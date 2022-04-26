Finance
Financing Solutions – What is a Merchant Banking Operation?
In today’s diverse and unpredictable economy, the need for a sustained profit plan and long term growth strategy has become essential for both individuals and corporations. Merchant banking principally involves providing financial services and advice for individuals and corporations. Merchant banking operations consists of providing clients with a variety of financing options to sustain long term growth.
Merchant banks tend to have operations in a variety of countries throughout the world allowing them to offer an extensive network distribution to help their clients explore opportunities with alternative finance options.
In banking, a merchant bank is a financial institution that primarily invests its own capital in a client’s company. Merchant banks provide fee based corporate advisory services for mergers and acquisitions, as well as other financial services. Merchant banking operations focus on commercial international finance, stock underwriting, and long-term company loans. These banks work with financial institutions with their primary function being stock underwriting. They also work in the area of private equity where the securities of a company are not available for public trading.
The most common private equity investment strategies include venture capital, leveraged buyouts, distressed investments, growth capital, and mezzanine capital. Leveraged buyout generally means that they acquire majority control over existing or mature corporations. Growth capital and venture gains means they invest in newer or rising corporations without acquiring majority control.
Today, merchant banks are involved in a number of tasks such as credit syndication, portfolio management, mergers and acquisitions counseling, and acceptance of credit, etc. Their investments include private equity, structured equity, and bridge debt. They generally invest in private or public companies to finance growth, acquisitions, and management/leveraged buyouts and recapitalizations. In some cases, they provide an invested company with short-term financing for a particular project, or provide short-term liquidity.
Merchant Banking operations can focus on a particular country or they can expand their operations in other countries. They can assist sustainable companies undergoing a financial restructuring requiring short-term liquidity. These banks provide their partners with financial analysis, capital structuring and strong industry relationships. They provide the corporate lending, leveraged finance, and investment banking and industry expertise. Merchant Banking operations provide all types of domestic and foreign banking transactions, corporate finance services, product knowledge, and management services.
Global merchant banking operations provide individual and corporate investors with the opportunity to participate globally for access to international investment opportunities, providing global companies access to a particular market, and opportunities for co-investment.
When searching to partner with a Merchant Banking Service Company in order to enhance your business operations, you should find a well established, full-service merchant financial services company. You want a large, credible firm that can demonstrate a good track record. Ask the merchant banks how long they have been in business and who some of their customers are, particularly from your market, so they can demonstrate their experience and understanding of your needs.
Merchant banking operations provide the support, knowledge, and resources to effectively assist clients and corporations with improving, expanding, and sustaining their business and business investments.
The Benefits Of Using A Mortgage Broker When Buying A Property
Before, prospective home buyers usually turned to banks for their mortgage needs. But today, home buyers already have lots of options at your disposal with the growing presence of mortgage brokers. Know that an independent broker is a licensed individual who have full access to lots of lenders and mortgage rates. Indeed, they can negotiate the lowest rate for you. And since they get high quantities of mortgage products, they can actually pass volume discounts directly to you.
Other Benefits Of Using A Mortgage Broker
You can save a significant amount of your money – Basically, if you are comparing lots of home loans from dozens of lenders, you are most likely to identify the best deals you can get, most especially in terms of interest rates and fees. With this, you can certainly save money.
Less chance of refusal – In case you have been refused a mortgage by a lender, it does not mean that not all lenders will refused you as well. You must be aware that knowing what lenders are more lenient and what they are very strict will require more than just comparing their websites. It is worth mentioning that all lenders have various credit policies and restrictions regarding who they will lend to. If you choose a broker who has extensive knowledge on lender policies, you can considerably reduce the risk of being refused.
You can save time – You must know that this professional will perform all the necessary legwork on your behalf. This will include liaising with conveyancers, real estate agents, builders, lenders, and settlement agencies.
You will have a peace of mind – If you find an excellent and reliable broker, you must stick with him or her. This professional will surely look after you for the life of your loan. Most importantly, he or she will ensure that you are always in the best possible position. He or she will also stay in contact with you to check if you do have the right mortgage from the right lender.
Avoid certain pitfalls – If you get the right advice and guidance, you will fully understand what exactly you are signing up for. In other words, you will be fully aware of everything you must know.
Hassle-free – This professional will work hand-in-hand with home loans and lenders every day of the week. Choosing the right professional will certainly assure that the entire process will go smoothly and successfully.
To learn more about the advantages of getting expert help when buying a property, check out this site.
Energy Management System to Reduce Cost and Environmental Impact
In the current business situation investment in energy management is at the centre of planned business decisions, particularly for the energy-intensive companies where competitive benefit is often swayed by energy costs. Beyond industry-level initiatives, energy efficiency is also crucial for tackling increasing emission levels which is a corollary to industrial growth. The selection of energy efficiency strategies that work best for an undertaking is highly specific to a company or production unit. Many industrial plants have introduced advanced energy efficient technologies.
