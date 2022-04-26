News
Francis Howell School Board sued for allegedly censoring group
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The Francis Howell School Board is now at the center of a lawsuit after the board allegedly censored an organization from speaking at meetings.
Ken Gontarz is the president of Francis Howell Families, an online group he designed to keep school district leaders accountable.
“We’ve been an organization that has been put in place to advocate for common sense teaching and common sense administration, sometimes taking an opposing perspective,” said Gontarz.
Gontarz said his fight for free speech began last October. That’s when he says his group was silenced.
“I get a letter from the president of the Francis Howell School Board, saying that you are not able to reference Francis Howell Families, your pack, or the website,” Gontarz said.
Gontarz said the board even cut off the mic of a group member after he mentioned the group.
“We as members of our pact thought that was unfair and discriminatory,” Gontarz said.
Francis Howell Families took the matter to court and got representation from the Institute for Free Speech in Washington. A U.S. district judge recently issued a preliminary injunction stating Francis Howell Families, as well as anyone else, is allowed to reference their organization and websites.
“The case as I said was a classic First Amendment free-speech issue. We are not asking for money. We just wanna have an equal representation and to speak like everyone else,” Gontarz said.
Until the judge issues his final ruling later in the fall, the ruling stands for all future board meetings.
Francis Howell School District sent this statement to FOX 2:
“The Francis Howell School District is aware of the order and will comply with the Court’s preliminary decision. As the case is still pending and awaiting a decision on its merits, the District has no additional comment at this time.”
Kyrie Irving says he’s committed to Nets, then adds he co-runs franchise in rollicking press conference
Kyrie Irving says he’s not going anywhere.
After the Nets’ 4-0 series loss to the Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, Irving expressed his commitment to signing a contract extension in Brooklyn.
“And in terms of my extension, man, I don’t really plan on going anywhere,” he said. “So this is, like I said, this added motivation for our franchise to be at the top of the league for the next few years. And I’m just looking forward to the summer, and just building with our guys here.”
And then, in typical Irving fashion, he dropped a bombshell. Signing an extension would mean an additional four more years with superstar forward Kevin Durant. A reporter asked Irving if he and Durant were on the same page about being in Brooklyn for the long haul.
“When I say I’m here with Kev, I think that really entails us managing this franchise together alongside (Nets owner Joe Tsai) and (general manager Sean Marks) and just our group of family members that we have in our locker room and our organization,” said Irving, the newly and self-proclaimed Nets co-manager. “It’s not just about me and Kev, I don’t want to make it just about that. We’re cornerstones here. We have Ben, we have a few other guys that are under contract. We’ve just got to make some moves this offseason, really talk about it, really be intentional about what we’re building.”
LET DOWN MY TEAM
Irving said the cycle of off-court drama in Brooklyn eventually took a toll on the product on the floor and expressed some regret for the way things played out.
Irving’s decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 played a huge part in the Nets’ downfall this season. Because of New York City’s vaccine mandate, the Nets ruled Irving ineligible to play in road games until his Jan. 5 debut in Indiana, and he played as a part-time player until the mayor created a vaccine exemption for pro athletes in March.
“I just think it was really heavy emotionally this season,” he said. “We all felt it. I felt like I was letting the team down at a point where I wasn’t able to play. We were trying to exercise every option for me to play but I never wanted it to just be about me. And it became a distraction at times.”
Irving’s decision not to get vaccinated and his ensuing absence created a heavier load for superstar point guard James Harden. Harden eventually became disgruntled by his load and forced his way to Philadelphia in a trade for Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond and Seth Curry.
“As you see, we just had some drastic changes. We lost a franchise player and we got a franchise player back, but we didn’t get a chance to see him on the floor,” Irving said. “There was no pressure for him, either, to step on the floor with us, either.
“Ben’s good, we have Ben, we have his back, he’s going to be good for next year. Now we just turn the page and look forward to what we’re building as a franchise and really get tougher.”
PRAYING ON OUR DOWNFALL
Irving said getting swept out of the first round of the playoffs brought sadness and disappointment but also motivation for the future.
“It’s just burning in my heart right now,” he said. “I know so many people wanted to see us fail at this juncture, picked us as contenders and have so much to say at this point. So I’m just using that as fuel for the summer and coming into the season starting from October, and just getting a good start as a team and hopefully we don’t run into any barriers, and we could just start fresh and be realistic with our own expectations and live with our team results rather than be in the polarization of the media scrum and having our names be dragged for a series that naturally happens in people’s careers. So it’s definitely exciting to have this motivation going into the summertime.”
()
Suniel Shetty Perfect Responds To Troll After Rahul Scores A Century In IPL
The skipper of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), KL Rahul was attacked by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Trent Boult which led to an unwanted record by the premier batter in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match. When Lucknow squared off against Rajasthan Royals in match No.20 of the IPL 2022, the LSG skipper Rahul was handed a golden duck by the New Zealand pacer. Interestingly, Bollywood stars Suniel Shetty and Athiya Shetty(Rahul’s rumored girlfriend) were present at the Wankhede Stadium to support Rahul-led LSG in the ongoing edition of the premier league.
