durant. A reporter asked Irving if he and Durant were on the same page about being in Brooklyn for the long haul.
“When I say I’m here with Kev, I think that really entails us managing this franchise together alongside (Nets owner Joe Tsai) and (general manager Sean Marks) and just our group of family members that we have in our locker room and our organization,” said Irving, the newly and self-proclaimed Nets co-manager. “It’s not just about me and Kev, I don’t want to make it just about that. We’re cornerstones here. We have Ben, we have a few other guys that are under contract. We’ve just got to make some moves this offseason, really talk about it, really be intentional about what we’re building.”
LET DOWN MY TEAM
Irving said the cycle of off-court drama in Brooklyn eventually took a toll on the product on the floor and expressed some regret for the way things played out.
Irving’s decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 played a huge part in the Nets’ downfall this season. Because of New York City’s vaccine mandate, the Nets ruled Irving ineligible to play in road games until his Jan. 5 debut in Indiana, and he played as a part-time player until the mayor created a vaccine exemption for pro athletes in March.
“I just think it was really heavy emotionally this season,” he said. “We all felt it. I felt like I was letting the team down at a point where I wasn’t able to play. We were trying to exercise every option for me to play but I never wanted it to just be about me. And it became a distraction at times.”
Irving’s decision not to get vaccinated and his ensuing absence created a heavier load for superstar point guard James Harden. Harden eventually became disgruntled by his load and forced his way to Philadelphia in a trade for Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond and Seth Curry.
“As you see, we just had some drastic changes. We lost a franchise player and we got a franchise player back, but we didn’t get a chance to see him on the floor,” Irving said. “There was no pressure for him, either, to step on the floor with us, either.
“Ben’s good, we have Ben, we have his back, he’s going to be good for next year. Now we just turn the page and look forward to what we’re building as a franchise and really get tougher.”
PRAYING ON OUR DOWNFALL
Irving said getting swept out of the first round of the playoffs brought sadness and disappointment but also motivation for the future.
“It’s just burning in my heart right now,” he said. “I know so many people wanted to see us fail at this juncture, picked us as contenders and have so much to say at this point. So I’m just using that as fuel for the summer and coming into the season starting from October, and just getting a good start as a team and hopefully we don’t run into any barriers, and we could just start fresh and be realistic with our own expectations and live with our team results rather than be in the polarization of the media scrum and having our names be dragged for a series that naturally happens in people’s careers. So it’s definitely exciting to have this motivation going into the summertime.”
()
News
Suniel Shetty Perfect Responds To Troll After Rahul Scores A Century In IPL
The skipper of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), KL Rahul was attacked by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Trent Boult which led to an unwanted record by the premier batter in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match. When Lucknow squared off against Rajasthan Royals in match No.20 of the IPL 2022, the LSG skipper Rahul was handed a golden duck by the New Zealand pacer. Interestingly, Bollywood stars Suniel Shetty and Athiya Shetty(Rahul’s rumored girlfriend) were present at the Wankhede Stadium to support Rahul-led LSG in the ongoing edition of the premier league.
Rahul did manage to make amends in the next match at the world’s richest T20 tournament (IPL 2022) and smashed a century against the Mumbai Indians (MI)(five-time IPL champions) on match no. 26 of the Indian Premier League. The veteran actor Suniel Shetty praised Rahul on social media as he turned out to be the captain’s knock and the star batter.
Meanwhile, a troll opted to take a dig at the Bollywood star’s appreciation post for Rahul. Since the fan went all the way to come up with a distasteful comment, actor Suniel responded with a befitting reply to hit back at the troll. In the reply to the comment, Sunil Shetty wrote, “beta apne ghar par dhyan dho!!.”
Suniel, one of the most popular actors in tinsel town, shared a special post for Rahul after the star batter recorded a memorable century in his 100th IPL match. Rahul, who is dating Bollywood actress Athiya who also happens to be Suniel Shetty’s daughter, has come back to his form in the 15th edition of the league. Among the new entrants of the Lucknow Super Giants, Rahul became the first centurion on Sunday.
Suniel Shetty shared a photo of KL Rahul taken after he scored the century for Lucknow Super Giants and lauded KL Rahul. The words on the photo read, “100 in his 1ooth. Work hard in silence, let your success be your noise.”
Check out Suniel Shetty’s Instagram post:
View this post on Instagram
The Lucknow-based franchise’s outstanding batter played a match-winning knock of 103* off just 60 balls. Lucknow Super Giants managed to score 199-4 in 20 overs with the help of Rahul’s unbeaten ton. Meanwhile, the five-time champions, Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians (MI) lost the match by 18 runs as they only managed to score 181-9 in 20 overs.
Recently, actor Athiya Shetty wished her boyfriend, KL Rahul, on his 3Oth birthday. Athiya posted several monochrome photos with her beau on Instagram. Athiya captioned one of her posts, “Anywhere with you, happy birthday (smiling face with three hearts emoji).”
KL Rahul reacted to the post by commenting, “Love you (black heart emoji).”
View this post on Instagram
Stay tuned for more updates!
The post Suniel Shetty Perfect Responds To Troll After Rahul Scores A Century In IPL appeared first on MEWS.
Dale Steyn Gives The Best Reply To A Fan’s Tweet Who Said ‘Bumrah Better Than You’
Francis Howell School Board sued for allegedly censoring group
Organic Search Engine Optimization For Local Business Owners
Kyrie Irving says he’s committed to Nets, then adds he co-runs franchise in rollicking press conference
Suniel Shetty Perfect Responds To Troll After Rahul Scores A Century In IPL
Ethereum Reclaims $3K, Can The Bulls Clear This Key Hurdle
Complaints mount over homeless camp in south St. Louis
Affiliate Marketing Sales – 5 Tips To Explode Your Affiliate Sales Dramatically
LIC Pension Scheme: Good News! Now get pension at the age of 40 up to 50 thousand, LIC launched great plan, know here scheme details
The Importance of Professional Search Engine Optimization Services
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Blockchain5 days ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm