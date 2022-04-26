Finance
How to Invest Money Wisely: A Guide to the First Steps to Take in Order Be a Smart Investor
It’s a huge mistake many people make that investing and money building is something that only rich people do. You don’t have to be wealthy at all to make investments. There are so many options available that it’s possible for anybody to learn how to invest money wisely. It all starts out with a small amount of extra money. You don’t have to play the stock market or even buy into any company. You can simply start a CD account, money market account, or even savings account at a bank.
Let that be the #1 tip on smart investing: start doing it as soon as you start having extra money that you can spare. The younger you are, the longer you can wait for the money to wait for the interest to build. If you’re investing in stocks, the more time you have to wait for the market to move in a direction that is favorable to you.
Another smart, essential thing to do is to build savings for emergencies and short-term goals. Choose an online bank that offers a high APY and create either a savings builder account or buy a CD for 6 months – 2 years. Why keep cash hidden around your house for emergencies when you can keep it in an account that will accumulate some interest. Even if it’s only $500, you’ll still end up with more money than when you started.
How to Invest Money Wisely Away from Banks
If you do decide to go with the CD option, just make sure you keep the money in there for the amount of time agreed upon so that you won’t get charged a penalty fee for an early withdrawal. If there is an emergency, most banks will allow you to write a certain number of checks per month (usually around 6) or make online payments (up to 6).
Are you interested in how to invest money wisely when it comes to stocks? It depends on age – you must base those investments based on your horizon, and your horizon is the amount of time you need to keep your portfolio before you start spending it. A general rule of thumb is to subtract your current age from 100, and then use that number as the percentage of stocks to own in your retirement portfolio. If you’re 35, then your investment portfolio should have around 65% stocks.
Of course, stocks aren’t for everybody. There are other investment options, such as real estate and foreign currency trading. To really learn more about how to invest money wisely, it’s good to have the right tools and resources at your disposal. Motley Fool is a leader in investment picks and education. Sign up today to get the latest stock recommendations, “starter stocks”, community and investing resources, and more.
The Nigerian Stock Market and You: The Smartest Ways to Play
Almost everybody wants to make money in the stock market. But lack of knowledge of what it takes to be successful in stock investing has discouraged many people from fulfilling their investment and financial aspiration. It is therefore imperative to X-ray this text entitled “The Nigerian Stock Market and You: The Smartest Ways to Play” to offer necessary guide to such people.
It is written by Moses Onyebuchi, a stock market analyst and inspirational speaker who has the vision of teaching people success principles that will guarantee enduring achievement in life. Onyebuchi is a graduate of Economics from the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), Nigeria and offers financial and investment advisory services.
According to Onyebuchi, this book has been written to liberate investors from financial bondage. He says it is important in stock investing that investors have a clear understanding of what they are doing with their money. It is those investors that really do their homework that succeed as successful investing requires time, starting capital, knowledge and skill; and determination, educates Onyebuchi.
He advises that for you to gain an edge over other investors, you must read stock investing books. The author stresses that you do not have to wait until you have a lot of money or the market is bullish before you read about the stock market. Onyebuchi says sometimes the best time to study the market is when no one else is interested.
The author assures that this book is rich in quality information that will transform your life, beginning with the overview of the Nigerian capital market, the operations of the market, the guiding rules to investing in the capital market, successful investor secrets, common investor mistakes, etc. He expatiates that the book has specific objectives of providing salary earners with an additional source of income; guiding retiring employees on stress-free and high-return investment options; disclosing ways of responding to changes in the Nigerian stock market, etc.
The book has 12 chapters. Chapter one is christened “Overview of the Nigerian stock market”. According to Onyebuchi, the Nigerian stock market is a specialised market where shares are bought and sold; a market where long-term funds are sourced through equities and debt instruments. He says these instruments are subsequently traded openly in the stock market and they include shares, bonds, industrial loans, derivatives, etc.
This author educates that the Nigerian capital market is divided into primary and secondary markets. The Nigerian primary market, according to Onyebuchi, is that which secures funds for the initial issuers of shares. That is, the market provides an avenue for companies seeking fresh funds to raise such with the aid of an application form issued by the issuing house on behalf of the issuers – the companies.
