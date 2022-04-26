Finance
Grow Your Business With The Digital Marketing Strategy
Whether you’re re-launching a product, starting a business, or strategizing a new digital marketing plan for next year, understanding the fundamentals of digital marketing is essential to your success.
For marketers at small businesses, solo-marketers or those working for a large corporate team, digital marketing tactics will help your organization get found online by the right people to attract, convert, close and delight with your products and services.
So What Exactly is Digital Marketing?
Digital marketing is an umbrella term for all of your online marketing efforts. Businesses leverage digital channels such as Google search, social media, email, and their websites to connect with their current and prospective customers.
From your website itself to your online branding assets – digital advertising, email marketing, online brochures, and beyond – there’s a huge spectrum of tactics and assets that fall under the umbrella of digital marketing.
Here’s a quick rundown of some of the most common assets and tactics:
Assets
Blog posts
Social media channels (Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, etc.)
Earned online coverage (PR, social media, and reviews)
Online brochures and lookbooks
Branding assets (logos, fonts, etc.)common assets and tactics:
eBooks and whitepapers
Interactive tools
Being a newbie marketer, it’s obviously scary for you to rely on a new technology you’re stranger to. But, We are telling here four compelling reasons why you should dispense a part of your marketing budget for digital marketing.
1. It Helps To Pitch Those Who Are Interested
It propagates methods and solutions that help to target your customers on the basis of consumer demographics, behaviors, interactions and several other segmentation. Using paid search, you can create adverts that target those audiences who are affluent enough to buy your product. Though I won’t predict 100% percent success rate for paid search or PPC, the result it delivers will be better than the traditional methods you’ve used so far. If that interests you, choose any of the popular platforms like Facebook ads, Google Ads and Twitter ads to see your business grow.
2. It Helps To Find, Test and Evaluate
It helps you come up with a more effective marketing strategy for your brand. Even after execution of the campaign, you can measure its performance like that traffic it got and conversation happened using analytics tools such as Google Analytics and Facebook insights. From planning to performance reporting, the tools let you measure the results precisely.
3. Create, Change, Create, Change… and so on
Can you change a newspaper or radio advert if you notice ambiguity in the first place or feeling it weak enough to serve the purpose? Absolutely not. With digital marketing, you can do it. You can edit or rewrite a blog/ article or review written to promote a campaign even after getting it published. Similarly, the online ad campaigns made for Facebook and other advertisement platforms can be run, stopped, or modified at any point in time. So, the advantages are visible. Test your campaign and keep experimenting until you end up with the most effective marketing campaign.
4. It’s Interactive. Ask Feedback and Improve
Another benefit of having digital marketing methods on board is that you can begin and moderate two-way communication with buyers. Digital marketing enables two way communication with outer world and helps to gain insight how audience is responding to your campaign. For instance, marketers can participate in group discussions running across the social network groups & communities, and can discuss in detail about their products and services on offer.
Finance
BodyTalk And Thyroid Disorders
The Thyroid Gland is one of the endocrine glands in the body, and is located in the lower third of the throat, above the clavicular notch. The thyroid gland is in charge of metabolism, which includes how much energy you have, how much sleep you need per night, how well you metabolize your food, and how much of that food is stored as fat. It also plays a role in fertility and sexual function. The thyroid functions in conjunction with the pituitary and the hypothalamus, located in the center of the brain. In Western Medicine, thyroid function is measured by a blood test determining levels of hormones. Cushing’s Syndrome, Hashimoto’s Hypothyroid, Grave’s Disease, DeQuervain’s (subacute thyroiditis), and goiter are some diagnoses for thyroid problems.
Hormones.
The thyroid gland produces several hormones, which, in turn, interact with hormones produced by the pituitary and hypothalamus. The thyroid secretes T3, T4, and Calcitonin, while the pituitary secretes TSH and the hypothalamus secretes TRH. These hormones interact with each other in the bloodstream via a negative feedback loop and control metabolism in the body. In addition, these hormones interact with other hormones and substances in the body, affecting growth, sexual function and bone health.
