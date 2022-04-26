Finance
How to Differentiate Your Business Regardless of Industry, Niche Or the Competition
There’s a little silent refrain that goes on in people’s minds whenever you bring up differentiation. I think that for many business owners, its almost an excuse. “It’s different in my industry; it’s hyper-competitive and it’s such a mature industry, it’s a waste of time pursuing differentiation”.
I want to introduce you to a concept I call the 4P framework, and it’s very simple.
This framework is made up of 4 elements.
People, problem, process, passion
People represents the customer profile, the target market segment that you choose to do business with. It’s the first element in your overall differentiation.
The 2nd P represents Problem. What problem of the people you chose will you be solving… So let’s say that you and I both decided on starting a new business working with dentists. That means that the people, our P would be Dentists…for both of us.
But if I’m a business growth consulting firm, and you’re a dental office design firm, then we’re solving 2 different problems for the same people. Now even though we’re serving the same market, we’d be complementary businesses rather than competitors.
Now since we’re talking about differentiation, this example is probably a little too easy so let’s step it up a bit.
What if you and I were both business growth consulting firms and we were both targeting Dentists. Here’s where the 3rd P would come in as a differentiating element.
The 3rd P represents Process – And by process I mean your unique process or approach to solving your target customer’s problem or delivering your ultimate benefit. If business growth is our ultimate benefit, your primary lever or tool might be strategic marketing and mine might be business networking.
To explore just how much power of differentiation you get by layering the 3 Ps, let’s look at a different target market.
Let’s say our 1st P was mid-sized networking technology companies and you and I were concerned with their business development and growth needs.
My Unique Process might be to show these mid-sized networking technology companies how to leverage internet marketing in their business-to-business marketing, while you may concentrate on how they can grow their business through improved performance from their sales force. So while I would be offering comprehensive internet marketing consulting, you might be offering sales training or sales management consulting programs.
This differentiation by offering a different process or solution has so many different variables that you should never seriously run out of options for differentiating your business. Even if you and I were decided to compete in the Sales training niche, I might differentiate myself by highlighting a branded and proprietary teaching system, learning method, or what have you, or I might differentiate myself by the medium of delivery – maybe all our training is done online through multimedia webinars and Teleseminars, while you go the traditional route with on-site training.
These are just a very few of the ways you can differentiate through method focus, delivery method, areas of emphasis, etcetera
Let’s go on to the 4th P which is Passion
Passion here is the ultimate icing on the cake when it comes to differentiating your business. Passion has to do with the unique way in which your business injects emotional selling into your branding and marketing communications. Years ago, the Government Employees Insurance Company had a brand profile that was as boring as it gets. Today, GEICO is recognized for the Geico Gecko’s continuous insistence that 15 minutes can save us 15% or more on car insurance, and for their highly entertaining campaign that repeats that switching to GEICO is so easy a caveman can do it.
Passion is where so many small businesses make a mistake and turn their natural advantage into a distinct disadvantage. So many small business owners are mistakenly led to believe that branding means a lack of personality, and a transition to slick but faceless marketing that marks so much “Big business advertising”.
Countless research studies have shown that people make their buying decisions based on emotion, and then supports that decision by logical arguments.
Some of the simplest ways to inject emotional selling into your marketing communication is to articulate a core emotional epic. Mary Kay built a half-billion dollar business on the back of her touching story of being a single mom and entrepreneur struggling to make it at a time when women were barely allowed in the workforce.
Another way to differentiate yourself with emotional selling is to personalize your marketing. Put some kind of human face on your company. Even a company as big as Southwest has been able to stay personal. Recently, they launched a “Bags fly free” TV campaign that made lovable heroes out of their grounds crew and bag handlers. If it’s good enough for Southwest, why isn’t it good enough for you?
One last note on emotional selling is that it should still answer a “What’s in it for me?” for the clients. Note in the earlier GEICO example that the underlying promise is still – Convenience, savings, and easy!!
Note that the Southwest commercials were still highlighting the convenience and savings of having “bags fly free”.
If you study these 4 elements – People, Problem, Process and Passion, you’ll find multiple points of potential differentiation for virtually any business activity you want to undertake. Whether you’re starting a new business, contemplating a change in business strategy, or rolling out a new product or service.
Review this video, apply these lessons to your business, then go out there and stand out from the crowd.
Finance
Medical Insurance Claims Editing – What Does it Mean to Scrub an Insurance Claim?
During the rigorous training physicians undergo to learn their craft, very little education is received on how to deal with submitting claims to insurance companies. It’s unfortunately a necessary evil, as physicians who contract with insurance companies rely on that reimbursement as the lifeblood for practice survival.