Onyebuchi explains that the secondary market is that for trading of shares listed on the stock exchange. He says this market is the hub of the capital market because it is the market in which members of the market, that is, the stockbrokers buy and sell stocks of companies or government. The presence of the secondary market for trading shares makes investment via primary market beautiful since shares bought in the primary market can be sold in the secondary market easily, discloses the author. He adds that no investor is allowed to transact business on the floor without going through a stockbroker.
Chapter two is based on the subject matter of the operations of the Nigerian stock market and its operators. According to the author, the Nigerian Stock Exchange provides the trading floor for equities in the Nigerian capital market. In his words, “The Nigerian Stock Exchange regulates the activities of market operators by ensuring orderliness and sanity in the market and also ensures that quoted companies comply with post-listing requirements.”
Chapter three is entitled “Guide to investing in the capital market”. According to the author, today, there are many reasons why one would invest in the capital market. He adds that the intention may vary from one investor to another, stressing that the investment objectives would determine the kind of stocks to either buy or sell, the quantity to be held and for how long.
The author says before investing in the capital market whether as a prospective or existing investor, you need to consider your investment philosophy first; create a written set of rules; know your risk tolerance; trade with confidence and be patient. As regards the company you want to invest in, Onyebuchi advises that you need to consider its superior earning growth; excellent management; value creation; accrued benefits and performance indicators.
In chapters four to eight, Onyebuchi analytically X-rays concepts such as understanding stock market vocabulary; key ways to be successful in the stock market; ways to lose money in the Nigerian stock market; how to read and understand the stock table; and designing a diversified portfolio.
Chapter nine is based on the subject matter of weighty points investors need to note. Here, the author says an investor depositing his or her share certificate with the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) for the first time is expected to fill the shareholder’s particulars form. He adds that with this, two numbers are assigned, the clearing house number and the investor’s account number with the stockbroking firm. Onyebuchi explains that the latter ties the investor to the stockbroking firm while the former ties the investor to the CSCS.
In chapters 10 to 12, Onyebuchi beams his intellectual searchlight on concepts such as fraud in the Nigerian stock market; causes, effects and repositioning of the Nigerian stock market crash; and frequently-asked questions by investors.
Stylistically, this text is okay. In spite of the technicality of the subject matter, the language is still understandable, especially that technical words are contextually explained. Onyebuchi uses graphical embroidery to visually enhance readers’ understanding. The outer front cover design is suggestive of the overall subject matter. The layout of the book is eye-friendly, with emphatic messages boxed for visual distinction. To fulfill academic or intellectual obligation of source disclosure for the purpose of credibility, bibliography is included at the end of the book. Major points of every chapter are equally summarised at the beginning to ensure easy study.
However, some errors are noticed. One of these is “Acknowledgement” (page vii), instead of “Acknowledgements”. Others are: “The later ties the investor….” (page 177) instead of “The latter ties the investor….”; “To enable you secure….” (page vi) instead of “To enable you to secure….”, etc.
Generally this text is a treasury of stock investing knowledge, specifically how to successfully invest in the Nigerian stock market. It is a must-have and must-read for anybody that is set to achieve tremendous success investing in stocks in Nigeria. It is intellectually irresistible.
Benefits Of Investing In Shares
This represents the interest on your investment after a year. In 2007,First Bank Nigeria gave a dividend of N1,Zenith Bank gave a dividend of N1, while Flour Mill Nigeria gave a dividend of 90k.
For example, as Zenith Bank declares a dividend per share of N1, it means you are entitled to N10, 000 if you own 10,000 units of Zenith Bank shares. The N10, 000 will be posted to you as a dividend warrant (net of withholding tax).
I read the story of a man who got a dividend of four million naira from the dividend paid out by First Bank Nigeria in the year 2006.This man had four million units of First Bank shares as at 2005 when the man retired. All his working years, he did not invest in another stock but First Bank shares and Union Bank shares. In the year 2006 when First Bank Nigeria gave a bonus of one for one (1:1) that is for every one share you have they give you another one. The total shares the man has was doubled to 8million units. First Bank also declared a dividend of N1 per share, so the old man went home with N4, million dividends. No matter where you are now, financially, you can make it through the Nigerian stock market. You can build your wealth through the market.