Rahul did manage to make amends in the next match at the world’s richest T20 tournament (IPL 2022) and smashed a century against the Mumbai Indians (MI)(five-time IPL champions) on match no. 26 of the Indian Premier League. The veteran actor Suniel Shetty praised Rahul on social media as he turned out to be the captain’s knock and the star batter.
Meanwhile, a troll opted to take a dig at the Bollywood star’s appreciation post for Rahul. Since the fan went all the way to come up with a distasteful comment, actor Suniel responded with a befitting reply to hit back at the troll. In the reply to the comment, Sunil Shetty wrote, “beta apne ghar par dhyan dho!!.”
Suniel, one of the most popular actors in tinsel town, shared a special post for Rahul after the star batter recorded a memorable century in his 100th IPL match. Rahul, who is dating Bollywood actress Athiya who also happens to be Suniel Shetty’s daughter, has come back to his form in the 15th edition of the league. Among the new entrants of the Lucknow Super Giants, Rahul became the first centurion on Sunday.
Suniel Shetty shared a photo of KL Rahul taken after he scored the century for Lucknow Super Giants and lauded KL Rahul. The words on the photo read, “100 in his 1ooth. Work hard in silence, let your success be your noise.”
Check out Suniel Shetty’s Instagram post:
View this post on Instagram
The Lucknow-based franchise’s outstanding batter played a match-winning knock of 103* off just 60 balls. Lucknow Super Giants managed to score 199-4 in 20 overs with the help of Rahul’s unbeaten ton. Meanwhile, the five-time champions, Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians (MI) lost the match by 18 runs as they only managed to score 181-9 in 20 overs.
Recently, actor Athiya Shetty wished her boyfriend, KL Rahul, on his 3Oth birthday. Athiya posted several monochrome photos with her beau on Instagram. Athiya captioned one of her posts, “Anywhere with you, happy birthday (smiling face with three hearts emoji).”
KL Rahul reacted to the post by commenting, “Love you (black heart emoji).”
View this post on Instagram
Stay tuned for more updates!
The post Suniel Shetty Perfect Responds To Troll After Rahul Scores A Century In IPL appeared first on MEWS.
Complaints mount over homeless camp in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Signs have been posted: the City of St. Louis is shutting down another homeless encampment. This one is just north of the Gateway Arch.
At the same time, another tent village is growing about 8 miles away, near the River Des Peres in south St. Louis. The city will remove a long-standing tent village at the entrance to the old President Casino on Laclede’s Landing on May 2.
An estimated 30 people are currently staying there.
There are concerns the River Des Peres site may grow when the Laclede’s Landing location is removed. A dozen or so tents scattered atop the banks of the River Des Peres near Hampton and Gravois. The tents are close to neighborhood homes and businesses.
There have been complaints about shoplifting open drug use, indecency, public urination, and defecation. There was a fire in a trash pen behind a former ‘Steak n Shake’ restaurant. Last Fall, a homeless man walked in front of a passing vehicle and was struck and killed.
A nearby homeowner, who did not want to share his identity, told FOX 2 News, that he had gone from being “accepting” of the tents to demanding their removal.
“It’s been ongoing in varying degrees for nine months,” the resident said. “The last three to three-and-a-half weeks, it’s ramped up into overdrive. They were right (camping) behind my house.”
“Homelessness is a destination we reach from a million different paths,” said St. Louis 12th Ward Alderman, Bill Stephens. The tent village is in his south St. Louis ward. “Each and every person is a unique case (but) at the end of the day people are sleeping on the embankment of the River Des Deres. So, I’m hoping we can find a swift resolution that does result in permanent placement or at least a better temporary housing situation.”
The notices posted at the Laclede’s Landing tent village say, “Shelter and housing will be offered to occupants of the encampment.”
Those occupants often have trouble meeting identification and curfew requirements and end up back in tents somewhere else, according to an occupant known as “J.B.”. He remained skeptical of the City’s posted promise.
“Some of these people are in their 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, or older. To have ‘one night out a week’ or curfews it’s like they’re setting up a system for us to fail so they can say we tried to help these people but they don’t want it,” J.B. said.
Stephens pointed out new approaches, including the city’s tiny home transitional housing village, among others. The tiny homes had a 75% success rate, he said, but the waiting list was about 50 people deep.
Resources remained the biggest issue, he said. There’s this notion that we already have enough. If we already had enough, we wouldn’t have individuals sleeping on the River Des Peres,” he said.
Staff from the City’s Human Services department would be visiting the River Des Peres encampment Monday night in hope of mapping out the best solution for all, Stephens said.
The City of St. Louis is expanding resources for the homeless.
A spokesman released the following statement:
The City of St. Louis is committed to supporting unhoused neighbors, programming $18 million in American Rescue Plan funds to increase our number of shelter beds, expand programs and connect individuals with permanent housing. The City has budgeted for more social workers to help connect unhoused individuals to supportive services and reduce burden on our providers. Outreach workers with the Department of Human Services have already begun to engage individuals at this location to assess needs and next steps.