Receiving payment from insurance payers involves submitting claims after providing treatment. Whether it’s in an office setting, emergency room, or an operating room, filing a claim involves supplying the appropriate procedure and diagnosis codes along with any appropriate modifiers pertaining to the treatment performed. However, simply filing a claim does not assure that it will in fact be paid.
The policies of insurance companies for accepting or rejecting claims change often. A claim that got paid last month may be currently denied without notice depending on carrier specific modifications. This results in a large batch of denied claims for physicians performing many of the same procedures. Not only is it confusing for a practice to attempt following up on these adjustments, it can result in lengthy days in accounts receivables along with rollercoaster collection periods.
Is there a secret weapon physicians can use to assist with streamlining claims to maximize acceptance? That’s where claim “scrubbing” enters the picture. The term “scrubbing” refers to an intricate cleaning of a claim prior to submission. Over the past 10 years, automated claims editing has been developed which helps to validate that a claim is appropriate and accurate for submission.
There are two components in scrubbing claims. As the most common error for denied claims is data entry errors, the patient demographic data is reviewed for the most common mistakes. For instance, keying in an incorrect procedure code that is age specific would make the claim invalid, and the scrubber flags those types of errors for correction prior to submission. This is the easy part of the automation.
The complicated portion of scrubbing involves a thorough review of the codes and modifiers to ensure complicity with carrier specific guidelines. This is commonly referred
to as the “rules engine.” In some fashion, every data element of the claim is analyzed. If a physician submits a claim for a hysterectomy and the scrubber sees a male gender it will obviously be flagged. The scrubber verifies that a procedure performed is associated with a diagnosis code that justifies the medical necessity of that procedure along with variables such as gender, age, date and place of service and any required modifiers.
The complexity of scrubbing should not be underestimated. By the time one multiplies the total number of Medicare local and national coverage determinations, along with data from the Correct Coding Initiative (CCI), ICD-9 codes, and modifiers the potential numbers of editable combinations surpasses ten million. Advanced claim scrubbers, though, can review about ten claims per second.
By including national and local coverage determinations from all of the Medicare geographical regions in every state along with data from the Correct Coding Initiative (CCI), approximately 35% of existing CPT codes are represented as a baseline in claims editing programs. There is no Medicare medical necessity guidelines for the remaining 65% of codes, therefore claim scrubber software companies hire clinicians and nurses who work full time evaluating up to the minute medical necessity data posted by insurance carriers around the country on their website as mandated by law. In addition, procedure codes are matched with all feasible diagnosis codes that are believed to be clinically defensible for claim acceptance. As one might expect, this is a costly endeavor so most claim scrubbing software companies license this portion from the few companies performing the research.
So how good are existing claim scrubbers? There’s a wide range available, either as a standalone product or integrated with practice management software. Often the billing company utilized will incorporate a scrubber. The best ones will routinely achieve over 95% claim acceptance on the first pass. Practices who were previously performing manual edits typically find that after instituting the technology the scrubber flags over 30% of claims. This means about 30% potential claim denial prior to scrubbing, which drags out the revenue cycle. By having the scrubber flagging problem claims, changes can then be made instantly prior to submission, rather than waiting weeks for a denial. As a result, the practice will see more reimbursement and receive those funds faster. There will also be less back-end work secondary to denied claims.
Can relying on an experienced coder achieve the same acceptance rate? In all likelihood, no. As mentioned, scrubbers check demographic information along with the codes. Also, if a payer changes a filing guideline on its claim form or a medical necessity requirement, a certified coder would probably not be aware of it in a timely fashion. If a physician is contracted with a large amount of carriers, the chances of being subjected to rejected claims increases dramatically without a way of continually monitoring these myriad and often complex requirements.
Embracing an advanced claim scrubber, whether directly or indirectly, will allow one’s practice to effectively combat the convoluted world of insurance claim rules and regulations. Practices that incorporate claim scrubbing rarely move away from the process. When the bottom line receives a significant boost along with peace of mind from knowing the latest technology is in their back pocket, why would they?
Finance
Shylock’s Day in Court in Shakespeare’s Play – The Merchant of Venice
One must wonder if Shylock, the Jew, ever received his day in court in the Merchant of Venice. Some said yes, others no. Shylock was in court to collect on his bond. He loaned three thousand ducats to Bassanio to married Portia. Antonia, the Merchant of Venice, was the surety. However, when the bond was due, Antonio failed to pay as prescribed in the bond. The bond was to be paid in three months and is now past due. Shylock rightfully had a claim under the law. He is a Jew, was raised as a Jew, lived in a Jewish slum, and believed his bond should be paid based on Old Testament Law.
