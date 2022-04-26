Finance
Five Ways to Effectively Tackle Insurance Fraud
Insurance Fraud is one of the top challenges that insurers are facing worldwide. While there are pricing pressures owing to slow economic environment, cutting back the Claims payout is one of the best means to increase efficiency and cut cost. From a strategic perspective also, carriers overall success to a large extent depends on the manner they treat their Claims function; for many insurers Claim processing efficiency is often their unique selling proposition. Reducing Claim leakages by effectively fighting against insurance Fraud and having a larger focus on recovery management can help insurers reduce their Claim cost.
This article is an effort to highlight five key areas that should be considered when building an effective Fraud management strategy.
1. Underwriting Prudence
Claims and Fraud management begin much before the Claim incident is reported. There are several indicators that can raise suspicion during the underwriting process. After the Claims are settled, the Claims data can positively impact the underwriting and rating functions. There is a need to incorporate more information into the underwriting decision-making process. The responsible use of data and information during the underwriting analysis is one of the most powerful weapons against Fraud.
The organization should know its prospective customers well to find fraudulent intentions beginning the review of sales proposal. An attempt should be made to dig deeper to verify identity and every application must be individually scrutinized. The goal of reducing Claim leakages should be kept in mind from the very beginning and the Fraud fighting mechanism should be activated from that moment.
2. FNOL Management
From a Fraud perspective, effective management of First Notice of Loss (FNOL) process is crucial for the insurance company. Through improved workflow, streamlining the processes and use of automation, insurers can identify the Fraud triggers and recovery possibilities early in the Claims cycle. The insurers should make use of early warning systems like, Voice Analytics for timely identification of Fraud. There are key factors for example, who reports the Claim (Claimant vs. Attorney Vs. anyone else); the time when the Claim is reported (Immediate vs. Delayed reporting); and the manner in which Claim is reported that can raise suspicion on the genuineness of the loss.
Any delay in identifying the Fraud triggers can have serious consequences later. If the decision to make an SIU appointment is late, the insurers can lose important eyewitness that can affect the Fraud analysis and the recovery possibilities. Any time lost during this stage will cause more than four times efforts, time and cost in the future. To fight the Fraud in an efficient manner, insurers have to be wiser and faster in comparison to Fraudsters. The use Data Analytics to narrow the possible number of Claims to be investigated for Fraud is vital. The insurers can then pay attention to those Claims, where high probability of Fraud exists.
3. Developing an Effective Claims Team
Effective deployment of resources is an important part of the overall Fraud management. Any organization that wants to effectually handle Fraud, must rebuild the Fraud investigative skills and capabilities. It should hire people with solid investigative skills to build a strong SIU unit for Fraud handling. By virtue of their experience, investigators who have worked for the FBI, Police and other investigative agencies can bring more value to the table.
The employees should be equipped with the necessary resources and a well-defined training program should exist. There should be online education and awareness programs through an Online Claims monitor on recent Fraud to the Claim handlers and investigators. Claims people should encourage feedback from the Claimants as a quality improvement tool. There should be a seamless link between Claims personnel and underwriters to make sure the overall business perspective is maintained and followed.
The aging of the baby boomers and the lack of skillful resources is resulting in heavy reliance on automation and investment in IT. Management should have a well-defined strategy to retain employees with key skills through the workload and work-life balancing. The goal of containing Claim leakages and rebuilding investigation skills and capabilities cannot be met unless the organization has a well laid out and forward-looking re-sourcing strategy.
4. Use of Technology
One of the problems being faced by Claims Organizations these days is the increased use of manual processes with limited use of tools and technology to manage processes. It is often found that the Claims Division in an insurance organization is one of the departments that are working with less-than optimal systems with huge maintenance cost. The need of Advanced Technology and Analytics in the Fraud handling cannot be over emphasized. The insurers should develop an integrated Fraud program with full policy life cycle consideration having clear defined Fraud management goals that are aligned to the business model.
With the number of people using social media sites, increasing day by day, the insurers should even consider social network analysis. The integration of Claims systems with social networking sites can prove to be an effective tool for Fraud detection. For insurers where the fraud leakage is on the higher side, it can even consider integration of IT systems with outside law enforcement agencies’ like the FBI, Interpol and DMV. The automation of the decision-making process based on business rules can also help in streamlining and standardizing the Claims process.
5. Information Sharing
Often it is found that different functional areas within an insurance organization do not talk well with each other. Thus, there is a greater need to strengthen data sharing between various departments specially, Underwriting, Claims and Finance. There might be similar Fraud patterns and issues across other lines of business, like Workers’ Comp, Commercial Auto and Crime. Having access to look across different coverage types for common behavior will be critical to success when combating Fraud. Besides, the companies should collectively work towards the maintenance of Fraud databases to have all the information in one place. This can aid in the analysis of Fraudulent Claim by comparing with old Frauds and grow the institutional knowledge and capabilities of the Fraud management.
There should be a centralized Fraud module where the findings and reports from Claim handlers and investigators are documented and available for anytime review. With Fraudsters becoming more sophisticated in their approach, there is a greater need for increasing industry collaboration and sharing of leading practices among insurers to combat Fraud.
Car Insurance On The Cheap
Most car insurance companies will try to get you to sign up with them before you have a chance to find out what the other car insurance companies quotes will be. One strategy the car insurance companies use is to have you give them all your contact information when you request the car insurance quote. Trust me, they’ll be calling you.
It’s okay to give the car insurance companies the information they desire – they’ll need it to offer you an accurate car insurance quote. However, when a person from the car insurance company contacts you to offer you your cheap quote – it’s vital that you don’t accept that offer until you’ve received all your other car insurance quotes.
One strategy for dealing with car insurance companies who are quite assertive in their attempt to get you to accept their cheap car insurance quote is to have a “line” ready to tell each of them who contact you. You don’t need to worry about being rude or anything. You simply say “Thanks for the car insurance quote, but I will not be making a decision until I receive all the car insurance quotes I’ve requested – have a good day” – then hang up the phone. You can even read it from this article. They will probably try to say something else to get you to accept their cheap quote -however, you will have already been hanging up the phone. Be sure to offer this same response to each salesperson who contacts you about the cheap car insurance quote.
Next, continue your research collecting car insurance quotes from every car insurance company you can find. Don’t let the salespeople talk you into anything. After you’ve received each of your car insurance quotes – take a close look at all the car insurance policies. Pick out two or three of the car insurance policies with the cheapest quotes, compare the car insurance policies to make sure they are similar with the same insurance coverage. Now, you’re ready to pick the cheap car insurance quote and contact the car insurance company with your decision to purchase the cheap car insurance, not the decision that a cheap car insurance salesperson talked you into.
Mexican Insurance – What Information Do I Need To Buy Mexican Insurance?
The first and most sensible thing to do when considering travelling to Mexico is to get Mexican insurance. The best way to do this is online as you can view different sources and get Mexican insurance quotes from many Mexican insurance companies. This allows you to compare quotes and get the best possible coverage. Make sure the website you use is legitimate by finding their contact information, preferably including a customer care line, and a valid state insurance license number. Do not be afraid to call if you are suspicious, or review their license number for complaints, it may save you more than just money. There are a few things that you have to know when attempting to buy Mexican insurance for your safety, protection and peace of mind.
Make sure that the Mexican insurance company you choose is reliable and provides you with the necessary coverage. Medical insurance is one of the foremost points in any insurance policy. Because of the exclusivity of the medical system in Mexico, where travelers or foreigners cannot access free public healthcare services, you will need to invest in medical insurance first. The costs of major injury no matter what the cause could be very high and the quality of care may be unknown. Insurance with a Mexican company should ensure that you receive immediate private healthcare in cases of emergency and be able to arrange a flight home in life threatening situations.