Thyroid Dysfunction.
Thyroid dysfunction falls into the category of hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism. Hyperthyroid disorders are due to increased or excess production of T4 and T3. Symptoms include increased heart rate, insomnia, excess sweating, diarrhea, and weight loss. Hypothyroid disorders are due to the decreased production of T3 and T4, and result in weight gain, fatigue, sleeping for long periods of time, hair loss, and a feeling of cold in the body.
Etiology
Little is known about the exact etiology of thyroid dysfunction. In some cases, the cause is autoimmune; in others, changes resulting from childbirth are implicated. However, newer theories are emerging, some pointing to diet and allergies, some pointing to genetically inherited conditions, and some involve deficiencies of vitamins and minerals.
Diagnosis.
Because thyroid hormones affect so many other systems in the body, thyroid dysfunction must be identified and addressed as soon as possible. Unfortunately, many blood tests are not sensitive enough to effectively diagnose a thyroid disorder until the patient’s condition has become severe enough to warrant medication. Many people in the “low-normal” hormonal range of a thyroid panel report debilitating symptoms, prompting further medical tests and exams, costing thousands of dollars. Others are dismissed or prescribed antidepressants or other drugs.
Thyroid Dysfunction and BodyTalk.
BodyTalk is a relatively new branch of energy medicine. A complete medicine unto itself, BodyTalk draws on the knowledge of many branches of medicine, including Traditional Chinese Medicine, Craniosacral therapy, Psychology, Lymphatic Drainage, and Chiropractic, in addition to Western Medicine’s branches of neuroscience and psychoneuroimmunology. BodyTalk harnesses the body’s own innate wisdom through neuromuscular biofeedback to determine where the internal communication has broken down. Then it reestablishes the energetic circuits and stores the information, much like you would save a document on your computer.
In BodyTalk, the entire Body-Mind complex is addressed. Therefore, if the patient is experiencing thyroid dysfunction, it will be addressed in the specific order that the body’s natural wisdom determines it to be addressed in order to reestablish dysfunctional communication and bring about healing.
What this means is that if the particular patient is experiencing thyroid dysfunction because of a genetically inherited trait, then that is what will be addressed in the BodyTalk session. On the other hand, if the cause of the thyroid dysfunction has to do with a grain allergy, then that is what will be addressed. Other examples might be links to specific traumatic events, invigorating and enhancing blood or nerve circulation, or something seemingly unrelated, such as a link to a body part. Often, several preliminary links will be necessary before a link to or from the thyroid surfaces, because the body needs to be prepared before that specific repair is made. Occasionally, the thyroid will need to be addressed over the course of several treatments in order for functioning to be restored. However, given the alternative-a lifetime of pharmaceutical-modulated treatment, surgery-BodyTalk remains the most effective, efficient, economical, and safest alternative available.
Finance
Road Traffic Accidents Due to Poor Road Surfaces
No matter if your a motorist, biker or a cyclist, you’ll have witnessed at least once in your lifetime an accident or near accident where the main negligent party was the actual road surface itself. It is a problem that anyone who uses our roads is aware of and it is a problem that is getting worse. When you hear of a road traffic accident you automatically think of a vehicle collision. Poor road conditions amount for a high percentage of road traffic accidents each year including deaths.
Road Surfaces and the Weather
Adverse weather conditions make driving dangerous. It also makes roads sometimes virtually impassable to drive along. The weather causes all sorts of wear and tear to road surfaces, by wiping away road markings and wearing away the top layer of the road that helps with the traction of tyres.
Heavy Rain or flash floods, can dump 2 months of rainwater on an area in just a couple of hours. Uprooting trees and placing various obstacles making driving in these condition absolutely lethal. Strong winds can tear down road signs used to inform the driver of any up-and-coming dangers such as tight bends or speed limits. Ice is another danger that can lead to road traffic accidents, especially during the winter months, poor drainage is normally the problem with water freezing on word down tarmac leaving driving conditions to be extremely treacherous.