Shylock ran into difficult in court when he tried to collect his bond. He was antagonized by Gratiano, who should have been barred from being in the courtroom based on his actions toward Shylock. The figurehead Duke, who acted as the judge, refused to suppress Gratiano’s actions and other antagonist in the court. The Duke made a statement as follows, “Upon my power I may dismiss this court / Unless Bellario, a learned doctor / Whom I have sent for to determine this case / Come here today.” Obviously, the Duke’s mind was already made up before the case even started against Shylock the Jew, not to let him get his pound of flesh from Antonio, the surety. Obviously, Shylock was facing a Kangaroo Court.
Interestingly, when Portia (married to Bassanio) disguised as Bellario the learned judge showed up, matters became worst for Shylock. He had the law on his side and Antonio owed him; however, Bellario made a plea for mercy based on the New Testament Law. She knew that Shylock would reject the plea and ask for his bond to be paid according to the law. He believed in the Old Testament Law. This would give her the leverage she wanted to crush Shylock.
Bellario (Portia, who is married to Bassanio) the learned judge, made some arguments in Shylock’s favor at the beginning of the case to affirm the fact Antonio owed him, and that he had the law on his side. Subsequently, she turned the table against him. She referred to him indignantly as a Jew, she did not show him mercy when she in turn requested mercy from him, and she classified him as an alien and not a citizen of Venice. She even refused to make his bond whole, and also confiscated his property as a penalty to the court. The supposedly learned judge’s actions caused others in the court to turn against Shylock. One could say that her actions and decisions were overreaching.
In the end Shylock lost his case. He was stripped of his property. The members of the court laughed. The court even converted him into a Christian. Others certainly had their day in court, but certainly not Shylock who tried to collect his bond of three thousand ducats, which was past due, and he just lost.
Finance
Perks of Consulting With a Claims Adviser
When it comes to insurance claims, the process is often a lot more complicated and stressful than people would imagine. Whether we are talking about a business insurance claim, or a personal claim, insurance policies are by nature complex and without expert knowledge policies are often misunderstood, or clauses misinterpreted, resulting in a pay-out amount that is lower than what is fair. The best way for individuals to ensure they are protected during this process is by speaking with a claims adviser.
With regards to TPD insurance claims or trauma insurance claims, it is even more important to speak with an adviser. A total or partial disability insurance policy means that you are going to get paid a significant amount of money if you become totally and permanently disabled. However, the issue that many policyholders will face is that these policies are a maze of clauses and specifications, which leaves you totally dependent on the insurance company to properly figure the payment(s) that you are entitled to receive. An insurance claims adviser knows the ins and outs of policies and they work for you, not the insurance company.
But what is a claims adviser going to do with respect to your TPD insurance claims? A lot of people ask this question, and the answer is that an insurance specialist is going to assess your TPD or trauma insurance claims, as well as identify how to approach the matter with your provider. They will assess your circumstances and let you know whether you may be eligible for a claim, and how you can best proceed to get the money that you feel you are owed. Dealing with a claims adviser removes a lot of stress from your shoulders.
Another reason why you will want to deal with a top claims adviser is because they typically have relationships with the insurance companies. Communicating with insurance companies might be difficult given the industry-specific language you’d need to know. But when you have a claims adviser working for you, they know the business and can talk directly with the insurance company on your behalf.
If they already have a relationship with that company, it stands to reason they can efficiently get through all the bureaucracy and paperwork that is synonymous with these organizations. They may get you a result that is very palatable given your condition. And in most cases, they will get you a claims result that might not have been possible without their support. Many people think it makes no sense to pay someone to get money from an insurance company but, in some cases, you are going to need to pay a little bit to a claims adviser so you can realize the full amount that is due to you.
How to Differentiate Your Business Regardless of Industry, Niche Or the Competition
Kim Kardashian’s ex Damon Thomas responds to 2018 ecstasy wedding comments
Russia hits faraway targets; diplomat warns of risk of WWIII
Review: Director Lileana Blain-Cruz Brings ‘The Skin of Our Teeth’ to a Modern Audience
Medical Insurance Claims Editing – What Does it Mean to Scrub an Insurance Claim?
Celtics end Nets season from hell with clean sweep
Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44B and take it private
Adam Levine and his band Maroon 5 set to return to Xcel Energy Center in August
Shylock’s Day in Court in Shakespeare’s Play – The Merchant of Venice
Perks of Consulting With a Claims Adviser
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Blockchain5 days ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm