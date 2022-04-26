Finance
Energy Management System to Reduce Cost and Environmental Impact
In the current business situation investment in energy management is at the centre of planned business decisions, particularly for the energy-intensive companies where competitive benefit is often swayed by energy costs. Beyond industry-level initiatives, energy efficiency is also crucial for tackling increasing emission levels which is a corollary to industrial growth. The selection of energy efficiency strategies that work best for an undertaking is highly specific to a company or production unit. Many industrial plants have introduced advanced energy efficient technologies.
Taken as a whole, the way to enhance energy efficiency is to detect and examine the possible areas with measured data and evaluate in order to assess the energy cost savings and the investment requirement. Energy cost can be lowered through a model whereby the company lays down a target per unit cost of energy and works back to achieve the same by reducing the controllable costs. The energy management strategy is basically made up of two simple building blocks – get energy cheaper and once obtained, prevent its loss. Energy management represents a structured attempt by the companies to address the issue of preventing losses by driving energy efficiency. Fundamentally energy management system comprises three distinct layers:
- Use of a data acquisition system which collects mechanical and electrical data that drive energy efficiency;
- Analysis of these data from a perspective of benchmarking, asset management and environmental impact;
- Preparation of an actionable report which would provide the end-users with,
a. Operational issues, their fixes, cost to implement, operational benefits and savings estimate;
b. Cost-benefit analysis of implementation of necessary capital improvement project;
c. Measurement and verification report to quantify the benefits of implementing operational fixes and capital improvements;
Early adoption of such system has shown to produce results which suggest that pay back period of such initiatives is in weeks and in months. Overall, such energy management systems provide the companies with the opportunity to continually improve energy productivity and hence reduce environmental impact.
There are energy service companies who deliver such energy-efficient solutions based on individual cost benefit analysis and guaranteed savings. Broadly, the models of services provided by these companies are, fee-based consulting, bonus or penalty-based consulting or guaranteed savings with the project financed by the host. The demand for energy is growing manifold and energy sources are becoming scarce and costlier. Among the different strategies to be developed for energy management, efficient use of energy and its conservation appears as the best choice considering that it is environmentally benign and cost-effective.
The Shaken – A Motoring Scourge in Japan
If you ask someone in Japan what is the worst thing about car ownership in Japan you will probably get a mixture of responses. “Drunken old guys driving into you”, “road surfaces being made partly from coral and offering no grip” and, “the accident insurance system where you are almost always held to partial blame for an accident for existing (friend hit side-on by a Japanese guy in a carpark has been told that they expect him to pay 50% of the costs to repair his own car; if he hadn’t have been in the carpark the accident would never have happened” are just three of them. But maybe the most common complaint people will have is something called the shaken (pronounced “sha-ken”, or JCI (Japanese Compulsory Insurance) for those US servicemembers and families with SOFA status.
Almost every developed country has some system of ensuring cars are roadworthy. In the UK they have the annual MOT – a comprehensive check of the vehicle to make sure it is safe to be on the road. Well here in Japan we have the shaken, which is conducted on all vehicles every 2 years. The testing process appears similar to that of the UK, although probably not quite as detailed. Some of the things it checks are sensible (working headlights, exhaust emissions etc), and some are not. The car, for example, must have some way of telling the driver which position the gearstick must be in for each particular gear in a manual transmission car. Stock gearknobs have this but if you have an aftermarket gearknob then you have to get a sticker somewhere visible in the interior, seemingly in case you forget where all your gears are and need a diagram to help you out (hint: if this applies to you then please stay at home or use public transport!).
But it’s not the testing criteria that most people take issue with. In fact, even a lot of tuner’s cars pass the shaken relatively easily, and I think mine will pass without any problems providing I re-install the cat and get that all-important gear sticker. But the biggest problem is the cost. As I mentioned in a previous post, I am expecting my shaken fee in a couple of months to come to at least Y50,000 (about 300 quid) and probably closer to Y70,000 (500 quid), and that’s providing nothing needs repairing or changing. A friend recently commented that his shaken is likely to cost around Y120,000 (just over 850 quid). One online source has the cost broken down as follows: Y25,500 for the testing fee, Y29,780 for 2 years of validity (yup, I’m not sure what that means either), Y8,090 to be given to the recycling department, and then an additional fee depending on who your mechanic is, what your car is and probably the phase of the moon or something like that. Let us just compare that firstly to the US, where the same car would cost about Y11,000 to test (around 80 quid) and in the UK an MOT test costs Y7,400 (just over 50 quid). Yes… as you can see the difference is not insignificant. But everyone just accepts the cost because they know that here if they speak up they will have a lonely voice as acceptance is the most popular policy.
