Dogecoin Jumps Back Into Top 10 After Musk Buying Twitter News
With the crypto market on a bearish trend, Dogecoin lost its spot as one of the top coins slipping to 14th rank on CoinMarketCap. However, it quickly rose back into 10th place after the news break today that Elon Musk is buying Twitter. DOGE was out of the top 10 cryptos for a long but today’s rise has put the coin back into the top 10 cryptos by market cap.
DODE pumped on the news that Elon Musk was taking Twitter private. There has been a 20% increase in the price of DOGE today after the news. Twitter is set to accept Musk’s $43 billion offer.
Elon Musk Behind The Rise In Dogecoin Price
DOGE has been steadily rising since it hit a low at $0.1239 this Monday, climbing up to around 20% higher. At the time of writing, the price per coin is $0.158. The DOGE market cap has also seen an impressive rise to $20.96 billion, putting the crypto in the top 10.
As of right now, Dogecoin is worth only half of what it was worth one year ago.
The overall crypto market cap has also seen a fall of 2.79% early today, reaching $1.79 trillion. But as the DOGE started rising, other coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum also saw a significant increase. So now, the total crypto market cap stands at $1.82 trillion with a 1.78% rise.
What’s going on? DOGE’s price has been trending steadily down for the last three months. The coin was relatively stable during that time. However, it experienced some volatility and a jump in trade volume from Elon Musk making his intentions public on Twitter—which may have something to do with why investors are sellers at present rather than buyers.
The price and trading volume of the popular memecoin coin Dogecoin has increased since 14th April, following reports that Tesla boss Elon Musk is interested in buying Twitter. On Friday, 15th April, the trading volume of DOGE was up 145% in the last 24 hours, and the market cap was 5% higher than it was on the previous day.
One of the most influential and open backers of Dogecoin on social media is Elon Musk. His statements have often led to jumps in the price for this popular crypto token, which he also uses personally.
Experts Predict DOGE May Fall Amid Hawkish Stance By The US Fed
However, some people think that the price of DOGE will go down because the US Fed is taking a tough stance on inflation. According to experts, the DOGE price may fall to a new low as there has been much selling pressure on crypto assets.
Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin, said:
As the global financial markets face heat from the hawkish stance taken by Fed to tackle high inflation, there has been tremendous selling pressure in crypto assets. If this trend continues, Doge prices may fall further to find a new lower support level.
Featured image from pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com
600-Day MA Starts To Break Down
Charts show the Bitcoin price seems to be falling below the 600-day moving average, a sign that could be bearish for the crypto.
Bitcoin Begins To Lose 600-Day MA Support Line As Price Crashes Below $39k Again
As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the price of the crypto is crossing below the 600-day MA curve now, a line that has served as support for BTC in the past.
A “moving average” (or MA in short) is an analytical tool that takes the average of any quantity over a particular time period. As the name already suggests, this average constantly updates itself as time passes and new values arrive.
What this tool does is that it removes any short-term fluctuations from the chart being studied (which is the Bitcoin price in this context), and smooths out the curve.
This makes moving averages quite useful for studying long-term trends, where local variations aren’t that important.
MAs can be taken over any possible range, whether that be two days, two hundred days, or even only two minutes.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the 600-day MA version of the Bitcoin price:
Looks like the price curve is dipping below the 600-day MA line now | Source: CryptoQuant
As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin 600-day MA curve has acted as support for the coin’s price many times in the year so far already.
However, the latest trend seems to suggest that this support line is now breaking down as the price line is crossing below the MA on the daily timeframe.
Though, the breakdown may not be yet fully confirmed. The quant in the post believes that if the breakdown fails here, Bitcoin may then use the level as a springboard to push higher.
In the case that the breakdown does stand, then a bearish outcome may perhaps be in store for the cryptocurrency.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $38.8k, down 1% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 12% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
Looks like the price of the coin has plunged down over the last few days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Bitcoin briefly seemed to have been on the path of recovery just a few days back as the coin broke above the $42k mark.
However, the cryptocurrency now seems to have plummeted down again as it once more revisits the sub-39k levels.
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Rebounds Still Trading Under $3K Psychological Level
- “The Merge” won’t happen in June, Beiko tweeted on April 11.
- Ethereum has been up 0.23% in the last 24 hours.
