Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not ‘close contact’
By ZEKE MILLER
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the White House announced, underscoring the persistence of the highly contagious virus even as the U.S. eases restrictions in a bid to return to pre-pandemic normalcy.
Harris press secretary Kirsten Allen said neither President Joe Biden nor first lady Jill Biden was considered a “close contact” of Harris in recent days. Because of their travel schedules, the last time Harris saw Biden was Monday, April 18.
The vice president recently returned from a weeklong trip to the West coast.
Harris tested positive on both rapid and PCR tests but “has exhibited no symptoms,” the White House said. She will isolate at her residence but continue to work remotely, and will return to the White House only when she tests negative for the virus.
Harris, 57, received her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine weeks before taking office and a second dose just days after Inauguration Day in 2021. She received a booster shot in late October and an additional booster on April 1. Fully vaccinated and boosted people have a high degree of protection against serious illness and death from COVID-19, particularly from the most common and highly transmissible omicron variant.
Harris’ diagnosis comes a month after her husband, Doug Emhoff, recovered from the virus, as a wave of cases of the highly transmissible omicron subvariant has spread through Washington’s political class, infecting Cabinet members, White House staffers and lawmakers including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Allen said Harris would follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines “and the advice of her physicians.” It was not immediately clear whether she is being prescribed any antiviral treatments.
After more than two years and nearly a million deaths in the U.S., the virus is still killing more than 300 people a day in the U.S., according to the CDC. The unvaccinated are at a far greater risk, more than three times as likely to test positive and 20 times as likely to die from the virus than those who have received at least a primary dose of the vaccines, according to the public health agency.
CBSE 10th English Exam Tomorrow, How to Write Paper to Get Full Marks
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun the term 2 board exams from today, April 26. Unlike the first term which had multiple-choice questions, the second term had a subjective type question-answer format. Tomorrow, one of the important papers will be held — the class 10 English paper.
As per experts, students must aim to attempt the paper neatly. They must leave a line or two after each question. Utilize the reading time well and read the questions carefully, says Shweta Tomar, TGT English, Amity International School, Sector 6, Vasundhra, Ghaziabad. A total of 21,16,209 students will be appearing for the CBSE class 10 English paper tomorrow.
She went on to add that students must not leave any question unattempted. They must also adhere to the word limit given for each question. “Underline the keywords. Attempt all questions of one section together. Divide the long answers into shorter paras,” she adds.
Students must avoid careless spelling and grammatical errors at all costs, especially when it comes to English exam. Write the formats and headings carefully, wherever required. After done with the writing part, thoroughly revise what you have written, says Tomar.
Further, students must always write the answers in clear handwriting. Remember, the font should not be too small or too big. Besides, do not write anything without meaning just to fill the page. Don’t write too slowly for the sake of handwriting. Keep the writing speed correct from the beginning and maintain it. If you write slowly in the beginning of the exam to maintain good handwriting, then you will never be able to finish the paper on time.
The board has set up 7406 exam centres for class 10. This time, to avoid any malpractices during the exam, CBSE will use advanced data analytics to detect and prevent any irregularities in academic testing. This will further help identify exam centres where irregularities are found and the board will take appropriate measures thereafter. This comes after several irregularities were reported in the term 1.
Rep. John Thompson says he responded as concerned dad to traffic stop, did not bully officers
Rep. John Thompson responded Tuesday to the St. Paul police chief’s allegations about his actions during a traffic stop, saying he “certainly would not attempt to misuse, intimidate or bully police officers with my official position.”
An officer pulled over Thompson’s 26-year-old daughter in St. Paul on Sunday afternoon, after which police say Thompson arrived at the scene.
“I responded as any concerned father would, arriving at a chaotic scene to help deal with my frightened daughter, who was having a verifiable mental health episode, which was triggered by the large presence of the SPPD,” Thompson wrote. “Additionally the law enforcement officers on scene treated me with the utmost respect and I want (to) highlight the exemplary job the officers did deescalating the situation. Thank you.”
Thompson said he has faith that the way officers handled him and his daughter “creates the standard of treatment going forward, when dealing” with “mental health issues.”
SUSPENDED LICENSE
Thompson’s daughter’s driver’s license was suspended and the vehicle she was driving, which was registered to Thompson, had tabs that had been expired for two years, according to police.
St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell wrote in a Monday Facebook post: “While the officer was attempting to get the driver … to cooperate and other officers backed her up, the driver’s father pulled up in another vehicle, jumped out and immediately began interfering by yelling and questioning the traffic stop and identifying himself as State Representative John Thompson.”
Thompson handed out his official business cards, according to the police department.
Axtell continued in his post: “It’s an absolute shame — that an elected official would attempt to intimidate and bully police officers, that he would misuse his official position, that officers doing their jobs should have to endure illegitimate claims of racism, that John Thompson is still serving in the Legislature.”
POLICE RELEASED DAUGHTER TO THOMPSON
The situation began Sunday about 4:30 p.m. when an officer pulled over the driver of a van after seeing it swerve out of its lane on Interstate 35E, said Steve Linders, a St. Paul police spokesman.
The driver stopped in the area of Westminster and Cayuga streets, and wouldn’t roll her window down to talk to the officer, Linders said. The officer reported smelling marijuana coming from the vehicle.
“At this point, not knowing what was going on with the driver, the officer requested other squads to the scene,” Linders said. “This is standard procedure and done for the safety of everyone involved in the call.”
Officers told the woman to exit the van for field sobriety tests, but she would not, according to police. They told her she would be charged with refusing a field sobriety test if she didn’t.
“Officers at the scene made the decision to allow the van’s driver to go home with her father, deciding to charge her out of custody,” the police statement said. “At this point, the driver got out of the van and went with Thompson.”
CASE UNDER REVIEW
The case is under review by the city attorney’s office for potential charges against the woman.
Thompson serves as an independent representing St. Paul’s East Side.
Denzel Washington pauses to inspire Heat during Hawks series, ‘Keep raising the standard’
It turns out, the Miami Heat’s blowout victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night might not have been the highlight of their weekend trip to Atlanta.
Instead, it well could have been a poignant and powerful moment with two-time Academy Award winner Denzel Washington at their team hotel ahead of that Sunday romp.
There, gathered in a semicircle around the 67-year-old actor, director and producer, the Heat found themselves in rapt absorption as Washington offered impromptu words of inspiration.
“Keep raising the standard about how you carry yourself, as you all do,” he said to his engrossed audience of players and team staffers. “Keep teaching, keep leading, keep following. You know, learn from the best. That’s what I’ve done. Try to, and pass it on.
“Last thing I’ll say, which I’ve said a lot of times, you’ll never see a U-Haul behind a hearse. I’ll say it again, you’ll never a U-Haul behind a hearse. The Egyptians tried it. All they got was robbed.”
With several offering “amen” to that comment. Washington continued.
“Even money aside, you can’t take it with you,” he told them. “But you can, you can leave it with us — influence, your power, your wisdom, your ability to touch people.
“Because everybody’s watching you all. Everybody got a favorite guy.”
The Mount Vernon, N.Y., native then shared a moment about his own sports passion.
“I spoke to the Dodgers the other day. I even went in with a Yankees hat on. I don’t care,” he said. “Elston Howard was a black player in the 60s and I wanted to be him. I tried to walk like him, you know. You know, and stuff. You know, what you all did. I tried to walk like him and stuff. I ended up playing catcher.
“So you know that they’re watching you, and they’re following you. And especially for young boys, listen to your elders and lead quietly.”
He paused, then added, “and win.”
And then, as he shook hands with those gathered and asked where they stood in the series against Atlanta, he referenced the unique look of Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young.
“And tell that little boy to get a haircut,” he said with a smile amid laughter. “What kind of haircut he working with?”
