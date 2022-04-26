Eleven Hurricanes hoping to hear name called in NFL draft, but many aren’t expected to get picked

Miami Hurricanes fans waiting to hear their favorite players’ names called during this week’s NFL draft will likely have to wait a little while.

UM has several players hoping to get picked in the draft, which starts Thursday at 8 p.m., but they are projected to be selected in the later rounds — if they’re chosen at all.

The Hurricanes have had a player selected in every draft since 1974. They have had more than one player selected in every draft since 2009.

UM was 13th among colleges with 25 players in the NFL last season, according to the NCAA. Here are the players looking to join them. All draft projections are from The Athletic.

Bubba Bolden, DB

Bolden spent three seasons at Miami and certainly made his mark. The hard-hitting safety played in 23 games for the Hurricanes, making 127 total tackles with 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, six pass deflections and two interceptions. In 2020, he was an All-ACC second-team pick. His last season was cut short due to a shoulder injury, limiting him to seven games, but Bolden still managed to make 43 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and one sack. He is projected to be drafted in the seventh round.

Amari Carter, DB

Carter, a Palm Beach Gardens High alum, is a five-year UM veteran. He played in 58 games, making 173 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, six pass deflections and two interceptions. Last year, he had 45 tackles, three tackles for loss, half a sack and an interception. He is projected to go undrafted.

Navaughn Donaldson, OL

Donaldson was a highly touted freshman coming out of Miami Central High, and he was a key contributor to the Hurricanes’ offensive line. He played in 48 games and started 43 despite missing most of the 2020 season due to ACL and MCL tears. Donaldson is projected to go undrafted.

Jonathan Ford, DL

Ford, a Dillard High alum, played in 50 games and made 31 starts with the Hurricanes over five years. He racked up 60 total tackles with eight tackles for loss and three sacks. Last season, he had 14 total tackles and one tackle for loss in 10 games. Ford is projected to go undrafted.

Mike Harley Jr., WR

Harley, a St. Thomas Aquinas High alum, is one of the most successful wide receivers in UM history. In five seasons, he set a Hurricanes record with 182 career receptions, and he racked up 2,158 yards with 15 touchdowns. Last season, Harley had 57 catches for 543 yards and five scores. He was a 2020 All-ACC third-team pick. Harley is projected to go undrafted.

Cam’Ron Harris, RB

Harris became a key contributor to the Hurricanes’ offense during his four years at Miami. He racked up 1,794 rushing yards with 22 touchdowns, including 409 yards and five scores last year despite a season-ending knee injury. He also had 393 career receiving yards with four touchdowns. Harris is projected to go undrafted.

DeAndre Johnson, DL

Johnson spent one season at Miami after four years at Tennessee. He played in 12 games last year, making 26 total tackles with 8.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He also had a forced fumble. For his career, Johnson has 84 total tackles with 24 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks. Johnson is projected to go undrafted.

D’Eriq King, QB/WR

King has two potential routes to an NFL roster. He primarily played quarterback in college, but has worked out at receiver to make himself more versatile and appealing to NFL teams. King’s college career came to an end when he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury last season. The shoulder injury came on the heels of an ACL and meniscus tear King suffered in the Cheez-It Bowl in 2020. King threw for 767 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions with 96 rushing yards in three games last season. In his career, King threw for 8,378 yards and 76 touchdowns and had 2,055 rushing yards and 32 rushing touchdowns. He is projected to go undrafted.

Zach McCloud, DL/LB

McCloud has been on the Hurricanes since 2016, playing in 64 games. McCloud, a Santaluces alum, has spent time at linebacker and defensive line, making 193 total tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. Last season, he had 28 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He is projected to go undrafted.

Charleston Rambo, WR

Rambo spent one season with the Hurricanes, and he made the most of it. After four seasons at Oklahoma, Rambo transferred to Miami and made 79 catches for 1,172 yards — both school records. He also had seven touchdown catches and was an All-ACC second-team pick. Rambo had 155 catches for 2,352 receiving yards and 16 touchdown catches in his career. He is projected to go in the fifth or sixth round.

Jarrid Williams, OL

Williams played two seasons for the Hurricanes after four years at Houston. The offensive lineman started 20 games for Miami over the past two seasons at offensive tackle. Williams is projected to go undrafted.

()