Pot Holes Mean Danger
Potholes are another common problem. Drivers will automatically try and swerve their vehicle out of the way of a pothole and can then put themselves in even bigger danger by over-steering into oncoming traffic or even mount pavements and put pedestrians at risk. The same can be said for motorbike riders and also cyclists. Hitting a pothole at speed is not good for the wheels and carriage of any road vehicle and can cause serious accidents if the driver loses control.
In most cases, if you have suffered an injury or damage to your vehicle or bike due to poor road conditions you may be eligible to make an injury claim against your local authority or council. By contacting a personal injury lawyer you can find out the correct action required and also receive expert legal advice about an injury you have received through poor road conditions.
Finance
Retiring Or Investing in Latin America? Don’t Miss Out on These Big Fringe Benefits
When considering investments of any type, the bottom line is of course the most important. But one of the very attractive advantages of alternative investments and overseas retirement is that they are not just digits on a screen. Frequently, they also carry significant fringe benefits that, while not contributing directly to the bottom line, play an important role in the investment itself and in the investor’s longer term strategic planning.
These fringe benefits may be pure fun, or perhaps social status – like inviting friends over to sample the latest vintage from your own winery. But as the traditional financial system remains far from predictable, and the outlook for the rest of 2010 remains gloomy, you might be surprised to learn that savvy investors are turning in droves to alternative Latin-American investments as a conservative ‘safe haven’ for serious international asset protection purposes.
Longtime international speculator Doug Casey, who authored The International Man back in 1976, recently wrote that “a wise man… doesn’t allow himself to be limited by an accident of birth.” Casey predicts that we are “heading into a currency crisis for the record books, and I think you can plan your life around some type of foreign exchange controls. If you don’t get significant assets out of your home country now, you may soon find it costly and very difficult to do so.”
Whether you agree with that prediction or not (I do, by the way!), there are several very good reasons to diversify into hard international assets – things like real estate or physical gold bullion.
For a start, there are the tax benefits. If you are managing an investment portfolio today, chances are your geographic location is not really that important. Day-to-day management of your portfolio can be carried out from anywhere there is a laptop and broadband. So more and more investors and managers have realized that they just don’t need to be located in a high tax, high cost country.
The majority of Latin American countries have territorial tax systems – meaning that if you are officially resident there, you are only taxable on your local source income. Anything you do outside the country of residence is tax free as far as they are concerned, so you don’t even need to bother declaring it. This contrasts starkly with North America and Europe where the rule of thumb is that your home country taxes you on your worldwide income.
By living – even part time – in one country while overseeing investments in another, you can therefore legally slash your tax bill at a stroke. Some countries, like Uruguay and Panama, are particularly attractive in this regard, having passed business-friendly legislation designed specifically to attract this kind of international investment management business. They recognize that even though it doesn’t produce tax revenue directly, it stimulates the local economy and provides work for local professionals, banks and businesses.
Other countries like Costa Rica and Belize offer ‘pensionado’ or ‘qualified retired person’ programs that grant specific tax exemptions to retired foreigners taking up residence. If you don’t feel ready to retire yet, bear in mind that some of these ‘retirees’ are much younger than you might expect – qualifying for the programs simply by proving that they have sufficient regular income from abroad to maintain a quality lifestyle. ‘Retirement’ to them might mean waking up to the sound of the ocean in their beautiful beachfront properties, logging on to check how much money they made overnight, working on the internet for a few hours a day, and travelling a few days a month to oversee their investments in person.
Ah, I hear you saying, but there is one big problem with this strategy – if you happen to be a US citizen. The USA is the only country in the world that taxes its non-resident citizens. A Brit or Canadian who moves his official residence to Belize or Uruguay won’t have to worry about home country taxes any more, but his American cousin will.
