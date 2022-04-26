Finance
Fear of Being Alone: The Crippling Effects of Monophobia
Monophobia is a crippling fear or being alone. In some cases, even just the thought of being alone can trigger panic attacks and increased levels of anxiety. It is thought that monophobia, and most other phobias, are linked to a previous traumatic event in one’s life. Through therapy and treatment, these events can be uncovered and dealt with by a professional. After treatment, you can often live a life free from anxiety and fear.
With the personal and social nature of monophobia, the majority of monophobia cases are self-diagnosed. If you suspect you, or someone you know, is suffering from the effects of monophobia, the first step would be to consult with a doctor. After a few simple tests and questions, this will most often result in a referral to a mental health specialist. In most cases, the fear of being alone can be treated without the need for medication. However, if your symptoms are severe, an anti-anxiety medication may be prescribed until symptoms can be managed effectively.
The most common treatment methods for monophobia are exposure therapy and cognitive behavioral therapy. While it is not necessarily traditional, hypnosis therapy has been shown to provide exceptional results for phobias and anxiety issues as well. However, these may not be covered by your medical insurance. Checking with your insurance provider is highly recommended before proceeding with treatment. Treatment for your anxieties could take some time, depending on the complexity of your anxiety disorder and the base cause of your issues.
If you are unfamiliar with the concepts of exposure therapy or cognitive behavioral therapy, you might be relieved to know that these techniques have been used to treat various psychological disorders for many years. Cognitive behavioral therapy involves talking about your symptoms and experiences. This will help find the root cause of your anxiety and help to customize a treatment plan to suit your specific needs. This is also the part of therapy will you will learn effective methods for managing the symptoms of your monophobia.
The next stage of treatment is often exposure therapy. In this part of treatment, you will exposed to the triggers of your anxiety in a controlled setting. This allows you to learn to fight your anxiety and practice the techniques learned during cognitive behavioral therapy. While this section of treatment can be quite intense, you will always have the support of a trained professional throughout the process to help you overcome your anxieties and fears.
Beneficial Choices Commercial Insurance Clovis Gives an Individual
Commercial insurance is important for business entrepreneurs irrespective of the size of their business. Apart from comprehensiveness, the Commercial Insurance Clovis gives must also have enough flexibility. You can have an overwhelming number of options when you consider insurance for your business. Before starting a business, the entrepreneur writes a business plan. The policy is to help protect the business owner from unseen, unwanted events such as theft, fire, property damage, and employee injuries.
Different Options of Commercial
When one buys insurance, everyone expects the best protection with competitive pricing. The Commercial Insurance Clovis gives covers all these:
â Professional liability.
â Worker compensation.
â Commercial property.
â Business insurance.
â Commercial auto liability.
â Commercial umbrella.
â Product liability insurance.
A company might not need all the insurances listed above. One can check the features of each and select the insurance that suits their need.
Professional Liability
The most important Commercial Insurance Clovis gives is liability insurance. This protects your company when it causes damage to another individual or company. This protection also includes defective products and the damage to a person on your business premises. You remain protected from property damages and personal injury. A lawsuit against your company can lead to bankruptcy but the liability insurance will protect you from that.
Worker Compensation
The employees in the company need protection under state law. This is to provide compensation if they get injured while working for the company. But, there is a stipulation that this is applicable only if you have a specific number of employees.
Commercial Property
Your bank will ask for this type of insurance when they hold your mortgage. Also, if you have rented commercial space from your landlord, then he might ask for this kind of insurance. The commercial property insurance protects the owner from damages to the property such as fire damage, weather damage, and theft.
Business Insurance
This covers various aspects of the business and depends on the size of the business. When you have a warehouse containing inflammable material, you must consider the insurance that covers fire damage. A Business Owners Policy (BOP) helps a business with more than 100 employees.
If your company uses vehicles, you might consider including commercial vehicles also. When many customers visit your business premises, liability insurance is also a must.
Commercial Auto Liability
This Commercial Insurance Clovis covers the business that uses commercial vehicles. The insurance protects you from any kind of damage the vehicle suffers, accidents, fire, and theft. You can also have an extended cover for covering delays in transporting passengers and goods.
Commercial Umbrella
This is also called the Excess Liability. If you work for a vendor, they might need this insurance from you. You might have insurance policy cover for many things but at times this might not be enough. In this case, the Commercial Umbrella insurance will cover it for you.
It is vital to keep your insurance up to date all the time. If you don’t, you will remain disadvantaged when you find out your policy has expired and you need the insurance cover.
Coin Investments Versus Bonds
Coins can be great investments if you invest correctly. Bonds can also be safe investments if you get a strong company. It’s difficult to compare coins with bonds because there are many good bonds and many bad bonds out there. But we can still compare apples with apples and view the benefits and costs on the same playing field. We just need to compare specific key points between coins and bonds.
There are many safe bonds and there are many junk bonds out there. The safe bonds pay between 4% to 5%. The junk bonds can pay anywhere between 7% to 11%. Cearly the junk bonds are not good investments. There’s a reason why they are called junk bonds. The good bonds are a lot safer, but their returns are usually low to moderate. They never give better then mediocre returns. However, if any of the bonds you buy ever default, you get nothing. You just get to share the assets with the rest of the bond holders. This is a sure loss because the sale of the assets rarely exceed half of their buying price. Furthermore, you never know how much money was borrowed by the corporation. It can easily turn out to be a scam.
Coins are a lot different from bonds. If you buy bad coins, they may never go up in value. They’ll never lose all of their value. At most, they’d be chasing the inflation rates. With a bad bond, you might lose it all and end up with nothing. Good coin investments average between 8% to 11%+. Clearly, coin investment returns are a lot better then the returns in the bond market.
There are some people who buy and sell bonds for a living. This is totally different from buying bonds to save money. These people can make a profit selling new bonds and almost mature bonds. They make more or less money depending on their sales skills. The more they sell, the more they make.
It’s obvious that coins are the better investments. They are safer, they have higher returns, and they are completely tax free. The only difference is the time it takes for coin investments to mature. As far as timing, you have more say when you are buying bonds. But I don’t think you should worry too much about that because you could easily lose it all if you buy the wrong bond. Not to mention, the returns outweigh the wait time. If you are worried about putting too much money into coin investments, then buyer a lower costing key date. The best part about this is, you don’t cheat yourself out of returns if you put less money into coins.
Making the Most of Your Finances – Tips for Avoiding Common Financial Pitfalls
When it comes to managing your finances and making the most of your money, what you avoid can matter as much as what you do. It is not enough to set money aside from every paycheck and invest your money wisely. It is just as important to avoid investment fraud and other scams that could separate you from your hard-earned money.
A little bit of common sense and some good old-fashioned skepticism can go a long way when it comes to managing your investments. Learning about the financial markets and how they work can help you spot potential scam artists and keep them far away from your money.
Know the Going Rate
One of the biggest mistakes investors make is chasing higher yields at the expense of safety. So many investors focus solely on the return on their money, without stopping to think about the return of their money.
Risk and reward are inextricably linked, and that is something no investor can afford to lose sight of. Keeping track of current interest rates is one of the best ways investors can protect themselves.
Once you know how much Treasury bonds, certificates of deposit and other safe investments are paying, you can use that knowledge to assess the investment offers that come your way. If Treasury bonds are paying 2 percent and you are pitched an investment with a 6 percent yield, you can bet that investment is three times as risky as those government bonds.
Make the Right Arrangements
One of the biggest dangers of investing occurs when one spouse takes the reins and handles all the financial decisions. While there is nothing wrong with one spouse being more involved in investment decisions, it is important for the less involved spouse to have a basic understanding of how the money is being handled.
Spouses should talk to each other about their finances, from where the money is invested to which brokerage firms are handling the funds. It is a good idea to make list of all the financial assets of the household, from workplace retirement accounts and individual stocks to mutual funds and life insurance policies. Having that information in a place both spouses can access will provide protection in the event one partner is killed or incapacitated.
Neither a Lender Nor a Borrower Be
There is a reason the Bible includes so many warnings about borrowing and lending money. Those wise folks understood the inherent danger of lending money to family members and friends. They understood how those loans, made with the best of intentions, can end up destroying families and shattering trust between formerly great friends.
Lending money can be fraught with peril. If you want to help out and have the means, consider giving the money as a gift instead. If you must make it a loan, be sure to document everything, from the interest rate to the length of the loan, in writing and have the other party sign and date the document.
Cosigning a loan for a family member is another thing that can seem like a good idea at the time but turn out to be anything but. It can be difficult, and heartbreaking, to turn down an adult child who needs a cosigner to buy a car or lease an apartment. Even so, it is important to be aware of the potential pitfalls of such a situation.
If you cosign a loan for a friend or family member, you will be on the hook if that person fails to make the payments or follow through on their financial obligations. If you and the other party put your heads together, you should be able to come up with a different solution.
If your daughter needs a car but cannot secure financing on her own, you could suggest that she purchase a cheap but reliable vehicle while saving the money for a better car. If your son asks you to cosign a mortgage loan, try suggesting that he look for a lower priced property. Being open and honest is the best way to avoid financial problems and the misunderstandings and hard feelings they can engender.