When you tell people outside of Japan the test cost they automatically assume that is going through a car dealership, and that an independent garage fee would be much cheaper. The reality is that the costs I am quoting come from independent garages in Okinawa (which probably has the cheapest prices for things like this in all of Japan). A dealership fee for something like this is likely to be even higher. Maybe you are starting to see why public transport is so favourable in mainland Japan (where it actually functions adequately). It is possible for you to go to the car inspection centre and test the car yourself but the cost you will save is nominal and it’s a lot of hassle so people don’t really do it and leave it to their mechanic.
So while Japan does have some good points for motoring (stock parts at decent prices, good quality aftermarket parts, reasonably priced petrol), there are one or two things that crop up that really put a proverbial spanner in the works. I’ve got my shaken coming up in March which I’m not looking forward to financially, although it should be a simple pass through for the test itself. Should probably make some witty pun about being “shaken but not stirred”, but I would never stoop to that kind of level!
The Advantages And Disadvantages Of 3rd Party Motor Insurance
Insurance coverage is some of the best tools available when it comes to risk management. Understanding 3rd party car insurance is essential if you wish to learn about the pros and cons which go along with it. This article will talk about the definition of third party auto insurance as well as the pros and cons that come with it.
Understanding 3rd party car insurance
Third party auto insurance is also referred to as liability coverage. These terms are used to describe a kind of insurance which will pay out a certain settlement to 3rd parties if your vehicle should be involved in an accident. Many countries have laws in place which state that is the minimum quantity of insurance coverage that all car owners need to have. This is because 3rd party car insurance will pay for any and all damage to a third party’s property that is a direct result of any sort of accident involving your automobile.
Various insurance providers have different deals available with regards to 3rd party vehicle insurance. It is up to you to determine which package and just how much coverage will be the best choice. If you choose a low amount of coverage then you may find yourself in a situation where your insurance policy doesn’t cover all costs related to damage to a third party’s property. However, high coverage limitations can cost you a great deal more in monthly premiums.
The Pros Of Third Party Vehicle Insurance
The biggest pro of getting third party vehicle insurance coverage will be the proven fact that you would be financially protected in the event that you are liable to pay for damage inflicted to another’s property as a result of an accident. Your insurance company would settle the total amount owing. If you did not have third party insurance you would then be taken to court and would need to pay for all damage from your bank account. Many people don’t have this kind of cash readily available.
The Disadvantages Of Third Party Automobile Insurance coverage
There’s truly only one notable disadvantage or downside when it comes to third party insurance coverage. This is the fact that many car owners feel like they are paying for something they will never make use of. Actually, numerous car owners are lucky enough never to require this insurance coverage. However, one cannot know when something like a collision or car crash will happen and therefore, you always need to be prepared if you wish to safe guard your own financial situation. In the event that a separate 3rd party car insurance policy is working out to be too costly every month then you should consider shopping around for an umbrella policy. These policies are comprehensive and are made up of some different types of insurance policies but because of the fact that you are opting for a package deal, you’d benefit from a huge saving.
The advantages that come with 3rd party car insurance policies far outweigh any potential disadvantages.
Insurance Quote – Quick Tips For Cutting Your Car Insurance Cost
Forget who has the most striking commercial. If you want the best deal on your car insurance, shop around. Don’t get an insurance quote quick; get it smart. Insurance companies regularly charge varying rates for the same coverage. Insane?
The truth is, rates vary by as much as $450. We’re talking about the same vehicle here, the same driver, and the same coverage terms. So if you’re in the market for both a car insurance and a car, know that your insurance premiums go down or up depending on the vehicle you buy, the equipment it has, and the driver you are. Other factors come into play as well, such as your occupation, age, and credit score.
There are two ways to get an insurance quote quick. Under the old school method, you sit down with a notepad and a telephone on hand. Then, you call agents and companies, ask questions, and write the figures you’re given.
A better and more efficient method of getting an insurance quote quick is by visiting websites that can generate a quote for you within seconds. Naturally, these quotes are as up-to-date and accurate as the information you give when you ask for a quote.
But what if you already have car insurance? I still say, shop around! Insurance companies do not offer the same rate and level of service. Don’t be complacent just because your car is already covered. Shop for a quote before the policy you currently have is up for renewal. Your present insurer may not be the best one there is but you won’t know this unless you do a comparison quote.
Here’s a quick way to shave hundreds off your premium: it’s quite likely an insurance company will give you much lower rates once you switch to them. Trust me on this one. I’ve switched insurers four times in the last five years. What did this earn me aside from added paperwork? Much lower insurance rates. So go ahead and go over as many quotes as you can. The payoff is worth it.
