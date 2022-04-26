Blockchain
Dogecoin (DOGE) Jumps 30% After Elon Musk Buys Twitter
Dogecoin (DOGE) soared nearly 30% Tuesday after Elon Musk agreed to acquire Twitter Inc for $44 billion, multiple news outlets reported.
The cryptocurrency featuring a Shiba Inu meme, which has long been a favorite of the centibillionaire, was up 22.14 percent to $0.162 as of 01:10 a.m. IST Tuesday, according to CoinMarketCap statistics. Twitter’s stock closed 5.6 percent higher on the day.
This development comes minutes after Musk’s Twitter takeover was made public.
Suggested Reading | SEC, Ripple Agree To Extend Legal Battle Until 2023; XRP Bears The Brunt Of Case
Late Monday, Twitter announced that it has reached a “definitive agreement to be bought by an entity entirely owned by Elon Musk for $54.20 per share in cash, in a transaction valued at about $44 billion.”
Once the transaction is finalized, the social media behemoth will revert to a status as a “privately held corporation.”
Recently, Musk had suggested several ways in which Twitter could be improved. (Image credit: Deadline)
In a statement on Monday, Musk said:
“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.”
The Rise Of Dogecoin
Musk has been a vocal proponent of digital currencies; he recently stated that he would not sell his Dogecoin and would also retain his Bitcoin and Ether holdings.
The rise of Dogecoin, a so-called memecoin — so-called because it is mostly based on an online joke rather than a substantial blockchain project — has been spurred by the Tesla CEO.
Musk has stirred the cryptocurrency markets’ nest in the past. In February 2021, the electric vehicle manufacturer said that it had purchased $1.5 billion in Bitcoin and intended to accept it as payment, triggering a spike in both the company’s stock and the currency.
However, Musk reversed his position the following May, precipitating a decline in the value of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
DOGE total market cap at $21.56 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
In May of the same year, his posts catapulted Dogecoin to an all-time high of 67 cents, according to Coin Metrics.
The cryptocurrency’s value frequently varies in response to celebrity endorsements like Musk, Kiss’s Gene Simmons, and rapper Snoop Dogg.
Suggested Reading | Metaverse May Be Worth $13 Trillion By 2030, US Banking Giant Citi Says
Does It Have Real Value?
Dogecoin’s supply is unlimited, which means that as more tokens are issued, its price should theoretically drop. Mark Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur and investor, has stated that bitcoin has “no intrinsic value.”
Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s former CEO and co-founder, left the company in November to focus on his payments startup, which rebranded to Block (from Square) to reflect greater goals in cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.
Musk recently offered many methods to improve the microblogging site. Additionally, he urged that Dogecoin be used as a payment method on the social networking site.
Speculators have bought dogecoin because of Musk’s “obsession with the cryptocurrency,” and hence the potential for dogecoin to be given additional utility on one of the top social media networks if Elon is successful, according to Marcus Sotiriou, an analyst at digital asset broker GlobalBlock.
Featured image from CryptoHubK, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
LBank Weekly Listing Report, 25th April 2022
As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
New Listings on LBank Exchange
Scheduled this week starting on25thApril.
For a more complete list please follow our twitter@LBank_Exchange
Project:ASWC
Listing date:25th Apr.
Key words:Application token, Initial listing,ERC20
Official Website: https://aswc.io/
About:
ASSA stands for Autonomous Social Smartlife Association and is a cooperative for autonomous, social and smart life. If participants want a transaction, they can make a transaction, if they want to provide a service, they can make a request, and if they want to supply a service, they do so. The ASSA platform allows autonomy for anyone to participate and use. We will create a platform, guaranteed by virtual assets and operated according to a set protocol, where participants can directly change the protocol and have the right to propose and make a reasonable lifestyle.
Project:NTO
Listing date:25th Apr.
Key words:Initial listing, ERC20
Official Website:https://www.neton.kr/
About:
Neton is Mission and Vision We build and operate a blockchain-based Biz-matching platform to expand business infrastructure through collaboration with domestic and external companies, and build a customized business cooperation system between companies based on this. All contents in the Neton Biz Matching Platform can be traded with the cryptocurrency issued by Neton, and you can receive rewards based on your activities, event participation and contribution within the Biz-Matching Platform. The Neton Biz-Matching Platform combines technologies such as big data, AI, and OCR to provide a more expanded experience within the blockchain ecosystem such as technology, products, and marketing that companies need.
Project:MISA
Listing date:25th Apr.
