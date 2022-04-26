Finance
Getting Noticed in Healthcare Marketing Ain’t Easy
LOOK!
Getting noticed on the internet is not an easy game it requires a great deal of work and effort but especially it requires focus and knowledge of your subject matter. In the healthcare marketing game there are 2 ways one should look at healthcare marketing strategies;
- The old way a la brick and mortar marketing firms, tv ads, long term impression strategies etc.
- The way that actually works, healthcare marketing the digital way.
I have just returned from a major medical travel conference in which one salient and obvious difference between my company and the old fashioned Madison Avenue, Chicago style marketing firms is;
THEY ARE ALL GREEDY!
I am not making this up the major difference as a digital marketing firm and my esteemed competitors (loud guffaw) is that not a single proposal I heard said anything about generating leads and actual clients in the immediate future. It was all about “with the proper branding and media execution dates we can assure you that your brand will reach at least blah blah percentage of total market share in your immediate niche versus your competition within 2 years. That will be $40 grand please. I mean really I am laughing myself out of my seat here.
I can get you clients and leads RIGHT NOW!
That’s right folks this is the internet and I can leverage your marketing dollars right now and turn them into actual leads for your company. What I am seeing is that these bigger guys are interested in keeping every single penny for themselves and little if any will be spread around the myriad agencies and avenues that allow the smart healthcare marketer to get immediate leads for their clients. I Would much rather have a client for the long term and be able to point to real world results instead of conning them into some fat deposit and short term contract that almost always gets broken prematurely because there is no delivery in the end. Except of course for furniture delivery to the pompous circus carny with a gift for gab’s house after talking your poor dumb CMO out of $49 thousand greenbacks.
But These guys have a lifestyle to maintain!
Look I have been to the houses of guys that own these big marketing firms and I can tell you I certainly understand why they need to keep all your money. Well f#$k that. These guys should be out of business and let the new guard in that actually cares about the client, more than their 20 thousand dollar fish tank and view from the hill. Getting noticed in healthcare marketing is about making the right decision with the right firm that will show real world results, and give you the leads and the business to prove it. Without stealing the furniture and your wife’s diamonds of course.
Finance
Advantages of Digital Marketing
Digital marketing is without any doubt, the best way to go about for your products and services. It can be beneficial for your business in many ways. Some of these are:
- It is affordable to deploy than traditional marketing and advertising.
- It Prepares You for the Internet of Things.
- It goes from planning to execution more quickly.
- It Can Help You Compete with Large Corporations
- It gives readers, fans and viewers a chance to share your content.
- It Keeps You at Par with Competitors.
- It campaigns are easier to attach to other campaigns.
- It Helps Generate Higher Revenues.
- It campaigns have longer shelf lives.
- It Connects You with the Mobile Consumer.
- It is easier to stop or change a digital marketing campaign after it starts.
- It Enables Real-Time Customer Service.
- It gives the brand more time and space to tell its story.
- It Saves You Money.
- It Generates Higher Conversion Rates.
- It Connects You with Consumers on the Internet.
It allows you to reach a broader, more engaged and targeted audience fast than traditional marketing and is more cost-effective. With digital marketing you’re speaking to a specific audience and really test things and iterate quickly. So if one ad doesn’t work you can try variations of it and track progress. It adds a lot more science and tracking to marketing as well as allows companies to be more relational in their marketing efforts.
Some of the advantages of Digital Marketing:
- Simple to measure: Unlike traditional methods you can see in real-time what is or is not working for your business online and you can adapt very quickly to improve your results. For measuring traffic to your site you can use Google Analytics to measure specific goals you want to achieve for your website or blog and most packaged email marketing solutions provide good insight into how many people are opening, reading and converting from your emails.
- Level playing field: Any business can compete with any competitor regardless of size with a solid digital marketing strategy. Traditionally a smaller retailer would struggle to match the finesse of the fixtures and fittings of its larger competitors. Online, a crisp well thought out site with a smooth customer journey and fantastic service is king – not size.
- Real time results: you don’t have to wait weeks for a boost to your business like you would have to waiting for a fax or form to be returned. You can see the numbers of visitors to your site and its subscribers increase, peak trading times, conversion rates and much more at the touch of a button.
- Reduced cost: Your business can develop its online marketing strategy for very little cost and can potentially replace costly advertising channels.