Some medical insurance will only include emergencies and will cover you according to the location you are in. Fill in the gaps and do not get caught off guard. Go through the contract and make sure you are covered to receive emergency care, continued medical assistance as needed and evacuation for life saving purposes. Make sure that your coverage will not be withdrawn according to the cause of injury or any such participation restrictions like alcohol, adventure or high risk holiday activities.
Motor vehicle or travel insurance is also a serious consideration with Mexican insurance. This is very important as you should travel insured and in the case of accidents, jail is the temporary solution until matters are cleared up. Needless to say that legal coverage is a must as you may find yourself in other legal situations that will prove frustrating and expensive if you are not covered. The company you choose should cover for accidents regardless of who caused the accident, that is to say, you should have liability coverage in the unfortunate event that you are at fault. Also, make sure that repairs and replacement parts are covered. Mexican vehicle insurance should include road side assistance and in the case of car (or any) theft if you are taking a road trip; a coverage for losses and a way back home, most effective in the form of flight tickets.
The Mexican insurance you choose in the end should cover you from the beginning of the trip to the moment you exit Mexico. It is often found that some policies will cover you for a limited time period and no more should you extend your trip so make sure that restriction is not in your contract. You should be able to extend your stay with the security of insurance in Mexico and not have to worry about latent periods or worse; no coverage at all. Another useful piece of information is cancellations or delays. Your insurance should be able to assist you in these cases as they usually present in an unforeseen manner.
Mexican Insurance companies differ in their amount of coverage and limitations and ultimately, the package you choose should be tailor-made for the kind of trip that you want to have.
Here is a list of some of the information you will need to buy Mexican insurance online:
- Dates of travel
- Complete names of all drivers
- Drivers license numbers and date of births
- Vehicle make, model, year and vehicle identification number (VIN)
- Vehicle lien holder contact information if there is a loan
- Value of vehicle (check with Kelly Blue Book)
- Current insurance policy information
- Contact email, and phone number
The essentials still remain; unless you will be driven around during your stay, car insurance is important. What you cannot do without is medical insurance and car insurance so make them your first priority and make them a part of your trip budget. And above all, your Mexican insurance policy should offer you a great price, enough coverage, and excellent customer service so that all you worry about is having a good time.
The Basics of an FHA Loan
If you are thinking about buying a home or refinancing your mortgage, you may be wondering if an FHA mortgage has something good to offer, but unless you happen to be a loan underwriter who needs to digest a full course of FHA guidelines, you may just want the meat and potatoes of the program, so here are some of the main menu highlights:
o Low Down Payment Purchase
An FHA mortgage can provide financing to buy a home with a down payment as low as 3.5%. If necessary, FHA will allow certain down payment assistance, such as gift funds from a relative.
o Cash Out on a Refinance Mortgage
FHA mortgages allow up to 85% loan to value on a cash out refinance, which is substantially more than conventional refinancing, and more than most home equity loan programs. There are some restrictions regarding the seasoning time of ownership and the home valuation.
o Flexible Credit Guidelines
FHA mortgage guidelines take into consideration a borrower’s overall credit history, not just the credit score, which is a minimum of 580. A previous bankruptcy only needs to be discharged for two years, and only three years after a foreclosure. Good credit explanations will be required.
o Flexible Qualifying Debt Ratios
The total mortgage payment including property taxes and insurance should be a maximum of 29% of gross income before deducting taxes, and a maximum of 41% of gross income for the mortgage payment plus all other monthly debt payments. These FHA mortgage debt ratios can be higher with compensating factors, such as, good cash reserves, job stability, or a good credit history. If necessary, a non-occupant co-borrower can be added to the mortgage to help qualify.
One other point to keep in mind, an FHA mortgage requires an insurance premium of 1.5% at closing, which can be added onto the loan amount, plus, a monthly insurance premium of .5% added onto the payment. Condos do not require the up-front premium, only the monthly amount.