Key words:Listed on Probit,BSC
Official Website:https://www.misatoken.com/en
About:
From the beginning, MSA (Mitra Sangkara Abadi) has proclaimed itself as the first token in Indonesia that has underlying assets. In addition, MSA itself is a legal entity and is recognized in the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia. Until now, there is no token, which is widely known as Crypto currency, in Indonesia having assets in the real world which serve as a security for the token buyers. By having a fixed asset underlying its token, the value of the token will be protected from the possibility of having ZERO worth or becoming worthless. In addition, the decision of $MISA for initial listing on CEX (Centralized Exchanger) will certainly be a strong reason that will make this token liquid and can be traded anywhere.
Project:TRCL
Listing date:27th Apr.
Key words:NFT, Listed on Coinone, Uniswap, KLAY
Official Website:https://www.treecle.io/
About:
Treecle is a platform Dapp that provides a variety of vehicle services including used car sales and rental, and provides convenient and transparent electric vehicle (EV) and plugin hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) related services through blockchain technology.Treecle, a compound word of Tree and Vehicle, started the business to share its abundance of leaves (Information) and good fruit (Service) with all users, originated from a strong tree that absorbed good nutrients (Data) from its roots.
Project:ELITE
Listing date:27th Apr.
Key words:DEFI, NFT, TELCO, Listed on quickswap, polygon
Official Website:https://elite-token.com
About:
ELITE is the official token of Eli Mobile, the first and only telco to integrate blockchain technology.Customers of this mobile service are part of Elysium, an exclusive community with access to a social network whose content is created by celebrities: this content can be purchased in the form of NFTs, thus enabling the owners to make a profit out of the interactions between the content and the community.
Project:BURN
Listing date:27th Apr.
Key words:Meme, Listed on Uniswap, ERC20
Official Website:https://burn.realshibadoge.com/
About:
The $BURN token is an extremely hyper-deflationary currency that is built to become more scarce with each transaction that takes place within the $BURN economy.
Project:CVC
Listing date:28th Apr.
Key words:Listed on Uniswap,ERC20
Official Website:https://www.cvcofficial.com/
About:
CoinViewCap (CVC) use a static reward system, which means that any transactions involving these tokens will incur fees. A percentage will go into the liquidity pool for every transaction and another percentage will be allocated among the holders.CoinViewCap (CVC) has an intrinsic value and are designed to encourage a ‘hold and earn’ approach, thereby reducing selling pressure. A reflection mechanism is executed through smart contracts, automating distribution across holders and liquidity pool.
Project:TSG
Listing date:28th Apr.
Key words:NFT, Initial listing, KLAY
Official Website:https://soldierscoin.com/
About:
The Soldiers NFT was issued based on Klaytn and is a military concept project with a total of 10,000 NFTs issued. The Soldiers NFT’s work is a 3D art work of artists currently active at Opensea, and is not only a work of art with aesthetic value, but also a work that can be expanded to future metaverse ecosystems and games. In addition, The Soldiers NFT is a project that allows you to enjoy various uses and premium membership benefits by building a coin ecosystem that can be used in real life.
Project:COINGHOST
Listing date:28th Apr.
Key words:Initail listing, ERC20
Official Website:https://www.coinghost.com/
About:
Coinghost, a portal specialized in blockchain, provides a space for users to interact, share and communicate diverse information related to the industry. By implementing a reward system that gives GST to users who have contributed to the creation and spread of useful content, it induces users’ voluntary participation and expands ecosystem of Coinghost platform.
Summary of Last Week’s Listings –Apr.18th to Apr.24th, 2022
Name:WHOZCOIN
Weekly gain: 567%
Official Website:https://whozcoin.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/whozcoin/usdt/#alts
Name:CAW
Weekly gain: 347%
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/caw/usdt/#usd
Name:SPACEPI
Weekly gain: 186%
Official Website:https://space-pi.com/#/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/spacepi/usdt/#usd
Name:MTRG
Weekly gain: 149%
Official Website:https://meter.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/mtrg/usdt/#alts
Name:HAWK
Weekly gain: 61%
Official Website:https://hawksight.co/#/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/hawk/usdt/#usd
Name:LOTT
Weekly gain: 34%
Official Website:http://www.beautybakery.org/#main
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/lott/usdt/#usd
Name:VMS
Weekly gain: 2%
Official Website:https://www.vmscoin.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/vms/usdt/#usd
Name:IHC
Weekly gain: 0.3%
Official Website:https://ihcoin.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ihc/usdt/#usd
Name:SHR
Official Website:https://sharering.network/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/shr/usdt/#alts
Name:KOO
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/koo/usdt/#alts
Name:NEAR
Weekly gain: 83%
Official Website:https://near.org/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/near/usdt/#usd
Name:CTP
Weekly gain: 3%
Official Website:https://ctomorrow.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ctp/usdt/#usd
Name:EXA
Weekly gain: 145%
Official Website:http://exadao.net/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/exa/usdt/#usd
About LBank Exchange
LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.