- Brand Development: A well-maintained website with quality content targeting the needs and adding value to your target audience can provide significant value and lead generation opportunities. The same can be said for utilising social media channels and personalised email marketing.
- Refinement of your strategy: Basically anything that you capture in your customer journey can be reported on and honed for greater success at the fraction of the cost of traditional marketing. After all, how annoying is it to get a couple of forms returned from mail shot. Marketing online enables you to refine your strategy at any point in time and see any improvements or opportunities for further refinement almost instantaneously.
- Far greater exposure: your business can be seen anywhere in the world from one marketing campaign, the cost to do these using traditional methods would be considerable. Plus once you have optimised the key word search content in your website you should see a long-term return on your investment and will be fairly low-cost to maintain your ranking.
- Greater engagement: With digital marketing you can encourage your prospects, clients and followers to take action, visit your website, read about your products and services, rate them buy them and provide feedback which is visible to your market. So it doesn’t take long for good publicity to enhance the prospects of your business.
- Not Intrusive: I know most people hate receiving sales mail shots or phone calls at inconvenient times on stuff that they have little interest in. Online people get the choice to opt in or out of communications and often it is relevant because they were the ones searching for it in the first place. Also, have you ever got frustrated receiving a regular email on a topic that interests and adds value to you? Nor me so don’t underestimate the power of market segmentation and tailored marketing.
- Viral: how often do your sales flyers get passed around instantly by your customers and prospects? Online, using social media share buttons on your website, email and social media channels enables your message to be shared incredibly quickly, just look how effective it is for sharing breaking news. However a word of caution, bad news can travel much quicker so make sure you have a risk management strategy to tackle negative press as soon as it is circulated.
Finance
Grow Your Business With The Digital Marketing Strategy
Whether you’re re-launching a product, starting a business, or strategizing a new digital marketing plan for next year, understanding the fundamentals of digital marketing is essential to your success.
For marketers at small businesses, solo-marketers or those working for a large corporate team, digital marketing tactics will help your organization get found online by the right people to attract, convert, close and delight with your products and services.
So What Exactly is Digital Marketing?
Digital marketing is an umbrella term for all of your online marketing efforts. Businesses leverage digital channels such as Google search, social media, email, and their websites to connect with their current and prospective customers.
From your website itself to your online branding assets – digital advertising, email marketing, online brochures, and beyond – there’s a huge spectrum of tactics and assets that fall under the umbrella of digital marketing.
Here’s a quick rundown of some of the most common assets and tactics:
Assets
Blog posts
Social media channels (Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, etc.)
Earned online coverage (PR, social media, and reviews)
Online brochures and lookbooks
Branding assets (logos, fonts, etc.)common assets and tactics:
eBooks and whitepapers
Interactive tools
Being a newbie marketer, it’s obviously scary for you to rely on a new technology you’re stranger to. But, We are telling here four compelling reasons why you should dispense a part of your marketing budget for digital marketing.
1. It Helps To Pitch Those Who Are Interested
It propagates methods and solutions that help to target your customers on the basis of consumer demographics, behaviors, interactions and several other segmentation. Using paid search, you can create adverts that target those audiences who are affluent enough to buy your product. Though I won’t predict 100% percent success rate for paid search or PPC, the result it delivers will be better than the traditional methods you’ve used so far. If that interests you, choose any of the popular platforms like Facebook ads, Google Ads and Twitter ads to see your business grow.
2. It Helps To Find, Test and Evaluate
It helps you come up with a more effective marketing strategy for your brand. Even after execution of the campaign, you can measure its performance like that traffic it got and conversation happened using analytics tools such as Google Analytics and Facebook insights. From planning to performance reporting, the tools let you measure the results precisely.
3. Create, Change, Create, Change… and so on
Can you change a newspaper or radio advert if you notice ambiguity in the first place or feeling it weak enough to serve the purpose? Absolutely not. With digital marketing, you can do it. You can edit or rewrite a blog/ article or review written to promote a campaign even after getting it published. Similarly, the online ad campaigns made for Facebook and other advertisement platforms can be run, stopped, or modified at any point in time. So, the advantages are visible. Test your campaign and keep experimenting until you end up with the most effective marketing campaign.
