Getting Noticed in Healthcare Marketing Ain’t Easy

Getting noticed on the internet is not an easy game it requires a great deal of work and effort but especially it requires focus and knowledge of your subject matter. In the healthcare marketing game there are 2 ways one should look at healthcare marketing strategies;

The old way a la brick and mortar marketing firms, tv ads, long term impression strategies etc. The way that actually works, healthcare marketing the digital way.

I have just returned from a major medical travel conference in which one salient and obvious difference between my company and the old fashioned Madison Avenue, Chicago style marketing firms is;

THEY ARE ALL GREEDY!

I am not making this up the major difference as a digital marketing firm and my esteemed competitors (loud guffaw) is that not a single proposal I heard said anything about generating leads and actual clients in the immediate future. It was all about “with the proper branding and media execution dates we can assure you that your brand will reach at least blah blah percentage of total market share in your immediate niche versus your competition within 2 years. That will be $40 grand please. I mean really I am laughing myself out of my seat here.

I can get you clients and leads RIGHT NOW!

That’s right folks this is the internet and I can leverage your marketing dollars right now and turn them into actual leads for your company. What I am seeing is that these bigger guys are interested in keeping every single penny for themselves and little if any will be spread around the myriad agencies and avenues that allow the smart healthcare marketer to get immediate leads for their clients. I Would much rather have a client for the long term and be able to point to real world results instead of conning them into some fat deposit and short term contract that almost always gets broken prematurely because there is no delivery in the end. Except of course for furniture delivery to the pompous circus carny with a gift for gab’s house after talking your poor dumb CMO out of $49 thousand greenbacks.

But These guys have a lifestyle to maintain!

Look I have been to the houses of guys that own these big marketing firms and I can tell you I certainly understand why they need to keep all your money. Well f#$k that. These guys should be out of business and let the new guard in that actually cares about the client, more than their 20 thousand dollar fish tank and view from the hill. Getting noticed in healthcare marketing is about making the right decision with the right firm that will show real world results, and give you the leads and the business to prove it. Without stealing the furniture and your wife’s diamonds of course.