Start Trading Now:
lbank.info
Visit Our Social Media：
Join Our Community:
Telegram
Contact Details:
For business cooperation, please contact:
[email protected]
For marketing cooperation, please contact:
[email protected]
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Blockchain
Ethereum Reclaims $3K, Can The Bulls Clear This Key Hurdle
Ethereum started a strong recovery from $2,800 against the US Dollar. ETH is back above $3,000 and eyes a major increase above the $3,035 resistance.
- Ethereum started a major recovery wave above $2,900 and $2,950.
- The price is now trading above $2,950 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $2,950 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair must stay above the $2,980 support to accelerate further higher above $3,035.
Ethereum Price Dives
Ethereum extended decline below the $2,850 support zone. However, ETH found a strong buying interest near the $2,800 level. A low was formed near $2,800 and the price started a strong upward move.
There was a clear move above the $2,880 and $2,920 resistance levels. Ether price climbed above the 50% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $3,179 swing high to $2,800 low. Besides, there was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $2,950 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
The price is now trading above $2,950 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It is also consolidating near the $3,000 level. On the upside, an initial resistance is seen near the $3,035 level.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The 61.8% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $3,179 swing high to $2,800 low is also near the $3,035 level. A clear move above the $3,035 resistance might start another increase. The next major resistance is near the $3,090 level. Any more gains may perhaps send the price towards the $3,180 resistance. If there is a move above $3,180, the price could rise towards $3,250.
Dips Limited in ETH?
If ethereum fails to gain pace above the $3,035 level, it could start a downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $2,980 zone.
The first major support is near the $2,950 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. If there is a downside break below the $2,950 support, the price could start a major decline. The next key support is near the $2,915 zone, below which there is a risk of a move towards $2,850.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $2,980
Major Resistance Level – $3,035
Blockchain
Bitcoin Overcomes Hurdles, Why BTC Could Regain Momentum
Bitcoin extended decline and tested the $38,200 zone against the US Dollar. BTC started a major recovery wave and climbed above the $40,000 resistance.
- Bitcoin extended decline, but it remained stable above the $38,000 level.
- The price is now back above below $40,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $39,550 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair is eyeing more upsides above the $40,500 and $40,950 resistance levels.
Bitcoin Price Recovers Sharply
Bitcoin price remained in a bearish zone after it broke the $39,200 support. BTC extended decline below the $38,500 level, but the bulls were active near the $38,200 level.
A low was formed near $38,200 and the price started a major increase. The price climbed higher above the $39,200 and $39,500 resistance levels. There was a move above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $42,950 swing high to $38,200 low.
Besides, there was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $39,550 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. Bitcoin is now back above below $40,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $40,550 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $42,950 swing high to $38,200 low. The next key resistance could be $40,950. If there is a clear move above the $40,950 and $41,000 levels, the price could continue to rise.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
In the stated case, the price could even surpass the $41,200 resistance. The next major resistance may perhaps be near the $41,800 zone.
Dips Supported in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $41,000 resistance zone, it could start a downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $40,000 level.
The next major support is seen near the $39,800 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A close below the $39,800 support zone might start another decline. In the stated case, the price might decline to $39,000.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now well above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $40,000, followed by $39,800.
Major Resistance Levels – $40,550, $40,950 and $41,800.
Dogecoin (DOGE) Jumps 30% After Elon Musk Buys Twitter
Online Advertising in a Nutshell
Hiring for Outbound Lead Generation – 4 Tips for Sales and Marketing Management
Ajay Devgn Responds To Akshay Kumar Getting Trolled For Endorsing A Tobacco Brand
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
Tips to Expand your Sale by Using Custom Cereal Boxes
How Good Are You at Getting Hired?
Role of Referencing Styles in Assignment Writing And Why?
What Your Pay Per Click Advertising Campaign Should – And Shouldn’t – Be Doing
The Importance of Website Design and SEO on Internet Marketing
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain6 days ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm