Fox Files: Inmate says corrections officer ordered him to commit 2021 attack
ST. LOUIS – According to one of the inmates involved in a jail attack last year, there’s more to it than what was caught on video.
One of the inmates involved in the assault now says he was ordered to attack by a then corrections officer.
Inmate Kevin Moore agreed to a sit-down interview from where he’s being housed on the fourth floor of the St. Louis Justice Center. FOX 2 cameras were not allowed in.
It involves an incident from March 2021, in which former corrections officer Demeria Thomas was seen standing behind a control panel and talking with two inmates who would soon be attackers. You could hear Thomas buzz open a jail door of a third inmate.
A camera inside the jail cell showed the beating, while outside, Thomas was keeping other inmates away.
Thomas was fired and criminally charged. She pleaded guilty in federal court to the willful deprivation of the civil rights of an inmate, but we’ve never heard what may have started the fight, until now.
Moore said he had no personal issues with the inmate he attacked. He said that inmate and Thomas were cussing back and forth at each other when Moore said Thomas told him, “You go do something or I’m going to make sure you go to the hole on another case.”
Moore said she threatened to claim he sexually assaulted her, which would make him a sex offender.
He said, “she also threatened to plant a jail-made knife in my cell if I didn’t do it.”
He added that after he complied, “She brought me a $20 bag of marijuana and 5 cigarettes as a reward.”
We’re still waiting on responses from criminal authorities and the jail, but the former corrections officer’s attorney, Terrence Niehoff, responded to FOX 2 saying, “Moore has a pending robbery case at a bar that was caught on video. His A.K.A. is Crazy Moore, and he is telling a story to shift the blame instead of stepping up and admitting he was wrong – like Demeria.”
Moore stands by his story and said he also wrote down his memories from that March day in a letter he sent to his mother.
Why now? Moore said he was recently convinced by another inmate to just tell the truth about what happened in the hopes of changing the jail culture that the inmates say makes it harder for them to succeed.
News
Omar Kelly: Best prospects in 2022 NFL draft who fit the Dolphins’ needs
Teams shouldn’t need a first- or second-round pick in the draft to unearth an NFL star.
History proves that players taken in the third round or later have just as good a chance of becoming elite talents in the NFL as those taken in the first two rounds.
And many of these talents, players like receivers Tyreek Hill and Cooper Kupp, quarterback Dak Prescott, pass rusher Maxx Crosby, offensive lineman Orlando Brown, tight end Mark Andrews, and tailback Alvin Kamara are some of the best players at their respected positions.
The 2016 draft featured a dozen players selected in the third round or later who became Pro Bowl talents, and the 2017 draft had 13 players taken in Round 3 or later who became Pro Bowlers.
So there’s no reason that the Miami Dolphins, who own four selections, the first of which is a third-round pick (No. 102), can’t walk away from the 2022 NFL draft with a few studs.
Here’s a look at 10 prospects who should be available after the draft’s top 100 picks who fit Miami’s position needs:
Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall
Tindall was a role player at Georgia for all but his senior season, where he ranked third on the national championship team with 67 tackles, 7.5 for loss and 5.5 sacks in 15 games. He’s a fluid mover who can cover a lot of ground. But he lacks a feel for the game, and occasionally had issues covering offensive playmakers in space.
Wake Forest center Zach Tom
Tom played center before spending his final two seasons as Wake Forest’ left tackle. He’s athletic, fast and mobile enough to be an effective reach blocker for an outside-zone scheme, which is what the Dolphins intend to run. At 6-foot-4, 295 pounds he’s a tad undersized (6-4, 304), which is why he’s projected as a third-day selection.
San Diego State punter Matt Araiza
Anyone nicknamed the “Punt God,” has to be dynamic, and Araiza certainly is. He possesses elite power in his leg and the ability to flip fields, which could make him the highest-drafted punter since Todd Sauerbrun was taken 56th overall in 1995. Most NFL insiders expect he’ll be taken by the conclusion of the fourth round, and could immediate become a top-10 punter in the NFL.
Oklahoma edge rusher Nik Bonitto
The former St. Thomas Aquinas High standout, who logged 18.5 career sacks at Oklahoma, is an undersized (6-3, 248) edge rusher, who might transition well to outside linebacker in Miami’s hybrid scheme. He ran a 4.54 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, so the speed is there. So is the flexibility, but he often got swallowed up when defending the run.
Arkansas edge rusher Tre Williams
Williams, who is 6-foot-4, 252 pounds, has an explosive first step and the athleticism needed to finish plays. He has the physical tools — length, frame, and balance — to effectively set the edge. His lateral quickness likely ensures he’ll be drafted, but he’s got a DWI charge and a second-degree domestic assault charge, which he took a lesser plea to, that teams need to thoroughly investigate.
Georgia tailback James Cook
The younger brother of Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, James has his brother’s one-cut, jump-cut style of running and ability to stack running lanes seamlessly through the second level. However, his slight frame (5-11, 199) indicates that he might not be able to handle a 200 touch-per-season workload in the NFL. In fact, during his four-year collegiate career he handled a total of 230 carries, gaining 1,503 rushing yards (6.5 per carry) and scoring 20 touchdowns.
Baylor receiver Tyquan Thornton
Thornton, who was timed at 4.28 in the 40-yard dash, is one of the fastest players in this draft class. But the 6-foot-2, 181-pounder is more than just speed. Thornton, who caught 143 passes for 2,242 yards and scored 19 touchdowns in his four seasons at Baylor, has an impressive catch radius and sticky hands. He could become an NFL star with proper coaching.
Kentucky center Luke Fortner
Fortner has a center’s frame (6-4, 307) and length, and the leadership traits to command an offensive line. He’s not the best athlete at his position, but possesses the foundation needed to get better. He has position flexibility considering he spent most of his career at right guard, and plays with top-notch body control and balance.
Texas A&M D-lineman Jayden Peevy
Peevy’s a two-year starter with size, length and power at the point of attack to create some movement in the trenches. Despite his impressive 6-foot-5, 308-pound frame he’s able to get under the pad level of opposing offensive linemen. The biggest concern is that he ended up on the ground too many snaps per game.
Virginia Tech center Brock Hoffman
Hoffman, a former Coastal Carolina standout who finished his college career at Virginia Tech, uses leverage and a wide base (he’s 6-3, 310 pounds) to manufacture power to anchor. He can climb to the second level and would be an effective puller in a season or two with the right kind of development.
()
News
Amit Mishra’s 2-Word Tweet Destroys England’s Barmy Army For Taking A Dig At Tendulkar
India’s batting legend, and Master Blaster, Sachin Tendulkar, turned 49 on Sunday (April 24). The living legend was showered with love and birthday wishes poured in from all parts of the world. Among the numerous cricket records that Tendulkar holds some are hard to beat, including the improbable feat of scoring 100 international centuries across formats.
Tendulkar holds the record for playing the most number of 50-over games (468) in a career spanning over two decades and he is the only cricketer to have played 200 Test matches.
6⃣6⃣4⃣ international matches
3⃣4⃣,3⃣5⃣7⃣ international runs
1⃣0⃣0⃣ international tons
2⃣0⃣1⃣ international wickets
Here’s wishing the ever-so-inspirational & legendary @sachin_rt a very happy birthday. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/d70JoSnJd8
— BCCI (@BCCI) April 24, 2022
The 49-year-old was the first male cricketer to achieve the record of scoring 200 runs in a 50-over game and was a member of the 2011 World Cup Indian team. Tendulkar is the highest run-getter in both Tests and ODIs and his international cricket journey is filled with many honors and recognitions.
