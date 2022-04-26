News
Disney in St. Louis? Reviewing the blueprints amid the DeSantis feud
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A very public feud between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and The Walt Disney Company has one Texas judge asking the company to relocate to the Lone Star state. The company may want to reconsider its original plan to build a theme park in the middle of the United States.
Disney World would have been built in St. Louis in the 1960s instead of Orlando if there had not been a dispute between city leaders, Anheuser Busch, and the company. Legend was that the plan in St. Louis fizzled because Anheuser-Busch beer baron August A. Busch Jr. insisted that the theme park sell beer, and Disney refused to do so.
Florida Gov. DeSantis signed a bill into law to dissolve a private government controlled by Disney that provides municipal-like services for its 27,000 acres in the Sunshine State. The new law is largely seen as retribution for Disney’s criticism of a new state law that critics have dubbed “Don’t Say Gay,” which bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.
St. Louis may have had the same sort of private government controlled by Disney if efforts to build “Walt Disney’s Riverfront Square” succeeded. The Reedy Creek Improvement District, as the Disney government is known, was created in 1967 to support economic development and tourism. The unique mix of government and business was able to transform nearly 40 square miles of remote swamp land into a world-class tourist destination.
Walt Disney was born in Chicago in 1901 and his family moved to a farm in Marceline, Missouri when he was just a kid. That is where he developed a fondness for drawing before they moved to Kansas City where he started to learn about how to make movies.
Disneyland’s iconic “Main Street USA” is inspired by Walt’s time growing up in the small town. With the success of the theme park in Anaheim, California, Disney sought to develop other unique parks around the country. In 1963, he proposed a five-story, all-indoor theme park covering two city blocks to be constructed in downtown St. Louis.
“Riverfront Square,” was to feature rides and attractions inspired by the city itself, as well as the Mississippi River, and the City of New Orleans. According to a 10-part history on the project, August Busch Jr. and Walt Disney engaged in—but quickly settled—a quarrel over alcohol sales at the park. The theme park would be housed in a giant dome.
When the time came to figure out construction spending, Disney insisted the city cover the cost of building the dome itself, while he would pay for the rides and other attractions within. The Civic Center Redevelopment Corporation, the city’s “economic development arm,” was not keen on spending millions of dollars for Disney’s theme park.
An article from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch speculates Disney may have been reluctant to spend more money on the Riverfront Square project when he was investing large amounts of capital on land and development of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
The only known existing blueprints for the failed Riverfront Square development were auctioned off in December 2015 for $27,000.
Robert Street Bridge in St. Paul over I-94/35E closed until late May
The Robert Street bridge over Interstate 94 and 35E in downtown St. Paul closed for scheduled repairs and resurfacing on Monday and will not reopen until late May.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced signed detours onto Jackson, 12th and Cedar streets.
The two-year I-94 repair project began last summer, with resurfacing work proceeding from west to east in three stages along I-94 between Western Avenue and Mounds Boulevard, and along I-35E between I-94 and University Avenue in St. Paul.
The first stage, from Western Avenue to Marion Street, was completed last fall.
In addition to highway resurfacing, the project includes repairing drainage and upgrading storm sewer systems, resurfacing ramps and frontage roads along I-94, and repairing bridges and rehabbing sidewalks to standards laid out in the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Select lane closures began April 18 in both directions of I-94 between Marion Street and I-35E. Ramp closures through mid-May include the ramps from 12th Street to southbound I-35E and westbound I-94. Through early June, ramps from westbound I-94 to Marion Street and from southbound I-35E to westbound I-94 will also be closed.
Work is expected to wrap up this fall.
Real time traffic information is available at 511mn.org or download the Minnesota 511 app. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/94352022.
‘Spider-Man’ fans respond to ‘homophobic’ line cut from classic film
St. Paul police chief: Rep. John Thompson tried to ‘bully’ officers at woman’s traffic stop, misused his position
St. Paul’s police chief says a state representative interfered at a traffic stop of a woman he said was his daughter, handed out business cards that identified him as Rep. John Thompson, and yelled at officers, noting his elected position several times.
The Minnesota House Democrats expelled Thompson from their caucus in September; he’s continued to represent St. Paul’s East Side as an independent. That came after news stories in July reported Thompson had been accused of being physically violent toward women in the past; he hadn’t been convicted of domestic abuse. He was also pulled over by St. Paul police in July for driving without a license and responded he was the victim of racial profiling.
On Sunday afternoon, Thompson accused St. Paul officers of being racist during a traffic stop when he arrived after police pulled over a 26-year-old who he identified as his daughter, said Steve Linders, a police spokesman, on Monday.
“It’s an absolute shame — that an elected official would attempt to intimidate and bully police officers, that he would misuse his official position, that officers doing their jobs should have to endure illegitimate claims of racism, that John Thompson is still serving in the Legislature,” Police Chief Todd Axtell wrote on his Facebook page Monday. “It’s a slap in the face to those of us — including our police officers — who are working in good faith to make our city safer for everyone.”
Thompson could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.
Axtell said he wished state allowed the police department to release body camera footage, but they can’t at this time, though he noted that Thompson or his daughter could request it and release it.
“I want to be clear about this: My officers were put in an incredibly difficult position and made the best decision they could at the time to de-escalate and avoid being unfairly vilified — again,” Axtell wrote. “It was an outrageous scene.”
On Sunday at 4:36 p.m., an officer working on a state-funded detail focusing on impaired driving enforcement in St. Paul pulled over the driver of a van after seeing it swerve out of its lane on Interstate 35E, Linders said. The officer ran a check on the van’s license plates and discovered the registration expired in April 2020; the van was registered to Thompson, according to police.
The driver exited at Cayuga Street and the officer activated her squad car’s emergency lights, but the van kept going. The officer chirped her squad’s siren to get the attention of the driver, who continued onto Westminster Street. The driver stopped about halfway up the block on Westminster Street.
The officer walked to the driver’s side window and pointed for the driver to roll it down, but she shook her to indicate she wouldn’t; it was rolled down about one inch, Linders said. She requested again and the driver did not acknowledge the officer.
“At this point, not knowing what was going on with the driver, the officer requested other squads to the scene,” Linders said. “This is standard procedure and done for the safety of everyone involved in the call.”
The officer who made the traffic stop could smell marijuana coming from the van. She asked the driver to turn off the vehicle her keys on the dashboard, which she did. Another officer tried to speak with the driver.
“While this was happening, another vehicle approached the scene at a high rate of speed and stopped in front of the van,” Linders said in the statement. “A man got out of the vehicle and began yelling at officers, expressing displeasure with treatment of the van’s driver (who he identified as his daughter) and the number of officers at the traffic stop.”
Officers told the driver to exit the van for field sobriety tests, but she would not, according to police. They told her she would be charged with refusing a field sobriety test if she didn’t. Her driver’s license had been suspended, Linders said. Information about the reason for the suspension wasn’t immediately known.
“Officers at the scene made the decision to allow the van’s driver to go home with her father, deciding to charge her out of custody,” the police statement said. “At this point, the driver got out of the van and went with Thompson.”
Police said they submitted the case to the city attorney’s office for charging consideration.