Taken as a whole, the way to enhance energy efficiency is to detect and examine the possible areas with measured data and evaluate in order to assess the energy cost savings and the investment requirement. Energy cost can be lowered through a model whereby the company lays down a target per unit cost of energy and works back to achieve the same by reducing the controllable costs. The energy management strategy is basically made up of two simple building blocks – get energy cheaper and once obtained, prevent its loss. Energy management represents a structured attempt by the companies to address the issue of preventing losses by driving energy efficiency. Fundamentally energy management system comprises three distinct layers:
- Use of a data acquisition system which collects mechanical and electrical data that drive energy efficiency;
- Analysis of these data from a perspective of benchmarking, asset management and environmental impact;
- Preparation of an actionable report which would provide the end-users with,
a. Operational issues, their fixes, cost to implement, operational benefits and savings estimate;
b. Cost-benefit analysis of implementation of necessary capital improvement project;
c. Measurement and verification report to quantify the benefits of implementing operational fixes and capital improvements;
Early adoption of such system has shown to produce results which suggest that pay back period of such initiatives is in weeks and in months. Overall, such energy management systems provide the companies with the opportunity to continually improve energy productivity and hence reduce environmental impact.
There are energy service companies who deliver such energy-efficient solutions based on individual cost benefit analysis and guaranteed savings. Broadly, the models of services provided by these companies are, fee-based consulting, bonus or penalty-based consulting or guaranteed savings with the project financed by the host. The demand for energy is growing manifold and energy sources are becoming scarce and costlier. Among the different strategies to be developed for energy management, efficient use of energy and its conservation appears as the best choice considering that it is environmentally benign and cost-effective.
The Shaken – A Motoring Scourge in Japan
If you ask someone in Japan what is the worst thing about car ownership in Japan you will probably get a mixture of responses. “Drunken old guys driving into you”, “road surfaces being made partly from coral and offering no grip” and, “the accident insurance system where you are almost always held to partial blame for an accident for existing (friend hit side-on by a Japanese guy in a carpark has been told that they expect him to pay 50% of the costs to repair his own car; if he hadn’t have been in the carpark the accident would never have happened” are just three of them. But maybe the most common complaint people will have is something called the shaken (pronounced “sha-ken”, or JCI (Japanese Compulsory Insurance) for those US servicemembers and families with SOFA status.
Almost every developed country has some system of ensuring cars are roadworthy. In the UK they have the annual MOT – a comprehensive check of the vehicle to make sure it is safe to be on the road. Well here in Japan we have the shaken, which is conducted on all vehicles every 2 years. The testing process appears similar to that of the UK, although probably not quite as detailed. Some of the things it checks are sensible (working headlights, exhaust emissions etc), and some are not. The car, for example, must have some way of telling the driver which position the gearstick must be in for each particular gear in a manual transmission car. Stock gearknobs have this but if you have an aftermarket gearknob then you have to get a sticker somewhere visible in the interior, seemingly in case you forget where all your gears are and need a diagram to help you out (hint: if this applies to you then please stay at home or use public transport!).
But it’s not the testing criteria that most people take issue with. In fact, even a lot of tuner’s cars pass the shaken relatively easily, and I think mine will pass without any problems providing I re-install the cat and get that all-important gear sticker. But the biggest problem is the cost. As I mentioned in a previous post, I am expecting my shaken fee in a couple of months to come to at least Y50,000 (about 300 quid) and probably closer to Y70,000 (500 quid), and that’s providing nothing needs repairing or changing. A friend recently commented that his shaken is likely to cost around Y120,000 (just over 850 quid). One online source has the cost broken down as follows: Y25,500 for the testing fee, Y29,780 for 2 years of validity (yup, I’m not sure what that means either), Y8,090 to be given to the recycling department, and then an additional fee depending on who your mechanic is, what your car is and probably the phase of the moon or something like that. Let us just compare that firstly to the US, where the same car would cost about Y11,000 to test (around 80 quid) and in the UK an MOT test costs Y7,400 (just over 50 quid). Yes… as you can see the difference is not insignificant. But everyone just accepts the cost because they know that here if they speak up they will have a lonely voice as acceptance is the most popular policy.
When you tell people outside of Japan the test cost they automatically assume that is going through a car dealership, and that an independent garage fee would be much cheaper. The reality is that the costs I am quoting come from independent garages in Okinawa (which probably has the cheapest prices for things like this in all of Japan). A dealership fee for something like this is likely to be even higher. Maybe you are starting to see why public transport is so favourable in mainland Japan (where it actually functions adequately). It is possible for you to go to the car inspection centre and test the car yourself but the cost you will save is nominal and it’s a lot of hassle so people don’t really do it and leave it to their mechanic.
So while Japan does have some good points for motoring (stock parts at decent prices, good quality aftermarket parts, reasonably priced petrol), there are one or two things that crop up that really put a proverbial spanner in the works. I’ve got my shaken coming up in March which I’m not looking forward to financially, although it should be a simple pass through for the test itself. Should probably make some witty pun about being “shaken but not stirred”, but I would never stoop to that kind of level!