Bonus Shares
These are extra shares fully paid out of company’s reserves for existing investors in proportion to their existing holding in the company.
BONUS HISTORY OF FIRST BANK NIGERIA
Year – shares owned – bonus ratio – free shares – new shares
1992 10,000 units – – 10,000 units
1993 10,000 units 1 for 3 3,333 13,333 units
1994 13,333 units 1 for 1 13,333 26,666 units
1995 26,666 units 1 for 4 6,666 33,332 units
1996 33,332 units 1 for 4 8,333 41,665 units
1997 – – – –
1998 41,665 units 1 for 4 10,416 52,081 units
1999 52,081 units 1 for 4 13,020 65,101 units
2000 65,101 units 1 for 4 16,275 81,376 units
2001 81,376 units 1 for 4 20,344 101,720 units
2002 101,720 units 1 for 4 25,430 127,150 units
2003 127,150 units 1 for 5 25,430 152,580 units
2004 152,580 units 1 for 8 19,072 171,652 units
2005 171,652 units 1 for 6 28,608 200,260 units
2006 200,260 units 1 for 1 200,260 400,520 units
In 1992 the shares of First Bank was N2.If you had invested twenty thousand naira (N20,00) in 1992 to buy 10,000 units looking at the bonus history till date shows that it will be worth over twenty-eight million naira as at march,2006 when First Bank shares was sold for N72. In addition, the bonus history shows that the 10,000 units of First Bank shares bought in 1992 have increased to 400,520 units. What a great compounding!
Capital Appreciation
You enjoy capital appreciation as the market price of the shares bought increases. In the last two years, the prices of stocks on the floor of the Nigeria stock exchange have witnessed tremendous growth. In 1992, First Bank was N2 and in the first quarter of 2006, it moved to N72.What great increase. Japaul oil & Maritime was 0.99k in December 2006 and by October 2007, it rose to N6.02k.
Price Movement Analysis for 5 years
2003 – 2007
R.T. brisco N2.8 N32
G T Bank N5.2 N36.19
U A C N N4.1 N40.19
Glaxo -Smith -Kline N3.3 N23
Nestle Nigeria shares was sold for N76 as at march 2003 and the highest price in 2006 was N254.1 which means 10,000 units of Nestle shares in March 2003 at N76 per unit will be worth N760, 000.If you now decide to sell off when the price was N254.1 in 2006, you will be selling for N2, 541,000.That is, 10,000 x N254.1 =N2, 541,000.You are already a millionaire. Don’t forget that you only invested N760, 000 in buying the shares. You are now making a gain of over N1.7 million naira. What a smart way to make money and have your money work for you.
Collateral for loan
Your shares can be used as collateral to obtain loan from the bank. Should you need loan for capital project or to expand your business, your shares might just be all you need to get through the pain of endless search for money.
Protect your money from inflation
Your investment in the stock market is a means of protecting your money from the ravages of inflation. Your money can keep working for you without depreciating in value.
Search Engine History – Web Search Before Google
Did Google always dominate the web search market? In the second of three posts on the history of the Search Engines, I look at the pioneers of the early search market, including the very first web crawler, WWW Wanderer. Did you know that Disney used to be one of the biggest players in the business? Or that Altavista was more technically advanced, in many ways, in 1998 than Google is now? Read on!
The pioneering Web Search Engines
Really, the point at which modern search engines first begin to appear is after the development and popularisation of the MOSAIC browser in 1993. In 1994, Internet Magazine was launched, together with a review of the top 100 websites billed as the ‘most extensive’ list ever to appear in a magazine. A 28.8Kbps modem was priced at $399 and brought the internet within the reach of the masses (albeit slowly)!
At this point and for the next 4-5 years, it was just about possible to produce printed and web-based directories of the best sites and for this to be useful information for consumers. However, the rapid growth in the number of www sites (from 130 in 1993 to over 600,000 in 1996) began to make this endeavour seem as futile as producing a printed yellow pages of all the businesses, media and libraries in the world!
Whilst WAIS was not a lasting success, it did highlight the value of being able to search – and click through to – the full text of documents on multiple internet hosts. The nascent internet magazines and web directories further highlighted the challenge of being able to keep up with an internet which was growing faster than the ability of any human being to catalogue it.