The recent drop in the previous seven days has kept the price of Bitcoin below $40,000. Several causes contributed to the decline in price, including an increase in inflation, global problems, and a shift in monetary policy. As a result, the cryptocurrency and stock markets continue to see elevated levels of short-term volatility. In recent months, the cryptocurrency market has closely followed the stock market. This makes it increasingly connected with the global economy. Ethereum price follows suit and fumbled, only to rebound recently.
Highly Anticipated “The Merge”
Tim Beiko, an Ethereum developer, said that “the Merge,” a massive upgrade, will not occur in June 2022. “The Merge” won’t happen in June, Beiko tweeted on April 11. Following up on April 12 with another tweet, he said it would be a couple more months before it was ready.
Using proof-of-stake instead of proof-of-work means that transactions on Ethereum will be reordered quickly. As a result, it will be much more suitable for mass usage, both sustainability and efficiency. Through his own production business, Scott Free Productions, legendary director Ridley Scott will bring Ethereum’s journey to the big screen. Shyam Madiraju, according to sources, would write and direct the film.
Early investors in Ether have reportedly seen a return of over 300 percent over the year, which means they have roughly tripled their initial deposits. However, all three main U.S. stock market indexes indicate a lower opening, while Ethereum has fallen to its lowest level since mid-March at $2,860. According to CMC, the Ethereum price today is $2,934.82 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $19,356,034,027 USD. Ethereum has been up 0.23% in the last 24 hours.
Specialists Expect Bitcoin Back To $65K By End Of Year, Survey Finds
Bitcoin had a bearish weekly close, as the price dipped further below $40,000. The benchmark crypto has experienced low volatility in the past week, but the market could see more action as the monthly close approaches.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin trades at $38,900 with a 2% loss in the last 24 hours.
In the short-term, market sentiment seems to be turning bearish as market participants expect more downside price action. The long-term trends opposite and market participants seem more optimistic about BTC’s future performance.
A recent survey conducted by Finder asked 35 industry experts about their price expectations for Bitcoin by end of the year. The result put the first crypto by market cap back to $65,000 by that period.
In addition, the experts expect BTC’s price to continue its multi-decade long rally to $179,000 by 2025 and over $400,000 by 2030. As seen below, the long-term expectations for the cryptocurrency remain in the green.
As noted by Find, the panel changed their short-term views for BTC’s price. The same survey was conducted in January and experts predicted Bitcoin to hit a new all-time high at around $75,000 by the end of 2022.
The experts have different opinions on BTC’s short-term performance. Two experts believe Bitcoin could stay rangebound for the entirety of 2022.
In that sense, Bitcoin could stay stuck between $30,000 to $50,000 and frustrate the expectations of the entire market. The bulls expect new highs or at least a return to $60,000, and the bears expect it to go below $30,000.
BTC tends to move opposite of what the majority desires. One of the more pessimistic experts Dimitrios Salampasis, FinTech lecturer at Swinburne University of Technology, believes BTC’s price could be negatively impacted by the energy consumption narrative in the short term. Salampasis said:
(…) the conversations around the environmental impact of mining may lead to blanket bans of crypto mining activities, which could additionally contribute to Bitcoin scarcity and the increased prices as a store of value. Last but not least, Bitcoin could be used as a hedge against fiat currency fluctuations.
Bitcoin To See More Demand As People Lose Trust In Central Banking?
In that sense, most of Finder’s expert panel believes BTC will be replaced as the number one crypto in terms of popularity. Most aim at Ethereum taking over as it becomes more “energy-efficient” if it can migrate to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.
As seen below, 50% of the panel expects this outcome while 12% answered unsure of this question. Some experts believe Ethereum will become dominant because of its use cases, others because of its interoperability features, and more.
Optimistic experts believe Bitcoin could see as much as $100,000 by end of the year on the back of people losing trust in central banking and governments. In that scenario, people could turn to BTC as a decentralized asset to hedge against the legacy financial system.
Ben Ritchie, managing director of Digital Capital Management, said:
Increasingly, ‘trust’ is becoming a central consideration for investors – can we trust the economic system and the power brokers driving it? Trust has been lost and, with the economy in uncharted territory, Bitcoin is forming a viable alternative solution. Placing ‘trust’ in code and mathematics, with no intervention, has significant global appeal.