4. It’s Interactive. Ask Feedback and Improve
Another benefit of having digital marketing methods on board is that you can begin and moderate two-way communication with buyers. Digital marketing enables two way communication with outer world and helps to gain insight how audience is responding to your campaign. For instance, marketers can participate in group discussions running across the social network groups & communities, and can discuss in detail about their products and services on offer.
Finance
BodyTalk And Thyroid Disorders
The Thyroid Gland is one of the endocrine glands in the body, and is located in the lower third of the throat, above the clavicular notch. The thyroid gland is in charge of metabolism, which includes how much energy you have, how much sleep you need per night, how well you metabolize your food, and how much of that food is stored as fat. It also plays a role in fertility and sexual function. The thyroid functions in conjunction with the pituitary and the hypothalamus, located in the center of the brain. In Western Medicine, thyroid function is measured by a blood test determining levels of hormones. Cushing’s Syndrome, Hashimoto’s Hypothyroid, Grave’s Disease, DeQuervain’s (subacute thyroiditis), and goiter are some diagnoses for thyroid problems.
Hormones.
The thyroid gland produces several hormones, which, in turn, interact with hormones produced by the pituitary and hypothalamus. The thyroid secretes T3, T4, and Calcitonin, while the pituitary secretes TSH and the hypothalamus secretes TRH. These hormones interact with each other in the bloodstream via a negative feedback loop and control metabolism in the body. In addition, these hormones interact with other hormones and substances in the body, affecting growth, sexual function and bone health.
Thyroid Dysfunction.
Thyroid dysfunction falls into the category of hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism. Hyperthyroid disorders are due to increased or excess production of T4 and T3. Symptoms include increased heart rate, insomnia, excess sweating, diarrhea, and weight loss. Hypothyroid disorders are due to the decreased production of T3 and T4, and result in weight gain, fatigue, sleeping for long periods of time, hair loss, and a feeling of cold in the body.
Etiology
Little is known about the exact etiology of thyroid dysfunction. In some cases, the cause is autoimmune; in others, changes resulting from childbirth are implicated. However, newer theories are emerging, some pointing to diet and allergies, some pointing to genetically inherited conditions, and some involve deficiencies of vitamins and minerals.
Diagnosis.
Because thyroid hormones affect so many other systems in the body, thyroid dysfunction must be identified and addressed as soon as possible. Unfortunately, many blood tests are not sensitive enough to effectively diagnose a thyroid disorder until the patient’s condition has become severe enough to warrant medication. Many people in the “low-normal” hormonal range of a thyroid panel report debilitating symptoms, prompting further medical tests and exams, costing thousands of dollars. Others are dismissed or prescribed antidepressants or other drugs.
Thyroid Dysfunction and BodyTalk.
BodyTalk is a relatively new branch of energy medicine. A complete medicine unto itself, BodyTalk draws on the knowledge of many branches of medicine, including Traditional Chinese Medicine, Craniosacral therapy, Psychology, Lymphatic Drainage, and Chiropractic, in addition to Western Medicine’s branches of neuroscience and psychoneuroimmunology. BodyTalk harnesses the body’s own innate wisdom through neuromuscular biofeedback to determine where the internal communication has broken down. Then it reestablishes the energetic circuits and stores the information, much like you would save a document on your computer.
In BodyTalk, the entire Body-Mind complex is addressed. Therefore, if the patient is experiencing thyroid dysfunction, it will be addressed in the specific order that the body’s natural wisdom determines it to be addressed in order to reestablish dysfunctional communication and bring about healing.
What this means is that if the particular patient is experiencing thyroid dysfunction because of a genetically inherited trait, then that is what will be addressed in the BodyTalk session. On the other hand, if the cause of the thyroid dysfunction has to do with a grain allergy, then that is what will be addressed. Other examples might be links to specific traumatic events, invigorating and enhancing blood or nerve circulation, or something seemingly unrelated, such as a link to a body part. Often, several preliminary links will be necessary before a link to or from the thyroid surfaces, because the body needs to be prepared before that specific repair is made. Occasionally, the thyroid will need to be addressed over the course of several treatments in order for functioning to be restored. However, given the alternative-a lifetime of pharmaceutical-modulated treatment, surgery-BodyTalk remains the most effective, efficient, economical, and safest alternative available.