But it’s not quite as dire as it sounds. There are still substantial benefits to Americans living overseas, that a competent international tax lawyer can help you with. In the end, however, the only way Americans can legally unshackle themselves completely from the IRS is by renouncing US citizenship.
Many are doing just that. But before taking the drastic step of giving up a US passport, another citizenship is required. Millions of US citizens are actually entitled to European or other passports based on ancestry, though the bureaucracy involved can be quite lengthy. That’s why the Caribbean states of Saint Kitts and Nevis and the Commonwealth of Dominica both offer ‘economic citizenship’ programs, effectively ‘selling’ citizenships and passports for hundreds of thousands of dollars. Years ago most of the takers were Russians, then came the Chinese, but today most of the buyers are Americans who are renouncing citizenship to become tax exiles.
All this brings me to another big fringe benefit of investing in Latin America: most Latin American countries are relatively liberal when it comes to naturalization – the granting of citizenship based on a period of residence or other ‘connection’ with the country. 2-5 years is the norm. This already short period can often be speeded up even more based, for example, on marriage or on birth of a child in-country. Frequently the processing time on top of the officially-designated residence period can be a year or more – but one has to consider that citizenship via this method is almost free.
Demonstrating some connection with the country is a necessity, but this requirement can be easily fulfilled by owning real estate or investing in a local business. So smart second citizenship seekers should be looking for attractive business opportunities in Latin America rather than investing hundreds of thousands on small, hurricane-prone islands in the Caribbean.
The biggest benefit of going global for me, however, is intangible. If I had to sum it up in a word, it would have to be ‘freedom.’ Difficult economic times generally see governments resorting to patriotic calls to ‘unite’ and ‘pull together’ – something that usually ends up as ‘do as I say not as I do.’ The ‘strong leadership’ demanded by the majority in these times is bad news for entrepreneurs, libertarians, classical liberals, and all those who love freedom.
Doug Casey suggests that you should at least consider the possibility of transplanting yourself, or at least start by transplanting some assets. “Don’t look at it as a negative thing,” he says. “The world is your oyster. Make the most of it.”
Although bureaucracy in Latin America can be overwhelming at times, it is relatively easy to cut through. There is less regulation than in the US in particular, and more reliance on common sense and individual responsibility. People don’t sue each other over the least little thing.
Doug is currently involved in developing a community for like-minded individuals in northern Argentina, not too far from Bolivia and Paraguay. The idea being that with the world in constant commotion, it’s good to have a ‘Plan B’ – a place far from the madding crowd that is entirely self-sufficient in terms of food, water and energy – and even wine!
The buyers in such communities, many of whom I have had the pleasure of meeting, are not crazy doomsayers. Most of them are patriotic Americans, serious investors and hard-working entrepreneurs, who hope things will never get that bad – but they sleep sounder at night knowing they have a bolt-hole prepared and assets in place if the worst case scenario plays out. And, lest we forget, they are hoping to pocket a healthy profit on their Latin American real estate investment over the medium to long term.
As with any investment, due diligence in this area is extremely important. But next time you check out an investment, remember to look around for the hidden fringe benefits as well as the cold, hard figures. Treat it not just as a way to increase the number of dollars in your bank account, but as a way to diversify, learn and protect the assets of your family by investing in something with a built-in ‘insurance policy.’
Grow Your Business With The Digital Marketing Strategy
Bitcoin Overcomes Hurdles, Why BTC Could Regain Momentum
Bomb squad called to Okawville, Illinois
BodyTalk And Thyroid Disorders
Max Scherzer blanks Cards for seven, then Mets finish job with wild ninth-inning comeback
Burnsville man sentenced to 20 years in prison for selling meth out of Bloomington hotel
You Paid For It gets results for disabled woman facing eviction
Road Traffic Accidents Due to Poor Road Surfaces
Gophers net commitment from Illinois tight end for 2023
HOA looks to shut down backyard pitching lessons in Ballwin neighborhood
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Blockchain5 days ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm