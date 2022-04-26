News
Homicide suspected as 10-year-old girl found dead in western Wisconsin
A 10-year-old girl was found dead Monday morning in Chippewa Falls, Wis., one day after she was reported missing.
Iliana “Lily” Peters’ father reported her missing around 9 p.m. Sunday when she did not return home from a visit to her aunt’s house, about four blocks away.
Police first found what they believed to be the girl’s bicycle in the woods near a walking trail. Then, around 9:15 a.m. Monday, they found the girl’s body near the trail.
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said they’re investigating the case as a homicide, but they have not made any arrests.
“It is almost impossible to believe that something this horrific could happen in our city,” Kelm said, urging parents to be extra vigilant.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chippewa County Dispatch Center at 715-726-7701.
CBSE Class 10th, 12th Term 2 Exams Begin Tomorrow | Check Here Some Important Points Students Should Know
CBSE Class 10th, 12th Term 2 Exams Begin Tomorrow | Check Here Some Important Points Students Should Know
Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Term 2 Board Exams 2022 for Class 10, 12 would begin from tomorrow i-e. April 26, 2022. Nearly 30 lakh students across the country and abroad would be appearing for the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Examinations. Unlike Term 1, Term 2 examinations are subjective examination. The paper would be for 2 hour duration. Check here the 5 points for the students.
Here are some things students should know
- Before answering the questions, read the instructions given on the question paper and answer sheet. Write your Roll Number and other details in clear hand writing in the space provided on the Answer Sheet and on the Additional Sheet.
- Arrange the extra sheets in proper sequence and tie them with the answer sheet before submitting them to the invigilator.
- Maintain a staggered speed while entering and exiting the examination hall. Follow all the COVID-19 guidelines and reach the exam venue well in time to avoid any last minute hassle.
- Wear a face mask at all times and keep your own hand sanitizer in a transparent bottle.
- Do not bring any prohibited item inside the examination venue. Carry a printed copy of your admit card on all days of the exam.
The post CBSE Class 10th, 12th Term 2 Exams Begin Tomorrow | Check Here Some Important Points Students Should Know
St. Paul man sentenced to three years in prison for August shootout; he has two pending felony cases, one for murder
A St. Paul man — charged this month with second-degree murder — has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for a separate non-fatal shooting last summer.
Kavion Jayvon Barnett, 27, of St. Paul, was given a 39-month sentence last week after pleading guilty to one of two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with an Aug. 4 street shootout in St. Paul that injured him, another man who was charged and a woman.
Barnett pleaded guilty to the charge on Oct. 5 and got out of jail on supervised conditional release.
More than four months later, Barnett shot 57-year-old James Jeffrey King Sr. in the head in the driveway of his home on St. Paul’s North End, according to the April 13 criminal complaint charging him with second-degree murder.
Barnett was arrested on April 11 for the Feb. 9 shooting and told investigators that he had prior confrontations with King about loud music and that he shot him once from his minivan. Barnett said he only intended to scare King.
Four days after that shooting, while driving on the Earl Street Bridge, Barnett shot and injured a 45-year-old man who was headed to church with his wife and two children, according to the criminal complaint charging with second-degree assault and drive-by shooting toward an occupied motor vehicle. Those charges were also filed April 13.
Those two cases against Barnett remain pending. He is scheduled to appear at a remote hearing for both from the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud on June 2.
To gain a conviction in the Aug. 4 case, the Ramsey County attorney’s office agreed to $100,000 bail or the highest level of supervised conditional release, according to a county attorney’s spokesman. After his plea, Judge John Guthmann signed an order stating Barnett could post $100,000 cash bail or bond, or in the alternative, be released under conditions imposed by the court and have regular contact with JusticePoint, a program that provides supervision under a contract with Ramsey County Community Corrections.
Barnett was conditionally released and was receiving the most intense supervision available, which includes three face-to-face contacts with JusticePoint a month; the last was March 31, according to Ramsey County Community Corrections.
Charles Kenneth Augustus Redding, 24, also was charged in the Aug. 4 shooting in the Hamline-Midway neighborhood. Redding, who was charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of dangerously discharging a weapon, has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for May 18.
Barnett has three other felony convictions: first-degree burglary, auto theft and third-degree burglary.
Minnesota Senate Republicans approve public safety bill
The Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate on Monday passed a public safety omnibus bill featuring provisions that were sharply different from Democrats’ ideas on how to tackle crime, an issue certain to be key in this fall’s midterm election.
The Senate plan includes about $100 million aimed at recruiting and retaining more law enforcement officers through training, incentives and an ad campaign, as well as stiffer penalties for crimes like carjacking and limits on prosecutorial and judicial discretion.
“One of the fundamental responsibilities of government is helping keep people safe,” said GOP Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, of Winona. “This package of bills makes significant progress in that area — especially at a time when we’re hearing far too many Minnesotans who no longer feel safe in the communities that they live, work and raise a family.”
The bill passed on a 48-19 vote after hours of debate.
It includes grants for youth intervention programs, violent crime enforcement initiatives and mental health support for first responders, among other programs. It also has a provision that would create a searchable database to track when prosecutors decide not to pursue charges and when judges go below sentencing guidelines.
House Democrats’ public safety package includes $150 million, including $50 million that would go to cities and counties with the highest or fastest-growing crime rates to use on programs of their own design. It also includes $15 million for law enforcement agencies to purchase body cameras to increase officer accountability. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s own proposal would give $300 million in grants directly to municipal, county and tribal governments to use as they choose for their public safety needs.
A spot of common ground appeared to be a $50 million appropriation for the state’s public defender system in both the House and Senate versions after the lawyers came close to striking in March.
Democrats in the Senate introduced their own $500 million package of bills last month aimed at reducing crime immediately, in addition to funding youth intervention and community-based crime prevention programs, though none of the bills received hearings in Republican Judiciary Chairman Sen. Warren Limmer’s committee.
Senate Minority Leader Melisa López Franzen said during the floor debate that the GOP majority’s package didn’t include enough money because of the GOP’s focus on “costly and unsustainable” tax cuts.
“At the same time that they claim there’s no more urgent problem than reducing crime, they want to spend tens of millions of dollars more in permanent tax cuts for Minnesotans earning above $250,000 per year than they want towards keeping Minnesota communities and families safe,” López Franzen said.