Recently, one tweet grabbed the attention of the Indian fans amid all the birthday wishes on social media which left them filled with anger. England cricket’s fan army, famously known as Barmy Army wished the batting maestro by wishing him using a picture of his dismissal from a Test match in England in an attempt to take a sly dig at him.
Happy Birthday Little Master pic.twitter.com/3D8znHsIMT
— England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) April 24, 2022
The fans refused to take the tweet kindly and didn’t back off from expressing their anger on social media.
It can’t get any worse than this. Is this the picture you choose to wish him on his birthday? @TheBarmyArmy, it really shows your class. Shameful. @phaneeshn @kmadhu019 @jaisimhahaldod1 @alfanova @ragukiran_j @bangaloreblues @ayebonda
— Chethan Ram (@Chethan_Ram) April 25, 2022
Peak shithousery
— Taimor. (@Der_Kaiser_1) April 25, 2022
This Shits Calls Themselves Gentelman
— 𝕋𝕙𝕖𝕟𝕒𝕞𝕖𝕚𝕤ᴮᴱᴬˢᵀ (@Malayali_Kvfc) April 25, 2022
Just saw this ..this troll page doesn’t deserve a blue tick tbh ..
— Gauri (@believeinvibes) April 24, 2022
Besides the fans, veteran India leg-spinner Amit Mishra also responded to the Barmy Army’s tweet and quoted a two-word tweet that destroyed the fan club of England cricket.
Mishra shared pictures of Tendulkar celebrating his success on the field against England and wrote ‘Thanks kids’ in his tweet.
Thanks kids pic.twitter.com/axAh81V538
— Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) April 24, 2022
The Barmy Army knew that they were bound to get some criticism from the Indian fans but even they wouldn’t have expected to get a savage response from Mishra.
Tendulkar scored 3990 runs with the help of nine tons and 23 half-centuries at an average of 48.65 and played 69 matches across formats against England.
The post Amit Mishra’s 2-Word Tweet Destroys England’s Barmy Army For Taking A Dig At Tendulkar appeared first on MEWS.
News
Workwear Is Changing—Here’s How To Dress for the Modern Office
When Nikki Ogunnaike got dressed for her first day back at the office, she described it like putting her training wheels back on. The digital director of Harper’s Bazaar had spent the pandemic like many, working from her sofa. But once her workplace reopened, she found herself having to get dressed all over again—with many items that she hadn’t touched in two years. “Everything from the kind of shoes I commute in, to the bag that I carry my laptop in to and from the train, to the kind of coats that I’m wearing … all of it was so foreign.”
Ogunnaike isn’t alone. After extended periods of work from home, changes in company structures, and larger cultural shifts, returning to the office has left many women reassessing what they want to wear to work and what parts of their old wardrobe they’ll be holding onto (along with what they’re ready to let go of).
“I do think that in a post-pandemic world, there’s a larger emphasis around having fun and expressing individuality in your work wardrobe,” said Sali Christeson, Founder and CEO of Argent, a label aimed at modernizing women’s workwear. She explains that the brand has addressed the shift by taking classic silhouettes and offering them in hues like lime green, buttery yellow and magenta. While women in formal offices may still find the expectations around traditional tailored workwear to be unchanged, color is one of the ways to embrace the newfound playfulness of dressing up.
At Everlane, Global Creative Director Shu Hung echoes a shift in style choices, emphasizing a desired hybrid of traditional office-wear and the sweats many adjusted to amidst the pandemic. “Customers are still coming to us for those workwear staples like button-up shirts and trousers, but are excited to see our new takes on classic styles,” she explains. “Our Dream Pant has a sweatpant-feel with a tailored look that our customers love for long days at the office. Those same pants turn into the perfect on-the-go trousers for errands or dinner afterwards. We find that customers are really looking for that balance of polish and comfort, and do not want to compromise.”
The key to adopting an updated work wardrobe is in curating a mix of formal pieces you already have with items that feel a bit more easygoing. Ogunaikke notes that she’s experimenting anew with old pieces in her collection such as blazers from Chanel, Altuzarra and Ralph Lauren. “Invest in your tailored pieces, but don’t feel like you need to wear them all together,” explains Theory‘s Chief Merchant and Creative Officer, Jeffrey Kalinsky. “You should have a perfectly tailored pant that you can pair back to a tee and a great blazer to throw on over a dress—don’t be afraid to mix it all up.”
Even as shoppers approach weaving casual pieces into the modern workwear rotation—say a slouchy tee or casual sneaker—Kalinsky and Christeson both emphasize the continued importance of investing in a handful of formal staples like a blazer and trousers. “They’re polished pieces with the ability to dress up or down,” explains Christeson. While you may want to experiment with looser silhouettes and softer materials when it comes to these classics, having them on hand can help turn getting dressed for work into an easier form of uniform dressing, taking some of the guesswork out of your morning routine.
Below, find five key categories for nailing the return-to-work wardrobe.
Trousers
When it comes to trousers, don’t be afraid to experiment with something more colorful than what you may have considered in the past. Also, be sure to keep comfort in mind when picking out a new pair. Aim for loose, comfortable silhouettes, or if you’re opting for something more fitted, pay close attention to material. A pull-on style in a soft, sweat-like material will feel less like work pants and more like what you’d be wearing when you’re cozy at home.
Harris Tapper Harry Trouser Blue
$499, Shop Now
Everlane The Dream Pant
$88, Shop Now
Theory Treeca Pull-On Pant
$245, Shop Now
Work Jeans
As denim trends have shifted, the last few years have found many trendsetters swapping their skinny jeans for baggier silhouettes. While you may be concerned that relaxed denim skews too casual, landing on a relaxed but structured silhouette can actually make denim feel more appropriate for work.
DL1961 Hepburn High Rise Wide Leg Pleated Jeans
$209, Shop Now
Isabel Marant Lemony Flared Jeans
$580, Shop Now
Madewell Baggy Straight Jeans in Westmont Wash
$98, Shop Now
The New Work Dress
It’s time to ditch the standard shift dress for something not only more comfortable, but with a bit more personality. Opt for playful colors in silky styles that you could wear to post-work drinks, but that are still office appropriate. While different offices will have their own specific dress codes, it never hurts to add a bit of flair while staying within the bounds of appropriate dress.
Rixo Aspen Floral-Print Crepe Midi Dress
$405, Shop Now
Zara Plaid Print Dress
$69.90, Shop Now
Argent Polo Dress in Knit
$348, Shop Now
Modern Blazer
“I’m rediscovering my signature outfits that made me feel put together really quickly,” explains Ogunnaike. Her favorite blazers have become a key part of outfit building. If you’re investing in something new, ditch your ultra-fitted blazer for something a bit looser. An oversized style in an unexpected material like linen or vegan leather can help make a traditional workwear piece feel fresh again.
St. Agni Origami Single-Breasted Linen Blazer
$490, Shop Now
Nanushka Mariko Belted Vegan Leather Blazer
$1,025, Shop Now
Ganni Oversized Blazer
$575, Shop Now
The New Work Shoe
“The hardest adjustment style-wise when it comes to returning to the office is the shoe conundrum,” explains Ogunnaike. “It’s something that New Yorkers or people that live in cities with mass transit have to deal with.” She adds that having to organize shoes for commuting, for the office and for the gym afterwards left her not only overwhelmed with planning, but constantly carrying a heavy bag full of options. “I’ve leaned into loafers that are comfortable that I can wear on my walk to the train, sneakers that are polished enough to wear in the office, and have sort of resigned to the fact that I’ll never wear a high heel on my commute again.”
Church’s Pembrey 2W Polished Fumè Loafer
$1,020 Shop Now
Wales Bonner Beige Adidas Originals Edition Japan Sneakers
$230, Shop Now
Gabriela Hearst Hays Leather and Crocheted Cotton Loafers
$990, Shop Now
