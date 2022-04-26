News
Food land mughal darbar bakery & restaurant inaugurated in pattan
Umar Sofi
Pattan, April 25 : Food land mughal darbar bakery & restaurant was inaugurated at north Kashmir’s pattan town on monday.
Former SSP Riyaz bedar was chief guest on inaugural function, Mc Chairman Pritpal Singh oberoi, Sdpo Pattan Mohammad Nawaz , Do palhalan Ather parvaiz, President Pattan working journalist association Rahi Nisar, Tv9 Reporter Shabroz Malik, President of traders federation Pattan Nasir Bashir, President of sumo stand association Nazir ah gojiri and Adv Imran were also present during the inaugural ceremony.
Speaking on the occasion, Riyaz bedar, hailed the efforts of the owner, Ubaid hassan and said it will provide jobs for several people mostly unemployed youth.
Mc Chairman said that it is a good step that unemployed youth start their own businesses and hoped they would provide jobs and ideas to other unemployed youth of the Area.
Ajay Devgn Responds To Akshay Kumar Getting Trolled For Endorsing A Tobacco Brand
After appearing in a pan masala brand commercial, the Bollywood star Akshay Kumar recently landed in trouble. In the commercial, the actor was seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn. The fans of Mr. Kumar have been disappointed by this action. Some circulated memes and many bashed him for his ‘dual standards’. Akshay finally decided to step down from the position of an ambassador of the brand and apologized to his fans after facing the backlash from the netizens.
Meanwhile, the veteran actor Ajay Devgn who seems very close to the Khiladi actor reacted to Akshay getting trolled for endorsing a tobacco brand. The actor told News18,
“I don’t discuss that. I would not like to comment on it but all I’d say is that when you are endorsing something it’s a personal choice. Everyone is mature to make a decision for themselves.”
The actor also added,
“There are certain products which are harmful and there are others which aren’t. I would say it without naming it because I don’t want to promote it, I was doing elaichi. What I feel is more than advertisements, if certain things are so wrong, then they should not be sold.”
Akshay also issued an apology on Thursday and promised that going forward he will be extremely mindful in making choices.
The actor wrote,
“I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause.”
The actor further went on and said,
“The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes.”
When the Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn appeared together for an advertisement for a famous gutka brand, social media was filled with trolls. A user also shared a meme trolling the trio, writing that the actors completed the gutka cinematic universe, referring to the Marvel cinematic universe.
The first one among them to endorse the brand was Devgn and there have been several memes regarding this over the years. The actor responded to them by saying, “I have seen a lot of those memes and they are really funny.”
The ‘Leaked Text’ Between Elon Musk & Bill Gates Reveals That Money Is All That Matters
Elon Musk is the world’s richest man, and Bill Gates is the world’s, fourth-richest man. A text exchange between Musk and Gates surfaced online on Saturday. The texts reveal Musk (the Tesla boss) turning down a philanthropic opportunity from Gates (the Microsoft co-founder) over the latter shorting Tesla.
On Twitter, an account named Whole Mars Catalog shared the screenshots of the texts and tagged Musk asking if the texts were real. The color of the text message boxes indicates that they were taken on Musk’s phone, though the origin of the screenshots was not immediately clear. According to Musk, the leaked screenshots of texts between Elon Musk and Bill Gates are real.
So apparently Bill Gates hit up @elonmusk to discuss “philanthropy on climate change” but Elon asked if he still had a half billion dollar short position on $TSLA.
Bill said he hasn’t closed it out, so Elon told him to get lost. No idea if this is true lol pic.twitter.com/iuHkDG3bAd
— Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) April 22, 2022
A text from Gates confirming a day and time to meet appears in the first screenshot, to which Musk responds “Great.” Another screenshot displays a text, supposedly from Gates, saying “just landed” to which Musk responded “cool.”
Musk also asked the Microsoft co-founder: “Do you still have a half billion dollar short position against Tesla?”
According to the screenshots, Gates responded by saying, “Sorry to say I haven’t closed it out,” also adding: “I would like to discuss philanthropy possibilities.”
Musk responded: “Sorry, but I cannot take your philanthropy on climate change seriously when you have a massive short position against Tesla, the company doing the most to solve climate change.”
When an investor sells a stock they’ve borrowed with the intention of buying it back later at a lower price, essentially betting that the stock’s value will fall, it is known as a short position.
Yeah, but I didn’t leak it to NYT. They must have got it through friends of friends.
I heard from multiple people at TED that Gates still had half billion short against Tesla, which is why I asked him, so it’s not exactly top secret.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2022
Musk responded to the screenshots by tweeting that they were real but that he did not leak them, he added that they must have gotten out “through friends of friends.”
Musk also revealed: “I heard from multiple people at TED that Gates still had half billion short against Tesla, which is why I asked him, so it’s not exactly top secret.”
Though it was unclear when the text exchange took place, but Musk said that in February 2021 on Joe Rogan’s podcast he heard Gates was betting against Tesla in the stock market.
Shortly after responding to the tweets Musk also tweeted a meme of Gates comparing the Microsoft founder to the pregnant man emoji and wrote: “in case u need to lose a boner fast.”
in case u need to lose a boner fast pic.twitter.com/fcHiaXKCJi
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2022
Check out some of the tweets cussing the billionaires:
Why is a climate change philanthropist shorting Tesla?
— Josh Galuszka (@joshgaluszkanz) April 23, 2022
The real question we should all be asking is which one of these billionaires is texting with an android..
— Vin (@VicenteLizcano) April 23, 2022
None of this is about philanthropy or climate change…it’s all about money and control.
— The Beaver (@kbeaver79) April 23, 2022
Gross.
— Rajeev Goyal (@rajeevbeijing) April 23, 2022
Two of the world’s richest people, Musk and Gates, have also openly feuded in the past, on their disagreement over topics like COVID-19, electric vehicles, and colonizing Mars.
Mayor Jones ready to invest $150M in Road to Economic Justice, speaks on Cora Walker
ST. LOUIS — A multi-million-dollar announcement from Mayor Tishaura Jones Monday morning means $150 million in American Rescue Plan funds will be invested in north St. Louis.
Mayor Jones said it’s her responsibility to spend the hundreds of millions of dollars wisely because it will impact residents and the region long-term.
“Our success is all intertwined,” said Jones. “It’s the city. It’s the county. It’s the region.”
She knows everybody is watching, every move regarding the more than $500 million the city has.
“I am proud to say that we have programmed over $80 million of the first traunch of the $135 million that was initially passed,” Jones said. “We worked with Comptroller (Darlene) Green and Alderwoman Sharon Tyus to make changes to Board Bill 82, which is the 37-million-dollar investment in North St. Louis to make sure those funds get out quickly.”
She said it’s important to be intentional with spending.
“These are federal dollars, and we have to spend them wisely, and within the confines that they have designed these funds, and we didn’t get the final ruling until just January of this year,” Jones said.
Monday’s announcement to commit $150 million of American Rescue Plan funds for north St. Louis as part of the St. Louis Development Corporations Roadmap to Economic justice is another positive step.
“We have an opportunity to bring everybody to the table to help with this $150 million investment to leverage that for broader investment and to make that grow,” she said.
Jones also stressed her commitment to public safety.
“My heart bleeds every time I open up my morning report and read that we’ve lost another life of gun violence, or that another life has been affected by gun violence,” she said.
Jones said violent crime is down 25% in the last year, and she’s started the Office of Violence Prevention to center all of its violence prevention efforts in one place.
For the first time, she also shared the heartache she feels from the loss of former State Representative Cora Faith Walker.
“She was a light in my life, and there isn’t a day that goes by since she left this earth on March 11 that I haven’t thought of her or talked to her in my head. She was a brilliant, brilliant woman taken too soon,” Jones said.
She said there’s plenty of work to be done, and as the first African American woman to serve as the Mayor of St. Louis, she’s ready for the challenges.
“I look at all these progressive ideas across the country, and I say this could be St. Louis,” Jones said. “We could take this money, and put it to good use, and invest it in ways that our children and grandchildren will still feel the effects of the investments that we made today. And that is my goal.”