In June 1993, Matthew Gray at MIT developed the PERL-based web crawler, WWW Wanderer. Initially, this was simply devised as a tool to measure the growth of the world wide web by “collecting sites”. Later, however, Gray (who now works for Google) used the crawled results to build an index called “Wandex” and added a search front-end. In this way, Gray developed the world’s first web search engine and the first autonomous web crawler (an essential feature of all modern search engines).
Whilst Wanderer was the first to send a robot to crawl web sites, it did not index the full text of documents (as had WAIS). The first search engine to combine these two essential ingredients was WebCrawler, developed in 1994 by Brian Pinkerton at the University of Washington. WebCrawler was the search engine on which many of us early pioneers first scoured the web and will be remembered with affection for its (at the time) attractive graphical interface and the incredible speed with which it returned results. 1994 also saw the launch of Infoseek and Lycos.
However, the scale of growth of the web was beginning to put indexing beyond the reach of the average University IT department. The next big step required capital investment. Enter, stage right, the (then huge) Digital Equipment Corporation (DEC) and it’s super-fast Alpha 8400 TurboLaser processor. DEC was an early adopter of web technologies and the first Fortune 500 Company to establish a web site. Its search engine, AltaVista, was launched in 1995.
Founded in 1957, DEC had during the 1970s and 1980s led the mini-computer market. In fact, most of the machines on which the earliest ARPANET hosts ran were DEC-PDP-10s and PDP-11s. However, by the early 1990s, DEC was a business in trouble. In 1977, their then CEO, Ken Olsen, famously said that “there is no reason for any individual to have a computer in his home”. Whilst somewhat taken out of context at the time, this quote was in part symptomatic of DEC’s slow response to the emergence of personal computing and the client-server revolution of the 1980s.
By the time Altavista was being developed, the company was besieged on all sides by HP, Compaq, Dell, SUN and IBM and was losing money like it was going out of fashion. Louis Monier and his research team at DEC were “discovered” internally as the ultimate PR coup; the entire web captured – and searchable – on a single computer. What better way to showcase the company as an innovator and demonstrate the lightning fast speed and 64-bit storage of their new baby?
During 1995, Monier unleashed a thousand web crawlers onto the young web (at that time an unprecedented achievement). By December (site launch) Altavista had indexed more than 16 million documents comprising several billion words. In essence, Altavista was the first commercial-strength, web-based search engine system. AltaVista enjoyed nearly 300,000 visits on its first day alone and, within nine months, was serving 19 million requests a day.
Altavista was, indeed, well ahead of it’s time technically. The search engine pioneered many technologies that Google and others later took years to catch up with. The site carried natural search queries, Boolean operators, automatic translation services (babelfish) and image, video and audio search. It was also lightning fast (at least in the beginning) and (unlike other engines) coped well with indexing legacy internet resources (and particularly the then still popular UseNet newsgroups).
After Altavista, Magellan and Excite (all launched in 1995), a multitude of other search engine companies made their debut, including Inktomi & Ask Jeeves (1996) and Northern Light & Snap (1997). Google itself launched in 1998.
Of these early engines, each enjoyed its own enthusiastic following and a share of the then nascent search market. Each also had its own relative strengths and weaknesses. Northern Light, for example, organized its search results in specific folders labeled by subject (something arguably still to be bettered today) and acquired a small – but enthusiastic following as a result. Snap pioneered search results ranked, in part, by what people clicked on (something Yahoo! and Google are only toying with now!)
In January 1999 (at the beginning of the dotcom boom), the biggest sites (in terms of market share) were Yahoo!, Excite, Altavista and Disney, with 88% of all search engine referrals. Market share was not closely related to the number of pages indexed (where Northern Light, Altavista and a then relatively unknown Google led the pack):
Search Engine Share of search referrals (Dec 99)
Yahoo! – 55.81%
Excite Properties (Excite, Magellan & WebCrawler) – 11.81%
Altavista – 11.18%
Disney Search Properties (Infoseek & Go Network) – 8.91%
Lycos – 5.05%
Go To (now Overture) – 2.76%
Snap / NBCi – 1.58%
MSN – 1.25%
Northern Light
